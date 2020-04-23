________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 23, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 1,081 New Cases (-237 compared to 4/22), 68 Additional Deaths

 

 

Artesia – 12 (+1)

Bellflower – 87 (+9)

Cerritos – 44 (+2)

Commerce – 10 (+1)

Downey 155 (+11)

Hawaiian Gardens – 9 (+1)

Lakewood – 69 (+8)

La Mirada -42 (+2)

Montebello 96 (+8)

Norwalk – 135 (+11)

 

 

 

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 68 new deaths and 1,081 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Fifty-one people who died were over the age of 65; 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Fifty-one people had underlying health conditions including 40 people over the age of 65, nine people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and two people between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 17,508 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 797 deaths. Eighty-nine percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 716 people (96 percent of the cases); 37% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 15% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, eight cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,053 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for almost 99,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

High temperatures have been forecast for many areas throughout LA County. As the Safer at Home Order remains in effect, Public Health would like to remind everyone that precautions should be taken to avoid heat-related illness, especially by older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition, among others, who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperatures:

  • Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.
  • If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and bring a hat or umbrella with you.
  • Cars get very hot. Don’t leave children or pets in cars, and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.
  • Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.
  • Check on those at risk, like the sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children.
  • Avoid working out wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes; this means avoiding contact with others while you work out.

Public Health and County partners are planning on ways to safely open cooling centers if the need arises.

“So many in LA County are mourning people who have passed away from COVID-19. We are deeply sorry for your loss, and you are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “COVID-19 is rapidly becoming one of the leading causes of death among LA County residents.  On average, 44 people are dying each day from COVID-19. This is significantly higher than the five people who die each day from the flu and 31 people who die from coronary heart disease.”

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.  Essential employees are required to wear cloth face coverings while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and businesses are required to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

17508

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

16756

— Long Beach

489

— Pasadena

263

Deaths

797

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

742

— Long Beach

27

— Pasadena

28

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

335

–  18 to 40

5435

–  41 to 65

7278

–  over 65

3658

–  Under Investigation

50

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

8281

–  Male

8314

–  Other

5

–  Under Investigation

156

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

1124

–  Black

826

–  Hispanic/Latino

4433

–  White

2374

–  Other

984

–  Under Investigation

7015

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

4053

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

128

–  Black

107

–  Hispanic/Latino

267

–  White

197

–  Other

17

–  Under Investigation

26

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

29

138.87

City of Alhambra

65

74.95

City of Arcadia

34

58.87

City of Artesia

12

71.45

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

40

79.94

City of Baldwin Park

62

80.76

City of Bell

112

308.27

City of Bell Gardens

75

174.13

City of Bellflower

99

127.36

City of Beverly Hills

102

295.48

City of Bradbury

City of Burbank

188

175.41

City of Calabasas

31

127.45

City of Carson

199

212.05

City of Cerritos

45

89.88

City of Claremont

21

57.56

City of Commerce

10

76.52

City of Compton

156

156.15

City of Covina

77

157.04

City of Cudahy

54

221.79

City of Culver City

49

122.91

City of Diamond Bar

31

53.9

City of Downey

170

148.78

City of Duarte

45

204.4

City of El Monte

107

91.24

City of El Segundo

25

148.93

City of Gardena

128

208.78

City of Glendale

419

202.91

City of Glendora

38

72.02

City of Hawaiian Gardens

10

68.14

City of Hawthorne

144

162.19

City of Hermosa Beach

22

111.85

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

106

178.2

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

245

215.7

City of Irwindale

City of La Canada Flintridge

37

178.8

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

42

84.68

City of La Puente

33

81.09

City of La Verne

14

42.06

City of Lakewood

71

88.35

City of Lancaster

212

131.21

City of Lawndale

47

139.82

City of Lomita

31

149.55

City of Lynwood

141

195.71

City of Malibu

28

216.03

City of Manhattan Beach

64

177.78

City of Maywood

48

171.13

City of Monrovia

28

72.16

City of Montebello

98

152.23

City of Monterey Park

57

91.55

City of Norwalk

146

135.66

City of Palmdale

325

204.44

City of Palos Verdes Estates

37

273.63

City of Paramount

104

185.64

City of Pico Rivera

124

192.89

City of Pomona

122

78.24

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

50

116.97

City of Redondo Beach

95

138.29

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

23

41.55

City of San Dimas

25

72.43

City of San Fernando

61

247.85

City of San Gabriel

26

63.49

City of San Marino

10

75.32

City of Santa Clarita

283

128.39

City of Santa Fe Springs

16

87.13

City of Santa Monica

144

155.77

City of Sierra Madre

5

45.5

City of Signal Hill

6

50.86

City of South El Monte

10

47.88

City of South Gate

195

198.67

City of South Pasadena

51

195.75

City of Temple City

38

104.24

City of Torrance

226

151.41

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

20

65.51

City of West Covina

89

82.23

City of West Hollywood

129

349.11

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

85

97.22

Los Angeles

8022

198.34

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

20

243.84

Los Angeles – Alsace

23

184.81

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

6

239.81

Los Angeles – Arleta

70

203.67

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

19

129.55

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

47

151

Los Angeles – Bel Air

27

320.32

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

31

247.5

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

30

227.74

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

134

154.23

Los Angeles – Brentwood

62

200.29

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

12

168.52

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

187

286.42

Los Angeles – Carthay

56

389.89

Los Angeles – Central

90

230.82

Los Angeles – Century City

30

234.52

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

62

183.62

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

60

161.9

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

16

174.46

Los Angeles – Chinatown

5

62.34

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

25

171.79

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

52

343.17

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

44

318.17

Los Angeles – Crestview

58

510.2

Los Angeles – Del Rey

44

146.98

Los Angeles – Downtown

49

178.14

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

71

179.34

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

98

334.62

Los Angeles – Echo Park

16

112.23

Los Angeles – El Sereno

74

177

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

7

122.55

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

16

157.31

Los Angeles – Encino

73

161.6

Los Angeles – Exposition

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

96

213.73

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

17

194.93

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

89

187.59

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

92

291.1

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

23

213.68

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

93

159.82

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

42

195.3

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

60

352.13

Los Angeles – Harbor City

37

127.28

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

52

119.27

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

42

232.88

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

85

224.07

Los Angeles – Highland Park

62

128.12

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

42

302.81

Los Angeles – Hollywood

169

247.6

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

56

190.26

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

41

143.65

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

7

86.71

Los Angeles – Koreatown

108

208.93

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

9

197.41

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

59

139.79

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

42

319.81

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

27

177.22

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

46

141.12

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

74

922.12

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

58

204.64

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

9

209.11

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

30

138.84

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

11

128.87

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

46

108.31

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

286

368.1

Los Angeles – Mid-city

34

226.21

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

33

183.49

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

52

215.55

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

32

132.53

Los Angeles – North Hills

111

180.27

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

239

157.84

Los Angeles – Northridge

113

161.9

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

35

164.39

Los Angeles – Pacoima

166

215.64

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

90

205.12

Los Angeles – Panorama City

183

243.19

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

11

81

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

147

351.32

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

16

146.16

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

48

134.88

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

11

167.68

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

149

194.47

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

16

345.13

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

6

141.91

Los Angeles – San Pedro

122

156.33

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

11

247.64

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

109

124.92

Los Angeles – Silverlake

104

235.92

Los Angeles – South Carthay

22

207.65

Los Angeles – South Park

85

223.91

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

7

152.71

Los Angeles – Studio City

28

124.78

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

83

158.15

Los Angeles – Sunland

55

269.5

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

240

291.27

Los Angeles – Tarzana

66

213.76

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

121

306.47

Los Angeles – Thai Town

12

122.34

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

9

103.4

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

48

172.6

Los Angeles – University Hills

Los Angeles – University Park

58

211.25

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

67

223.21

Los Angeles – Valley Village

67

271.04

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

206

221.04

Los Angeles – Venice

42

123.95

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

40

232.56

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

32

417.92

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

78

189.38

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

123

236.55

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

29

345.28

Los Angeles – View Heights

7

189.5

Los Angeles – Watts

66

154.66

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

7

142.42

Los Angeles – West Adams

82

296.78

Los Angeles – West Hills

43

106.06

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

49

130.19

Los Angeles – West Vernon

138

257.25

Los Angeles – Westchester

56

108.52

Los Angeles – Westlake

178

299.89

Los Angeles – Westwood

43

79.47

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

59

163.3

Los Angeles – Wilmington

66

116.84

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

80

159.46

Los Angeles – Winnetka

104

200.83

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

96

141.06

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

54

123.8

Unincorporated – Anaverde

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

Unincorporated – Arcadia

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

73

172

Unincorporated – Athens Village

12

245.05

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

8

118.08

Unincorporated – Azusa

12

75.36

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

23

155.23

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

21

271.74

Unincorporated – Castaic

16

58.84

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

19

112.97

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

13

98.9

Unincorporated – Del Aire

6

136.58

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

5

112.92

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

6

113.38

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

271

216.33

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

16

104.52

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

5

56.88

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

134

207.09

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

44

78.68

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

15

75.75

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

16

226.28

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

13

100.05

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

34

150.83

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

Unincorporated – Littlerock

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

6

168.11

Unincorporated – Llano

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

10

106.26

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

12

49.93

Unincorporated – Palmdale

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

22

170.46

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

10

375.8

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

5

148.77

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

35

68.6

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

16

79.13

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

8

42.96

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

7

79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier

53

89.49

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

16

76.31

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

23

98.41

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

21

180.49

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

37

229.2

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

48

217.33

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

8

81.34

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

25

92.85

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

37

105.98

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

1070

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Eight previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

                                          **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

                                          ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

