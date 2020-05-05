Norwalk High School Named One of America’s Best High Schools

NORWALK, California, May 5, 2020 – Norwalk High School has been named one of America’s best high schools, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The 2020 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools were ranked on six factors, including student performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

“The Best High Schools rankings provide the most comprehensive, data-based information on nearly every public high school in the country,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News, in a story published by U.S. News & World Report on April 21, 2020. “Families can use this information to see how their local schools compare on graduation rates and state assessments, as well as academic performance by students who are traditionally underserved.”

“I am extremely proud of the work that our school district and school has done to promote critical thinking, technology proficiency, and college and career readiness,” said Mike Garcia, Principal of Norwalk High School. “We have focused the past few years on high level thinking questions to promote critical thinking, and our teachers have developed common assessments that focus on higher-level, depth-of-knowledge questions. We have had a district and site level push to increase the use of technology in the classroom, which has paid huge dividends this year as our students and staff were well-prepared for the change to distance learning, thanks to the professional development that was done at the district and site level over the past several years. Our counselors and administration team have worked hard to make sure that our graduates complete high school being college and career ready. Our students have open access to Advanced Placement classes and pathways. Our counselors have received RAMP certification – a nationally recognized award by the American School Counseling Association (ASCA). They are an amazing group that has worked hard to make sure our students finish their A-G requirements. At Norwalk, we will continue to work hard to make sure our students have the ability to think critically, gain technological proficiency, and graduate college and career ready. We look forward to the opportunity to continue move up the list next year.”

In addition to the national rankings, U.S. News has also published rankings by state, metro area, and school district.

The Best High Schools rankings are available on USNews.com.

To learn more about Norwalk High School, visit www.norwalklancers.org

To learn more about the U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings, visit www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools

Contact: Mike Garcia, Principal | (714)721-5932 | [email protected]

