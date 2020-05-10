Former Cerritos Mayor and Current Councilmember Jim Edwards Passes Away

BY BRIAN HEWS
Hews Media Group Los Cerritos Community News has learned that current Cerritos Councilmember, and former Mayor Jim Edwards passed away today after battling a long illness.
The former Gahr High School teacher was rumored to be very ill.
He is survived by his wife Connie, two children, six grandchildren, one great grandson.
Cerritos resident Linda Hernandez stated, “Over his many years of service, I have always been impressed by his kindness, professionalism and sincere desire to help improve our community in any way he could. My most recent interaction with Jim was during my group of concerned residents’ presentation before the City Council about toxic pesticide spraying in City parks and public places. I believe his wise comments and leadership helped us to get a unanimous vote to ban their use on City grounds.”
The make up of the council will likely preclude any appointment of a council person, which means that an election will be held for the open city Council seat in November.
Powered by Facebook Comments
RIP
May 10, 2020 at 2:21 pm
He was voted in as CCC, but failed to be sworn in I think. So he was technically Ret. Councilperson. Will not be entitled for life insurance, if we understand from attorneys office.
Wonder if his religion will allow for funeral and if so, will there be funeral since the funerals are governed by virus pandemic.
When will the next election be, or will Sophia Tse be next in line to be CCC.
Edwards will be remembered for his Censor of Jon Crawley, both are deceased, so what good did the censor do?
RIP
Errol Crones
May 10, 2020 at 2:34 pm
We are in a state of shock over Jim’s passing. I have known Jim and Commie for many years. Jim loved Connie more than than any man I could ever known. He loved his city of Cerritos, it is our’s and our city’s loss.
We will miss him so much.
May God bless you my friend.
Errol and Joy Susan Crones