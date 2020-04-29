April 29, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 1,541 (+944 Over 4/28) New Cases , 56 Additional Deaths

Artesia – 14 (+1)
Bellflower – 122 (+18)
Cerritos – 50 (+3)
Commerce – 11 (+1)
Downey 211 (+15)
Hawaiian Gardens – 9 (+0)
Lakewood – 78 (+6)
La Mirada -57 (+8)
Montebello 126 (+8)
Norwalk – 183 (+20)
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 56 new deaths and 1,541 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the highest number of new cases reported. Forty-one people who died were over the age of 65 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-two people had underlying health conditions including 34 people over the age of 65 years old, six people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths by the City of Pasadena.
To date, Public Health has identified 22,485 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,056 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 977 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 32 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,715 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 139,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.
In response to a Board motion to address issues of inequities in COVID-19 outcomes, Public Health released a report about the racial/ethnic and socioeconomic characteristics of people who have been tested, hospitalized and died from COVID-19. The rates of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths are extremely high among Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, and are also higher among African Americans and Latinos than among whites and Asians. American Indians and Alaskan Natives have lower rates of cases and deaths, however the numbers are small, and this may change significantly over time. These trends are of great concern and suggest more affluent residents have better access to COVID-19 testing and treatment services, even as the rates of infection appear to be higher in lower income communities. The findings also highlight the urgent need for more intensive efforts to expand culturally competent testing, treatment and prevention strategies in the African American, Latino and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations, as well as in low income communities. Public Health is working with community partners to implement strategies that both acknowledge root causes of longstanding inequities in the distribution of resources needed for health, and an immediate set of action steps to improve access to testing, treatment and services.
“To all of you who are facing a future without loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19, we are deeply sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “In Los Angeles County, we have many residents that are at very high risk for becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill from the virus, and this is reflected in our case numbers, the number of people who are hospitalized, and the number of people who have died from COVID-19. We continue to prioritize the need for more intensive efforts to expand testing, treatment, and prevention strategies for these residents.”
An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/
Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick. The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.
Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
22485
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
21500
|
|
— Long Beach
|
602
|
|
— Pasadena
|
383
|
|
Deaths
|
1056
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
987
|
|
— Long Beach
|
33
|
|
— Pasadena
|
36
|
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 17
|
532
|
|
– 18 to 40
|
7094
|
|
– 41 to 65
|
9188
|
|
– over 65
|
4637
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
49
|
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Female
|
10591
|
|
– Male
|
10745
|
|
– Other
|
5
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
159
|
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
13
|
|
– Asian
|
1331
|
|
– Black
|
950
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
5418
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
177
|
|
– White
|
2744
|
|
– Other
|
1005
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
9862
|
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
4715
|
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
1
|
|
– Asian
|
179
|
|
– Black
|
130
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
367
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
12
|
|
– White
|
277
|
|
– Other
|
11
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
10
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
|
Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
31
|
148.45
|
City of Alhambra
|
81
|
93.4
|
City of Arcadia
|
38
|
65.8
|
City of Artesia
|
14
|
83.36
|
City of Avalon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Azusa
|
68
|
135.89
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
83
|
108.12
|
City of Bell
|
121
|
333.04
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
97
|
225.21
|
City of Bellflower
|
122
|
156.94
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
106
|
307.07
|
City of Bradbury
|
1
|
93.55
|
City of Burbank
|
234
|
218.32
|
City of Calabasas
|
35
|
143.9
|
City of Carson
|
232
|
247.21
|
City of Cerritos
|
50
|
99.87
|
City of Claremont
|
24
|
65.78
|
City of Commerce
|
11
|
84.17
|
City of Compton
|
197
|
197.19
|
City of Covina
|
90
|
183.55
|
City of Cudahy
|
67
|
275.19
|
City of Culver City
|
60
|
150.51
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
34
|
59.12
|
City of Downey
|
211
|
184.66
|
City of Duarte
|
62
|
281.61
|
City of El Monte
|
148
|
126.21
|
City of El Segundo
|
27
|
160.85
|
City of Gardena
|
157
|
256.08
|
City of Glendale
|
530
|
256.67
|
City of Glendora
|
44
|
83.39
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
9
|
61.32
|
City of Hawthorne
|
178
|
200.48
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
23
|
116.93
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
0
|
0
|
City of Huntington Park
|
136
|
228.63
|
City of Industry
|
1
|
228.83
|
City of Inglewood
|
311
|
273.81
|
City of Irwindale
|
2
|
137.08
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
37
|
178.8
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
2
|
36.66
|
City of La Mirada
|
57
|
114.92
|
City of La Puente
|
39
|
95.83
|
City of La Verne
|
16
|
48.07
|
City of Lakewood
|
78
|
97.06
|
City of Lancaster
|
292
|
180.73
|
City of Lawndale
|
54
|
160.65
|
City of Lomita
|
34
|
164.02
|
City of Lynwood
|
169
|
234.57
|
City of Malibu
|
30
|
231.46
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
66
|
183.34
|
City of Maywood
|
63
|
224.61
|
City of Monrovia
|
44
|
113.4
|
City of Montebello
|
126
|
195.73
|
City of Monterey Park
|
72
|
115.64
|
City of Norwalk
|
183
|
170.04
|
City of Palmdale
|
395
|
248.48
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
37
|
273.63
|
City of Paramount
|
122
|
217.77
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
155
|
241.12
|
City of Pomona
|
169
|
108.38
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
58
|
135.68
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
106
|
154.3
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
1
|
51.55
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
13
|
160.24
|
City of Rosemead
|
32
|
57.81
|
City of San Dimas
|
28
|
81.12
|
City of San Fernando
|
83
|
337.23
|
City of San Gabriel
|
30
|
73.25
|
City of San Marino
|
11
|
82.85
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
357
|
161.96
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
18
|
98.02
|
City of Santa Monica
|
157
|
169.83
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
5
|
45.5
|
City of Signal Hill
|
7
|
59.34
|
City of South El Monte
|
22
|
105.34
|
City of South Gate
|
233
|
237.38
|
City of South Pasadena
|
74
|
284.04
|
City of Temple City
|
48
|
131.67
|
City of Torrance
|
253
|
169.49
|
City of Vernon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Walnut
|
23
|
75.33
|
City of West Covina
|
123
|
113.64
|
City of West Hollywood
|
135
|
365.35
|
City of Westlake Village
|
6
|
71.77
|
City of Whittier
|
112
|
128.1
|
Los Angeles
|
10380
|
256.64
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
26
|
317
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
27
|
216.95
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
9
|
359.71
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
105
|
305.5
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
25
|
170.46
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
60
|
192.77
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
28
|
332.19
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
32
|
255.49
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
30
|
227.74
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights
|
190
|
218.68
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
65
|
209.98
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
17
|
238.73
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
246
|
376.79
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
65
|
452.55
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
110
|
282.11
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
30
|
234.52
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
89
|
263.58
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
86
|
232.05
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
17
|
185.37
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
9
|
112.21
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
36
|
247.37
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
59
|
389.36
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
45
|
325.4
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
62
|
545.39
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
47
|
157
|
Los Angeles – Downtown
|
63
|
229.03
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
84
|
212.18
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
122
|
416.57
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
17
|
119.25
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
92
|
220.05
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
9
|
157.56
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
21
|
206.47
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
81
|
179.31
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
4
|
120.26
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
130
|
289.42
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
2
|
55.56
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
20
|
229.33
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
132
|
278.22
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
104
|
329.07
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
28
|
260.13
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
112
|
192.47
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
52
|
241.8
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
63
|
369.74
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
45
|
154.8
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
68
|
155.96
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
56
|
310.51
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
118
|
311.06
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
85
|
175.65
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
58
|
418.17
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
186
|
272.51
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
58
|
197.05
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
59
|
206.72
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
20
|
247.74
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
128
|
247.62
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
13
|
285.15
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
84
|
199.02
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
50
|
380.72
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
31
|
203.48
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
70
|
214.74
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
85
|
1059.19
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
68
|
239.92
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
5
|
159.59
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
15
|
348.51
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
33
|
152.72
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
13
|
152.3
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
1
|
32.01
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
52
|
122.44
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
9
|
206.42
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
325
|
418.3
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
36
|
239.52
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
36
|
200.17
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
68
|
281.88
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
38
|
157.38
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
153
|
248.48
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
335
|
221.24
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
158
|
226.37
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
37
|
173.78
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
249
|
323.46
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
3
|
78
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
103
|
234.75
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
268
|
356.15
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
11
|
81
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
197
|
470.82
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
1
|
31.29
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
20
|
182.7
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
53
|
148.93
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
11
|
167.68
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
2
|
71.94
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
196
|
255.82
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
17
|
366.7
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
8
|
189.21
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro
|
271
|
347.27
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
9
|
202.61
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
124
|
142.11
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
111
|
251.8
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
24
|
226.52
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
112
|
295.04
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
14
|
305.41
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
37
|
164.88
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
115
|
219.12
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
79
|
387.1
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar
|
322
|
390.79
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
74
|
239.67
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
151
|
382.45
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
12
|
122.34
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
9
|
103.4
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
2
|
153.14
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
3
|
161.46
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
66
|
237.32
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
7
|
204.14
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
80
|
291.38
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
87
|
289.85
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
101
|
408.58
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
277
|
297.23
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
47
|
138.7
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
54
|
313.95
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
38
|
496.28
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
109
|
264.65
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
185
|
355.78
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
34
|
404.81
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
7
|
189.5
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
92
|
215.59
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
11
|
223.8
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
111
|
401.74
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
48
|
118.39
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
55
|
146.14
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
190
|
354.19
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
66
|
127.9
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
236
|
397.61
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
47
|
86.86
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District
|
89
|
246.34
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
88
|
155.79
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
104
|
207.3
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
148
|
285.79
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
106
|
155.76
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
8
|
100.36
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
1
|
24.05
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
66
|
151.31
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
1
|
66.31
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
1
|
80.32
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
4
|
50.12
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
98
|
230.9
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
13
|
265.47
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
13
|
191.88
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
17
|
106.76
|
Unincorporated – Bandini Islands
|
0
|
NA
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
28
|
188.97
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
22
|
284.68
|
Unincorporated – Castaic
|
20
|
73.55
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
21
|
124.86
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
13
|
98.9
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
7
|
159.34
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
2
|
82.82
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
3
|
120.34
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
8
|
180.67
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
7
|
132.28
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
357
|
284.99
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
22
|
143.72
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
4
|
75.39
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
9
|
102.38
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
1
|
60.2
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
181
|
279.73
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
1
|
151.52
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
49
|
87.62
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
4
|
159.11
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
1
|
70.82
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
16
|
80.8
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
6
|
289.16
|
Unincorporated – La Verne
|
1
|
49.02
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
15
|
212.13
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
17
|
130.83
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
3
|
182.59
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
44
|
195.19
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
1
|
57.11
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
6
|
149.22
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
1
|
77.1
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
6
|
168.11
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
1
|
114.03
|
Unincorporated – Lynwood
|
0
|
NA
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
11
|
116.88
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
7
|
180.37
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
3
|
250.42
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
6
|
71.77
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
13
|
54.09
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
2
|
237.53
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
2
|
102.25
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
27
|
209.21
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
10
|
375.8
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
4
|
311.04
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
9
|
267.78
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
48
|
94.08
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
20
|
98.91
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
2
|
749.06
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains
|
13
|
69.81
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
2
|
1290.32
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Edwards
|
0
|
NA
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
1
|
55.71
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
9
|
101.72
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
63
|
106.38
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
16
|
76.31
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
4
|
66.27
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
1
|
77.16
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
4
|
241.25
|
Unincorporated – Universal City
|
0
|
NA
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
35
|
1057.72
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
5
|
162.76
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
28
|
119.81
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
25
|
214.87
|
Unincorporated – Walnut
|
0
|
NA
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
43
|
266.37
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
2
|
132.36
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
60
|
271.67
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
17
|
1785.71
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
15
|
152.52
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
2
|
147.17
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
31
|
115.13
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
2
|
54.3
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
5
|
132.14
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
48
|
137.48
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
7
|
116.14
|
– Under Investigation
|
1651
|
*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-two cases reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
