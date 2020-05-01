________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

May 1, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 1,065 (+354 Over 4/30) New Cases , 62 Additional Deaths, 1,172 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 62 new deaths and 1,065 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Forty-six people who died were over the age of 65 years old, seven people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-six people had underlying health conditions including 39 people over the age of 65 years old and seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.  Eight deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 24,215 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,172 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,069 people (98 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 32 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,880 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 152,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance on how long people who are positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate. New evidence suggests it may take longer for the virus to shed, which means that an infected person may be able to infect other people for a longer period of time than was initially thought. People who are positive or presumed positive for COVID-19 should now self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. This means you must stay home until your fever has resolved without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in your respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) for at least 3 days (72 hours) after recovery, AND at least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared or you were tested. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. If you begin experiencing symptoms, you must self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

“To all of you who are mourning the loss of family members or friends who have passed away from COVID-19, we are mourning with you and we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “LA County continues to be under the Safer at Home Order, and while we are planning for recovery, there will still need to be Health Officer orders and directives that make sure we open slowly and as carefully as possible to avoid huge outbreaks and overwhelming our healthcare system.  We are grateful to all who continue to do your part to follow directives – it is saving lives.”

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

As Public Health plans on relaxing some of the previsions of the Safer at Home Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and take infection control precautions. Increased interactions between LA County residents and workers can increase the risk and rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the community. Health Officer orders and directives will still continue to ensure it is safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

24215

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

23142

— Long Beach

667

— Pasadena

406

Deaths

1172

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1086

— Long Beach

36

— Pasadena

50

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

609

–  18 to 40

7718

–  41 to 65

9795

–  over 65

4959

–  Under Investigation

61

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

11416

–  Male

11551

–  Other

5

–  Under Investigation

170

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

14

–  Asian

1459

–  Black

1028

–  Hispanic/Latino

6285

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

187

–  White

2932

–  Other

1063

–  Under Investigation

10174

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

4880

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

199

–  Black

139

–  Hispanic/Latino

401

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

12

–  White

305

–  Other

12

–  Under Investigation

17

CITY / COMMUNITY

Rate **

City of Agoura Hills

31

148.45

City of Alhambra

85

98.01

City of Arcadia

39

67.53

City of Artesia

14

83.36

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

71

141.89

City of Baldwin Park

89

115.93

City of Bell

132

363.32

City of Bell Gardens

106

246.11

City of Bellflower

137

176.24

City of Beverly Hills

108

312.86

City of Bradbury

1

93.55

City of Burbank

241

224.86

City of Calabasas

38

156.23

City of Carson

245

261.07

City of Cerritos

52

103.86

City of Claremont

24

65.78

City of Commerce

13

99.47

City of Compton

211

211.2

City of Covina

95

193.75

City of Cudahy

74

303.94

City of Culver City

66

165.56

City of Diamond Bar

34

59.12

City of Downey

224

196.04

City of Duarte

67

304.32

City of El Monte

160

136.44

City of El Segundo

27

160.85

City of Gardena

158

257.71

City of Glendale

588

284.76

City of Glendora

46

87.18

City of Hawaiian Gardens

10

68.14

City of Hawthorne

194

218.5

City of Hermosa Beach

23

116.93

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

154

258.89

City of Industry

1

228.83

City of Inglewood

335

294.94

City of Irwindale

2

137.08

City of La Canada Flintridge

36

173.97

City of La Habra Heights

2

36.66

City of La Mirada

62

125

City of La Puente

42

103.2

City of La Verne

16

48.07

City of Lakewood

83

103.28

City of Lancaster

321

198.68

City of Lawndale

59

175.52

City of Lomita

34

164.02

City of Lynwood

192

266.49

City of Malibu

30

231.46

City of Manhattan Beach

66

183.34

City of Maywood

69

246

City of Monrovia

49

126.29

City of Montebello

139

215.92

City of Monterey Park

77

123.67

City of Norwalk

193

179.33

City of Palmdale

417

262.32

City of Palos Verdes Estates

37

273.63

City of Paramount

136

242.76

City of Pico Rivera

183

284.67

City of Pomona

176

112.87

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

60

140.36

City of Redondo Beach

107

155.76

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

37

66.85

City of San Dimas

29

84.02

City of San Fernando

96

390.05

City of San Gabriel

30

73.25

City of San Marino

11

82.85

City of Santa Clarita

378

171.49

City of Santa Fe Springs

26

141.58

City of Santa Monica

164

177.4

City of Sierra Madre

5

45.5

City of Signal Hill

7

59.34

City of South El Monte

27

129.28

City of South Gate

254

258.77

City of South Pasadena

82

314.74

City of Temple City

51

139.9

City of Torrance

270

180.88

City of Vernon

1

478.47

City of Walnut

23

75.33

City of West Covina

133

122.88

City of West Hollywood

137

370.76

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

118

134.96

Los Angeles

11553

285.64

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

27

329.19

Los Angeles – Alsace

32

257.13

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

9

359.71

Los Angeles – Arleta

111

322.96

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

30

204.55

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

63

202.41

Los Angeles – Bel Air

29

344.05

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

32

255.49

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

31

235.33

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

209

240.55

Los Angeles – Brentwood

65

209.98

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

20

280.86

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

285

436.52

Los Angeles – Carthay

64

445.59

Los Angeles – Central

130

333.4

Los Angeles – Century City

30

234.52

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

96

284.31

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

96

259.03

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

18

196.27

Los Angeles – Chinatown

9

112.21

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

38

261.11

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

64

422.36

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

48

347.1

Los Angeles – Crestview

64

562.98

Los Angeles – Del Rey

50

167.02

Los Angeles – Downtown

68

247.21

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

91

229.86

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

128

437.05

Los Angeles – Echo Park

18

126.26

Los Angeles – El Sereno

96

229.62

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

9

157.56

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

24

235.96

Los Angeles – Encino

84

185.96

Los Angeles – Exposition

4

120.26

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

137

305.01

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

2

55.56

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

20

229.33

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

140

295.08

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

108

341.73

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

30

278.71

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

118

202.78

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

62

288.31

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

65

381.48

Los Angeles – Harbor City

49

168.56

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

72

165.14

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

59

327.14

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

130

342.69

Los Angeles – Highland Park

96

198.38

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

64

461.43

Los Angeles – Hollywood

193

282.77

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

59

200.45

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

69

241.76

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

22

272.51

Los Angeles – Koreatown

144

278.57

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

14

307.08

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

90

213.24

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

56

426.41

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

31

203.48

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

77

236.22

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

93

1158.88

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

73

257.56

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

4

127.67

Los Angeles – Longwood

15

348.51

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

33

152.72

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

13

152.3

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

53

124.79

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

352

453.05

Los Angeles – Mid-city

38

252.83

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

36

200.17

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

76

315.04

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

50

207.08

Los Angeles – North Hills

167

271.21

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

370

244.35

Los Angeles – Northridge

172

246.43

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

37

173.78

Los Angeles – Pacoima

270

350.75

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

130

296.28

Los Angeles – Panorama City

311

413.29

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

11

81

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

238

568.81

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

1

31.29

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

20

182.7

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

55

154.55

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

11

167.68

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

218

284.53

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

22

474.55

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

8

189.21

Los Angeles – San Pedro

527

675.31

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

9

202.61

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

129

147.84

Los Angeles – Silverlake

117

265.41

Los Angeles – South Carthay

24

226.52

Los Angeles – South Park

121

318.75

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

16

349.04

Los Angeles – Studio City

40

178.25

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

135

257.23

Los Angeles – Sunland

99

485.1

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar

337

408.99

Los Angeles – Tarzana

77

249.38

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

163

412.85

Los Angeles – Thai Town

13

132.53

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

10

114.89

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

2

153.14

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

72

258.9

Los Angeles – University Hills

7

204.14

Los Angeles – University Park

84

305.94

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

90

299.84

Los Angeles – Valley Village

114

461.17

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

307

329.42

Los Angeles – Venice

48

141.66

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

60

348.84

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

44

574.64

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

119

288.93

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

204

392.32

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

38

452.43

Los Angeles – View Heights

7

189.5

Los Angeles – Watts

98

229.65

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

11

223.8

Los Angeles – West Adams

122

441.55

Los Angeles – West Hills

53

130.72

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

58

154.11

Los Angeles – West Vernon

209

389.61

Los Angeles – Westchester

66

127.9

Los Angeles – Westlake

256

431.3

Los Angeles – Westwood

49

90.56

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

119

329.38

Los Angeles – Wilmington

97

171.72

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

116

231.21

Los Angeles – Winnetka

163

314.76

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

110

161.63

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

1

24.05

Unincorporated – Altadena

69

158.18

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

1

80.32

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

104

245.04

Unincorporated – Athens Village

12

245.05

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

13

191.88

Unincorporated – Azusa

18

113.04

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

NA

Unincorporated – Bassett

30

202.47

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

25

323.5

Unincorporated – Castaic

21

77.23

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

23

136.75

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

14

106.51

Unincorporated – Del Aire

7

159.34

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

3

120.34

Unincorporated – Duarte

9

203.25

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

8

151.17

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

390

311.33

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

23

150.25

Unincorporated – East Whittier

4

75.39

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

11

125.13

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

1

60.2

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

202

312.19

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

1

151.52

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

51

91.19

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

1

70.82

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

16

80.8

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

2

98.04

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

15

212.13

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

17

130.83

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

46

204.06

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

1

57.11

Unincorporated – Littlerock

6

149.22

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

1

77.1

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

6

168.11

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

NA

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

11

116.88

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

8

206.13

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

3

250.42

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

14

58.25

Unincorporated – Palmdale

3

356.29

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

27

209.21

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

10

375.8

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

4

311.04

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

10

297.53

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

55

107.8

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

23

113.74

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

14

75.18

Unincorporated – Saugus

3

1935.48

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

NA

Unincorporated – South El Monte

1

55.71

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

10

113.02

Unincorporated – South Whittier

67

113.13

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

16

76.31

Unincorporated – Sun Village

6

99.4

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

1

77.16

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

NA

Unincorporated – Val Verde

39

1178.6

Unincorporated – Valencia

5

162.76

Unincorporated – Valinda

29

124.09

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

26

223.46

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

NA

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

46

284.95

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

63

285.25

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

19

1995.8

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

17

172.85

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

2

147.17

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

36

133.7

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

6

158.56

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

52

148.94

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

8

132.74

–  Under Investigation

1412

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-two cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

