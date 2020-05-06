On National Nurses Day, Trump rebukes nurse after she complains about ‘sporadic’ access to protective gear

National Nurses Day at the White House wasn’t quite the celebration they were expecting.
President Trump paid tribute to the nation’s nurses on Wednesday by scolding one of them for pointing out that U.S. hospitals have faced shortages in protective gear during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sophia Thomas, said colleagues around the country have reported a problematic lack of personal protective equipment at their overburdened hospitals.
Speaking from personal experience, Thomas said she’s had to use the same N95 mask for “a few weeks now” because of dwindling supplies at her hospital in Louisiana.
“PPE has been sporadic,” she said, “but it’s been manageable and we do what we have to do. We’re nurses, and we learn to adapt and do whatever the best thing that we can do for our patients.”
Trump was not pleased with the reality described by Thomas, who’s the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
“Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people,” Trump grumbled at her.
