April 30, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 733 1,541 (-808 Over 4/29) New Cases , 55 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-five people who died were over the age of 65 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Thirty-five people had underlying health conditions including 29 people over the age of 65 years old, four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and six deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 23,182 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,111 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,020 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 36 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,813 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for almost 146,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“Many in LA County are mourning loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19. Our community is very much with you, and you are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for all residents to have access to both testing and medical care. If you need a medical provider, please call 211, and they will connect you to providers in your community. At the first sign of symptoms, those with underlying health conditions need to call their provider.”

LA County residents continue to observe the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and their adherence has slowed the spread of COVID-19. As Public Health plans on relaxing some of the previsions of the Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and take infection control precautions. Increased interactions between LA County residents and workers can increase the risk and rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the community. The goal is to make it safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick. The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 23182 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 22160 — Long Beach 629 — Pasadena 393 Deaths 1111 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1033 — Long Beach 36 — Pasadena 42 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 550 – 18 to 40 7298 – 41 to 65 9425 – over 65 4830 – Under Investigation 57 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 10903 – Male 11085 – Other 5 – Under Investigation 167 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 13 – Asian 1394 – Black 992 – Hispanic/Latino 5901 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 184 – White 2849 – Other 1031 – Under Investigation 9796 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 4813 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 189 – Black 132 – Hispanic/Latino 388 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 12 – White 288 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 13 CITY / COMMUNITY Rate** City of Agoura Hills 31 148.45 City of Alhambra 83 95.71 City of Arcadia 38 65.8 City of Artesia 14 83.36 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 69 137.89 City of Baldwin Park 85 110.72 City of Bell 126 346.8 City of Bell Gardens 103 239.14 City of Bellflower 129 165.95 City of Beverly Hills 106 307.07 City of Bradbury 1 93.55 City of Burbank 237 221.12 City of Calabasas 37 152.12 City of Carson 238 253.61 City of Cerritos 51 101.86 City of Claremont 24 65.78 City of Commerce 11 84.17 City of Compton 205 205.2 City of Covina 94 191.71 City of Cudahy 70 287.51 City of Culver City 64 160.54 City of Diamond Bar 34 59.12 City of Downey 215 188.16 City of Duarte 65 295.24 City of El Monte 151 128.76 City of El Segundo 27 160.85 City of Gardena 158 257.71 City of Glendale 564 273.13 City of Glendora 45 85.29 City of Hawaiian Gardens 9 61.32 City of Hawthorne 185 208.36 City of Hermosa Beach 23 116.93 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 142 238.72 City of Industry 1 228.83 City of Inglewood 315 277.33 City of Irwindale 2 137.08 City of La Canada Flintridge 37 178.8 City of La Habra Heights 2 36.66 City of La Mirada 60 120.97 City of La Puente 40 98.29 City of La Verne 16 48.07 City of Lakewood 79 98.31 City of Lancaster 307 190.01 City of Lawndale 55 163.62 City of Lomita 34 164.02 City of Lynwood 178 247.06 City of Malibu 30 231.46 City of Manhattan Beach 66 183.34 City of Maywood 65 231.74 City of Monrovia 46 118.56 City of Montebello 130 201.94 City of Monterey Park 74 118.85 City of Norwalk 185 171.9 City of Palmdale 399 250.99 City of Palos Verdes Estates 37 273.63 City of Paramount 123 219.55 City of Pico Rivera 174 270.67 City of Pomona 171 109.66 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 59 138.02 City of Redondo Beach 106 154.3 City of Rolling Hills 1 51.55 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 35 63.23 City of San Dimas 28 81.12 City of San Fernando 87 353.49 City of San Gabriel 30 73.25 City of San Marino 11 82.85 City of Santa Clarita 362 164.23 City of Santa Fe Springs 25 136.14 City of Santa Monica 159 171.99 City of Sierra Madre 5 45.5 City of Signal Hill 7 59.34 City of South El Monte 24 114.92 City of South Gate 244 248.59 City of South Pasadena 78 299.39 City of Temple City 49 134.41 City of Torrance 255 170.83 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 23 75.33 City of West Covina 129 119.19 City of West Hollywood 137 370.76 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 116 132.67 Los Angeles 10863 268.58 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 26 317 Los Angeles – Alsace 29 233.03 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 9 359.71 Los Angeles – Arleta 106 308.41 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 25 170.46 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 60 192.77 Los Angeles – Bel Air 28 332.19 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 32 255.49 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 31 235.33 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 201 231.34 Los Angeles – Brentwood 64 206.75 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 18 252.77 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 250 382.91 Los Angeles – Carthay 65 452.55 Los Angeles – Central 118 302.63 Los Angeles – Century City 30 234.52 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 92 272.46 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 90 242.84 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 17 185.37 Los Angeles – Chinatown 9 112.21 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 35 240.5 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 62 409.16 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 46 332.63 Los Angeles – Crestview 62 545.39 Los Angeles – Del Rey 49 163.68 Los Angeles – Downtown 63 229.03 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 85 214.71 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 125 426.81 Los Angeles – Echo Park 17 119.25 Los Angeles – El Sereno 93 222.45 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 9 157.56 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 21 206.47 Los Angeles – Encino 84 185.96 Los Angeles – Exposition 4 120.26 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 133 296.1 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 2 55.56 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 20 229.33 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 132 278.22 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 103 325.91 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 29 269.42 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 114 195.91 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 55 255.75 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 63 369.74 Los Angeles – Harbor City 46 158.24 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 69 158.26 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 58 321.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 123 324.24 Los Angeles – Highland Park 87 179.79 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 60 432.59 Los Angeles – Hollywood 190 278.37 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 58 197.05 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 61 213.73 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 21 260.13 Los Angeles – Koreatown 132 255.35 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 13 285.15 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 87 206.13 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 51 388.33 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 31 203.48 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 70 214.74 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 88 1096.57 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 71 250.5 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 5 159.59 Los Angeles – Longwood 15 348.51 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 33 152.72 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 13 152.3 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 52 122.44 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 330 424.73 Los Angeles – Mid-city 36 239.52 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 36 200.17 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 72 298.46 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 40 165.67 Los Angeles – North Hills 155 251.73 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 341 225.2 Los Angeles – Northridge 163 233.53 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 37 173.78 Los Angeles – Pacoima 253 328.66 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 105 239.31 Los Angeles – Panorama City 284 377.41 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 11 81 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 218 521.01 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 1 31.29 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 20 182.7 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 53 148.93 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 11 167.68 Los Angeles – Regent Square 2 71.94 Los Angeles – Reseda 205 267.56 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 18 388.27 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 8 189.21 Los Angeles – San Pedro 446 571.52 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 9 202.61 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 124 142.11 Los Angeles – Silverlake 113 256.33 Los Angeles – South Carthay 24 226.52 Los Angeles – South Park 118 310.85 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 16 349.04 Los Angeles – Studio City 38 169.34 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 120 228.65 Los Angeles – Sunland 98 480.2 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar 325 394.43 Los Angeles – Tarzana 76 246.15 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 154 390.05 Los Angeles – Thai Town 13 132.53 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 9 103.4 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 2 153.14 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 66 237.32 Los Angeles – University Hills 7 204.14 Los Angeles – University Park 80 291.38 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 88 293.18 Los Angeles – Valley Village 112 453.07 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 284 304.74 Los Angeles – Venice 48 141.66 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 57 331.4 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 40 522.4 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 114 276.79 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 188 361.55 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 35 416.72 Los Angeles – View Heights 7 189.5 Los Angeles – Watts 92 215.59 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 11 223.8 Los Angeles – West Adams 116 419.83 Los Angeles – West Hills 50 123.32 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 58 154.11 Los Angeles – West Vernon 200 372.83 Los Angeles – Westchester 66 127.9 Los Angeles – Westlake 244 411.09 Los Angeles – Westwood 47 86.86 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 113 312.77 Los Angeles – Wilmington 90 159.33 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 108 215.27 Los Angeles – Winnetka 154 297.38 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 107 157.23 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 1 24.05 Unincorporated – Altadena 67 153.6 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 1 80.32 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 100 235.62 Unincorporated – Athens Village 12 245.05 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 13 191.88 Unincorporated – Azusa 18 113.04 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 NA Unincorporated – Bassett 29 195.72 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 23 297.62 Unincorporated – Castaic 20 73.55 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 22 130.8 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 13 98.9 Unincorporated – Del Aire 7 159.34 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 3 120.34 Unincorporated – Duarte 8 180.67 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 7 132.28 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 369 294.57 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 23 150.25 Unincorporated – East Whittier 4 75.39 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 11 125.13 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 1 60.2 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 190 293.64 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 1 151.52 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 49 87.62 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1 70.82 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 16 80.8 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne 1 49.02 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 15 212.13 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 17 130.83 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 45 199.63 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 1 57.11 Unincorporated – Littlerock 6 149.22 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1 77.1 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 6 168.11 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 NA Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 11 116.88 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 8 206.13 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 3 250.42 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 14 58.25 Unincorporated – Palmdale 2 237.53 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 27 209.21 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 10 375.8 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 4 311.04 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 9 267.78 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 51 99.96 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 21 103.85 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 13 69.81 Unincorporated – Saugus 3 1935.48 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 NA Unincorporated – South El Monte 1 55.71 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 10 113.02 Unincorporated – South Whittier 64 108.07 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 16 76.31 Unincorporated – Sun Village 5 82.84 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 1 77.16 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Universal City 0 NA Unincorporated – Val Verde 39 1178.6 Unincorporated – Valencia 5 162.76 Unincorporated – Valinda 29 124.09 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 25 214.87 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 NA Unincorporated – Walnut Park 45 278.76 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 60 271.67 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 18 1890.76 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 16 162.68 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 2 147.17 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 34 126.28 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 5 132.14 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 49 140.35 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 7 116.14 – Under Investigation 1533

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-six cases reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments