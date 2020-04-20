April 20, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 293 (-274 compared to 4/17) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 17 Additional Deaths

Artesia – 10 (+5)

Bellflower – 74 (+13)

Cerritos – 40 (+5)

Commerce – 7 (+2)

Downey 137

Hawaiian Gardens – 6

Lakewood – 56 (+10)

La Mirada -37 (+11)

Montebello 80 (+11)

Norwalk – 114 (+21)

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,491 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). One thousand one hundred and ninety-one of these cases are from a backlog of tests received from one lab, and 293 are daily reported cases. Thirteen people who died were over the age of 65; two people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old; one death occurred to a person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Twelve people had underlying health conditions including eleven people over the age of 65 and one person between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 13,816 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 617 deaths. Eighty-nine percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 544 people (94 percent of the cases); 36% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 16 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 3,465 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (25% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 80,500 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.

Today’s dramatic increase in case counts should not cause undue alarm. As part of efforts to increase testing capacity in the county, many new labs responded to the emergency and are working with Public Health to ensure that they have the proper reporting systems in place. Until this reporting issue is resolved, there may be periodic increases in positive cases and total cases due to unevenness in daily reporting.

“My deepest condolences go out to the loved ones grieving today’s reported COVID-19 deaths. You are not alone,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Today we released preliminary results from a collaborative study with University of Southern California that suggests infection from COVID-19 are more widespread than previously thought. As we plan for our recovery, we are mindful that COVID-19 is a highly infectious virus and we all must continue to do our part to slow the spread. This means keeping our distance at all times, isolating when ill and quarantining if we have been in contact with someone positive for COVID-19.”

Preliminary findings from the community prevalence study done in partnership with the University of Southern California and the LRW Group suggests infections from the COVID-19 are far more widespread – and the fatality rate much lower – in L.A. County than previously thought. Eight hundred and sixty-three LA County adults were tested between April 10th and April 14th using serology testing. Based on results of the first round of testing, the research team estimates that approximately 4.1% of the county’s adult population has antibody to the virus. Adjusting this estimate for statistical margin of error implies about 2.8% to 5.6% of the county’s adult population has antibody to the virus- which translates to approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county who have had the infection. That estimate is 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the county by the time of the study in early April. The number of COVID-related deaths in the county has now surpassed 600. This information helps us better understand how COVID-19 is showing up in our communities.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill. The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 13816 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 13144 — Long Beach 457 — Pasadena 215 Deaths 617 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 575 — Long Beach 22 — Pasadena 20 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 194 – 18 to 40 4113 – 41 to 65 5761 – over 65 3045 – Under Investigation 31 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 6431 – Male 6561 – Other 3 – Under Investigation 149 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 953 – Black 720 – Hispanic/Latino 3597 – White 2071 – Other 899 – Under Investigation 4904 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 3465 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 94 – Black 87 – Hispanic/Latino 194 – White 155 – Other 14 – Under Investigation 31 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 26 124.5 City of Alhambra 47 54.19 City of Arcadia 30 51.94 City of Artesia 10 59.54 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 23 45.96 City of Baldwin Park 44 57.31 City of Bell 93 255.97 City of Bell Gardens 58 134.66 City of Bellflower 74 95.2 City of Beverly Hills 94 272.31 City of Bradbury — — City of Burbank 141 131.55 City of Calabasas 29 119.23 City of Carson 163 173.69 City of Cerritos 40 79.89 City of Claremont 16 43.85 City of Commerce 7 53.56 City of Compton 115 115.11 City of Covina 63 128.49 City of Cudahy 30 123.22 City of Culver City 40 100.34 City of Diamond Bar 24 41.73 City of Downey 137 119.9 City of Duarte 32 145.35 City of El Monte 61 52.02 City of El Segundo 20 119.15 City of Gardena 107 174.52 City of Glendale 339 164.17 City of Glendora 33 62.54 City of Hawaiian Gardens 6 40.88 City of Hawthorne 106 119.39 City of Hermosa Beach 21 106.76 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 78 131.13 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 177 155.83 City of Irwindale — — City of La Canada Flintridge 30 144.98 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 37 74.6 City of La Puente 22 54.06 City of La Verne 12 36.06 City of Lakewood 56 69.68 City of Lancaster 132 81.7 City of Lawndale 36 107.1 City of Lomita 27 130.25 City of Lynwood 103 142.96 City of Malibu 23 177.46 City of Manhattan Beach 59 163.89 City of Maywood 42 149.74 City of Monrovia 20 51.55 City of Montebello 80 124.27 City of Monterey Park 43 69.06 City of Norwalk 114 105.93 City of Palmdale 192 120.78 City of Palos Verdes Estates 36 266.23 City of Paramount 80 142.8 City of Pico Rivera 94 146.23 City of Pomona 82 52.59 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 49 114.63 City of Redondo Beach 91 132.47 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 17 30.71 City of San Dimas 23 66.64 City of San Fernando 39 158.46 City of San Gabriel 19 46.39 City of San Marino 8 60.25 City of Santa Clarita 221 100.26 City of Santa Fe Springs 14 76.24 City of Santa Monica 124 134.13 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill 5 42.38 City of South El Monte 5 23.94 City of South Gate 154 156.89 City of South Pasadena 30 115.15 City of Temple City 24 65.83 City of Torrance 204 136.67 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 16 52.4 City of West Covina 62 57.28 City of West Hollywood 114 308.52 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 71 81.21 Los Angeles 6224 153.88 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 16 195.07 Los Angeles – Alsace 12 96.42 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights — — Los Angeles – Arleta 51 148.39 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 16 109.1 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 41 131.73 Los Angeles – Bel Air 25 296.6 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 31 247.5 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 28 212.56 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 97 111.64 Los Angeles – Brentwood 59 190.6 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 9 126.39 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 123 188.39 Los Angeles – Carthay 52 362.04 Los Angeles – Central 63 161.57 Los Angeles – Century City 28 218.89 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 46 136.23 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 48 129.52 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 13 141.75 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 17 116.81 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 33 217.78 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 35 253.09 Los Angeles – Crestview 51 448.63 Los Angeles – Del Rey 40 133.62 Los Angeles – Downtown 34 123.6 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 58 146.51 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 72 245.84 Los Angeles – Echo Park 13 91.19 Los Angeles – El Sereno 56 133.95 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 7 122.55 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 12 117.98 Los Angeles – Encino 63 139.47 Los Angeles – Exposition — — Los Angeles – Exposition Park 73 162.52 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 15 172 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 63 132.79 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 80 253.13 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 16 148.64 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 69 118.58 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 30 139.5 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 58 340.4 Los Angeles – Harbor City 31 106.64 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 43 98.62 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 31 171.89 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 50 131.8 Los Angeles – Highland Park 51 105.39 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 31 223.5 Los Angeles – Hollywood 146 213.91 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 52 176.67 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 33 115.62 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 6 74.32 Los Angeles – Koreatown 78 150.89 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 9 197.41 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 50 118.47 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 29 220.82 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 25 164.1 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 30 92.03 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 65 809.97 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 46 162.3 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood 7 162.64 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 25 115.7 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 5 58.58 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 45 105.95 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 8 183.49 Los Angeles – Melrose 249 320.48 Los Angeles – Mid-city 30 199.6 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 29 161.25 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 42 174.1 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 22 91.12 Los Angeles – North Hills 75 121.8 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 184 121.52 Los Angeles – Northridge 87 124.65 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 33 155 Los Angeles – Pacoima 100 129.91 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 80 182.33 Los Angeles – Panorama City 109 144.85 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 11 81 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 113 270.06 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 15 137.02 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 39 109.59 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 8 121.95 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 111 144.88 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 10 215.7 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 6 141.91 Los Angeles – San Pedro 82 105.08 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 8 180.1 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 93 106.59 Los Angeles – Silverlake 92 208.7 Los Angeles – South Carthay 21 198.21 Los Angeles – South Park 63 165.96 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 5 109.08 Los Angeles – Studio City 25 111.41 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 61 116.23 Los Angeles – Sunland 43 210.7 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 171 207.53 Los Angeles – Tarzana 56 181.37 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 89 225.42 Los Angeles – Thai Town 11 112.14 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 8 91.91 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 30 107.87 Los Angeles – University Hills — — Los Angeles – University Park 38 138.4 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 48 159.91 Los Angeles – Valley Village 52 210.36 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 142 152.37 Los Angeles – Venice 40 118.05 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 26 151.16 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 25 326.5 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 45 109.26 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 72 138.47 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 24 285.75 Los Angeles – View Heights 6 162.43 Los Angeles – Watts 50 117.17 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 6 122.08 Los Angeles – West Adams 69 249.73 Los Angeles – West Hills 30 73.99 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 43 114.25 Los Angeles – West Vernon 111 206.92 Los Angeles – Westchester 46 89.14 Los Angeles – Westlake 127 213.97 Los Angeles – Westwood 41 75.77 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 39 107.95 Los Angeles – Wilmington 55 97.37 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 65 129.56 Los Angeles – Winnetka 73 140.96 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 90 132.25 Unincorporated – Acton 6 75.27 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 46 105.46 Unincorporated – Anaverde — — Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest — — Unincorporated – Arcadia — — Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 56 131.94 Unincorporated – Athens Village 12 245.05 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 5 73.8 Unincorporated – Azusa 7 43.96 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett 16 107.98 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 16 207.04 Unincorporated – Castaic 11 40.45 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 15 89.18 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 9 68.47 Unincorporated – Del Aire 6 136.58 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur — — Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte — — Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 7 132.28 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 166 132.51 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 13 84.92 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 97 149.91 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 38 67.95 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons — — Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 13 65.65 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 5 240.96 Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 15 212.13 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 9 69.26 Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 24 106.47 Unincorporated – Leona Valley — — Unincorporated – Littlerock — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano — — Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 8 85.01 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 7 29.12 Unincorporated – Palmdale — — Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano — — Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 17 131.72 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 10 375.8 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 31 60.76 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 9 44.51 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 7 37.59 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte — — Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11 Unincorporated – South Whittier 39 65.85 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 14 66.77 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde — — Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 16 68.46 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 19 163.3 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 34 210.62 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 35 158.47 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 6 61.01 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 21 77.99 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms — — Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 27 77.34 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 1083

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Sixteen previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments