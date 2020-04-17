________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 17, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 567 (+268 compared to 4/16) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 40 (-15) Additional Deaths

 

 

Artesia – 10 (+5)

Bellflower – 61 (+4)

Cerritos – 35 (+1)

Commerce – 5 (+5)

Hawaiian Gardens -RO

Lakewood – 46 (0)

La Mirada -26 (+1)

Montebello 69 (+3)

Norwalk – 93 (+3)

RO- reported with other cities

Los Angeles County Announces 40 New Deaths Related to
2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

 

567 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 40 new deaths and 567 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 966 new cases. Twenty-eight people who died were over the age of 65; eight people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old; one death occurred between the ages of 18 to 40 years old; and one death is under investigation. Twenty-six people had underlying health conditions; nine people over the age of 65 and two people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old had no reported underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 11,391 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 495 deaths. Eighty-seven percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 425 people (92 percent of the cases); 34% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 30 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 3,014 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (26% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 74,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“We are saddened by every life lost in LA County during this global crisis, and our hearts go out the loved ones who are mourning. We mourn with you,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Each day, we are inspired by all of you who are continuing to do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19.  It is an unprecedented time, and so many have shown courage, goodwill and compassion as our lives have all changed dramatically and we’ve all been affected in different ways. These times are tough, but they are temporary. Remaining committed to the strategies that are helping us gradually get ahead of COVID-19, we will, one day at a time, get through this together.”

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill. The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

11391

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

10787

— Long Beach

406

— Pasadena

198

Deaths

495

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

461

— Long Beach

18

— Pasadena

16

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

117

–  18 to 40

3278

–  41 to 65

4776

–  over 65

2587

–  Under Investigation

29

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

5239

–  Male

5408

–  Other

3

–  Under Investigation

137

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

844

–  Black

630

–  Hispanic/Latino

3066

–  White

1903

–  Other

790

–  Under Investigation

3554

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

3014

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

75

–  Black

69

–  Hispanic/Latino

146

–  White

123

–  Other

12

–  Under Investigation

36

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

22

105.35

City of Alhambra

40

46.12

City of Arcadia

27

46.75

City of Artesia

10

59.54

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

22

43.96

City of Baldwin Park

37

48.2

City of Bell

75

206.43

City of Bell Gardens

46

106.8

City of Bellflower

61

78.47

City of Beverly Hills

78

225.96

City of Bradbury

City of Burbank

121

112.89

City of Calabasas

26

106.89

City of Carson

143

152.38

City of Cerritos

35

69.91

City of Claremont

14

38.37

City of Commerce

5

38.26

City of Compton

83

83.08

City of Covina

57

116.25

City of Cudahy

26

106.79

City of Culver City

36

90.3

City of Diamond Bar

22

38.25

City of Downey

118

103.27

City of Duarte

20

90.84

City of El Monte

47

40.08

City of El Segundo

12

71.49

City of Gardena

93

151.69

City of Glendale

310

150.13

City of Glendora

29

54.96

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

89

100.24

City of Hermosa Beach

18

91.51

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

52

87.42

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

145

127.66

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

26

125.65

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

26

52.42

City of La Puente

21

51.6

City of La Verne

11

33.05

City of Lakewood

46

57.24

City of Lancaster

102

63.13

City of Lawndale

33

98.17

City of Lomita

24

115.78

City of Lynwood

95

131.86

City of Malibu

20

154.31

City of Manhattan Beach

57

158.34

City of Maywood

35

124.78

City of Monrovia

15

38.66

City of Montebello

69

107.18

City of Monterey Park

38

61.03

City of Norwalk

93

86.41

City of Palmdale

131

82.41

City of Palos Verdes Estates

36

266.23

City of Paramount

54

96.39

City of Pico Rivera

77

119.78

City of Pomona

68

43.61

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

46

107.61

City of Redondo Beach

84

122.28

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

12

147.91

City of Rosemead

16

28.91

City of San Dimas

18

52.15

City of San Fernando

29

117.83

City of San Gabriel

15

36.63

City of San Marino

8

60.25

City of Santa Clarita

188

85.29

City of Santa Fe Springs

11

59.9

City of Santa Monica

107

115.74

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

5

42.38

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

123

125.31

City of South Pasadena

21

80.6

City of Temple City

24

65.83

City of Torrance

181

121.26

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

15

49.13

City of West Covina

56

51.74

City of West Hollywood

107

289.57

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

64

73.2

Los Angeles

5093

125.92

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

16

195.07

Los Angeles – Alsace

7

56.25

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

Los Angeles – Arleta

40

116.38

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

10

68.18

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

38

122.09

Los Angeles – Bel Air

22

261

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

26

207.58

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

23

174.6

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

65

74.81

Los Angeles – Brentwood

58

187.37

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

8

112.34

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

99

151.63

Los Angeles – Carthay

41

285.46

Los Angeles – Central

55

141.05

Los Angeles – Century City

26

203.25

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

33

97.73

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

42

113.33

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

12

130.85

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

13

89.33

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

30

197.98

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

23

166.32

Los Angeles – Crestview

45

395.85

Los Angeles – Del Rey

36

120.26

Los Angeles – Downtown

28

101.79

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

52

131.35

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

58

198.04

Los Angeles – Echo Park

10

70.15

Los Angeles – El Sereno

46

110.03

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

87.54

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

10

98.32

Los Angeles – Encino

59

130.61

Los Angeles – Exposition

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

63

140.26

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

10

114.67

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

52

109.6

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

67

212

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

12

111.48

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

58

99.67

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

21

97.65

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

52

305.18

Los Angeles – Harbor City

25

86

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

35

80.28

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

25

138.62

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

37

97.54

Los Angeles – Highland Park

44

90.93

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

25

180.25

Los Angeles – Hollywood

126

184.6

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

48

163.08

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

27

94.6

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

5

61.93

Los Angeles – Koreatown

62

119.94

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

7

153.54

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

44

104.25

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

21

159.9

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

26

170.66

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

24

73.63

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

56

697.82

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

39

137.6

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

21

97.19

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

39

91.83

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

8

183.49

Los Angeles – Melrose

228

293.45

Los Angeles – Mid-city

26

172.99

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

21

116.76

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

32

132.65

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

16

66.27

Los Angeles – North Hills

59

95.82

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

153

101.04

Los Angeles – Northridge

67

95.99

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

33

155

Los Angeles – Pacoima

73

94.83

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

70

159.54

Los Angeles – Panorama City

81

107.64

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

11

81

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

76

181.64

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

11

100.48

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

33

92.73

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

8

121.95

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

89

116.16

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

9

194.13

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

6

141.91

Los Angeles – San Pedro

70

89.7

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

7

157.59

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

85

97.42

Los Angeles – Silverlake

88

199.62

Los Angeles – South Carthay

20

188.77

Los Angeles – South Park

48

126.45

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

Los Angeles – Studio City

22

98.04

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

48

91.46

Los Angeles – Sunland

37

181.3

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

138

167.48

Los Angeles – Tarzana

52

168.42

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

62

157.03

Los Angeles – Thai Town

11

112.14

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

7

80.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

23

82.7

Los Angeles – University Hills

Los Angeles – University Park

27

98.34

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

39

129.93

Los Angeles – Valley Village

44

177.99

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

113

121.25

Los Angeles – Venice

33

97.39

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

23

133.72

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

21

274.26

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

34

82.55

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

50

96.16

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

18

214.31

Los Angeles – View Heights

5

135.35

Los Angeles – Watts

36

84.36

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

Los Angeles – West Adams

58

209.92

Los Angeles – West Hills

26

64.13

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

38

100.97

Los Angeles – West Vernon

90

167.77

Los Angeles – Westchester

42

81.39

Los Angeles – Westlake

97

163.42

Los Angeles – Westwood

38

70.23

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

32

88.57

Los Angeles – Wilmington

43

76.12

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

59

117.6

Los Angeles – Winnetka

62

119.72

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

80

117.55

Unincorporated – Acton

5

62.73

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

41

93.99

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

Unincorporated – Arcadia

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

42

98.96

Unincorporated – Athens Village

10

204.21

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

5

73.8

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

9

60.74

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

15

194.1

Unincorporated – Castaic

9

33.1

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

13

77.29

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

9

68.47

Unincorporated – Del Aire

5

113.82

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

6

113.38

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

121

96.59

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

12

78.39

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

76

117.46

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

33

59.01

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

12

60.6

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

5

240.96

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

15

212.13

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

8

61.57

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

20

88.72

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

6

63.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

7

29.12

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

14

108.48

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

8

300.64

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

23

45.08

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

7

34.62

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

7

37.59

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

7

79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier

33

55.72

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

12

57.24

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

12

51.35

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

17

146.11

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

25

154.87

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

31

140.36

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

6

61.01

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

18

66.85

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

25

71.61

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

754

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Forty previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

