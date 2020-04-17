April 17, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 567 (+268 compared to 4/16) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 40 (-15) Additional Deaths

Artesia – 10 (+5)

Bellflower – 61 (+4)

Cerritos – 35 (+1)

Commerce – 5 (+5)

Hawaiian Gardens -RO

Lakewood – 46 (0)

La Mirada -26 (+1)

Montebello 69 (+3)

Norwalk – 93 (+3)

RO- reported with other cities

Los Angeles County Announces 40 New Deaths Related to

2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

567 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 40 new deaths and 567 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 966 new cases. Twenty-eight people who died were over the age of 65; eight people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old; one death occurred between the ages of 18 to 40 years old; and one death is under investigation. Twenty-six people had underlying health conditions; nine people over the age of 65 and two people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old had no reported underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 11,391 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 495 deaths. Eighty-seven percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 425 people (92 percent of the cases); 34% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 30 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 3,014 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (26% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 74,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“We are saddened by every life lost in LA County during this global crisis, and our hearts go out the loved ones who are mourning. We mourn with you,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Each day, we are inspired by all of you who are continuing to do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is an unprecedented time, and so many have shown courage, goodwill and compassion as our lives have all changed dramatically and we’ve all been affected in different ways. These times are tough, but they are temporary. Remaining committed to the strategies that are helping us gradually get ahead of COVID-19, we will, one day at a time, get through this together.”

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill. The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 11391 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 10787 — Long Beach 406 — Pasadena 198 Deaths 495 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 461 — Long Beach 18 — Pasadena 16 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 117 – 18 to 40 3278 – 41 to 65 4776 – over 65 2587 – Under Investigation 29 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 5239 – Male 5408 – Other 3 – Under Investigation 137 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 844 – Black 630 – Hispanic/Latino 3066 – White 1903 – Other 790 – Under Investigation 3554 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 3014 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 75 – Black 69 – Hispanic/Latino 146 – White 123 – Other 12 – Under Investigation 36 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 22 105.35 City of Alhambra 40 46.12 City of Arcadia 27 46.75 City of Artesia 10 59.54 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 22 43.96 City of Baldwin Park 37 48.2 City of Bell 75 206.43 City of Bell Gardens 46 106.8 City of Bellflower 61 78.47 City of Beverly Hills 78 225.96 City of Bradbury — — City of Burbank 121 112.89 City of Calabasas 26 106.89 City of Carson 143 152.38 City of Cerritos 35 69.91 City of Claremont 14 38.37 City of Commerce 5 38.26 City of Compton 83 83.08 City of Covina 57 116.25 City of Cudahy 26 106.79 City of Culver City 36 90.3 City of Diamond Bar 22 38.25 City of Downey 118 103.27 City of Duarte 20 90.84 City of El Monte 47 40.08 City of El Segundo 12 71.49 City of Gardena 93 151.69 City of Glendale 310 150.13 City of Glendora 29 54.96 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 89 100.24 City of Hermosa Beach 18 91.51 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 52 87.42 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 145 127.66 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 26 125.65 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 26 52.42 City of La Puente 21 51.6 City of La Verne 11 33.05 City of Lakewood 46 57.24 City of Lancaster 102 63.13 City of Lawndale 33 98.17 City of Lomita 24 115.78 City of Lynwood 95 131.86 City of Malibu 20 154.31 City of Manhattan Beach 57 158.34 City of Maywood 35 124.78 City of Monrovia 15 38.66 City of Montebello 69 107.18 City of Monterey Park 38 61.03 City of Norwalk 93 86.41 City of Palmdale 131 82.41 City of Palos Verdes Estates 36 266.23 City of Paramount 54 96.39 City of Pico Rivera 77 119.78 City of Pomona 68 43.61 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 46 107.61 City of Redondo Beach 84 122.28 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 12 147.91 City of Rosemead 16 28.91 City of San Dimas 18 52.15 City of San Fernando 29 117.83 City of San Gabriel 15 36.63 City of San Marino 8 60.25 City of Santa Clarita 188 85.29 City of Santa Fe Springs 11 59.9 City of Santa Monica 107 115.74 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill 5 42.38 City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 123 125.31 City of South Pasadena 21 80.6 City of Temple City 24 65.83 City of Torrance 181 121.26 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 15 49.13 City of West Covina 56 51.74 City of West Hollywood 107 289.57 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 64 73.2 Los Angeles 5093 125.92 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 16 195.07 Los Angeles – Alsace 7 56.25 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights — — Los Angeles – Arleta 40 116.38 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 10 68.18 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 38 122.09 Los Angeles – Bel Air 22 261 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 26 207.58 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 23 174.6 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 65 74.81 Los Angeles – Brentwood 58 187.37 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 8 112.34 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 99 151.63 Los Angeles – Carthay 41 285.46 Los Angeles – Central 55 141.05 Los Angeles – Century City 26 203.25 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 33 97.73 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 42 113.33 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 12 130.85 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 13 89.33 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 30 197.98 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 23 166.32 Los Angeles – Crestview 45 395.85 Los Angeles – Del Rey 36 120.26 Los Angeles – Downtown 28 101.79 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 52 131.35 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 58 198.04 Los Angeles – Echo Park 10 70.15 Los Angeles – El Sereno 46 110.03 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 87.54 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 10 98.32 Los Angeles – Encino 59 130.61 Los Angeles – Exposition — — Los Angeles – Exposition Park 63 140.26 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 10 114.67 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 52 109.6 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 67 212 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 12 111.48 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 58 99.67 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 21 97.65 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 52 305.18 Los Angeles – Harbor City 25 86 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 35 80.28 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 25 138.62 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 37 97.54 Los Angeles – Highland Park 44 90.93 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 25 180.25 Los Angeles – Hollywood 126 184.6 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 48 163.08 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 27 94.6 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 5 61.93 Los Angeles – Koreatown 62 119.94 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 7 153.54 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 44 104.25 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 21 159.9 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 26 170.66 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 24 73.63 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 56 697.82 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 39 137.6 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 21 97.19 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 39 91.83 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 8 183.49 Los Angeles – Melrose 228 293.45 Los Angeles – Mid-city 26 172.99 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 21 116.76 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 32 132.65 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 16 66.27 Los Angeles – North Hills 59 95.82 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 153 101.04 Los Angeles – Northridge 67 95.99 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 33 155 Los Angeles – Pacoima 73 94.83 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 70 159.54 Los Angeles – Panorama City 81 107.64 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 11 81 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 76 181.64 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 11 100.48 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 33 92.73 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 8 121.95 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 89 116.16 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 9 194.13 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 6 141.91 Los Angeles – San Pedro 70 89.7 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 7 157.59 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 85 97.42 Los Angeles – Silverlake 88 199.62 Los Angeles – South Carthay 20 188.77 Los Angeles – South Park 48 126.45 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — — Los Angeles – Studio City 22 98.04 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 48 91.46 Los Angeles – Sunland 37 181.3 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 138 167.48 Los Angeles – Tarzana 52 168.42 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 62 157.03 Los Angeles – Thai Town 11 112.14 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 7 80.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 23 82.7 Los Angeles – University Hills — — Los Angeles – University Park 27 98.34 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 39 129.93 Los Angeles – Valley Village 44 177.99 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 113 121.25 Los Angeles – Venice 33 97.39 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 23 133.72 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 21 274.26 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 34 82.55 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 50 96.16 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 18 214.31 Los Angeles – View Heights 5 135.35 Los Angeles – Watts 36 84.36 Los Angeles – Wellington Square — — Los Angeles – West Adams 58 209.92 Los Angeles – West Hills 26 64.13 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 38 100.97 Los Angeles – West Vernon 90 167.77 Los Angeles – Westchester 42 81.39 Los Angeles – Westlake 97 163.42 Los Angeles – Westwood 38 70.23 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 32 88.57 Los Angeles – Wilmington 43 76.12 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 59 117.6 Los Angeles – Winnetka 62 119.72 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 80 117.55 Unincorporated – Acton 5 62.73 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 41 93.99 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest — — Unincorporated – Arcadia — — Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 42 98.96 Unincorporated – Athens Village 10 204.21 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 5 73.8 Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett 9 60.74 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 15 194.1 Unincorporated – Castaic 9 33.1 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 13 77.29 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 9 68.47 Unincorporated – Del Aire 5 113.82 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur — — Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 6 113.38 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 121 96.59 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 12 78.39 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 76 117.46 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 33 59.01 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons — — Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 12 60.6 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 5 240.96 Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 15 212.13 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 8 61.57 Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 20 88.72 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 6 63.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 7 29.12 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano — — Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 14 108.48 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 8 300.64 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 23 45.08 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 7 34.62 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 7 37.59 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte — — Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11 Unincorporated – South Whittier 33 55.72 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 12 57.24 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde — — Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 12 51.35 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 17 146.11 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 25 154.87 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 31 140.36 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 6 61.01 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 18 66.85 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms — — Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows — — Unincorporated – Willowbrook 25 71.61 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 754

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Forty previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

