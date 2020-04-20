________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 20, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 293 (-274 compared to 4/17) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 17 Additional Deaths

 

 

Artesia – 10 (+5)

Bellflower – 74 (+13)

Cerritos – 40 (+5)

Commerce – 7 (+2)

Downey 137

Hawaiian Gardens – 6

Lakewood – 56 (+10)

La Mirada -37 (+11)

Montebello 80 (+11)

Norwalk – 114 (+21)

 

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,491 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). One thousand one hundred and ninety-one of these cases are from a backlog of tests received from one lab, and 293 are daily reported cases.  Thirteen people who died were over the age of 65; two people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old; one death occurred to a person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Twelve people had underlying health conditions including eleven people over the age of 65 and one person between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 13,816 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 617 deaths. Eighty-nine percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 544 people (94 percent of the cases); 36% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 16 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 3,465 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (25% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 80,500 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.

Today’s dramatic increase in case counts should not cause undue alarm. As part of efforts to increase testing capacity in the county, many new labs responded to the emergency and are working with Public Health to ensure that they have the proper reporting systems in place. Until this reporting issue is resolved, there may be periodic increases in positive cases and total cases due to unevenness in daily reporting.

“My deepest condolences go out to the loved ones grieving today’s reported COVID-19 deaths. You are not alone,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Today we released preliminary results from a collaborative study with University of Southern California that suggests infection from COVID-19 are more widespread than previously thought. As we plan for our recovery, we are mindful that COVID-19 is a highly infectious virus and we all must continue to do our part to slow the spread.  This means keeping our distance at all times, isolating when ill and quarantining if we have been in contact with someone positive for COVID-19.”

Preliminary findings from the community prevalence study done in partnership with the University of Southern California and the LRW Group suggests infections from the COVID-19 are far more widespread – and the fatality rate much lower – in L.A. County than previously thought. Eight hundred and sixty-three LA County adults were tested between April 10th and April 14th using serology testing. Based on results of the first round of testing, the research team estimates that approximately 4.1% of the county’s adult population has antibody to the virus. Adjusting this estimate for statistical margin of error implies about 2.8% to 5.6% of the county’s adult population has antibody to the virus- which translates to approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county who have had the infection. That estimate is 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the county by the time of the study in early April. The number of COVID-related deaths in the county has now surpassed 600. This information helps us better understand how COVID-19 is showing up in our communities.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill. The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

13816

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

13144

— Long Beach

457

— Pasadena

215

Deaths

617

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

575

— Long Beach

22

— Pasadena

20

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

194

–  18 to 40

4113

–  41 to 65

5761

–  over 65

3045

–  Under Investigation

31

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

6431

–  Male

6561

–  Other

3

–  Under Investigation

149

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

953

–  Black

720

–  Hispanic/Latino

3597

–  White

2071

–  Other

899

–  Under Investigation

4904

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

3465

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

94

–  Black

87

–  Hispanic/Latino

194

–  White

155

–  Other

14

–  Under Investigation

31

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

26

124.5

City of Alhambra

47

54.19

City of Arcadia

30

51.94

City of Artesia

10

59.54

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

23

45.96

City of Baldwin Park

44

57.31

City of Bell

93

255.97

City of Bell Gardens

58

134.66

City of Bellflower

74

95.2

City of Beverly Hills

94

272.31

City of Bradbury

City of Burbank

141

131.55

City of Calabasas

29

119.23

City of Carson

163

173.69

City of Cerritos

40

79.89

City of Claremont

16

43.85

City of Commerce

7

53.56

City of Compton

115

115.11

City of Covina

63

128.49

City of Cudahy

30

123.22

City of Culver City

40

100.34

City of Diamond Bar

24

41.73

City of Downey

137

119.9

City of Duarte

32

145.35

City of El Monte

61

52.02

City of El Segundo

20

119.15

City of Gardena

107

174.52

City of Glendale

339

164.17

City of Glendora

33

62.54

City of Hawaiian Gardens

6

40.88

City of Hawthorne

106

119.39

City of Hermosa Beach

21

106.76

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

78

131.13

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

177

155.83

City of Irwindale

City of La Canada Flintridge

30

144.98

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

37

74.6

City of La Puente

22

54.06

City of La Verne

12

36.06

City of Lakewood

56

69.68

City of Lancaster

132

81.7

City of Lawndale

36

107.1

City of Lomita

27

130.25

City of Lynwood

103

142.96

City of Malibu

23

177.46

City of Manhattan Beach

59

163.89

City of Maywood

42

149.74

City of Monrovia

20

51.55

City of Montebello

80

124.27

City of Monterey Park

43

69.06

City of Norwalk

114

105.93

City of Palmdale

192

120.78

City of Palos Verdes Estates

36

266.23

City of Paramount

80

142.8

City of Pico Rivera

94

146.23

City of Pomona

82

52.59

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

49

114.63

City of Redondo Beach

91

132.47

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

17

30.71

City of San Dimas

23

66.64

City of San Fernando

39

158.46

City of San Gabriel

19

46.39

City of San Marino

8

60.25

City of Santa Clarita

221

100.26

City of Santa Fe Springs

14

76.24

City of Santa Monica

124

134.13

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

5

42.38

City of South El Monte

5

23.94

City of South Gate

154

156.89

City of South Pasadena

30

115.15

City of Temple City

24

65.83

City of Torrance

204

136.67

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

16

52.4

City of West Covina

62

57.28

City of West Hollywood

114

308.52

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

71

81.21

Los Angeles

6224

153.88

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

16

195.07

Los Angeles – Alsace

12

96.42

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

Los Angeles – Arleta

51

148.39

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

16

109.1

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

41

131.73

Los Angeles – Bel Air

25

296.6

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

31

247.5

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

28

212.56

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

97

111.64

Los Angeles – Brentwood

59

190.6

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

9

126.39

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

123

188.39

Los Angeles – Carthay

52

362.04

Los Angeles – Central

63

161.57

Los Angeles – Century City

28

218.89

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

46

136.23

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

48

129.52

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

13

141.75

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

17

116.81

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

33

217.78

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

35

253.09

Los Angeles – Crestview

51

448.63

Los Angeles – Del Rey

40

133.62

Los Angeles – Downtown

34

123.6

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

58

146.51

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

72

245.84

Los Angeles – Echo Park

13

91.19

Los Angeles – El Sereno

56

133.95

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

7

122.55

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

12

117.98

Los Angeles – Encino

63

139.47

Los Angeles – Exposition

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

73

162.52

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

15

172

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

63

132.79

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

80

253.13

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

16

148.64

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

69

118.58

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

30

139.5

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

58

340.4

Los Angeles – Harbor City

31

106.64

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

43

98.62

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

31

171.89

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

50

131.8

Los Angeles – Highland Park

51

105.39

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

31

223.5

Los Angeles – Hollywood

146

213.91

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

52

176.67

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

33

115.62

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

6

74.32

Los Angeles – Koreatown

78

150.89

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

9

197.41

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

50

118.47

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

29

220.82

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

25

164.1

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

30

92.03

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

65

809.97

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

46

162.3

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

7

162.64

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

25

115.7

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

5

58.58

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

45

105.95

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

8

183.49

Los Angeles – Melrose

249

320.48

Los Angeles – Mid-city

30

199.6

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

29

161.25

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

42

174.1

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

22

91.12

Los Angeles – North Hills

75

121.8

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

184

121.52

Los Angeles – Northridge

87

124.65

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

33

155

Los Angeles – Pacoima

100

129.91

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

80

182.33

Los Angeles – Panorama City

109

144.85

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

11

81

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

113

270.06

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

15

137.02

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

39

109.59

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

8

121.95

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

111

144.88

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

10

215.7

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

6

141.91

Los Angeles – San Pedro

82

105.08

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

8

180.1

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

93

106.59

Los Angeles – Silverlake

92

208.7

Los Angeles – South Carthay

21

198.21

Los Angeles – South Park

63

165.96

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

5

109.08

Los Angeles – Studio City

25

111.41

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

61

116.23

Los Angeles – Sunland

43

210.7

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

171

207.53

Los Angeles – Tarzana

56

181.37

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

89

225.42

Los Angeles – Thai Town

11

112.14

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

8

91.91

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

30

107.87

Los Angeles – University Hills

Los Angeles – University Park

38

138.4

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

48

159.91

Los Angeles – Valley Village

52

210.36

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

142

152.37

Los Angeles – Venice

40

118.05

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

26

151.16

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

25

326.5

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

45

109.26

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

72

138.47

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

24

285.75

Los Angeles – View Heights

6

162.43

Los Angeles – Watts

50

117.17

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

6

122.08

Los Angeles – West Adams

69

249.73

Los Angeles – West Hills

30

73.99

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

43

114.25

Los Angeles – West Vernon

111

206.92

Los Angeles – Westchester

46

89.14

Los Angeles – Westlake

127

213.97

Los Angeles – Westwood

41

75.77

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

39

107.95

Los Angeles – Wilmington

55

97.37

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

65

129.56

Los Angeles – Winnetka

73

140.96

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

90

132.25

Unincorporated – Acton

6

75.27

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

46

105.46

Unincorporated – Anaverde

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

Unincorporated – Arcadia

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

56

131.94

Unincorporated – Athens Village

12

245.05

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

5

73.8

Unincorporated – Azusa

7

43.96

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

16

107.98

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

16

207.04

Unincorporated – Castaic

11

40.45

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

15

89.18

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

9

68.47

Unincorporated – Del Aire

6

136.58

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

7

132.28

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

166

132.51

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

13

84.92

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

97

149.91

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

38

67.95

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

13

65.65

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

5

240.96

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

15

212.13

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

9

69.26

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

24

106.47

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

Unincorporated – Littlerock

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

8

85.01

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

7

29.12

Unincorporated – Palmdale

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

17

131.72

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

10

375.8

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

31

60.76

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

9

44.51

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

7

37.59

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

7

79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier

39

65.85

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

14

66.77

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

16

68.46

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

19

163.3

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

34

210.62

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

35

158.47

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

6

61.01

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

21

77.99

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

27

77.34

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

1083

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Sixteen previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

 ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

