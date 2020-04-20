Cerritos will hold special meeting today ‘to discuss increasing deficit’

BY BRIAN HEWS • April 20, 2020

The Cerritos City Council has called a special meeting for today at 2 p.m., it is unclear why, and it is causing angst among City employees with rumors flying around that the City will furlough employees.

Adding to the angst, there is a regular City Council meeting that has been scheduled for this Thursday April 23.

There is only one item on the agenda, and that is the “review and consideration to reduce the increasing deficit of the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Combined Financial Budget in response to accelerated economic impacts due to the COVID-19 emergency.”

When informed of the meeting, HMG-LCCN sent the entire City Council an email why the special meeting was called, and if they were contemplating budget cuts.

A source inside City Hall informed HMG-LCCN about a letter calling for the meeting, and it was apparent to the source that the letter did not come from the City Manager’s office.

The source indicated the letter was from the Office of Mayor Solanki dated April 17 containing the following: “Section 408 gives authority to the Mayor and/or three members of the Council to call for a special meeting. As Mayor, and by the Councilmembers, signed below, we are scheduling a special meeting for April 20, 2020.

Since the letter was sent April 17, it is highly doubtful City Manager Art Gallucci knew about the meeting and thus will be unprepared to answer questions from Council, adding to the peculiarity of the hastily-called meeting.

The City Clerk’s office later confirmed that the Mayor called the meeting.

Cerritos Councilman Frank Aurelio Yokoyama, the only Councilmember to answer HMG-LCCN’s email, said, “I was informed about this special meeting on Friday [April 17]. I haven’t received any reports or memos for this meeting. I don’t understand what is so urgent for this special meeting that it couldn’t wait until Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments