________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

May 5, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,638 New Cases (+1,070 Over 5/4), 58 Additional Deaths, 1,313 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Forty-three people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 10 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Forty-five people had underlying health conditions including 38 people over the age of 65 years old and seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Four deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 27,815 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,313 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,201 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 40 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,081 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (19% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 183,000 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.

“So many families are experiencing the pain of losing a loved one to COVID-19. We are very much with you, and you are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “While we are all looking forward to businesses reopening and getting back to work, we must also do this safely to save lives and prevent an overwhelming of our healthcare system. Protecting the people who are most vulnerable is paramount through the reopening process.”

As the County of Los Angeles plans on soon reopening some businesses and getting people back to work, Public Health is tracking key measures that inform reopening plans in LA County to ensure it is safe and we still slow the spread of COVID-19. The measures include making sure we have the tools to slow the spread and that we are effective at slowing the spread.

Capacity to Slow the Spread

  • Tracking hospital capacity to manage a surge in cases and people with serious illness.
  • Tracking sufficient supply of PPE for all health care workers.
  • Tracking sufficient testing capacity and testing supplies.
  • Tracking adequate capacity to do case and contact tracing.

Effectiveness at Slowing the Spread

  • Tracking mortality rates throughout the process of reopening, including by age, poverty level and race and ethnicity.
  • Tracking hospitalization rates by age, poverty level, and race/ethnicity.
  • Tracking whether people who are at greater risk of serious illness are able to easily access testing.

Public Health continues planning for recovery and relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order. As relaxing occurs, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and infection control precautions. Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will continue to be very important throughout the foreseeable future. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for our vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

27815

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

26595

— Long Beach

768

— Pasadena

452

Deaths

1313

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1216

— Long Beach

37

— Pasadena

60

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

789

–  18 to 40

8968

–  41 to 65

11060

–  over 65

5694

–  Under Investigation

84

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

13186

–  Male

13162

–  Other

6

–  Under Investigation

241

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

15

–  Asian

1678

–  Black

1151

–  Hispanic/Latino

8065

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

196

–  White

3307

–  Other

1217

–  Under Investigation

10966

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

5081

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

224

–  Black

148

–  Hispanic/Latino

461

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

13

–  White

339

–  Other

15

–  Under Investigation

15

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate

City of Agoura Hills

31

148.45

City of Alhambra

99

114.16

City of Arcadia

46

79.65

City of Artesia

15

89.31

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

83

165.87

City of Baldwin Park

116

151.1

City of Bell

137

377.08

City of Bell Gardens

117

271.64

City of Bellflower

155

199.4

City of Beverly Hills

114

330.24

City of Bradbury

1

93.55

City of Burbank

270

251.91

City of Calabasas

46

189.12

City of Carson

266

283.44

City of Cerritos

60

119.84

City of Claremont

27

74.01

City of Commerce

12

91.82

City of Compton

242

242.23

City of Covina

101

205.99

City of Cudahy

83

340.9

City of Culver City

85

213.22

City of Diamond Bar

37

64.33

City of Downey

244

213.54

City of Duarte

79

358.83

City of El Monte

197

167.99

City of El Segundo

29

172.76

City of Gardena

171

278.91

City of Glendale

651

315.26

City of Glendora

51

96.66

City of Hawaiian Gardens

11

74.95

City of Hawthorne

218

245.53

City of Hermosa Beach

24

122.01

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

175

294.2

City of Industry

1

228.83

City of Inglewood

378

332.8

City of Irwindale

2

137.08

City of La Canada Flintridge

39

188.47

City of La Habra Heights

3

55

City of La Mirada

71

143.15

City of La Puente

47

115.49

City of La Verne

18

54.08

City of Lakewood

92

114.48

City of Lancaster

353

218.48

City of Lawndale

70

208.25

City of Lomita

38

183.32

City of Lynwood

225

312.3

City of Malibu

31

239.18

City of Manhattan Beach

68

188.89

City of Maywood

71

253.13

City of Monrovia

57

146.91

City of Montebello

164

254.76

City of Monterey Park

89

142.94

City of Norwalk

221

205.35

City of Palmdale

470

295.66

City of Palos Verdes Estates

38

281.02

City of Paramount

162

289.17

City of Pico Rivera

230

357.79

City of Pomona

212

135.96

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

67

156.74

City of Redondo Beach

113

164.49

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

43

77.69

City of San Dimas

30

86.92

City of San Fernando

119

483.5

City of San Gabriel

37

90.35

City of San Marino

12

90.38

City of Santa Clarita

436

197.8

City of Santa Fe Springs

29

157.92

City of Santa Monica

190

205.53

City of Sierra Madre

5

45.5

City of Signal Hill

8

67.81

City of South El Monte

34

162.8

City of South Gate

283

288.32

City of South Pasadena

93

356.96

City of Temple City

57

156.36

City of Torrance

298

199.64

City of Vernon

1

478.47

City of Walnut

24

78.61

City of West Covina

147

135.82

City of West Hollywood

141

381.59

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

141

161.27

Los Angeles

13468

332.99

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

31

377.96

Los Angeles – Alsace

32

257.13

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

9

359.71

Los Angeles – Arleta

142

413.15

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

34

231.83

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

69

221.69

Los Angeles – Bel Air

30

355.91

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

34

271.46

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

33

250.51

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

255

293.49

Los Angeles – Brentwood

66

213.21

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

20

280.86

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

348

533.01

Los Angeles – Carthay

70

487.36

Los Angeles – Central

154

394.95

Los Angeles – Century City

30

234.52

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

112

331.69

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

110

296.81

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

18

196.27

Los Angeles – Chinatown

9

112.21

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

40

274.86

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

70

461.95

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

54

390.48

Los Angeles – Crestview

68

598.17

Los Angeles – Del Rey

56

187.07

Los Angeles – Downtown

78

283.56

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

100

252.6

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

143

488.27

Los Angeles – Echo Park

23

161.34

Los Angeles – El Sereno

109

260.72

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

10

175.07

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

26

255.63

Los Angeles – Encino

93

205.88

Los Angeles – Exposition

5

150.33

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

147

327.27

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

3

83.33

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

21

240.8

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

165

347.77

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

121

382.86

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

36

334.45

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

134

230.28

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

81

376.66

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

67

393.22

Los Angeles – Harbor City

53

182.32

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

77

176.61

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

2

83.02

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

67

371.5

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

153

403.32

Los Angeles – Highland Park

99

204.58

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

72

519.11

Los Angeles – Hollywood

201

294.49

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

65

220.83

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

83

290.81

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

22

272.51

Los Angeles – Koreatown

161

311.45

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

14

307.08

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

117

277.21

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

60

456.86

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

33

216.61

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

124

380.4

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

128

1595.02

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

85

299.9

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

7

223.43

Los Angeles – Longwood

16

371.75

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

35

161.98

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

16

187.44

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

58

136.56

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

390

501.96

Los Angeles – Mid-city

41

272.79

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

36

200.17

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

85

352.35

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

55

227.79

Los Angeles – North Hills

208

337.8

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

431

284.64

Los Angeles – Northridge

192

275.08

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

38

178.48

Los Angeles – Pacoima

369

479.35

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

143

325.91

Los Angeles – Panorama City

378

502.33

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

13

95.73

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

284

678.74

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

1

31.29

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

20

182.7

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

61

171.41

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

12

182.93

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

274

357.62

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

22

474.55

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

9

212.87

Los Angeles – San Pedro

613

785.51

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

9

202.61

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

150

171.91

Los Angeles – Silverlake

128

290.36

Los Angeles – South Carthay

25

235.96

Los Angeles – South Park

142

374.07

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

18

392.67

Los Angeles – Studio City

56

249.55

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

165

314.39

Los Angeles – Sunland

106

519.4

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar

433

525.5

Los Angeles – Tarzana

81

262.34

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

177

448.31

Los Angeles – Thai Town

15

152.92

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

11

126.38

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

2

153.14

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

81

291.26

Los Angeles – University Hills

7

204.14

Los Angeles – University Park

95

346.01

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

91

303.17

Los Angeles – Valley Village

132

533.98

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

391

419.55

Los Angeles – Venice

51

150.51

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

68

395.35

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

59

770.54

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

150

364.2

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

250

480.79

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

39

464.34

Los Angeles – View Heights

7

189.5

Los Angeles – Watts

121

283.55

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

15

305.19

Los Angeles – West Adams

140

506.7

Los Angeles – West Hills

62

152.92

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

61

162.08

Los Angeles – West Vernon

242

451.12

Los Angeles – Westchester

72

139.53

Los Angeles – Westlake

315

530.71

Los Angeles – Westwood

53

97.95

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

146

404.11

Los Angeles – Wilmington

116

205.36

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

131

261.11

Los Angeles – Winnetka

189

364.96

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

127

186.61

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

1

24.05

Unincorporated – Altadena

76

174.23

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

116

273.31

Unincorporated – Athens Village

13

265.47

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

13

191.88

Unincorporated – Azusa

22

138.16

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

NA

Unincorporated – Bassett

33

222.72

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

27

349.38

Unincorporated – Castaic

22

80.91

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

28

166.48

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

16

121.73

Unincorporated – Del Aire

10

227.63

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

3

120.34

Unincorporated – Duarte

10

225.84

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

8

151.17

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

428

341.66

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

25

163.31

Unincorporated – East Whittier

4

75.39

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

12

136.5

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

1

60.2

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

248

383.28

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

2

303.03

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

57

101.92

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

1

70.82

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

17

85.85

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

2

98.04

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

16

226.28

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

22

169.31

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

59

261.73

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

1

57.11

Unincorporated – Littlerock

10

248.69

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

1

77.1

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

7

196.13

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

NA

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

11

116.88

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

11

283.43

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

3

250.42

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

20

83.21

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

29

224.7

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

11

413.38

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

4

311.04

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

10

297.53

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

61

119.56

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

26

128.58

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

16

85.92

Unincorporated – Saugus

3

1935.48

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

NA

Unincorporated – South El Monte

2

111.42

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

12

135.62

Unincorporated – South Whittier

75

126.64

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

19

90.62

Unincorporated – Sun Village

7

115.97

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

1

77.16

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

NA

Unincorporated – Val Verde

91

2750.08

Unincorporated – Valencia

5

162.76

Unincorporated – Valinda

30

128.36

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

28

240.65

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

NA

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

51

315.93

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

65

294.3

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

20

2100.84

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

19

193.19

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

2

147.17

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

48

178.27

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

6

158.56

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

65

186.18

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

8

132.74

–  Under Investigation

1574

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Forty cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.