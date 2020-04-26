FEMA TAKES & BLAMES DISTRIBUTORS: Grocery stores struggle to provide masks for workers

FROM LA TIMES
By Anna M. Phillips
The day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early April advised everyone to cover their faces in public, the co-owner of a small network of grocery stores in Wisconsin logged in to Facebook and began a post: “HELP!”
She had been waiting on a shipment of masks to protect her employees, but like many grocers’ orders, it was delayed. Dedicated patrons sprang into action — within a matter of days they had outfitted all 400 workers with homemade masks.
Over six weeks after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and long after grocery workers were deemed essential, major retailers have begun to provide them with masks. Walmart and Kroger , the largest supermarket chains in the country, have announced new policies requiring all employees to wear masks. Some independently owned stores are still awaiting shipments or have yet to find a distributor to provide them.
Washington, it seems, has contributed to the delay.
