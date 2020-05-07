Over 10,000 U.S. Veterans Test Positive for COVID-19

The (VA) reports there have now been 10,266 positive cases among our nation’s veterans, including 810 deaths.

The VA data reflects totals as of this morning, May 7. According to the totals, 2,799 cases are currently at VA facilities while 6,657 are considered “convalescent,” meaning they have been discharged or it has been 14 days since their last positive test. Among the active and convalescent cases, employees are also reporting positive with 368 active cases and 793 convalescent cases.

