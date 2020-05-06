________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

May 6, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 851 New Cases (-787 Over 5/5), 55 Additional Deaths, 1,368Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 55 new deaths and 851 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Forty-one people who died were over the age of 65 years old and 12 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Thirty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 27 people over the age of 65 years old and 11 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 28,644 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,367 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,260 people (99 percent of the cases); 39% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 22 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,142 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (19% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 192,000 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.

“Our hearts are with all of you who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.  We are so sorry for your loss, and hope you find healing and peace at this very difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Today we are sharing the County’s Roadmap to Recovery to ensure that as we reopen our businesses we do so in a way that is safe for employees and customers, continues to slow the spread of the virus, and does not result in increases in our death rate from COVID-19.  I am so grateful to all of you have worked together to get us to a place where a slow, safe reopening is possible.”

As recovery planning continues, Public Health is issuing a five-stage roadmap to recoverythat describes a phased approach to relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order and a reopening process for certain business sectors.  LA County is currently in stage one of the Safer at Home recovery stage.  However, the County anticipates beginning stage two as soon as Friday, May 8 by allowing florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup. Car dealerships, golf courses and trails can also open with appropriate safeguards in place.  Physical distancing and infection control protocols must be adhered to and cloth facing coverings must be worn. Later next week additional restrictions will be lifted to include many retailers, manufacturers, and other recreational facilities. The next three stages include the potential opening in phases of higher-risk businesses like movie theaters, schools, colleges and universities, followed by conventions and spectator events, to finally normal operations. Each sector will have safe reopening protocols that must be adhered to.

Until final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will still continue to ensure that we slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will continue to be very important throughout the foreseeable future. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

28644

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

27373

— Long Beach

789

— Pasadena

482

Deaths

1367

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1268

— Long Beach

38

— Pasadena

61

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

840

–  18 to 40

9244

–  41 to 65

11350

–  over 65

5856

–  Under Investigation

83

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

13587

–  Male

13550

–  Other

7

–  Under Investigation

229

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

15

–  Asian

1721

–  Black

1185

–  Hispanic/Latino

8241

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

198

–  White

3375

–  Other

1228

–  Under Investigation

11410

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

5142

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

234

–  Black

155

–  Hispanic/Latino

486

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

13

–  White

354

–  Other

17

–  Under Investigation

8

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate

City of Agoura Hills

31

148.45

City of Alhambra

102

117.61

City of Arcadia

48

83.11

City of Artesia

15

89.31

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

89

177.86

City of Baldwin Park

124

161.52

City of Bell

142

390.84

City of Bell Gardens

121

280.93

City of Bellflower

158

203.25

City of Beverly Hills

116

336.04

City of Bradbury

1

93.55

City of Burbank

283

264.04

City of Calabasas

46

189.12

City of Carson

277

295.16

City of Cerritos

60

119.84

City of Claremont

27

74.01

City of Commerce

14

107.12

City of Compton

254

254.24

City of Covina

101

205.99

City of Cudahy

91

373.76

City of Culver City

88

220.75

City of Diamond Bar

38

66.07

City of Downey

253

221.42

City of Duarte

81

367.91

City of El Monte

202

172.25

City of El Segundo

30

178.72

City of Gardena

177

288.7

City of Glendale

669

323.98

City of Glendora

57

108.03

City of Hawaiian Gardens

11

74.95

City of Hawthorne

232

261.3

City of Hermosa Beach

25

127.1

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

180

302.6

City of Industry

3

686.5

City of Inglewood

390

343.36

City of Irwindale

2

137.08

City of La Canada Flintridge

41

198.13

City of La Habra Heights

3

55

City of La Mirada

73

147.18

City of La Puente

47

115.49

City of La Verne

18

54.08

City of Lakewood

94

116.97

City of Lancaster

373

230.86

City of Lawndale

74

220.15

City of Lomita

40

192.97

City of Lynwood

232

322.01

City of Malibu

31

239.18

City of Manhattan Beach

67

186.12

City of Maywood

79

281.65

City of Monrovia

60

154.64

City of Montebello

166

257.86

City of Monterey Park

93

149.37

City of Norwalk

228

211.85

City of Palmdale

477

300.06

City of Palos Verdes Estates

40

295.81

City of Paramount

169

301.66

City of Pico Rivera

233

362.45

City of Pomona

221

141.73

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

71

166.09

City of Redondo Beach

115

167.4

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

44

79.49

City of San Dimas

30

86.92

City of San Fernando

121

491.63

City of San Gabriel

40

97.67

City of San Marino

12

90.38

City of Santa Clarita

450

204.15

City of Santa Fe Springs

31

168.81

City of Santa Monica

198

214.18

City of Sierra Madre

5

45.5

City of Signal Hill

9

76.29

City of South El Monte

36

172.37

City of South Gate

290

295.45

City of South Pasadena

97

372.32

City of Temple City

58

159.1

City of Torrance

306

205

City of Vernon

1

478.47

City of Walnut

25

81.88

City of West Covina

151

139.51

City of West Hollywood

141

381.59

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

149

170.42

Los Angeles

13868

342.88

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

31

377.96

Los Angeles – Alsace

32

257.13

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

10

399.68

Los Angeles – Arleta

144

418.97

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

34

231.83

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

74

237.75

Los Angeles – Bel Air

30

355.91

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

34

271.46

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

33

250.51

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

262

301.55

Los Angeles – Brentwood

66

213.21

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

20

280.86

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

355

543.74

Los Angeles – Carthay

69

480.4

Los Angeles – Central

163

418.03

Los Angeles – Century City

30

234.52

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

116

343.54

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

111

299.51

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

18

196.27

Los Angeles – Chinatown

9

112.21

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

42

288.6

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

74

488.35

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

54

390.48

Los Angeles – Crestview

70

615.76

Los Angeles – Del Rey

58

193.75

Los Angeles – Downtown

80

290.84

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

105

265.23

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

145

495.1

Los Angeles – Echo Park

26

182.38

Los Angeles – El Sereno

111

265.5

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

10

175.07

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

26

255.63

Los Angeles – Encino

93

205.88

Los Angeles – Exposition

5

150.33

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

151

336.18

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

4

111.11

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

23

263.73

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

172

362.53

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

121

382.86

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

39

362.32

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

137

235.43

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

83

385.96

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

67

393.22

Los Angeles – Harbor City

55

189.2

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

78

178.9

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

2

83.02

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

70

388.13

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

163

429.68

Los Angeles – Highland Park

104

214.92

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

76

547.95

Los Angeles – Hollywood

202

295.95

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

66

224.23

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

86

301.32

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

22

272.51

Los Angeles – Koreatown

162

313.39

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

14

307.08

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

119

281.95

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

63

479.71

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

36

236.3

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

135

414.15

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

147

1831.78

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

85

299.9

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

8

255.35

Los Angeles – Longwood

16

371.75

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

35

161.98

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

16

187.44

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

59

138.92

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

394

507.1

Los Angeles – Mid-city

42

279.44

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

36

200.17

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

86

356.49

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

57

236.07

Los Angeles – North Hills

218

354.04

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

445

293.88

Los Angeles – Northridge

198

283.68

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

38

178.48

Los Angeles – Pacoima

376

488.44

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

144

328.19

Los Angeles – Panorama City

382

507.64

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

13

95.73

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

308

736.1

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

1

31.29

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

20

182.7

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

63

177.03

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

12

182.93

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

278

362.84

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

23

496.12

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

9

212.87

Los Angeles – San Pedro

625

800.89

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

9

202.61

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

153

175.35

Los Angeles – Silverlake

128

290.36

Los Angeles – South Carthay

25

235.96

Los Angeles – South Park

146

384.61

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

22

479.93

Los Angeles – Studio City

56

249.55

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

178

339.16

Los Angeles – Sunland

107

524.3

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar

446

541.28

Los Angeles – Tarzana

83

268.82

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

187

473.63

Los Angeles – Thai Town

18

183.5

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

11

126.38

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

2

153.14

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

82

294.86

Los Angeles – University Hills

7

204.14

Los Angeles – University Park

98

356.93

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

92

306.5

Los Angeles – Valley Village

138

558.25

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

401

430.29

Los Angeles – Venice

51

150.51

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

70

406.98

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

60

783.6

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

155

376.34

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

270

519.25

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

39

464.34

Los Angeles – View Heights

7

189.5

Los Angeles – Watts

132

309.32

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

16

325.53

Los Angeles – West Adams

140

506.7

Los Angeles – West Hills

65

160.32

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

61

162.08

Los Angeles – West Vernon

247

460.44

Los Angeles – Westchester

74

143.4

Los Angeles – Westlake

326

549.24

Los Angeles – Westwood

54

99.8

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

159

440.09

Los Angeles – Wilmington

118

208.9

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

134

267.09

Los Angeles – Winnetka

195

376.55

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

128

188.08

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

1

24.05

Unincorporated – Altadena

80

183.4

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

122

287.45

Unincorporated – Athens Village

14

285.89

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

13

191.88

Unincorporated – Azusa

23

144.45

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

33

222.72

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

27

349.38

Unincorporated – Castaic

22

80.91

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

30

178.37

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

20

152.16

Unincorporated – Del Aire

10

227.63

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

4

160.45

Unincorporated – Duarte

10

225.84

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

8

151.17

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

433

345.66

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

25

163.31

Unincorporated – East Whittier

4

75.39

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

12

136.5

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

1

60.2

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

261

403.37

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

2

303.03

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

59

105.5

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

1

70.82

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

17

85.85

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

2

98.04

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

16

226.28

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

24

184.7

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

61

270.61

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

1

57.11

Unincorporated – Littlerock

11

273.56

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

1

77.1

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

7

196.13

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

11

116.88

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

11

283.43

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

3

250.42

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

20

83.21

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

29

224.7

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

11

413.38

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

5

388.8

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

11

327.28

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

61

119.56

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

27

133.52

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

19

102.04

Unincorporated – Saugus

3

1935.48

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

2

111.42

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

12

135.62

Unincorporated – South Whittier

77

130.02

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

19

90.62

Unincorporated – Sun Village

7

115.97

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

1

77.16

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

105

3173.16

Unincorporated – Valencia

5

162.76

Unincorporated – Valinda

31

132.64

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

28

240.65

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

52

322.12

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

68

307.89

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

21

2205.88

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

19

193.19

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

2

147.17

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

49

181.99

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

6

158.56

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

67

191.91

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

8

132.74

–  Under Investigation

1545

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-two cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.