April 30, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 733 1,541 (-808 Over 4/29) New Cases , 55 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-five people who died were over the age of 65 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Thirty-five people had underlying health conditions including 29 people over the age of 65 years old, four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.  Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and six deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 23,182 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,111 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,020 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 36 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,813 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for almost 146,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“Many in LA County are mourning loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19.  Our community is very much with you, and you are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for all residents to have access to both testing and medical care. If you need a medical provider, please call 211, and they will connect you to providers in your community. At the first sign of symptoms, those with underlying health conditions need to call their provider.”

LA County residents continue to observe the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and their adherence has slowed the spread of COVID-19.  As Public Health plans on relaxing some of the previsions of the Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and take infection control precautions. Increased interactions between LA County residents and workers can increase the risk and rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the community. The goal is to make it safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick. The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

23182

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

22160

— Long Beach

629

— Pasadena

393

Deaths

1111

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1033

— Long Beach

36

— Pasadena

42

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

550

–  18 to 40

7298

–  41 to 65

9425

–  over 65

4830

–  Under Investigation

57

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

10903

–  Male

11085

–  Other

5

–  Under Investigation

167

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

13

–  Asian

1394

–  Black

992

–  Hispanic/Latino

5901

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

184

–  White

2849

–  Other

1031

–  Under Investigation

9796

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

4813

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

189

–  Black

132

–  Hispanic/Latino

388

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

12

–  White

288

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

13

CITY / COMMUNITY

Rate**

City of Agoura Hills

31

148.45

City of Alhambra

83

95.71

City of Arcadia

38

65.8

City of Artesia

14

83.36

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

69

137.89

City of Baldwin Park

85

110.72

City of Bell

126

346.8

City of Bell Gardens

103

239.14

City of Bellflower

129

165.95

City of Beverly Hills

106

307.07

City of Bradbury

1

93.55

City of Burbank

237

221.12

City of Calabasas

37

152.12

City of Carson

238

253.61

City of Cerritos

51

101.86

City of Claremont

24

65.78

City of Commerce

11

84.17

City of Compton

205

205.2

City of Covina

94

191.71

City of Cudahy

70

287.51

City of Culver City

64

160.54

City of Diamond Bar

34

59.12

City of Downey

215

188.16

City of Duarte

65

295.24

City of El Monte

151

128.76

City of El Segundo

27

160.85

City of Gardena

158

257.71

City of Glendale

564

273.13

City of Glendora

45

85.29

City of Hawaiian Gardens

9

61.32

City of Hawthorne

185

208.36

City of Hermosa Beach

23

116.93

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

142

238.72

City of Industry

1

228.83

City of Inglewood

315

277.33

City of Irwindale

2

137.08

City of La Canada Flintridge

37

178.8

City of La Habra Heights

2

36.66

City of La Mirada

60

120.97

City of La Puente

40

98.29

City of La Verne

16

48.07

City of Lakewood

79

98.31

City of Lancaster

307

190.01

City of Lawndale

55

163.62

City of Lomita

34

164.02

City of Lynwood

178

247.06

City of Malibu

30

231.46

City of Manhattan Beach

66

183.34

City of Maywood

65

231.74

City of Monrovia

46

118.56

City of Montebello

130

201.94

City of Monterey Park

74

118.85

City of Norwalk

185

171.9

City of Palmdale

399

250.99

City of Palos Verdes Estates

37

273.63

City of Paramount

123

219.55

City of Pico Rivera

174

270.67

City of Pomona

171

109.66

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

59

138.02

City of Redondo Beach

106

154.3

City of Rolling Hills

1

51.55

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

35

63.23

City of San Dimas

28

81.12

City of San Fernando

87

353.49

City of San Gabriel

30

73.25

City of San Marino

11

82.85

City of Santa Clarita

362

164.23

City of Santa Fe Springs

25

136.14

City of Santa Monica

159

171.99

City of Sierra Madre

5

45.5

City of Signal Hill

7

59.34

City of South El Monte

24

114.92

City of South Gate

244

248.59

City of South Pasadena

78

299.39

City of Temple City

49

134.41

City of Torrance

255

170.83

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

23

75.33

City of West Covina

129

119.19

City of West Hollywood

137

370.76

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

116

132.67

Los Angeles

10863

268.58

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

26

317

Los Angeles – Alsace

29

233.03

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

9

359.71

Los Angeles – Arleta

106

308.41

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

25

170.46

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

60

192.77

Los Angeles – Bel Air

28

332.19

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

32

255.49

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

31

235.33

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

201

231.34

Los Angeles – Brentwood

64

206.75

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

18

252.77

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

250

382.91

Los Angeles – Carthay

65

452.55

Los Angeles – Central

118

302.63

Los Angeles – Century City

30

234.52

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

92

272.46

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

90

242.84

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

17

185.37

Los Angeles – Chinatown

9

112.21

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

35

240.5

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

62

409.16

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

46

332.63

Los Angeles – Crestview

62

545.39

Los Angeles – Del Rey

49

163.68

Los Angeles – Downtown

63

229.03

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

85

214.71

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

125

426.81

Los Angeles – Echo Park

17

119.25

Los Angeles – El Sereno

93

222.45

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

9

157.56

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

21

206.47

Los Angeles – Encino

84

185.96

Los Angeles – Exposition

4

120.26

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

133

296.1

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

2

55.56

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

20

229.33

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

132

278.22

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

103

325.91

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

29

269.42

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

114

195.91

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

55

255.75

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

63

369.74

Los Angeles – Harbor City

46

158.24

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

69

158.26

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

58

321.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

123

324.24

Los Angeles – Highland Park

87

179.79

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

60

432.59

Los Angeles – Hollywood

190

278.37

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

58

197.05

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

61

213.73

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

21

260.13

Los Angeles – Koreatown

132

255.35

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

13

285.15

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

87

206.13

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

51

388.33

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

31

203.48

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

70

214.74

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

88

1096.57

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

71

250.5

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

5

159.59

Los Angeles – Longwood

15

348.51

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

33

152.72

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

13

152.3

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

52

122.44

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

330

424.73

Los Angeles – Mid-city

36

239.52

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

36

200.17

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

72

298.46

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

40

165.67

Los Angeles – North Hills

155

251.73

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

341

225.2

Los Angeles – Northridge

163

233.53

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

37

173.78

Los Angeles – Pacoima

253

328.66

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

105

239.31

Los Angeles – Panorama City

284

377.41

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

11

81

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

218

521.01

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

1

31.29

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

20

182.7

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

53

148.93

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

11

167.68

Los Angeles – Regent Square

2

71.94

Los Angeles – Reseda

205

267.56

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

18

388.27

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

8

189.21

Los Angeles – San Pedro

446

571.52

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

9

202.61

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

124

142.11

Los Angeles – Silverlake

113

256.33

Los Angeles – South Carthay

24

226.52

Los Angeles – South Park

118

310.85

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

16

349.04

Los Angeles – Studio City

38

169.34

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

120

228.65

Los Angeles – Sunland

98

480.2

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar

325

394.43

Los Angeles – Tarzana

76

246.15

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

154

390.05

Los Angeles – Thai Town

13

132.53

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

9

103.4

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

2

153.14

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

66

237.32

Los Angeles – University Hills

7

204.14

Los Angeles – University Park

80

291.38

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

88

293.18

Los Angeles – Valley Village

112

453.07

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

284

304.74

Los Angeles – Venice

48

141.66

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

57

331.4

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

40

522.4

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

114

276.79

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

188

361.55

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

35

416.72

Los Angeles – View Heights

7

189.5

Los Angeles – Watts

92

215.59

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

11

223.8

Los Angeles – West Adams

116

419.83

Los Angeles – West Hills

50

123.32

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

58

154.11

Los Angeles – West Vernon

200

372.83

Los Angeles – Westchester

66

127.9

Los Angeles – Westlake

244

411.09

Los Angeles – Westwood

47

86.86

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

113

312.77

Los Angeles – Wilmington

90

159.33

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

108

215.27

Los Angeles – Winnetka

154

297.38

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

107

157.23

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

1

24.05

Unincorporated – Altadena

67

153.6

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

1

80.32

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

100

235.62

Unincorporated – Athens Village

12

245.05

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

13

191.88

Unincorporated – Azusa

18

113.04

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

NA

Unincorporated – Bassett

29

195.72

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

23

297.62

Unincorporated – Castaic

20

73.55

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

22

130.8

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

13

98.9

Unincorporated – Del Aire

7

159.34

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

3

120.34

Unincorporated – Duarte

8

180.67

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

7

132.28

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

369

294.57

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

23

150.25

Unincorporated – East Whittier

4

75.39

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

11

125.13

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

1

60.2

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

190

293.64

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

1

151.52

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

49

87.62

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

1

70.82

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

16

80.8

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

1

49.02

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

15

212.13

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

17

130.83

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

45

199.63

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

1

57.11

Unincorporated – Littlerock

6

149.22

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

1

77.1

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

6

168.11

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

NA

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

11

116.88

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

8

206.13

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

3

250.42

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

14

58.25

Unincorporated – Palmdale

2

237.53

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

27

209.21

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

10

375.8

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

4

311.04

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

9

267.78

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

51

99.96

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

21

103.85

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

13

69.81

Unincorporated – Saugus

3

1935.48

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

NA

Unincorporated – South El Monte

1

55.71

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

10

113.02

Unincorporated – South Whittier

64

108.07

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

16

76.31

Unincorporated – Sun Village

5

82.84

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

1

77.16

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

NA

Unincorporated – Val Verde

39

1178.6

Unincorporated – Valencia

5

162.76

Unincorporated – Valinda

29

124.09

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

25

214.87

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

NA

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

45

278.76

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

60

271.67

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

18

1890.76

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

16

162.68

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

2

147.17

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

34

126.28

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

5

132.14

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

49

140.35

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

7

116.14

–  Under Investigation

1533

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-six cases reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

