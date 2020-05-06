May 6, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 851 New Cases (-787 Over 5/5), 55 Additional Deaths, 1,368Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 55 new deaths and 851 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Forty-one people who died were over the age of 65 years old and 12 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Thirty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 27 people over the age of 65 years old and 11 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 28,644 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,367 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,260 people (99 percent of the cases); 39% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 22 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,142 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (19% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 192,000 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.

“Our hearts are with all of you who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. We are so sorry for your loss, and hope you find healing and peace at this very difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Today we are sharing the County’s Roadmap to Recovery to ensure that as we reopen our businesses we do so in a way that is safe for employees and customers, continues to slow the spread of the virus, and does not result in increases in our death rate from COVID-19. I am so grateful to all of you have worked together to get us to a place where a slow, safe reopening is possible.”

As recovery planning continues, Public Health is issuing a five-stage roadmap to recoverythat describes a phased approach to relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order and a reopening process for certain business sectors. LA County is currently in stage one of the Safer at Home recovery stage. However, the County anticipates beginning stage two as soon as Friday, May 8 by allowing florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup. Car dealerships, golf courses and trails can also open with appropriate safeguards in place. Physical distancing and infection control protocols must be adhered to and cloth facing coverings must be worn. Later next week additional restrictions will be lifted to include many retailers, manufacturers, and other recreational facilities. The next three stages include the potential opening in phases of higher-risk businesses like movie theaters, schools, colleges and universities, followed by conventions and spectator events, to finally normal operations. Each sector will have safe reopening protocols that must be adhered to.

Until final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will still continue to ensure that we slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will continue to be very important throughout the foreseeable future. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 28644 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 27373 — Long Beach 789 — Pasadena 482 Deaths 1367 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1268 — Long Beach 38 — Pasadena 61 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 840 – 18 to 40 9244 – 41 to 65 11350 – over 65 5856 – Under Investigation 83 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 13587 – Male 13550 – Other 7 – Under Investigation 229 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 15 – Asian 1721 – Black 1185 – Hispanic/Latino 8241 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 198 – White 3375 – Other 1228 – Under Investigation 11410 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 5142 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 234 – Black 155 – Hispanic/Latino 486 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 13 – White 354 – Other 17 – Under Investigation 8 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate City of Agoura Hills 31 148.45 City of Alhambra 102 117.61 City of Arcadia 48 83.11 City of Artesia 15 89.31 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 89 177.86 City of Baldwin Park 124 161.52 City of Bell 142 390.84 City of Bell Gardens 121 280.93 City of Bellflower 158 203.25 City of Beverly Hills 116 336.04 City of Bradbury 1 93.55 City of Burbank 283 264.04 City of Calabasas 46 189.12 City of Carson 277 295.16 City of Cerritos 60 119.84 City of Claremont 27 74.01 City of Commerce 14 107.12 City of Compton 254 254.24 City of Covina 101 205.99 City of Cudahy 91 373.76 City of Culver City 88 220.75 City of Diamond Bar 38 66.07 City of Downey 253 221.42 City of Duarte 81 367.91 City of El Monte 202 172.25 City of El Segundo 30 178.72 City of Gardena 177 288.7 City of Glendale 669 323.98 City of Glendora 57 108.03 City of Hawaiian Gardens 11 74.95 City of Hawthorne 232 261.3 City of Hermosa Beach 25 127.1 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 180 302.6 City of Industry 3 686.5 City of Inglewood 390 343.36 City of Irwindale 2 137.08 City of La Canada Flintridge 41 198.13 City of La Habra Heights 3 55 City of La Mirada 73 147.18 City of La Puente 47 115.49 City of La Verne 18 54.08 City of Lakewood 94 116.97 City of Lancaster 373 230.86 City of Lawndale 74 220.15 City of Lomita 40 192.97 City of Lynwood 232 322.01 City of Malibu 31 239.18 City of Manhattan Beach 67 186.12 City of Maywood 79 281.65 City of Monrovia 60 154.64 City of Montebello 166 257.86 City of Monterey Park 93 149.37 City of Norwalk 228 211.85 City of Palmdale 477 300.06 City of Palos Verdes Estates 40 295.81 City of Paramount 169 301.66 City of Pico Rivera 233 362.45 City of Pomona 221 141.73 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 71 166.09 City of Redondo Beach 115 167.4 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 44 79.49 City of San Dimas 30 86.92 City of San Fernando 121 491.63 City of San Gabriel 40 97.67 City of San Marino 12 90.38 City of Santa Clarita 450 204.15 City of Santa Fe Springs 31 168.81 City of Santa Monica 198 214.18 City of Sierra Madre 5 45.5 City of Signal Hill 9 76.29 City of South El Monte 36 172.37 City of South Gate 290 295.45 City of South Pasadena 97 372.32 City of Temple City 58 159.1 City of Torrance 306 205 City of Vernon 1 478.47 City of Walnut 25 81.88 City of West Covina 151 139.51 City of West Hollywood 141 381.59 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 149 170.42 Los Angeles 13868 342.88 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 31 377.96 Los Angeles – Alsace 32 257.13 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 10 399.68 Los Angeles – Arleta 144 418.97 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 34 231.83 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 74 237.75 Los Angeles – Bel Air 30 355.91 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 34 271.46 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 33 250.51 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 262 301.55 Los Angeles – Brentwood 66 213.21 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 20 280.86 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 355 543.74 Los Angeles – Carthay 69 480.4 Los Angeles – Central 163 418.03 Los Angeles – Century City 30 234.52 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 116 343.54 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 111 299.51 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 18 196.27 Los Angeles – Chinatown 9 112.21 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 42 288.6 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 74 488.35 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 54 390.48 Los Angeles – Crestview 70 615.76 Los Angeles – Del Rey 58 193.75 Los Angeles – Downtown 80 290.84 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 105 265.23 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 145 495.1 Los Angeles – Echo Park 26 182.38 Los Angeles – El Sereno 111 265.5 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 10 175.07 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 26 255.63 Los Angeles – Encino 93 205.88 Los Angeles – Exposition 5 150.33 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 151 336.18 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 4 111.11 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 23 263.73 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 172 362.53 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 121 382.86 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 39 362.32 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 137 235.43 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 83 385.96 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 67 393.22 Los Angeles – Harbor City 55 189.2 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 78 178.9 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 2 83.02 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 70 388.13 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 163 429.68 Los Angeles – Highland Park 104 214.92 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 76 547.95 Los Angeles – Hollywood 202 295.95 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 66 224.23 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 86 301.32 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 22 272.51 Los Angeles – Koreatown 162 313.39 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 14 307.08 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 119 281.95 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 63 479.71 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 36 236.3 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 135 414.15 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 147 1831.78 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 85 299.9 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 8 255.35 Los Angeles – Longwood 16 371.75 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 35 161.98 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 16 187.44 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 59 138.92 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 394 507.1 Los Angeles – Mid-city 42 279.44 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 36 200.17 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 86 356.49 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 57 236.07 Los Angeles – North Hills 218 354.04 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 445 293.88 Los Angeles – Northridge 198 283.68 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 38 178.48 Los Angeles – Pacoima 376 488.44 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 144 328.19 Los Angeles – Panorama City 382 507.64 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 13 95.73 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 308 736.1 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 1 31.29 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 20 182.7 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 63 177.03 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 12 182.93 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 278 362.84 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 23 496.12 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 9 212.87 Los Angeles – San Pedro 625 800.89 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 9 202.61 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 153 175.35 Los Angeles – Silverlake 128 290.36 Los Angeles – South Carthay 25 235.96 Los Angeles – South Park 146 384.61 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 22 479.93 Los Angeles – Studio City 56 249.55 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 178 339.16 Los Angeles – Sunland 107 524.3 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar 446 541.28 Los Angeles – Tarzana 83 268.82 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 187 473.63 Los Angeles – Thai Town 18 183.5 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 11 126.38 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 2 153.14 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 82 294.86 Los Angeles – University Hills 7 204.14 Los Angeles – University Park 98 356.93 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 92 306.5 Los Angeles – Valley Village 138 558.25 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 401 430.29 Los Angeles – Venice 51 150.51 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 70 406.98 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 60 783.6 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 155 376.34 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 270 519.25 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 39 464.34 Los Angeles – View Heights 7 189.5 Los Angeles – Watts 132 309.32 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 16 325.53 Los Angeles – West Adams 140 506.7 Los Angeles – West Hills 65 160.32 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 61 162.08 Los Angeles – West Vernon 247 460.44 Los Angeles – Westchester 74 143.4 Los Angeles – Westlake 326 549.24 Los Angeles – Westwood 54 99.8 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 159 440.09 Los Angeles – Wilmington 118 208.9 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 134 267.09 Los Angeles – Winnetka 195 376.55 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 128 188.08 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 1 24.05 Unincorporated – Altadena 80 183.4 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 122 287.45 Unincorporated – Athens Village 14 285.89 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 13 191.88 Unincorporated – Azusa 23 144.45 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett 33 222.72 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 27 349.38 Unincorporated – Castaic 22 80.91 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 30 178.37 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 20 152.16 Unincorporated – Del Aire 10 227.63 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 4 160.45 Unincorporated – Duarte 10 225.84 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 8 151.17 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 433 345.66 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 25 163.31 Unincorporated – East Whittier 4 75.39 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 12 136.5 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 1 60.2 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 261 403.37 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 2 303.03 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 59 105.5 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1 70.82 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 17 85.85 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne 2 98.04 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 16 226.28 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 24 184.7 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 61 270.61 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 1 57.11 Unincorporated – Littlerock 11 273.56 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1 77.1 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 7 196.13 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 11 116.88 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 11 283.43 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 3 250.42 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 20 83.21 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 29 224.7 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 11 413.38 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 5 388.8 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 11 327.28 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 61 119.56 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 27 133.52 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 19 102.04 Unincorporated – Saugus 3 1935.48 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 2 111.42 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 12 135.62 Unincorporated – South Whittier 77 130.02 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 19 90.62 Unincorporated – Sun Village 7 115.97 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 1 77.16 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 105 3173.16 Unincorporated – Valencia 5 162.76 Unincorporated – Valinda 31 132.64 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 28 240.65 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 52 322.12 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 68 307.89 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 21 2205.88 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 19 193.19 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 2 147.17 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 49 181.99 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 6 158.56 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 67 191.91 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 8 132.74 – Under Investigation 1545

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-two cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments