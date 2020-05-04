Cerritos Will Close All Parks for Mother’s Day

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced last Thursday that it will close all botanic gardens, lakes and local, community and regional parks to the public on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10. Consistent with this closure, the City of Cerritos will close all City parks on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10. All City picnic shelters and outdoor restrooms will be closed that day, and the parking lots at Cerritos Park East, Heritage Park, Liberty Park and the Cerritos Sports Complex will be closed and barricaded. For the most current City updates, please visit cerritos.us. For more information about COVID-19, go to: • County of Los Angeles: covid19.lacounty.gov • County of Los Angeles Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov • California Department of Public Health: cdph.ca.gov • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov • Los Angeles County residents can also call 2-1-1