NYT: Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, will be released from federal prison

Friday, April 17, 2020 11:15 AM EST

Mr. Cohen was among several inmates at a federal prison camp in upstate New York who were told they would be released into home confinement, several defense lawyers said on Friday.

 

