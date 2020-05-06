April 27- May 3, 2020 La Mirada Crime Summary
Aggravated Assault
- A suspect was arrested after threatening a victim with a knife during an argument on the 16100 block of Rosecrans Ave. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Residential Burglary
- A daytime attempted burglary was reported on the 14400 block of Rosecrans Ave.
Other Structure Burglary
- A storage container was broken into on the 13500 block of Adelfa Dr.
Vehicle Burglary
- A daytime burglary was reported on the 14700 block of Ramhurst Dr.
- An early morning burglary was reported on the 14300 block of San Esteban Dr.
- Tools were reported stolen during a daytime burglary on the 13600 block of Avion Dr.
- A purse was reported stolen during a daytime burglary on the 13900 block of Ramhurst Dr.
Grand Theft
- An early morning theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported on the 14200 block of Bora Dr.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen during a daytime theft on the 14300 block of Alicante Rd.
- An early morning theft of a catalytic converter was reported stolen 14200 block of Firestone Blvd.
- A suspect was arrested in connection of a bicycle theft near the intersection of Imperial Hwy. and Edwards Rd.
Grand Theft Auto
- A sedan was reported stolen on the 15800 block of Alicante Rd.
- A sedan was reported stolen on the 13000 block of La Mirada Blvd.
- A van was reported stolen on the 14800 block of Mansa Dr.
- A truck was reported stolen on the 13500 block of Duffield Ave.
- A stolen sedan was recovered on the 13200 block of Woodridge Ave.
