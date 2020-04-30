COVID-19 Update from Senator Bob Archuleta

I hope you and your loved ones are all safe during this crisis. I want you all to know that you are not alone. We are all in this together, and it is together that we will overcome this challenge.

In that spirit, I want to talk about what we can all do to help our neighbors and our communities during this time. This isolation has been hard on everyone and some of the hardest challenges have been faced by the most vulnerable in our communities. To make sure these vulnerable populations still receive the essential services that they need, California has launched Together We Engage. I encourage you to pledge to call, text, and safely knock on doors to make sure our neighbors, friends, and family feel connected! This Check-In Campaign is something we can all do to save lives and to have a positive impact on our communities. Visit the website for resources to which you can direct your loved ones as well as a checklist to review as you contact them.

Another way you can help is by signing up for Californians For All, the state’s central volunteer force. California is working to identify the organizations that need help most so you can help communities responding to COVID-19. We are partnering with state agencies, local governments, and nonprofits throughout the state who have unmet volunteer needs.

As we identify a high-priority volunteer opportunity near you, we will pass your information along to our local partner who will contact you to schedule a time to volunteer. If you are able, I encourage you to sign up to help however you can.

And finally, these times have strained our food banks and food pantries more than ever before. Food banks are the frontlines keeping vulnerable Californians fed, but they are in great need of volunteers, food donations, and funds. You can locate your closest food bank here. Some food banks have lost upwards of half of their volunteer force and are in great need of people to help pack and sort food. They are taking precautions to ensure volunteer safety, but if you remain concerned for your health or those for whom you care, you can still help them stay well-stocked by donating food and money.

These are some of the many ways you can help your fellow Californians as we face these difficult times. For further information, please refer to the above links or covid19.ca.gov/ or contact my office. My staff are answering phones Monday through Friday 9AM to 5PM, and I invite you to sign up for my newsletter at sd32.senate.ca.gov/newsletter-sign.

