April 28, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 597 New Cases , 59 Additional Deaths

 

 

Artesia – 13 (+1)

Bellflower – 104 (+12)

Cerritos – 47 (+3)

Commerce – 10 (+1)

Downey 182 (+10)

Hawaiian Gardens – 9 (+0)

Lakewood – 73 (+8)

La Mirada -46 (+2)

Montebello 109 (+8)

Norwalk – 163 (+11)

 

 

 

Los Angeles County Announces 59 New Deaths Related to
2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
597 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 59 new deaths and 597 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-six people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 16 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-two people had underlying health conditions including 28 people over the age of 65 years old, 13 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.  Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and four deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 20,976 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,000 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 918 people (98 percent of the cases); 37% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 38 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,507 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 133,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“LA County has hit the tragic milestone of 1,000 people dying from COVID-19. Please know that if you are grieving the loss of loved ones who have died from COVID-19, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and your friends. We wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “ With over 400 deaths from COVID-19 occurring among nursing home residents, the pandemic has amplified the cracks in our society, including the care and protection of people who are older and medically fragile. While managers and staff at all our skilled nursing facilities are doing their very best under difficult circumstances to care for their residents, we are still seeing many cases and deaths among residents and staff in these facilities. We need to accelerate our ability to quickly identify and isolate asymptomatic, as well as symptomatic, residents and staff, and quarantine those who are close contacts. We are grateful for the partnership with the Department of Health Services and the assistance from the Governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to expeditiously offer testing and strengthen infection control practices at all our nursing homes. “

Investigations have occurred at 333 institutional settings with at least one confirmed or suspect case of COVID-19. These include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, shelters, treatment centers, supportive living, and correctional facilities. The total confirmed cases in institutional settings is 4,488, including  2,656 residents and 1,832 staff.  At last Friday’s press briefing, due to an error in data reporting, incorrect numbers were reported for total cases and cases among residents. Public Health has confirmed 462 residents in institutional settings have died from COVID-19, representing 46% of all deaths. The majority of these people resided in skilled nursing facilities. Public Health is working closely with the Department of Health Services and the State to increase capacity to offer appropriate testing at those sites that have COVID 19 cases and Medical Officers from the State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are assisting in our response to outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities to ensure the safety of all residents and employees.

Information by facility that includes the number of positive and suspect cases, as well as number of people who have died, among residents and staff is available online at  publichealth.lacounty.gov.  An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick. The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

20976

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

20032

— Long Beach

582

— Pasadena

362

Deaths

1000

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

935

— Long Beach

31

— Pasadena

34

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

463

–  18 to 40

6542

–  41 to 65

8604

–  over 65

4377

–  Under Investigation

46

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

9996

–  Male

9868

–  Other

5

–  Under Investigation

163

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

13

–  Asian

1269

–  Black

904

–  Hispanic/Latino

5155

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

171

–  White

2581

–  Other

990

–  Under Investigation

8949

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

4507

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

167

–  Black

124

–  Hispanic/Latino

343

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

10

–  White

265

–  Other

8

–  Under Investigation

17

CITY / COMMUNITY

Rate**

City of Agoura Hills

30

143.66

City of Alhambra

82

94.55

City of Arcadia

37

64.06

City of Artesia

13

77.4

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

61

121.9

City of Baldwin Park

77

100.3

City of Bell

119

327.53

City of Bell Gardens

90

208.96

City of Bellflower

114

146.65

City of Beverly Hills

105

304.17

City of Bradbury

1

93.55

City of Burbank

226

210.86

City of Calabasas

35

143.9

City of Carson

228

242.95

City of Cerritos

49

97.87

City of Claremont

22

60.3

City of Commerce

11

84.17

City of Compton

190

190.18

City of Covina

86

175.4

City of Cudahy

63

258.76

City of Culver City

58

145.49

City of Diamond Bar

34

59.12

City of Downey

195

170.66

City of Duarte

52

236.19

City of El Monte

133

113.41

City of El Segundo

27

160.85

City of Gardena

142

231.61

City of Glendale

502

243.11

City of Glendora

42

79.6

City of Hawaiian Gardens

9

61.32

City of Hawthorne

161

181.33

City of Hermosa Beach

23

116.93

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

132

221.91

City of Industry

1

228.83

City of Inglewood

290

255.32

City of Irwindale

2

137.08

City of La Canada Flintridge

37

178.8

City of La Habra Heights

2

36.66

City of La Mirada

55

110.89

City of La Puente

36

88.46

City of La Verne

16

48.07

City of Lakewood

75

93.33

City of Lancaster

280

173.3

City of Lawndale

53

157.67

City of Lomita

32

154.37

City of Lynwood

163

226.24

City of Malibu

28

216.03

City of Manhattan Beach

66

183.34

City of Maywood

60

213.91

City of Monrovia

39

100.52

City of Montebello

119

184.85

City of Monterey Park

65

104.4

City of Norwalk

173

160.75

City of Palmdale

379

238.41

City of Palos Verdes Estates

37

273.63

City of Paramount

118

210.63

City of Pico Rivera

147

228.67

City of Pomona

151

96.84

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

56

131

City of Redondo Beach

103

149.93

City of Rolling Hills

1

51.55

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

30

54.2

City of San Dimas

27

78.22

City of San Fernando

77

312.86

City of San Gabriel

29

70.81

City of San Marino

11

82.85

City of Santa Clarita

332

150.62

City of Santa Fe Springs

17

92.57

City of Santa Monica

156

168.75

City of Sierra Madre

5

45.5

City of Signal Hill

7

59.34

City of South El Monte

22

105.34

City of South Gate

226

230.25

City of South Pasadena

68

261.01

City of Temple City

48

131.67

City of Torrance

245

164.13

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

23

75.33

City of West Covina

119

109.95

City of West Hollywood

134

362.64

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

108

123.52

Los Angeles

9697

239.75

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

26

317

Los Angeles – Alsace

26

208.92

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

6

239.81

Los Angeles – Arleta

91

264.77

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

23

156.83

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

57

183.13

Los Angeles – Bel Air

29

344.05

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

32

255.49

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

30

227.74

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

175

201.42

Los Angeles – Brentwood

64

206.75

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

17

238.73

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

223

341.56

Los Angeles – Carthay

65

452.55

Los Angeles – Central

106

271.85

Los Angeles – Century City

30

234.52

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

80

236.92

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

75

202.37

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

16

174.46

Los Angeles – Chinatown

9

112.21

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

33

226.76

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

58

382.76

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

44

318.17

Los Angeles – Crestview

61

536.59

Los Angeles – Del Rey

46

153.66

Los Angeles – Downtown

57

207.22

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

82

207.13

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

118

402.91

Los Angeles – Echo Park

17

119.25

Los Angeles – El Sereno

88

210.49

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

9

157.56

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

19

186.81

Los Angeles – Encino

80

177.1

Los Angeles – Exposition

3

90.2

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

124

276.06

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

2

55.56

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

20

229.33

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

122

257.14

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

102

322.74

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

26

241.55

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

108

185.6

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

50

232.5

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

62

363.87

Los Angeles – Harbor City

42

144.48

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

59

135.32

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

54

299.42

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

112

295.24

Los Angeles – Highland Park

78

161.19

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

54

389.33

Los Angeles – Hollywood

182

266.65

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

57

193.65

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

56

196.21

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

18

222.97

Los Angeles – Koreatown

119

230.21

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

12

263.22

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

76

180.07

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

49

373.11

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

31

203.48

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

66

202.47

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

81

1009.35

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

65

229.33

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

5

159.59

Los Angeles – Longwood

14

325.28

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

33

152.72

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

13

152.3

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

52

122.44

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

313

402.85

Los Angeles – Mid-city

35

232.87

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

35

194.61

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

63

261.15

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

35

144.96

Los Angeles – North Hills

141

228.99

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

314

207.37

Los Angeles – Northridge

150

214.91

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

36

169.09

Los Angeles – Pacoima

224

290.99

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

101

230.19

Los Angeles – Panorama City

244

324.25

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

11

81

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

171

408.68

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

1

31.29

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

19

173.56

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

52

146.12

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

11

167.68

Los Angeles – Regent Square

2

71.94

Los Angeles – Reseda

178

232.32

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

17

366.7

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

8

189.21

Los Angeles – San Pedro

185

237.06

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

10

225.12

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

119

136.38

Los Angeles – Silverlake

107

242.72

Los Angeles – South Carthay

24

226.52

Los Angeles – South Park

108

284.5

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

13

283.6

Los Angeles – Studio City

36

160.43

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

107

203.88

Los Angeles – Sunland

72

352.8

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

299

362.87

Los Angeles – Tarzana

71

229.95

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

142

359.66

Los Angeles – Thai Town

12

122.34

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

9

103.4

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

2

153.14

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

63

226.54

Los Angeles – University Hills

4

116.65

Los Angeles – University Park

73

265.88

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

79

263.19

Los Angeles – Valley Village

86

347.9

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

257

275.77

Los Angeles – Venice

44

129.85

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

51

296.51

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

37

483.22

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

102

247.66

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

164

315.4

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

33

392.9

Los Angeles – View Heights

7

189.5

Los Angeles – Watts

85

199.18

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

11

223.8

Los Angeles – West Adams

105

380.02

Los Angeles – West Hills

46

113.45

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

53

140.82

Los Angeles – West Vernon

178

331.82

Los Angeles – Westchester

61

118.21

Los Angeles – Westlake

230

387.5

Los Angeles – Westwood

45

83.17

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

85

235.27

Los Angeles – Wilmington

85

150.48

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

100

199.32

Los Angeles – Winnetka

135

260.69

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

103

151.35

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

1

24.05

Unincorporated – Altadena

66

151.31

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

1

80.32

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

92

216.77

Unincorporated – Athens Village

13

265.47

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

13

191.88

Unincorporated – Azusa

15

94.2

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

NA

Unincorporated – Bassett

27

182.22

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

21

271.74

Unincorporated – Castaic

18

66.2

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

19

112.97

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

13

98.9

Unincorporated – Del Aire

7

159.34

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

2

80.22

Unincorporated – Duarte

8

180.67

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

7

132.28

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

342

273.01

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

20

130.65

Unincorporated – East Whittier

4

75.39

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

7

79.63

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

1

60.2

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

174

268.91

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

1

151.52

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

49

87.62

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

1

70.82

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

16

80.8

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

1

49.02

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

15

212.13

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

16

123.13

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

41

181.88

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

1

57.11

Unincorporated – Littlerock

4

99.48

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

1

77.1

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

6

168.11

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

NA

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

11

116.88

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

6

154.6

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

1

83.47

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

13

54.09

Unincorporated – Palmdale

2

237.53

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

26

201.46

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

10

375.8

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

3

233.28

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

7

208.27

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

46

90.16

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

19

93.96

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

13

69.81

Unincorporated – Saugus

2

1290.32

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

NA

Unincorporated – South El Monte

1

55.71

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

8

90.42

Unincorporated – South Whittier

63

106.38

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

16

76.31

Unincorporated – Sun Village

4

66.27

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

1

77.16

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

NA

Unincorporated – Val Verde

36

1087.94

Unincorporated – Valencia

4

130.21

Unincorporated – Valinda

27

115.53

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

25

214.87

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

NA

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

41

253.98

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

56

253.55

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

18

1890.76

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

15

152.52

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

2

147.17

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

31

115.13

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

4

105.71

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

42

120.3

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

5

82.96

–  Under Investigation

1314

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-eight cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

 

