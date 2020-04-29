April 29, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 1,541 (+944 Over 4/28) New Cases , 56 Additional Deaths

Artesia – 14 (+1)

Bellflower – 122 (+18)

Cerritos – 50 (+3)

Commerce – 11 (+1)

Downey 211 (+15)

Hawaiian Gardens – 9 (+0)

Lakewood – 78 (+6)

La Mirada -57 (+8)

Montebello 126 (+8)

Norwalk – 183 (+20)

Los Angeles County Announces 56 New Deaths Related to

2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

1,541 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County



LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 56 new deaths and 1,541 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the highest number of new cases reported. Forty-one people who died were over the age of 65 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-two people had underlying health conditions including 34 people over the age of 65 years old, six people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 22,485 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,056 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 977 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 32 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,715 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 139,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

In response to a Board motion to address issues of inequities in COVID-19 outcomes, Public Health released a report about the racial/ethnic and socioeconomic characteristics of people who have been tested, hospitalized and died from COVID-19. The rates of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths are extremely high among Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, and are also higher among African Americans and Latinos than among whites and Asians. American Indians and Alaskan Natives have lower rates of cases and deaths, however the numbers are small, and this may change significantly over time. These trends are of great concern and suggest more affluent residents have better access to COVID-19 testing and treatment services, even as the rates of infection appear to be higher in lower income communities. The findings also highlight the urgent need for more intensive efforts to expand culturally competent testing, treatment and prevention strategies in the African American, Latino and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations, as well as in low income communities. Public Health is working with community partners to implement strategies that both acknowledge root causes of longstanding inequities in the distribution of resources needed for health, and an immediate set of action steps to improve access to testing, treatment and services.

“To all of you who are facing a future without loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19, we are deeply sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “In Los Angeles County, we have many residents that are at very high risk for becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill from the virus, and this is reflected in our case numbers, the number of people who are hospitalized, and the number of people who have died from COVID-19. We continue to prioritize the need for more intensive efforts to expand testing, treatment, and prevention strategies for these residents.”

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick. The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 22485 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 21500 — Long Beach 602 — Pasadena 383 Deaths 1056 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 987 — Long Beach 33 — Pasadena 36 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 532 – 18 to 40 7094 – 41 to 65 9188 – over 65 4637 – Under Investigation 49 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 10591 – Male 10745 – Other 5 – Under Investigation 159 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 13 – Asian 1331 – Black 950 – Hispanic/Latino 5418 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 177 – White 2744 – Other 1005 – Under Investigation 9862 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 4715 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 179 – Black 130 – Hispanic/Latino 367 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 12 – White 277 – Other 11 – Under Investigation 10 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate City of Agoura Hills 31 148.45 City of Alhambra 81 93.4 City of Arcadia 38 65.8 City of Artesia 14 83.36 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 68 135.89 City of Baldwin Park 83 108.12 City of Bell 121 333.04 City of Bell Gardens 97 225.21 City of Bellflower 122 156.94 City of Beverly Hills 106 307.07 City of Bradbury 1 93.55 City of Burbank 234 218.32 City of Calabasas 35 143.9 City of Carson 232 247.21 City of Cerritos 50 99.87 City of Claremont 24 65.78 City of Commerce 11 84.17 City of Compton 197 197.19 City of Covina 90 183.55 City of Cudahy 67 275.19 City of Culver City 60 150.51 City of Diamond Bar 34 59.12 City of Downey 211 184.66 City of Duarte 62 281.61 City of El Monte 148 126.21 City of El Segundo 27 160.85 City of Gardena 157 256.08 City of Glendale 530 256.67 City of Glendora 44 83.39 City of Hawaiian Gardens 9 61.32 City of Hawthorne 178 200.48 City of Hermosa Beach 23 116.93 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 136 228.63 City of Industry 1 228.83 City of Inglewood 311 273.81 City of Irwindale 2 137.08 City of La Canada Flintridge 37 178.8 City of La Habra Heights 2 36.66 City of La Mirada 57 114.92 City of La Puente 39 95.83 City of La Verne 16 48.07 City of Lakewood 78 97.06 City of Lancaster 292 180.73 City of Lawndale 54 160.65 City of Lomita 34 164.02 City of Lynwood 169 234.57 City of Malibu 30 231.46 City of Manhattan Beach 66 183.34 City of Maywood 63 224.61 City of Monrovia 44 113.4 City of Montebello 126 195.73 City of Monterey Park 72 115.64 City of Norwalk 183 170.04 City of Palmdale 395 248.48 City of Palos Verdes Estates 37 273.63 City of Paramount 122 217.77 City of Pico Rivera 155 241.12 City of Pomona 169 108.38 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 58 135.68 City of Redondo Beach 106 154.3 City of Rolling Hills 1 51.55 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 32 57.81 City of San Dimas 28 81.12 City of San Fernando 83 337.23 City of San Gabriel 30 73.25 City of San Marino 11 82.85 City of Santa Clarita 357 161.96 City of Santa Fe Springs 18 98.02 City of Santa Monica 157 169.83 City of Sierra Madre 5 45.5 City of Signal Hill 7 59.34 City of South El Monte 22 105.34 City of South Gate 233 237.38 City of South Pasadena 74 284.04 City of Temple City 48 131.67 City of Torrance 253 169.49 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 23 75.33 City of West Covina 123 113.64 City of West Hollywood 135 365.35 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 112 128.1 Los Angeles 10380 256.64 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 26 317 Los Angeles – Alsace 27 216.95 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 9 359.71 Los Angeles – Arleta 105 305.5 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 25 170.46 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 60 192.77 Los Angeles – Bel Air 28 332.19 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 32 255.49 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 30 227.74 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 190 218.68 Los Angeles – Brentwood 65 209.98 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 17 238.73 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 246 376.79 Los Angeles – Carthay 65 452.55 Los Angeles – Central 110 282.11 Los Angeles – Century City 30 234.52 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 89 263.58 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 86 232.05 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 17 185.37 Los Angeles – Chinatown 9 112.21 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 36 247.37 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 59 389.36 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 45 325.4 Los Angeles – Crestview 62 545.39 Los Angeles – Del Rey 47 157 Los Angeles – Downtown 63 229.03 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 84 212.18 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 122 416.57 Los Angeles – Echo Park 17 119.25 Los Angeles – El Sereno 92 220.05 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 9 157.56 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 21 206.47 Los Angeles – Encino 81 179.31 Los Angeles – Exposition 4 120.26 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 130 289.42 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 2 55.56 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 20 229.33 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 132 278.22 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 104 329.07 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 28 260.13 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 112 192.47 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 52 241.8 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 63 369.74 Los Angeles – Harbor City 45 154.8 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 68 155.96 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 56 310.51 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 118 311.06 Los Angeles – Highland Park 85 175.65 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 58 418.17 Los Angeles – Hollywood 186 272.51 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 58 197.05 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 59 206.72 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 20 247.74 Los Angeles – Koreatown 128 247.62 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 13 285.15 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 84 199.02 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 50 380.72 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 31 203.48 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 70 214.74 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 85 1059.19 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 68 239.92 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 5 159.59 Los Angeles – Longwood 15 348.51 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 33 152.72 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 13 152.3 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 52 122.44 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 325 418.3 Los Angeles – Mid-city 36 239.52 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 36 200.17 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 68 281.88 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 38 157.38 Los Angeles – North Hills 153 248.48 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 335 221.24 Los Angeles – Northridge 158 226.37 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 37 173.78 Los Angeles – Pacoima 249 323.46 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 103 234.75 Los Angeles – Panorama City 268 356.15 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 11 81 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 197 470.82 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 1 31.29 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 20 182.7 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 53 148.93 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 11 167.68 Los Angeles – Regent Square 2 71.94 Los Angeles – Reseda 196 255.82 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 17 366.7 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 8 189.21 Los Angeles – San Pedro 271 347.27 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 9 202.61 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 124 142.11 Los Angeles – Silverlake 111 251.8 Los Angeles – South Carthay 24 226.52 Los Angeles – South Park 112 295.04 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 14 305.41 Los Angeles – Studio City 37 164.88 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 115 219.12 Los Angeles – Sunland 79 387.1 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 322 390.79 Los Angeles – Tarzana 74 239.67 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 151 382.45 Los Angeles – Thai Town 12 122.34 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 9 103.4 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 2 153.14 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 66 237.32 Los Angeles – University Hills 7 204.14 Los Angeles – University Park 80 291.38 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 87 289.85 Los Angeles – Valley Village 101 408.58 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 277 297.23 Los Angeles – Venice 47 138.7 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 54 313.95 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 38 496.28 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 109 264.65 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 185 355.78 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 34 404.81 Los Angeles – View Heights 7 189.5 Los Angeles – Watts 92 215.59 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 11 223.8 Los Angeles – West Adams 111 401.74 Los Angeles – West Hills 48 118.39 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 55 146.14 Los Angeles – West Vernon 190 354.19 Los Angeles – Westchester 66 127.9 Los Angeles – Westlake 236 397.61 Los Angeles – Westwood 47 86.86 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 89 246.34 Los Angeles – Wilmington 88 155.79 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 104 207.3 Los Angeles – Winnetka 148 285.79 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 106 155.76 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 1 24.05 Unincorporated – Altadena 66 151.31 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 1 80.32 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 98 230.9 Unincorporated – Athens Village 13 265.47 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 13 191.88 Unincorporated – Azusa 17 106.76 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 NA Unincorporated – Bassett 28 188.97 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 22 284.68 Unincorporated – Castaic 20 73.55 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 21 124.86 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 13 98.9 Unincorporated – Del Aire 7 159.34 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 3 120.34 Unincorporated – Duarte 8 180.67 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 7 132.28 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 357 284.99 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 22 143.72 Unincorporated – East Whittier 4 75.39 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 9 102.38 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 1 60.2 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 181 279.73 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 1 151.52 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 49 87.62 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1 70.82 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 16 80.8 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne 1 49.02 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 15 212.13 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 17 130.83 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 44 195.19 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 1 57.11 Unincorporated – Littlerock 6 149.22 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1 77.1 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 6 168.11 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 NA Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 11 116.88 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 7 180.37 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 3 250.42 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 13 54.09 Unincorporated – Palmdale 2 237.53 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 27 209.21 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 10 375.8 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 4 311.04 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 9 267.78 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 48 94.08 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 20 98.91 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 13 69.81 Unincorporated – Saugus 2 1290.32 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 NA Unincorporated – South El Monte 1 55.71 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 9 101.72 Unincorporated – South Whittier 63 106.38 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 16 76.31 Unincorporated – Sun Village 4 66.27 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 1 77.16 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Universal City 0 NA Unincorporated – Val Verde 35 1057.72 Unincorporated – Valencia 5 162.76 Unincorporated – Valinda 28 119.81 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 25 214.87 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 NA Unincorporated – Walnut Park 43 266.37 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 60 271.67 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 17 1785.71 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 15 152.52 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 2 147.17 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 31 115.13 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 5 132.14 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 48 137.48 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 7 116.14 – Under Investigation 1651

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-two cases reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

