City of Cerritos Update From Councilmember Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

On April 20, Cerritos College hosted a virtual community forum via Zoom regarding the existing temporary automobile storage lot located at Studebaker Road and 166th Street.

City staff attended the virtual event as an observer.

The event was attended by two residents from the surrounding neighborhood. Both residents expressed appreciation to College staff, and commented that the later start time and the virtual platform enabled more people to participate who normally cannot.

College staff indicated that they would consider using the virtual platform after the pandemic. College staff announced that the next quarterly community forum will be in June 2020.

Last week, the City’s Maintenance Division received 21 graffiti removal requests and workers removed graffiti from 36 locations in the City.

The City’s Tree Division crews trimmed 75 trees. During this time, the City’s tree trimming contractor trimmed 175 trees and removed 13 trees.

Last week, Senior Center and Human Services Association (HSA) provided 308 congregate meal and 37 home delivered meal patrons with five frozen meals per senior. HSA is the sole provider of both home delivered and frozen congregate meals.

Seniors also received one toilet paper roll from the Senior Center, and distribution will continue once a week as supplies last. 384 rolls were distributed last week.

The City of Cerritos also provided seniors in need with a mask and a pair of gloves.

The next Cerritos City Council meeting is May 11 at 7pm.

Stay safe Cerritos!

