April 27- May 3, 2020 La Mirada Crime Summary

Aggravated Assault
  • A suspect was arrested after threatening a victim with a knife during an argument on the 16100 block of Rosecrans Ave. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Residential Burglary
  • A daytime attempted burglary was reported on the 14400 block of Rosecrans Ave.
Other Structure Burglary
  • A storage container was broken into on the 13500 block of Adelfa Dr.
Vehicle Burglary
  • A daytime burglary was reported on the 14700 block of Ramhurst Dr.
  • An early morning burglary was reported on the 14300 block of San Esteban Dr.
  • Tools were reported stolen during a daytime burglary on the 13600 block of Avion Dr.
  • A purse was reported stolen during a daytime burglary on the 13900 block of Ramhurst Dr.
Grand Theft
  • An early morning theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported on the 14200 block of Bora Dr.
  • A catalytic converter was reported stolen during a daytime theft on the 14300 block of Alicante Rd.
  • An early morning theft of a catalytic converter was reported stolen 14200 block of Firestone Blvd.
  • A suspect was arrested in connection of a bicycle theft near the intersection of Imperial Hwy. and Edwards Rd.
Grand Theft Auto
  • A sedan was reported stolen on the 15800 block of Alicante Rd.
  • A sedan was reported stolen on the 13000 block of La Mirada Blvd.
  • A van was reported stolen on the 14800 block of Mansa Dr.
  • A truck was reported stolen on the 13500 block of Duffield Ave.
  • A stolen sedan was recovered on the 13200 block of Woodridge Ave.

