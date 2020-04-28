April 28, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 597 New Cases , 59 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 59 new deaths and 597 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-six people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 16 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-two people had underlying health conditions including 28 people over the age of 65 years old, 13 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and four deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 20,976 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,000 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 918 people (98 percent of the cases); 37% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 38 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,507 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 133,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“LA County has hit the tragic milestone of 1,000 people dying from COVID-19. Please know that if you are grieving the loss of loved ones who have died from COVID-19, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and your friends. We wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “ With over 400 deaths from COVID-19 occurring among nursing home residents, the pandemic has amplified the cracks in our society, including the care and protection of people who are older and medically fragile. While managers and staff at all our skilled nursing facilities are doing their very best under difficult circumstances to care for their residents, we are still seeing many cases and deaths among residents and staff in these facilities. We need to accelerate our ability to quickly identify and isolate asymptomatic, as well as symptomatic, residents and staff, and quarantine those who are close contacts. We are grateful for the partnership with the Department of Health Services and the assistance from the Governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to expeditiously offer testing and strengthen infection control practices at all our nursing homes. “

Investigations have occurred at 333 institutional settings with at least one confirmed or suspect case of COVID-19. These include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, shelters, treatment centers, supportive living, and correctional facilities. The total confirmed cases in institutional settings is 4,488, including 2,656 residents and 1,832 staff. At last Friday’s press briefing, due to an error in data reporting, incorrect numbers were reported for total cases and cases among residents. Public Health has confirmed 462 residents in institutional settings have died from COVID-19, representing 46% of all deaths. The majority of these people resided in skilled nursing facilities. Public Health is working closely with the Department of Health Services and the State to increase capacity to offer appropriate testing at those sites that have COVID 19 cases and Medical Officers from the State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are assisting in our response to outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities to ensure the safety of all residents and employees.

Information by facility that includes the number of positive and suspect cases, as well as number of people who have died, among residents and staff is available online at publichealth.lacounty.gov. An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick. The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 20976 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 20032 — Long Beach 582 — Pasadena 362 Deaths 1000 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 935 — Long Beach 31 — Pasadena 34 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 463 – 18 to 40 6542 – 41 to 65 8604 – over 65 4377 – Under Investigation 46 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 9996 – Male 9868 – Other 5 – Under Investigation 163 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 13 – Asian 1269 – Black 904 – Hispanic/Latino 5155 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 171 – White 2581 – Other 990 – Under Investigation 8949 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 4507 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 167 – Black 124 – Hispanic/Latino 343 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 10 – White 265 – Other 8 – Under Investigation 17 CITY / COMMUNITY Rate** City of Agoura Hills 30 143.66 City of Alhambra 82 94.55 City of Arcadia 37 64.06 City of Artesia 13 77.4 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 61 121.9 City of Baldwin Park 77 100.3 City of Bell 119 327.53 City of Bell Gardens 90 208.96 City of Bellflower 114 146.65 City of Beverly Hills 105 304.17 City of Bradbury 1 93.55 City of Burbank 226 210.86 City of Calabasas 35 143.9 City of Carson 228 242.95 City of Cerritos 49 97.87 City of Claremont 22 60.3 City of Commerce 11 84.17 City of Compton 190 190.18 City of Covina 86 175.4 City of Cudahy 63 258.76 City of Culver City 58 145.49 City of Diamond Bar 34 59.12 City of Downey 195 170.66 City of Duarte 52 236.19 City of El Monte 133 113.41 City of El Segundo 27 160.85 City of Gardena 142 231.61 City of Glendale 502 243.11 City of Glendora 42 79.6 City of Hawaiian Gardens 9 61.32 City of Hawthorne 161 181.33 City of Hermosa Beach 23 116.93 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 132 221.91 City of Industry 1 228.83 City of Inglewood 290 255.32 City of Irwindale 2 137.08 City of La Canada Flintridge 37 178.8 City of La Habra Heights 2 36.66 City of La Mirada 55 110.89 City of La Puente 36 88.46 City of La Verne 16 48.07 City of Lakewood 75 93.33 City of Lancaster 280 173.3 City of Lawndale 53 157.67 City of Lomita 32 154.37 City of Lynwood 163 226.24 City of Malibu 28 216.03 City of Manhattan Beach 66 183.34 City of Maywood 60 213.91 City of Monrovia 39 100.52 City of Montebello 119 184.85 City of Monterey Park 65 104.4 City of Norwalk 173 160.75 City of Palmdale 379 238.41 City of Palos Verdes Estates 37 273.63 City of Paramount 118 210.63 City of Pico Rivera 147 228.67 City of Pomona 151 96.84 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 56 131 City of Redondo Beach 103 149.93 City of Rolling Hills 1 51.55 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 30 54.2 City of San Dimas 27 78.22 City of San Fernando 77 312.86 City of San Gabriel 29 70.81 City of San Marino 11 82.85 City of Santa Clarita 332 150.62 City of Santa Fe Springs 17 92.57 City of Santa Monica 156 168.75 City of Sierra Madre 5 45.5 City of Signal Hill 7 59.34 City of South El Monte 22 105.34 City of South Gate 226 230.25 City of South Pasadena 68 261.01 City of Temple City 48 131.67 City of Torrance 245 164.13 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 23 75.33 City of West Covina 119 109.95 City of West Hollywood 134 362.64 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 108 123.52 Los Angeles 9697 239.75 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 26 317 Los Angeles – Alsace 26 208.92 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 6 239.81 Los Angeles – Arleta 91 264.77 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 23 156.83 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 57 183.13 Los Angeles – Bel Air 29 344.05 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 32 255.49 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 30 227.74 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 175 201.42 Los Angeles – Brentwood 64 206.75 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 17 238.73 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 223 341.56 Los Angeles – Carthay 65 452.55 Los Angeles – Central 106 271.85 Los Angeles – Century City 30 234.52 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 80 236.92 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 75 202.37 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 16 174.46 Los Angeles – Chinatown 9 112.21 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 33 226.76 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 58 382.76 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 44 318.17 Los Angeles – Crestview 61 536.59 Los Angeles – Del Rey 46 153.66 Los Angeles – Downtown 57 207.22 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 82 207.13 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 118 402.91 Los Angeles – Echo Park 17 119.25 Los Angeles – El Sereno 88 210.49 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 9 157.56 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 19 186.81 Los Angeles – Encino 80 177.1 Los Angeles – Exposition 3 90.2 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 124 276.06 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 2 55.56 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 20 229.33 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 122 257.14 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 102 322.74 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 26 241.55 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 108 185.6 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 50 232.5 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 62 363.87 Los Angeles – Harbor City 42 144.48 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 59 135.32 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 54 299.42 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 112 295.24 Los Angeles – Highland Park 78 161.19 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 54 389.33 Los Angeles – Hollywood 182 266.65 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 57 193.65 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 56 196.21 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 18 222.97 Los Angeles – Koreatown 119 230.21 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 12 263.22 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 76 180.07 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 49 373.11 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 31 203.48 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 66 202.47 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 81 1009.35 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 65 229.33 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 5 159.59 Los Angeles – Longwood 14 325.28 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 33 152.72 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 13 152.3 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 52 122.44 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 313 402.85 Los Angeles – Mid-city 35 232.87 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 35 194.61 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 63 261.15 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 35 144.96 Los Angeles – North Hills 141 228.99 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 314 207.37 Los Angeles – Northridge 150 214.91 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 36 169.09 Los Angeles – Pacoima 224 290.99 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 101 230.19 Los Angeles – Panorama City 244 324.25 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 11 81 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 171 408.68 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 1 31.29 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 19 173.56 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 52 146.12 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 11 167.68 Los Angeles – Regent Square 2 71.94 Los Angeles – Reseda 178 232.32 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 17 366.7 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 8 189.21 Los Angeles – San Pedro 185 237.06 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 10 225.12 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 119 136.38 Los Angeles – Silverlake 107 242.72 Los Angeles – South Carthay 24 226.52 Los Angeles – South Park 108 284.5 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 13 283.6 Los Angeles – Studio City 36 160.43 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 107 203.88 Los Angeles – Sunland 72 352.8 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 299 362.87 Los Angeles – Tarzana 71 229.95 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 142 359.66 Los Angeles – Thai Town 12 122.34 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 9 103.4 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 2 153.14 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 63 226.54 Los Angeles – University Hills 4 116.65 Los Angeles – University Park 73 265.88 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 79 263.19 Los Angeles – Valley Village 86 347.9 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 257 275.77 Los Angeles – Venice 44 129.85 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 51 296.51 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 37 483.22 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 102 247.66 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 164 315.4 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 33 392.9 Los Angeles – View Heights 7 189.5 Los Angeles – Watts 85 199.18 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 11 223.8 Los Angeles – West Adams 105 380.02 Los Angeles – West Hills 46 113.45 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 53 140.82 Los Angeles – West Vernon 178 331.82 Los Angeles – Westchester 61 118.21 Los Angeles – Westlake 230 387.5 Los Angeles – Westwood 45 83.17 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 85 235.27 Los Angeles – Wilmington 85 150.48 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 100 199.32 Los Angeles – Winnetka 135 260.69 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 103 151.35 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 1 24.05 Unincorporated – Altadena 66 151.31 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 1 80.32 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 92 216.77 Unincorporated – Athens Village 13 265.47 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 13 191.88 Unincorporated – Azusa 15 94.2 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 NA Unincorporated – Bassett 27 182.22 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 21 271.74 Unincorporated – Castaic 18 66.2 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 19 112.97 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 13 98.9 Unincorporated – Del Aire 7 159.34 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 2 80.22 Unincorporated – Duarte 8 180.67 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 7 132.28 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 342 273.01 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 20 130.65 Unincorporated – East Whittier 4 75.39 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 7 79.63 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 1 60.2 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 174 268.91 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 1 151.52 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 49 87.62 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1 70.82 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 16 80.8 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne 1 49.02 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 15 212.13 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 16 123.13 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 41 181.88 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 1 57.11 Unincorporated – Littlerock 4 99.48 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1 77.1 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 6 168.11 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 NA Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 11 116.88 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 6 154.6 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 1 83.47 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 13 54.09 Unincorporated – Palmdale 2 237.53 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 26 201.46 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 10 375.8 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 3 233.28 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 7 208.27 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 46 90.16 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 19 93.96 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 13 69.81 Unincorporated – Saugus 2 1290.32 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 NA Unincorporated – South El Monte 1 55.71 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 8 90.42 Unincorporated – South Whittier 63 106.38 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 16 76.31 Unincorporated – Sun Village 4 66.27 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 1 77.16 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Universal City 0 NA Unincorporated – Val Verde 36 1087.94 Unincorporated – Valencia 4 130.21 Unincorporated – Valinda 27 115.53 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 25 214.87 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 NA Unincorporated – Walnut Park 41 253.98 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 56 253.55 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 18 1890.76 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 15 152.52 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 2 147.17 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 31 115.13 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 4 105.71 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 42 120.3 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 5 82.96 – Under Investigation 1314

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-eight cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

