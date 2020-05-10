Former Cerritos Mayor and Current Councilmember Jim Edwards Passes Away

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group Los Cerritos Community News has learned that current Cerritos Councilmember, and former Mayor Jim Edwards passed away today after battling a long illness.

The former Gahr High School teacher was rumored to be very ill.

He is survived by his wife Connie, two children, six grandchildren, one great grandson.

Cerritos resident Linda Hernandez stated, “Over his many years of service, I have always been impressed by his kindness, professionalism and sincere desire to help improve our community in any way he could. My most recent interaction with Jim was during my group of concerned residents’ presentation before the City Council about toxic pesticide spraying in City parks and public places. I believe his wise comments and leadership helped us to get a unanimous vote to ban their use on City grounds.”

The make up of the council will likely preclude any appointment of a council person, which means that an election will be held for the open city Council seat in November.

