Man Shot and Killed in Paramount

STAFF REPORT • April 27, 2020

Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a male Hispanic. The incident occurred Sunday, April 26, 2020 at approximately 5:19 PM, on the 6800 block of San Juan St., Paramount. 5800 San Vincente (updated from 5800 blk San Vicenete St.).

Deputies assigned to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station responded to the 6800 block of San Juan St., Paramount, regarding a person-down call. Upon their arrival, deputies located the victim lying in the middle of the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene by rescue personnel.

Preliminary investigation indicates there was a light colored sedan involved in the incident. The sedan was last seen traveling westbound on San Juan Street and out of view.

Detectives are canvasing the area for witnesses and possible video evidence. No additional information is available at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, we ask that you please call our Homicide Bureau Investigators at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

