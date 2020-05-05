May 5, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,638 New Cases (+1,070 Over 5/4), 58 Additional Deaths, 1,313 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Forty-three people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 10 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Forty-five people had underlying health conditions including 38 people over the age of 65 years old and seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Four deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 27,815 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,313 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,201 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 40 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,081 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (19% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 183,000 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.

“So many families are experiencing the pain of losing a loved one to COVID-19. We are very much with you, and you are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “While we are all looking forward to businesses reopening and getting back to work, we must also do this safely to save lives and prevent an overwhelming of our healthcare system. Protecting the people who are most vulnerable is paramount through the reopening process.”

As the County of Los Angeles plans on soon reopening some businesses and getting people back to work, Public Health is tracking key measures that inform reopening plans in LA County to ensure it is safe and we still slow the spread of COVID-19. The measures include making sure we have the tools to slow the spread and that we are effective at slowing the spread.

Capacity to Slow the Spread

Tracking hospital capacity to manage a surge in cases and people with serious illness.

Tracking sufficient supply of PPE for all health care workers.

Tracking sufficient testing capacity and testing supplies.

Tracking adequate capacity to do case and contact tracing.

Effectiveness at Slowing the Spread

Tracking mortality rates throughout the process of reopening, including by age, poverty level and race and ethnicity.

Tracking hospitalization rates by age, poverty level, and race/ethnicity.

Tracking whether people who are at greater risk of serious illness are able to easily access testing.

Public Health continues planning for recovery and relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order. As relaxing occurs, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and infection control precautions. Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will continue to be very important throughout the foreseeable future. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for our vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 27815 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 26595 — Long Beach 768 — Pasadena 452 Deaths 1313 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1216 — Long Beach 37 — Pasadena 60 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 789 – 18 to 40 8968 – 41 to 65 11060 – over 65 5694 – Under Investigation 84 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 13186 – Male 13162 – Other 6 – Under Investigation 241 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 15 – Asian 1678 – Black 1151 – Hispanic/Latino 8065 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 196 – White 3307 – Other 1217 – Under Investigation 10966 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 5081 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 224 – Black 148 – Hispanic/Latino 461 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 13 – White 339 – Other 15 – Under Investigation 15 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate City of Agoura Hills 31 148.45 City of Alhambra 99 114.16 City of Arcadia 46 79.65 City of Artesia 15 89.31 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 83 165.87 City of Baldwin Park 116 151.1 City of Bell 137 377.08 City of Bell Gardens 117 271.64 City of Bellflower 155 199.4 City of Beverly Hills 114 330.24 City of Bradbury 1 93.55 City of Burbank 270 251.91 City of Calabasas 46 189.12 City of Carson 266 283.44 City of Cerritos 60 119.84 City of Claremont 27 74.01 City of Commerce 12 91.82 City of Compton 242 242.23 City of Covina 101 205.99 City of Cudahy 83 340.9 City of Culver City 85 213.22 City of Diamond Bar 37 64.33 City of Downey 244 213.54 City of Duarte 79 358.83 City of El Monte 197 167.99 City of El Segundo 29 172.76 City of Gardena 171 278.91 City of Glendale 651 315.26 City of Glendora 51 96.66 City of Hawaiian Gardens 11 74.95 City of Hawthorne 218 245.53 City of Hermosa Beach 24 122.01 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 175 294.2 City of Industry 1 228.83 City of Inglewood 378 332.8 City of Irwindale 2 137.08 City of La Canada Flintridge 39 188.47 City of La Habra Heights 3 55 City of La Mirada 71 143.15 City of La Puente 47 115.49 City of La Verne 18 54.08 City of Lakewood 92 114.48 City of Lancaster 353 218.48 City of Lawndale 70 208.25 City of Lomita 38 183.32 City of Lynwood 225 312.3 City of Malibu 31 239.18 City of Manhattan Beach 68 188.89 City of Maywood 71 253.13 City of Monrovia 57 146.91 City of Montebello 164 254.76 City of Monterey Park 89 142.94 City of Norwalk 221 205.35 City of Palmdale 470 295.66 City of Palos Verdes Estates 38 281.02 City of Paramount 162 289.17 City of Pico Rivera 230 357.79 City of Pomona 212 135.96 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 67 156.74 City of Redondo Beach 113 164.49 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 43 77.69 City of San Dimas 30 86.92 City of San Fernando 119 483.5 City of San Gabriel 37 90.35 City of San Marino 12 90.38 City of Santa Clarita 436 197.8 City of Santa Fe Springs 29 157.92 City of Santa Monica 190 205.53 City of Sierra Madre 5 45.5 City of Signal Hill 8 67.81 City of South El Monte 34 162.8 City of South Gate 283 288.32 City of South Pasadena 93 356.96 City of Temple City 57 156.36 City of Torrance 298 199.64 City of Vernon 1 478.47 City of Walnut 24 78.61 City of West Covina 147 135.82 City of West Hollywood 141 381.59 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 141 161.27 Los Angeles 13468 332.99 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 31 377.96 Los Angeles – Alsace 32 257.13 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 9 359.71 Los Angeles – Arleta 142 413.15 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 34 231.83 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 69 221.69 Los Angeles – Bel Air 30 355.91 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 34 271.46 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 33 250.51 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 255 293.49 Los Angeles – Brentwood 66 213.21 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 20 280.86 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 348 533.01 Los Angeles – Carthay 70 487.36 Los Angeles – Central 154 394.95 Los Angeles – Century City 30 234.52 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 112 331.69 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 110 296.81 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 18 196.27 Los Angeles – Chinatown 9 112.21 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 40 274.86 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 70 461.95 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 54 390.48 Los Angeles – Crestview 68 598.17 Los Angeles – Del Rey 56 187.07 Los Angeles – Downtown 78 283.56 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 100 252.6 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 143 488.27 Los Angeles – Echo Park 23 161.34 Los Angeles – El Sereno 109 260.72 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 10 175.07 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 26 255.63 Los Angeles – Encino 93 205.88 Los Angeles – Exposition 5 150.33 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 147 327.27 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 3 83.33 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 21 240.8 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 165 347.77 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 121 382.86 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 36 334.45 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 134 230.28 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 81 376.66 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 67 393.22 Los Angeles – Harbor City 53 182.32 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 77 176.61 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 2 83.02 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 67 371.5 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 153 403.32 Los Angeles – Highland Park 99 204.58 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 72 519.11 Los Angeles – Hollywood 201 294.49 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 65 220.83 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 83 290.81 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 22 272.51 Los Angeles – Koreatown 161 311.45 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 14 307.08 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 117 277.21 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 60 456.86 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 33 216.61 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 124 380.4 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 128 1595.02 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 85 299.9 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 7 223.43 Los Angeles – Longwood 16 371.75 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 35 161.98 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 16 187.44 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 58 136.56 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 390 501.96 Los Angeles – Mid-city 41 272.79 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 36 200.17 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 85 352.35 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 55 227.79 Los Angeles – North Hills 208 337.8 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 431 284.64 Los Angeles – Northridge 192 275.08 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 38 178.48 Los Angeles – Pacoima 369 479.35 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 143 325.91 Los Angeles – Panorama City 378 502.33 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 13 95.73 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 284 678.74 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 1 31.29 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 20 182.7 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 61 171.41 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 12 182.93 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 274 357.62 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 22 474.55 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 9 212.87 Los Angeles – San Pedro 613 785.51 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 9 202.61 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 150 171.91 Los Angeles – Silverlake 128 290.36 Los Angeles – South Carthay 25 235.96 Los Angeles – South Park 142 374.07 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 18 392.67 Los Angeles – Studio City 56 249.55 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 165 314.39 Los Angeles – Sunland 106 519.4 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar 433 525.5 Los Angeles – Tarzana 81 262.34 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 177 448.31 Los Angeles – Thai Town 15 152.92 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 11 126.38 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 2 153.14 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 81 291.26 Los Angeles – University Hills 7 204.14 Los Angeles – University Park 95 346.01 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 91 303.17 Los Angeles – Valley Village 132 533.98 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 391 419.55 Los Angeles – Venice 51 150.51 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 68 395.35 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 59 770.54 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 150 364.2 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 250 480.79 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 39 464.34 Los Angeles – View Heights 7 189.5 Los Angeles – Watts 121 283.55 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 15 305.19 Los Angeles – West Adams 140 506.7 Los Angeles – West Hills 62 152.92 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 61 162.08 Los Angeles – West Vernon 242 451.12 Los Angeles – Westchester 72 139.53 Los Angeles – Westlake 315 530.71 Los Angeles – Westwood 53 97.95 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 146 404.11 Los Angeles – Wilmington 116 205.36 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 131 261.11 Los Angeles – Winnetka 189 364.96 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 127 186.61 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 1 24.05 Unincorporated – Altadena 76 174.23 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 116 273.31 Unincorporated – Athens Village 13 265.47 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 13 191.88 Unincorporated – Azusa 22 138.16 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 NA Unincorporated – Bassett 33 222.72 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 27 349.38 Unincorporated – Castaic 22 80.91 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 28 166.48 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 16 121.73 Unincorporated – Del Aire 10 227.63 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 3 120.34 Unincorporated – Duarte 10 225.84 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 8 151.17 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 428 341.66 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 25 163.31 Unincorporated – East Whittier 4 75.39 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 12 136.5 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 1 60.2 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 248 383.28 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 2 303.03 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 57 101.92 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1 70.82 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 17 85.85 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne 2 98.04 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 16 226.28 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 22 169.31 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 59 261.73 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 1 57.11 Unincorporated – Littlerock 10 248.69 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1 77.1 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 7 196.13 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 NA Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 11 116.88 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 11 283.43 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 3 250.42 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 20 83.21 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 29 224.7 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 11 413.38 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 4 311.04 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 10 297.53 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 61 119.56 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 26 128.58 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 16 85.92 Unincorporated – Saugus 3 1935.48 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 NA Unincorporated – South El Monte 2 111.42 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 12 135.62 Unincorporated – South Whittier 75 126.64 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 19 90.62 Unincorporated – Sun Village 7 115.97 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 1 77.16 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Universal City 0 NA Unincorporated – Val Verde 91 2750.08 Unincorporated – Valencia 5 162.76 Unincorporated – Valinda 30 128.36 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 28 240.65 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 NA Unincorporated – Walnut Park 51 315.93 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 65 294.3 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 20 2100.84 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 19 193.19 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 2 147.17 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 48 178.27 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 6 158.56 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 65 186.18 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 8 132.74 – Under Investigation 1574

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Forty cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

