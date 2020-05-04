May 4, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 568 (-213 Over 5/3) New Cases , 28 Additional Deaths, 1,256 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 28 new deaths and 568 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-two people who died were over the age of 65 years old and four people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Twenty-two people had underlying health conditions including 18 people over the age of 65 years old and four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 26,217 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,256 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,148 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 13 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,019 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (19% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 173,000 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Public Health has confirmed 15 people who died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting and 12 of the people who died worked in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Two thousand nine hundred and seventy-eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders; this is an additional 1,010 new cases reported since the previous week. Seven percent of these cases have been hospitalized. Forty-four percent of cases are among nurses, though cases have been identified among a range of occupational roles, including caregivers, people who work in administration, physicians and medical assistants. About 56% of these cases do not know or did not report how they were exposed. However, 78% of healthcare workers with known exposure were exposed in a healthcare facility. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 24 different occupational settings, and the vast majority of cases are among healthcare workers from skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.

“Our community has suffered many losses to COVID-19, and to the families and friends who are mourning their loved ones, we are deeply sorry, and we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we plan for our recovery, I want to emphasize that all of us share in the responsibility to reopen in a way that is safe and that does not cause a spike in COVID-19 cases that results in an overwhelmed health care system and deaths that could have been prevented. Recovery is a journey – one that will take many months – and I want us all to be prepared that there will be a ‘new normal’ during this period that will require us to continue to practice physical distancing and other infection control measures.”

As Public Health continues planning for recovery and relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and infection control precautions. Health Officer Orders and directives will still continue to ensure it is safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will continue to be very important throughout the foreseeable future. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for you to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call your provider immediately if you have even mild symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance on how long people who are positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate. New evidence suggests it may take longer for the virus to shed, which means that an infected person may be able to infect other people for a longer period of time than was initially thought. People who are positive or presumed positive for COVID-19 should now self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. This means you must stay home until your fever has resolved without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in your respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) for at least 3 days (72 hours) after recovery, AND at least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared or you were tested. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. If you begin experiencing symptoms, you must self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 26217 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 25018 — Long Beach 760 — Pasadena 439 Deaths 1256 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1163 — Long Beach 37 — Pasadena 56 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 683 – 18 to 40 8340 – 41 to 65 10470 – over 65 5450 – Under Investigation 75 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 12354 – Male 12455 – Other 6 – Under Investigation 203 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 13 – Asian 1595 – Black 1097 – Hispanic/Latino 7336 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 193 – White 3185 – Other 1146 – Under Investigation 10453 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 5019 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 215 – Black 144 – Hispanic/Latino 431 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 13 – White 332 – Other 12 – Under Investigation 15 CITY / COMMUNITY Rate** City of Agoura Hills 31 148.45 City of Alhambra 87 100.32 City of Arcadia 44 76.19 City of Artesia 14 83.36 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 79 157.87 City of Baldwin Park 107 139.38 City of Bell 137 377.08 City of Bell Gardens 110 255.39 City of Bellflower 142 182.67 City of Beverly Hills 113 327.35 City of Bradbury 1 93.55 City of Burbank 260 242.58 City of Calabasas 44 180.9 City of Carson 256 272.79 City of Cerritos 57 113.85 City of Claremont 24 65.78 City of Commerce 13 99.47 City of Compton 224 224.22 City of Covina 101 205.99 City of Cudahy 80 328.58 City of Culver City 68 170.58 City of Diamond Bar 36 62.59 City of Downey 236 206.54 City of Duarte 77 349.75 City of El Monte 177 150.94 City of El Segundo 28 166.81 City of Gardena 165 269.12 City of Glendale 634 307.03 City of Glendora 48 90.97 City of Hawaiian Gardens 10 68.14 City of Hawthorne 205 230.89 City of Hermosa Beach 24 122.01 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 165 277.39 City of Industry 1 228.83 City of Inglewood 356 313.43 City of Irwindale 2 137.08 City of La Canada Flintridge 37 178.8 City of La Habra Heights 3 55 City of La Mirada 68 137.1 City of La Puente 43 105.66 City of La Verne 16 48.07 City of Lakewood 86 107.02 City of Lancaster 343 212.29 City of Lawndale 61 181.47 City of Lomita 36 173.67 City of Lynwood 207 287.31 City of Malibu 31 239.18 City of Manhattan Beach 66 183.34 City of Maywood 70 249.56 City of Monrovia 55 141.75 City of Montebello 157 243.88 City of Monterey Park 81 130.1 City of Norwalk 208 193.27 City of Palmdale 442 278.04 City of Palos Verdes Estates 37 273.63 City of Paramount 150 267.75 City of Pico Rivera 195 303.34 City of Pomona 198 126.98 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 62 145.04 City of Redondo Beach 111 161.58 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 40 72.27 City of San Dimas 30 86.92 City of San Fernando 102 414.43 City of San Gabriel 32 78.14 City of San Marino 12 90.38 City of Santa Clarita 405 183.74 City of Santa Fe Springs 27 147.03 City of Santa Monica 185 200.12 City of Sierra Madre 5 45.5 City of Signal Hill 8 67.81 City of South El Monte 30 143.64 City of South Gate 269 274.06 City of South Pasadena 93 356.96 City of Temple City 56 153.61 City of Torrance 283 189.59 City of Vernon 1 478.47 City of Walnut 23 75.33 City of West Covina 143 132.12 City of West Hollywood 139 376.17 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 130 148.69 Los Angeles 12525 309.67 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 29 353.57 Los Angeles – Alsace 32 257.13 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 9 359.71 Los Angeles – Arleta 121 352.05 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 34 231.83 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 65 208.84 Los Angeles – Bel Air 30 355.91 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 33 263.47 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 33 250.51 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 236 271.63 Los Angeles – Brentwood 65 209.98 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 20 280.86 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 318 487.07 Los Angeles – Carthay 70 487.36 Los Angeles – Central 142 364.18 Los Angeles – Century City 30 234.52 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 102 302.08 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 106 286.01 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 18 196.27 Los Angeles – Chinatown 9 112.21 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 39 267.99 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 69 455.36 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 49 354.33 Los Angeles – Crestview 67 589.37 Los Angeles – Del Rey 53 177.04 Los Angeles – Downtown 74 269.02 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 97 245.02 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 136 464.37 Los Angeles – Echo Park 20 140.29 Los Angeles – El Sereno 101 241.58 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 9 157.56 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 24 235.96 Los Angeles – Encino 88 194.81 Los Angeles – Exposition 5 150.33 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 142 316.14 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 2 55.56 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 20 229.33 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 149 314.05 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 113 357.55 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 33 306.58 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 129 221.68 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 71 330.16 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 67 393.22 Los Angeles – Harbor City 50 172 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 73 167.43 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 1 41.51 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 64 354.87 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 136 358.51 Los Angeles – Highland Park 96 198.38 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 67 483.06 Los Angeles – Hollywood 199 291.56 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 64 217.44 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 74 259.28 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 22 272.51 Los Angeles – Koreatown 149 288.24 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 14 307.08 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 107 253.52 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 59 449.25 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 33 216.61 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 111 340.52 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 92 1146.42 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 80 282.26 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 7 223.43 Los Angeles – Longwood 16 371.75 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 35 161.98 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 14 164.01 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 57 134.21 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 378 486.51 Los Angeles – Mid-city 39 259.48 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 36 200.17 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 81 335.77 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 48 198.8 Los Angeles – North Hills 191 310.19 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 398 262.84 Los Angeles – Northridge 181 259.32 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 38 178.48 Los Angeles – Pacoima 295 383.22 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 143 325.91 Los Angeles – Panorama City 339 450.5 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 12 88.37 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 269 642.89 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 1 31.29 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 20 182.7 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 60 168.6 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 12 182.93 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 240 313.25 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 22 474.55 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 9 212.87 Los Angeles – San Pedro 609 780.39 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 9 202.61 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 138 158.16 Los Angeles – Silverlake 121 274.48 Los Angeles – South Carthay 24 226.52 Los Angeles – South Park 131 345.09 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 18 392.67 Los Angeles – Studio City 52 231.73 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 146 278.19 Los Angeles – Sunland 101 494.9 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar 381 462.39 Los Angeles – Tarzana 78 252.62 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 168 425.51 Los Angeles – Thai Town 14 142.73 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 10 114.89 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 2 153.14 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 73 262.5 Los Angeles – University Hills 7 204.14 Los Angeles – University Park 88 320.51 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 91 303.17 Los Angeles – Valley Village 128 517.8 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 345 370.2 Los Angeles – Venice 50 147.56 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 61 354.65 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 51 666.06 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 130 315.64 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 219 421.17 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 38 452.43 Los Angeles – View Heights 7 189.5 Los Angeles – Watts 115 269.48 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 13 264.5 Los Angeles – West Adams 126 456.03 Los Angeles – West Hills 59 145.52 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 61 162.08 Los Angeles – West Vernon 232 432.48 Los Angeles – Westchester 71 137.59 Los Angeles – Westlake 294 495.32 Los Angeles – Westwood 52 96.1 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 138 381.96 Los Angeles – Wilmington 105 185.88 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 125 249.15 Los Angeles – Winnetka 178 343.72 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 119 174.86 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 1 24.05 Unincorporated – Altadena 71 162.77 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 1 80.32 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 109 256.82 Unincorporated – Athens Village 12 245.05 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 13 191.88 Unincorporated – Azusa 22 138.16 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 NA Unincorporated – Bassett 31 209.22 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 26 336.44 Unincorporated – Castaic 22 80.91 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 27 160.53 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 15 114.12 Unincorporated – Del Aire 8 182.11 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 3 120.34 Unincorporated – Duarte 9 203.25 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 8 151.17 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 408 325.7 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 23 150.25 Unincorporated – East Whittier 4 75.39 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 12 136.5 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 1 60.2 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 228 352.37 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 1 151.52 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 56 100.13 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1 70.82 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 17 85.85 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne 2 98.04 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 15 212.13 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 21 161.61 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 55 243.99 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 1 57.11 Unincorporated – Littlerock 9 223.82 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1 77.1 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 6 168.11 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 NA Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 11 116.88 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 9 231.9 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 3 250.42 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 17 70.73 Unincorporated – Palmdale 3 356.29 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 28 216.95 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 10 375.8 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 4 311.04 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 10 297.53 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 58 113.68 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 24 118.69 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 15 80.55 Unincorporated – Saugus 3 1935.48 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 NA Unincorporated – South El Monte 1 55.71 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 11 124.32 Unincorporated – South Whittier 73 123.27 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 18 85.85 Unincorporated – Sun Village 6 99.4 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 1 77.16 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Universal City 0 NA Unincorporated – Val Verde 92 2780.3 Unincorporated – Valencia 5 162.76 Unincorporated – Valinda 30 128.36 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 27 232.06 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 NA Unincorporated – Walnut Park 49 303.54 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 65 294.3 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 20 2100.84 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 19 193.19 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 2 147.17 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 41 152.27 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 6 158.56 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 63 180.45 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 8 132.74 – Under Investigation 1558

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirteen cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

