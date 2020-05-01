May 1, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 1,065 (+354 Over 4/30) New Cases , 62 Additional Deaths, 1,172 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 62 new deaths and 1,065 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Forty-six people who died were over the age of 65 years old, seven people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-six people had underlying health conditions including 39 people over the age of 65 years old and seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Eight deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 24,215 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,172 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,069 people (98 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 32 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,880 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 152,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance on how long people who are positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate. New evidence suggests it may take longer for the virus to shed, which means that an infected person may be able to infect other people for a longer period of time than was initially thought. People who are positive or presumed positive for COVID-19 should now self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. This means you must stay home until your fever has resolved without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in your respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) for at least 3 days (72 hours) after recovery, AND at least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared or you were tested. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. If you begin experiencing symptoms, you must self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

“To all of you who are mourning the loss of family members or friends who have passed away from COVID-19, we are mourning with you and we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “LA County continues to be under the Safer at Home Order, and while we are planning for recovery, there will still need to be Health Officer orders and directives that make sure we open slowly and as carefully as possible to avoid huge outbreaks and overwhelming our healthcare system. We are grateful to all who continue to do your part to follow directives – it is saving lives.”

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

As Public Health plans on relaxing some of the previsions of the Safer at Home Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and take infection control precautions. Increased interactions between LA County residents and workers can increase the risk and rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the community. Health Officer orders and directives will still continue to ensure it is safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 24215 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 23142 — Long Beach 667 — Pasadena 406 Deaths 1172 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1086 — Long Beach 36 — Pasadena 50 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 609 – 18 to 40 7718 – 41 to 65 9795 – over 65 4959 – Under Investigation 61 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 11416 – Male 11551 – Other 5 – Under Investigation 170 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 14 – Asian 1459 – Black 1028 – Hispanic/Latino 6285 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 187 – White 2932 – Other 1063 – Under Investigation 10174 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 4880 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 199 – Black 139 – Hispanic/Latino 401 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 12 – White 305 – Other 12 – Under Investigation 17 CITY / COMMUNITY Rate ** City of Agoura Hills 31 148.45 City of Alhambra 85 98.01 City of Arcadia 39 67.53 City of Artesia 14 83.36 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 71 141.89 City of Baldwin Park 89 115.93 City of Bell 132 363.32 City of Bell Gardens 106 246.11 City of Bellflower 137 176.24 City of Beverly Hills 108 312.86 City of Bradbury 1 93.55 City of Burbank 241 224.86 City of Calabasas 38 156.23 City of Carson 245 261.07 City of Cerritos 52 103.86 City of Claremont 24 65.78 City of Commerce 13 99.47 City of Compton 211 211.2 City of Covina 95 193.75 City of Cudahy 74 303.94 City of Culver City 66 165.56 City of Diamond Bar 34 59.12 City of Downey 224 196.04 City of Duarte 67 304.32 City of El Monte 160 136.44 City of El Segundo 27 160.85 City of Gardena 158 257.71 City of Glendale 588 284.76 City of Glendora 46 87.18 City of Hawaiian Gardens 10 68.14 City of Hawthorne 194 218.5 City of Hermosa Beach 23 116.93 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 154 258.89 City of Industry 1 228.83 City of Inglewood 335 294.94 City of Irwindale 2 137.08 City of La Canada Flintridge 36 173.97 City of La Habra Heights 2 36.66 City of La Mirada 62 125 City of La Puente 42 103.2 City of La Verne 16 48.07 City of Lakewood 83 103.28 City of Lancaster 321 198.68 City of Lawndale 59 175.52 City of Lomita 34 164.02 City of Lynwood 192 266.49 City of Malibu 30 231.46 City of Manhattan Beach 66 183.34 City of Maywood 69 246 City of Monrovia 49 126.29 City of Montebello 139 215.92 City of Monterey Park 77 123.67 City of Norwalk 193 179.33 City of Palmdale 417 262.32 City of Palos Verdes Estates 37 273.63 City of Paramount 136 242.76 City of Pico Rivera 183 284.67 City of Pomona 176 112.87 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 60 140.36 City of Redondo Beach 107 155.76 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 37 66.85 City of San Dimas 29 84.02 City of San Fernando 96 390.05 City of San Gabriel 30 73.25 City of San Marino 11 82.85 City of Santa Clarita 378 171.49 City of Santa Fe Springs 26 141.58 City of Santa Monica 164 177.4 City of Sierra Madre 5 45.5 City of Signal Hill 7 59.34 City of South El Monte 27 129.28 City of South Gate 254 258.77 City of South Pasadena 82 314.74 City of Temple City 51 139.9 City of Torrance 270 180.88 City of Vernon 1 478.47 City of Walnut 23 75.33 City of West Covina 133 122.88 City of West Hollywood 137 370.76 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 118 134.96 Los Angeles 11553 285.64 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 27 329.19 Los Angeles – Alsace 32 257.13 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 9 359.71 Los Angeles – Arleta 111 322.96 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 30 204.55 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 63 202.41 Los Angeles – Bel Air 29 344.05 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 32 255.49 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 31 235.33 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 209 240.55 Los Angeles – Brentwood 65 209.98 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 20 280.86 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 285 436.52 Los Angeles – Carthay 64 445.59 Los Angeles – Central 130 333.4 Los Angeles – Century City 30 234.52 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 96 284.31 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 96 259.03 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 18 196.27 Los Angeles – Chinatown 9 112.21 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 38 261.11 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 64 422.36 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 48 347.1 Los Angeles – Crestview 64 562.98 Los Angeles – Del Rey 50 167.02 Los Angeles – Downtown 68 247.21 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 91 229.86 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 128 437.05 Los Angeles – Echo Park 18 126.26 Los Angeles – El Sereno 96 229.62 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 9 157.56 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 24 235.96 Los Angeles – Encino 84 185.96 Los Angeles – Exposition 4 120.26 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 137 305.01 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 2 55.56 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 20 229.33 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 140 295.08 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 108 341.73 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 30 278.71 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 118 202.78 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 62 288.31 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 65 381.48 Los Angeles – Harbor City 49 168.56 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 72 165.14 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 59 327.14 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 130 342.69 Los Angeles – Highland Park 96 198.38 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 64 461.43 Los Angeles – Hollywood 193 282.77 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 59 200.45 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 69 241.76 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 22 272.51 Los Angeles – Koreatown 144 278.57 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 14 307.08 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 90 213.24 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 56 426.41 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 31 203.48 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 77 236.22 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 93 1158.88 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 73 257.56 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 4 127.67 Los Angeles – Longwood 15 348.51 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 33 152.72 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 13 152.3 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 53 124.79 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 352 453.05 Los Angeles – Mid-city 38 252.83 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 36 200.17 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 76 315.04 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 50 207.08 Los Angeles – North Hills 167 271.21 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 370 244.35 Los Angeles – Northridge 172 246.43 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 37 173.78 Los Angeles – Pacoima 270 350.75 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 130 296.28 Los Angeles – Panorama City 311 413.29 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 11 81 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 238 568.81 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 1 31.29 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 20 182.7 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 55 154.55 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 11 167.68 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 218 284.53 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 22 474.55 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 8 189.21 Los Angeles – San Pedro 527 675.31 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 9 202.61 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 129 147.84 Los Angeles – Silverlake 117 265.41 Los Angeles – South Carthay 24 226.52 Los Angeles – South Park 121 318.75 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 16 349.04 Los Angeles – Studio City 40 178.25 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 135 257.23 Los Angeles – Sunland 99 485.1 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar 337 408.99 Los Angeles – Tarzana 77 249.38 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 163 412.85 Los Angeles – Thai Town 13 132.53 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 10 114.89 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 2 153.14 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 72 258.9 Los Angeles – University Hills 7 204.14 Los Angeles – University Park 84 305.94 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 90 299.84 Los Angeles – Valley Village 114 461.17 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 307 329.42 Los Angeles – Venice 48 141.66 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 60 348.84 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 44 574.64 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 119 288.93 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 204 392.32 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 38 452.43 Los Angeles – View Heights 7 189.5 Los Angeles – Watts 98 229.65 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 11 223.8 Los Angeles – West Adams 122 441.55 Los Angeles – West Hills 53 130.72 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 58 154.11 Los Angeles – West Vernon 209 389.61 Los Angeles – Westchester 66 127.9 Los Angeles – Westlake 256 431.3 Los Angeles – Westwood 49 90.56 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 119 329.38 Los Angeles – Wilmington 97 171.72 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 116 231.21 Los Angeles – Winnetka 163 314.76 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 110 161.63 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 1 24.05 Unincorporated – Altadena 69 158.18 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 1 80.32 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 104 245.04 Unincorporated – Athens Village 12 245.05 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 13 191.88 Unincorporated – Azusa 18 113.04 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 NA Unincorporated – Bassett 30 202.47 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 25 323.5 Unincorporated – Castaic 21 77.23 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 23 136.75 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 14 106.51 Unincorporated – Del Aire 7 159.34 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 3 120.34 Unincorporated – Duarte 9 203.25 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 8 151.17 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 390 311.33 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 23 150.25 Unincorporated – East Whittier 4 75.39 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 11 125.13 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 1 60.2 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 202 312.19 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 1 151.52 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 51 91.19 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1 70.82 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 16 80.8 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne 2 98.04 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 15 212.13 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 17 130.83 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 46 204.06 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 1 57.11 Unincorporated – Littlerock 6 149.22 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1 77.1 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 6 168.11 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 NA Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 11 116.88 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 8 206.13 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 3 250.42 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 14 58.25 Unincorporated – Palmdale 3 356.29 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 27 209.21 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 10 375.8 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 4 311.04 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 10 297.53 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 55 107.8 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 23 113.74 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 14 75.18 Unincorporated – Saugus 3 1935.48 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 NA Unincorporated – South El Monte 1 55.71 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 10 113.02 Unincorporated – South Whittier 67 113.13 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 16 76.31 Unincorporated – Sun Village 6 99.4 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 1 77.16 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Universal City 0 NA Unincorporated – Val Verde 39 1178.6 Unincorporated – Valencia 5 162.76 Unincorporated – Valinda 29 124.09 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 26 223.46 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 NA Unincorporated – Walnut Park 46 284.95 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 63 285.25 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 19 1995.8 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 17 172.85 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 2 147.17 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 36 133.7 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 6 158.56 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 52 148.94 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 8 132.74 – Under Investigation 1412

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-two cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

