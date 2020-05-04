________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

May 4, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 568 (-213 Over 5/3) New Cases , 28 Additional Deaths, 1,256 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 28 new deaths and 568 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-two people who died were over the age of 65 years old and four people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Twenty-two people had underlying health conditions including 18 people over the age of 65 years old and four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 26,217 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,256 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,148 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 13 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,019 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (19% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 173,000 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Public Health has confirmed 15 people who died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting and 12 of the people who died worked in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Two thousand nine hundred and seventy-eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders; this is an additional 1,010 new cases reported since the previous week. Seven percent of these cases have been hospitalized. Forty-four percent of cases are among nurses, though cases have been identified among a range of occupational roles, including caregivers, people who work in administration, physicians and medical assistants. About 56% of these cases do not know or did not report how they were exposed. However, 78% of healthcare workers with known exposure were exposed in a healthcare facility. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 24 different occupational settings, and the vast majority of cases are among healthcare workers from skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.

“Our community has suffered many losses to COVID-19, and to the families and friends who are mourning their loved ones, we are deeply sorry, and we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we plan for our recovery, I want to emphasize that all of us share in the responsibility to reopen in a way that is safe and that does not cause a spike in COVID-19 cases that results in an overwhelmed health care system and deaths that could have been prevented.  Recovery is a journey – one that will take many months – and I want us all to be prepared that there will be a ‘new normal’ during this period that will require us to continue to practice physical distancing and other infection control measures.”

As Public Health continues planning for recovery and relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and infection control precautions. Health Officer Orders and directives will still continue to ensure it is safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will continue to be very important throughout the foreseeable future. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for you to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call your provider immediately if you have even mild symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance on how long people who are positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate. New evidence suggests it may take longer for the virus to shed, which means that an infected person may be able to infect other people for a longer period of time than was initially thought. People who are positive or presumed positive for COVID-19 should now self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. This means you must stay home until your fever has resolved without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in your respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) for at least 3 days (72 hours) after recovery, AND at least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared or you were tested. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. If you begin experiencing symptoms, you must self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

26217

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

25018

— Long Beach

760

— Pasadena

439

Deaths

1256

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1163

— Long Beach

37

— Pasadena

56

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

683

–  18 to 40

8340

–  41 to 65

10470

–  over 65

5450

–  Under Investigation

75

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

12354

–  Male

12455

–  Other

6

–  Under Investigation

203

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

13

–  Asian

1595

–  Black

1097

–  Hispanic/Latino

7336

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

193

–  White

3185

–  Other

1146

–  Under Investigation

10453

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

5019

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

215

–  Black

144

–  Hispanic/Latino

431

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

13

–  White

332

–  Other

12

–  Under Investigation

15

CITY / COMMUNITY

Rate**

City of Agoura Hills

31

148.45

City of Alhambra

87

100.32

City of Arcadia

44

76.19

City of Artesia

14

83.36

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

79

157.87

City of Baldwin Park

107

139.38

City of Bell

137

377.08

City of Bell Gardens

110

255.39

City of Bellflower

142

182.67

City of Beverly Hills

113

327.35

City of Bradbury

1

93.55

City of Burbank

260

242.58

City of Calabasas

44

180.9

City of Carson

256

272.79

City of Cerritos

57

113.85

City of Claremont

24

65.78

City of Commerce

13

99.47

City of Compton

224

224.22

City of Covina

101

205.99

City of Cudahy

80

328.58

City of Culver City

68

170.58

City of Diamond Bar

36

62.59

City of Downey

236

206.54

City of Duarte

77

349.75

City of El Monte

177

150.94

City of El Segundo

28

166.81

City of Gardena

165

269.12

City of Glendale

634

307.03

City of Glendora

48

90.97

City of Hawaiian Gardens

10

68.14

City of Hawthorne

205

230.89

City of Hermosa Beach

24

122.01

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

165

277.39

City of Industry

1

228.83

City of Inglewood

356

313.43

City of Irwindale

2

137.08

City of La Canada Flintridge

37

178.8

City of La Habra Heights

3

55

City of La Mirada

68

137.1

City of La Puente

43

105.66

City of La Verne

16

48.07

City of Lakewood

86

107.02

City of Lancaster

343

212.29

City of Lawndale

61

181.47

City of Lomita

36

173.67

City of Lynwood

207

287.31

City of Malibu

31

239.18

City of Manhattan Beach

66

183.34

City of Maywood

70

249.56

City of Monrovia

55

141.75

City of Montebello

157

243.88

City of Monterey Park

81

130.1

City of Norwalk

208

193.27

City of Palmdale

442

278.04

City of Palos Verdes Estates

37

273.63

City of Paramount

150

267.75

City of Pico Rivera

195

303.34

City of Pomona

198

126.98

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

62

145.04

City of Redondo Beach

111

161.58

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

40

72.27

City of San Dimas

30

86.92

City of San Fernando

102

414.43

City of San Gabriel

32

78.14

City of San Marino

12

90.38

City of Santa Clarita

405

183.74

City of Santa Fe Springs

27

147.03

City of Santa Monica

185

200.12

City of Sierra Madre

5

45.5

City of Signal Hill

8

67.81

City of South El Monte

30

143.64

City of South Gate

269

274.06

City of South Pasadena

93

356.96

City of Temple City

56

153.61

City of Torrance

283

189.59

City of Vernon

1

478.47

City of Walnut

23

75.33

City of West Covina

143

132.12

City of West Hollywood

139

376.17

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

130

148.69

Los Angeles

12525

309.67

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

29

353.57

Los Angeles – Alsace

32

257.13

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

9

359.71

Los Angeles – Arleta

121

352.05

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

34

231.83

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

65

208.84

Los Angeles – Bel Air

30

355.91

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

33

263.47

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

33

250.51

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

236

271.63

Los Angeles – Brentwood

65

209.98

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

20

280.86

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

318

487.07

Los Angeles – Carthay

70

487.36

Los Angeles – Central

142

364.18

Los Angeles – Century City

30

234.52

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

102

302.08

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

106

286.01

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

18

196.27

Los Angeles – Chinatown

9

112.21

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

39

267.99

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

69

455.36

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

49

354.33

Los Angeles – Crestview

67

589.37

Los Angeles – Del Rey

53

177.04

Los Angeles – Downtown

74

269.02

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

97

245.02

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

136

464.37

Los Angeles – Echo Park

20

140.29

Los Angeles – El Sereno

101

241.58

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

9

157.56

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

24

235.96

Los Angeles – Encino

88

194.81

Los Angeles – Exposition

5

150.33

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

142

316.14

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

2

55.56

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

20

229.33

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

149

314.05

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

113

357.55

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

33

306.58

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

129

221.68

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

71

330.16

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

67

393.22

Los Angeles – Harbor City

50

172

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

73

167.43

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

1

41.51

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

64

354.87

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

136

358.51

Los Angeles – Highland Park

96

198.38

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

67

483.06

Los Angeles – Hollywood

199

291.56

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

64

217.44

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

74

259.28

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

22

272.51

Los Angeles – Koreatown

149

288.24

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

14

307.08

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

107

253.52

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

59

449.25

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

33

216.61

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

111

340.52

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

92

1146.42

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

80

282.26

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

7

223.43

Los Angeles – Longwood

16

371.75

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

35

161.98

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

14

164.01

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

57

134.21

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

378

486.51

Los Angeles – Mid-city

39

259.48

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

36

200.17

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

81

335.77

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

48

198.8

Los Angeles – North Hills

191

310.19

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

398

262.84

Los Angeles – Northridge

181

259.32

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

38

178.48

Los Angeles – Pacoima

295

383.22

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

143

325.91

Los Angeles – Panorama City

339

450.5

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

12

88.37

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

269

642.89

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

1

31.29

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

20

182.7

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

60

168.6

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

12

182.93

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

240

313.25

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

22

474.55

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

9

212.87

Los Angeles – San Pedro

609

780.39

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

9

202.61

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

138

158.16

Los Angeles – Silverlake

121

274.48

Los Angeles – South Carthay

24

226.52

Los Angeles – South Park

131

345.09

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

18

392.67

Los Angeles – Studio City

52

231.73

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

146

278.19

Los Angeles – Sunland

101

494.9

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar

381

462.39

Los Angeles – Tarzana

78

252.62

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

168

425.51

Los Angeles – Thai Town

14

142.73

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

10

114.89

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

2

153.14

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

73

262.5

Los Angeles – University Hills

7

204.14

Los Angeles – University Park

88

320.51

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

91

303.17

Los Angeles – Valley Village

128

517.8

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

345

370.2

Los Angeles – Venice

50

147.56

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

61

354.65

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

51

666.06

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

130

315.64

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

219

421.17

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

38

452.43

Los Angeles – View Heights

7

189.5

Los Angeles – Watts

115

269.48

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

13

264.5

Los Angeles – West Adams

126

456.03

Los Angeles – West Hills

59

145.52

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

61

162.08

Los Angeles – West Vernon

232

432.48

Los Angeles – Westchester

71

137.59

Los Angeles – Westlake

294

495.32

Los Angeles – Westwood

52

96.1

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

138

381.96

Los Angeles – Wilmington

105

185.88

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

125

249.15

Los Angeles – Winnetka

178

343.72

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

119

174.86

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

1

24.05

Unincorporated – Altadena

71

162.77

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

1

80.32

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

109

256.82

Unincorporated – Athens Village

12

245.05

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

13

191.88

Unincorporated – Azusa

22

138.16

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

NA

Unincorporated – Bassett

31

209.22

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

26

336.44

Unincorporated – Castaic

22

80.91

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

27

160.53

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

15

114.12

Unincorporated – Del Aire

8

182.11

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

3

120.34

Unincorporated – Duarte

9

203.25

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

8

151.17

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

408

325.7

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

23

150.25

Unincorporated – East Whittier

4

75.39

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

12

136.5

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

1

60.2

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

228

352.37

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

1

151.52

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

56

100.13

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

1

70.82

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

17

85.85

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

2

98.04

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

15

212.13

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

21

161.61

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

55

243.99

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

1

57.11

Unincorporated – Littlerock

9

223.82

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

1

77.1

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

6

168.11

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

NA

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

11

116.88

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

9

231.9

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

3

250.42

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

17

70.73

Unincorporated – Palmdale

3

356.29

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

28

216.95

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

10

375.8

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

4

311.04

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

10

297.53

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

58

113.68

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

24

118.69

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

15

80.55

Unincorporated – Saugus

3

1935.48

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

NA

Unincorporated – South El Monte

1

55.71

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

11

124.32

Unincorporated – South Whittier

73

123.27

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

18

85.85

Unincorporated – Sun Village

6

99.4

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

1

77.16

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

NA

Unincorporated – Val Verde

92

2780.3

Unincorporated – Valencia

5

162.76

Unincorporated – Valinda

30

128.36

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

27

232.06

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

NA

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

49

303.54

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

65

294.3

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

20

2100.84

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

19

193.19

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

2

147.17

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

41

152.27

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

6

158.56

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

63

180.45

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

8

132.74

–  Under Investigation

1558

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirteen cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

