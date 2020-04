The F.D.A. plans to authorize emergency use of remdesivir, Fauci expresses cautious optimism about early trial results

The emergency use authorization for remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug that is being tested in patients with Covid-19, could be announced as early as Wednesday, according to a senior administration official.

Ahead of the announcement, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government’s leading infectious diseases scientist, hailed early trial results of the drug, holding out hope that it could help stem the rising death toll.

