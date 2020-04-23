Boardmember Edgar P. Cisneros Resigns from the MUSD Board of Education

EDGAR CISNEROS

STAFF REPORT

Montebello, CA – Board of Education Member Edgar Cisneros has resigned from the Montebello Unified School District Board of Education with an effective date of April 23, 2020.

“Unfortunately, other demands on my personal and professional life have made this difficult decision clear and inevitable for me as I no longer have the ability to dedicate the energy and time required of this significant obligation,” said Cisneros, “I want to express my gratitude to each and every MUSD employee. All we achieved is only possible through your dedication and I will be forever grateful to you.”

Cisneros is a graduate student at the University of Southern California, an alum of California State University Long Beach, and a proud Montebello Unified graduate. He has two children who attend Montebello Unified schools and a 1-year old well on her way to follow in her father and siblings’ footsteps.

He has proudly served the MUSD for over 6 years, and twice served a 1-year term as Board President. Throughout his tenure, the Board of Educations has implemented Full-Day Transitional Kindergarten and Full-Day Kindergarten, expanded dual immersion, and implemented ethnic studies as a graduation requirement. These are just some of the many accomplishments that have made a big difference in the lives of MUSD students.

“I want to thank my colleague and friend for his dedication and leadership to the students, personnel, parents, and communities of the Montebello Unified School District,” said Board of Education President Marisol Madrigal Uribe. “I am sure this was not an easy choice to make and I fully respect his decision to step down” continued Ms. Uribe. “I wish Mr. Cisneros the best moving forward and may the Lord bless him and his family on future endeavors.”

“I want to sincerely thank Board Member Cisneros for his leadership and public service to the students, parents, and personnel of the Montebello Unified School District,” said Dr. Anthony J. Martinez, Superintendent of Schools. “I feel fortunate to have worked with Mr. Cisneros these past several years, working diligently on our vision of empowering students to achieve academic excellence as model citizens,” continued Dr. Martinez. “Mr. Cisneros has had a positive impact in our District and I wish him and his family the best.”

