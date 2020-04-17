Emergency Bridge Repair on Eastbound State Route 91 at Buchanan Street in Riverside

RIVERSIDE – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin an emergency bridge repair project next week on eastbound State Route 91 (SR 91) at Buchanan Street in Riverside. The work will repair the underside of the structure after a high hit load damaged the bridge last Friday, April 10.

The work will take place at the Buchanan overcrossing between McKinley and Peirce Streets. The Buchanan Street overpass remains closed since the incident occurred.

The work will require lane closures for nightwork beginning Monday through Saturday night, April 20 through 25. From 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., three of five lanes will be closed and then at 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., four of five lanes will be closed with only the carpool lane (HOV lane) open for traffic. All traffic will be permitted to use the HOV lane during the lane closures.

Motorists are advised to add a little time to their drive or use alternate routes to avoid delays. The work is expected to be completed by Sunday morning, April 26, however, information will be updated if more time is necessary or if weather causes any delays.

Know before you go! To stay on top of roadwork in the Inland Empire go to Caltrans District 8 and sign up for commuter alerts. Follow us for the latest information on Facebook and Twitter. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap and planned lane closures.

For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Public Affairs at 909-383-46311 or TTY 711 by April 30, 2020.

