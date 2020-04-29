________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 29, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 1,541 (+944 Over 4/28) New Cases , 56 Additional Deaths

 

 

Artesia – 14 (+1)

Bellflower – 122 (+18)

Cerritos – 50 (+3)

Commerce – 11 (+1)

Downey 211 (+15)

Hawaiian Gardens – 9 (+0)

Lakewood – 78 (+6)

La Mirada -57 (+8)

Montebello 126 (+8)

Norwalk – 183 (+20)

 

 

 

Los Angeles County Announces 56 New Deaths Related to
2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
1,541 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 56 new deaths and 1,541 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).  This is the highest number of new cases reported.  Forty-one people who died were over the age of 65 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-two people had underlying health conditions including 34 people over the age of 65 years old, six people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.  Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 22,485 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,056 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 977 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 32 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,715 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 139,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

In response to a Board motion to address issues of inequities in COVID-19 outcomes, Public Health released a report about the racial/ethnic and socioeconomic characteristics of people who have been tested, hospitalized and died from COVID-19. The rates of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths are extremely high among Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, and are also higher among African Americans and Latinos than among whites and Asians. American Indians and Alaskan Natives have lower rates of cases and deaths, however the numbers are small, and this may change significantly over time. These trends are of great concern and suggest more affluent residents have better access to COVID-19 testing and treatment services, even as the rates of infection appear to be higher in lower income communities. The findings also highlight the urgent need for more intensive efforts to expand culturally competent testing, treatment and prevention strategies in the African American, Latino and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations, as well as in low income communities. Public Health is working with community partners to implement strategies that both acknowledge root causes of longstanding inequities in the distribution of resources needed for health, and an immediate set of action steps to improve access to testing, treatment and services.

“To all of you who are facing a future without loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19, we are deeply sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “In Los Angeles County, we have many residents that are at very high risk for becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill from the virus, and this is reflected in our case numbers, the number of people who are hospitalized, and the number of people who have died from COVID-19.  We continue to prioritize the need for more intensive efforts to expand testing, treatment, and prevention strategies for these residents.”

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick. The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

22485

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

21500

— Long Beach

602

— Pasadena

383

Deaths

1056

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

987

— Long Beach

33

— Pasadena

36

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

532

–  18 to 40

7094

–  41 to 65

9188

–  over 65

4637

–  Under Investigation

49

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

10591

–  Male

10745

–  Other

5

–  Under Investigation

159

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

13

–  Asian

1331

–  Black

950

–  Hispanic/Latino

5418

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

177

–  White

2744

–  Other

1005

–  Under Investigation

9862

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

4715

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

179

–  Black

130

–  Hispanic/Latino

367

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

12

–  White

277

–  Other

11

–  Under Investigation

10

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate

City of Agoura Hills

31

148.45

City of Alhambra

81

93.4

City of Arcadia

38

65.8

City of Artesia

14

83.36

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

68

135.89

City of Baldwin Park

83

108.12

City of Bell

121

333.04

City of Bell Gardens

97

225.21

City of Bellflower

122

156.94

City of Beverly Hills

106

307.07

City of Bradbury

1

93.55

City of Burbank

234

218.32

City of Calabasas

35

143.9

City of Carson

232

247.21

City of Cerritos

50

99.87

City of Claremont

24

65.78

City of Commerce

11

84.17

City of Compton

197

197.19

City of Covina

90

183.55

City of Cudahy

67

275.19

City of Culver City

60

150.51

City of Diamond Bar

34

59.12

City of Downey

211

184.66

City of Duarte

62

281.61

City of El Monte

148

126.21

City of El Segundo

27

160.85

City of Gardena

157

256.08

City of Glendale

530

256.67

City of Glendora

44

83.39

City of Hawaiian Gardens

9

61.32

City of Hawthorne

178

200.48

City of Hermosa Beach

23

116.93

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

136

228.63

City of Industry

1

228.83

City of Inglewood

311

273.81

City of Irwindale

2

137.08

City of La Canada Flintridge

37

178.8

City of La Habra Heights

2

36.66

City of La Mirada

57

114.92

City of La Puente

39

95.83

City of La Verne

16

48.07

City of Lakewood

78

97.06

City of Lancaster

292

180.73

City of Lawndale

54

160.65

City of Lomita

34

164.02

City of Lynwood

169

234.57

City of Malibu

30

231.46

City of Manhattan Beach

66

183.34

City of Maywood

63

224.61

City of Monrovia

44

113.4

City of Montebello

126

195.73

City of Monterey Park

72

115.64

City of Norwalk

183

170.04

City of Palmdale

395

248.48

City of Palos Verdes Estates

37

273.63

City of Paramount

122

217.77

City of Pico Rivera

155

241.12

City of Pomona

169

108.38

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

58

135.68

City of Redondo Beach

106

154.3

City of Rolling Hills

1

51.55

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

32

57.81

City of San Dimas

28

81.12

City of San Fernando

83

337.23

City of San Gabriel

30

73.25

City of San Marino

11

82.85

City of Santa Clarita

357

161.96

City of Santa Fe Springs

18

98.02

City of Santa Monica

157

169.83

City of Sierra Madre

5

45.5

City of Signal Hill

7

59.34

City of South El Monte

22

105.34

City of South Gate

233

237.38

City of South Pasadena

74

284.04

City of Temple City

48

131.67

City of Torrance

253

169.49

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

23

75.33

City of West Covina

123

113.64

City of West Hollywood

135

365.35

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

112

128.1

Los Angeles

10380

256.64

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

26

317

Los Angeles – Alsace

27

216.95

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

9

359.71

Los Angeles – Arleta

105

305.5

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

25

170.46

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

60

192.77

Los Angeles – Bel Air

28

332.19

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

32

255.49

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

30

227.74

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

190

218.68

Los Angeles – Brentwood

65

209.98

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

17

238.73

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

246

376.79

Los Angeles – Carthay

65

452.55

Los Angeles – Central

110

282.11

Los Angeles – Century City

30

234.52

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

89

263.58

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

86

232.05

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

17

185.37

Los Angeles – Chinatown

9

112.21

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

36

247.37

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

59

389.36

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

45

325.4

Los Angeles – Crestview

62

545.39

Los Angeles – Del Rey

47

157

Los Angeles – Downtown

63

229.03

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

84

212.18

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

122

416.57

Los Angeles – Echo Park

17

119.25

Los Angeles – El Sereno

92

220.05

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

9

157.56

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

21

206.47

Los Angeles – Encino

81

179.31

Los Angeles – Exposition

4

120.26

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

130

289.42

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

2

55.56

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

20

229.33

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

132

278.22

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

104

329.07

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

28

260.13

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

112

192.47

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

52

241.8

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

63

369.74

Los Angeles – Harbor City

45

154.8

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

68

155.96

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

56

310.51

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

118

311.06

Los Angeles – Highland Park

85

175.65

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

58

418.17

Los Angeles – Hollywood

186

272.51

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

58

197.05

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

59

206.72

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

20

247.74

Los Angeles – Koreatown

128

247.62

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

13

285.15

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

84

199.02

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

50

380.72

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

31

203.48

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

70

214.74

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

85

1059.19

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

68

239.92

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

5

159.59

Los Angeles – Longwood

15

348.51

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

33

152.72

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

13

152.3

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

52

122.44

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

325

418.3

Los Angeles – Mid-city

36

239.52

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

36

200.17

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

68

281.88

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

38

157.38

Los Angeles – North Hills

153

248.48

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

335

221.24

Los Angeles – Northridge

158

226.37

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

37

173.78

Los Angeles – Pacoima

249

323.46

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

103

234.75

Los Angeles – Panorama City

268

356.15

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

11

81

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

197

470.82

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

1

31.29

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

20

182.7

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

53

148.93

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

11

167.68

Los Angeles – Regent Square

2

71.94

Los Angeles – Reseda

196

255.82

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

17

366.7

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

8

189.21

Los Angeles – San Pedro

271

347.27

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

9

202.61

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

124

142.11

Los Angeles – Silverlake

111

251.8

Los Angeles – South Carthay

24

226.52

Los Angeles – South Park

112

295.04

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

14

305.41

Los Angeles – Studio City

37

164.88

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

115

219.12

Los Angeles – Sunland

79

387.1

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

322

390.79

Los Angeles – Tarzana

74

239.67

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

151

382.45

Los Angeles – Thai Town

12

122.34

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

9

103.4

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

2

153.14

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

66

237.32

Los Angeles – University Hills

7

204.14

Los Angeles – University Park

80

291.38

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

87

289.85

Los Angeles – Valley Village

101

408.58

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

277

297.23

Los Angeles – Venice

47

138.7

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

54

313.95

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

38

496.28

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

109

264.65

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

185

355.78

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

34

404.81

Los Angeles – View Heights

7

189.5

Los Angeles – Watts

92

215.59

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

11

223.8

Los Angeles – West Adams

111

401.74

Los Angeles – West Hills

48

118.39

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

55

146.14

Los Angeles – West Vernon

190

354.19

Los Angeles – Westchester

66

127.9

Los Angeles – Westlake

236

397.61

Los Angeles – Westwood

47

86.86

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

89

246.34

Los Angeles – Wilmington

88

155.79

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

104

207.3

Los Angeles – Winnetka

148

285.79

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

106

155.76

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

1

24.05

Unincorporated – Altadena

66

151.31

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

1

80.32

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

98

230.9

Unincorporated – Athens Village

13

265.47

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

13

191.88

Unincorporated – Azusa

17

106.76

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

NA

Unincorporated – Bassett

28

188.97

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

22

284.68

Unincorporated – Castaic

20

73.55

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

21

124.86

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

13

98.9

Unincorporated – Del Aire

7

159.34

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

3

120.34

Unincorporated – Duarte

8

180.67

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

7

132.28

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

357

284.99

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

22

143.72

Unincorporated – East Whittier

4

75.39

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

9

102.38

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

1

60.2

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

181

279.73

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

1

151.52

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

49

87.62

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

1

70.82

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

16

80.8

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

1

49.02

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

15

212.13

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

17

130.83

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

44

195.19

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

1

57.11

Unincorporated – Littlerock

6

149.22

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

1

77.1

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

6

168.11

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

NA

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

11

116.88

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

7

180.37

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

3

250.42

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

13

54.09

Unincorporated – Palmdale

2

237.53

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

27

209.21

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

10

375.8

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

4

311.04

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

9

267.78

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

48

94.08

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

20

98.91

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

13

69.81

Unincorporated – Saugus

2

1290.32

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

NA

Unincorporated – South El Monte

1

55.71

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

9

101.72

Unincorporated – South Whittier

63

106.38

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

16

76.31

Unincorporated – Sun Village

4

66.27

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

1

77.16

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

NA

Unincorporated – Val Verde

35

1057.72

Unincorporated – Valencia

5

162.76

Unincorporated – Valinda

28

119.81

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

25

214.87

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

NA

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

43

266.37

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

60

271.67

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

17

1785.71

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

15

152.52

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

2

147.17

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

31

115.13

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

5

132.14

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

48

137.48

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

7

116.14

–  Under Investigation

1651

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-two cases reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

