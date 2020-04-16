April 16, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 399 (-73 compared to 4/15) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 55 (+13) Additional Deaths

Artesia – 5 (+2)

Bellflower – 57 (+2)

Cerritos – 34 (0)

Commerce – RO

Hawaiian Gardens -RO

Lakewood – 46 (+3)

La Mirada -25 (0)

Montebello 66 (+2)

Norwalk – 90 (+2)

RO- reported with other cities

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 55 new deaths and 399 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the largest increase in new deaths for the third consecutive day. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 871 new cases. Forty-three people who died were over the age of 65; 9 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Forty-eight people had underlying health conditions, while four people over the age of 65 had no reported underlying health conditions. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 10,854 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 455 deaths. Eighty-eight percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 390 people (92 percent of the cases); 33% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 31% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 41 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,847 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (26% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 70,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

“The increase this week on the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is distressing and a stark reminder of the devastation caused by COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Public Health is planning for our County’s eventual recovery and preparing for a time when we can ease the Health Officer Orders. Our goal is to get people back to work by gradually relaxing restrictions in a measured and disciplined way to avoid experiencing a resurgence of cases that overwhelms our healthcare system and threatens our collective wellbeing. Many routines will still be different, and practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and keeping our hands clean will be very important until we have a vaccine.”

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 10854 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 10291 — Long Beach 379 — Pasadena 184 Deaths 455 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 423 — Long Beach 18 — Pasadena 14 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 111 – 18 to 40 3153 – 41 to 65 4564 – over 65 2430 – Under Investigation 33 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 4967 – Male 5179 – Other 3 – Under Investigation 142 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 783 – Black 590 – Hispanic/Latino 2818 – White 1807 – Other 766 – Under Investigation 3527 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 2847 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 67 – Black 64 – Hispanic/Latino 130 – White 119 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 33 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 22 105.35 City of Alhambra 38 43.82 City of Arcadia 26 45.02 City of Artesia 7 41.68 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 22 43.96 City of Baldwin Park 35 45.59 City of Bell 71 195.42 City of Bell Gardens 41 95.19 City of Bellflower 57 73.33 City of Beverly Hills 78 225.96 City of Bradbury — — City of Burbank 117 109.16 City of Calabasas 26 106.89 City of Carson 135 143.85 City of Cerritos 34 67.91 City of Claremont 13 35.63 City of Commerce 5 38.26 City of Compton 79 79.08 City of Covina 55 112.17 City of Cudahy 25 102.68 City of Culver City 36 90.3 City of Diamond Bar 21 36.51 City of Downey 114 99.77 City of Duarte 17 77.22 City of El Monte 38 32.4 City of El Segundo 12 71.49 City of Gardena 86 140.27 City of Glendale 288 139.47 City of Glendora 27 51.17 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 90 101.37 City of Hermosa Beach 17 86.43 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 46 77.33 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 137 120.62 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 24 115.98 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 25 50.4 City of La Puente 21 51.6 City of La Verne 9 27.04 City of Lakewood 46 57.24 City of Lancaster 96 59.42 City of Lawndale 32 95.2 City of Lomita 24 115.78 City of Lynwood 89 123.53 City of Malibu 17 131.16 City of Manhattan Beach 57 158.34 City of Maywood 32 114.09 City of Monrovia 14 36.08 City of Montebello 66 102.52 City of Monterey Park 35 56.21 City of Norwalk 90 83.63 City of Palmdale 123 77.37 City of Palos Verdes Estates 36 266.23 City of Paramount 49 87.46 City of Pico Rivera 73 113.56 City of Pomona 63 40.4 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 46 107.61 City of Redondo Beach 84 122.28 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 11 135.58 City of Rosemead 16 28.91 City of San Dimas 18 52.15 City of San Fernando 27 109.7 City of San Gabriel 15 36.63 City of San Marino 8 60.25 City of Santa Clarita 178 80.75 City of Santa Fe Springs 9 49.01 City of Santa Monica 100 108.17 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill 5 42.38 City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 116 118.18 City of South Pasadena 20 76.77 City of Temple City 20 54.86 City of Torrance 163 109.2 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 14 45.85 City of West Covina 50 46.2 City of West Hollywood 107 289.57 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 59 67.48 Los Angeles 4852 119.96 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 16 195.07 Los Angeles – Alsace 7 56.25 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights — — Los Angeles – Arleta 35 101.83 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 9 61.37 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 36 115.66 Los Angeles – Bel Air 21 249.14 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 26 207.58 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 22 167.01 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 66 75.96 Los Angeles – Brentwood 58 187.37 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 7 98.3 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 92 140.91 Los Angeles – Carthay 37 257.61 Los Angeles – Central 51 130.8 Los Angeles – Century City 26 203.25 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 32 94.77 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 38 102.53 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 12 130.85 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 12 82.46 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 29 191.38 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 22 159.09 Los Angeles – Crestview 45 395.85 Los Angeles – Del Rey 36 120.26 Los Angeles – Downtown 27 98.16 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 48 121.25 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 54 184.38 Los Angeles – Echo Park 10 70.15 Los Angeles – El Sereno 46 110.03 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 87.54 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 9 88.49 Los Angeles – Encino 56 123.97 Los Angeles – Exposition — — Los Angeles – Exposition Park 58 129.13 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 10 114.67 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 52 109.6 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 67 212 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 12 111.48 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 57 97.95 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 19 88.35 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 51 299.31 Los Angeles – Harbor City 25 86 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 34 77.98 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 25 138.62 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 31 81.72 Los Angeles – Highland Park 41 84.73 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 24 173.04 Los Angeles – Hollywood 125 183.14 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 47 159.68 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 25 87.59 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 5 61.93 Los Angeles – Koreatown 61 118 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 7 153.54 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 40 94.77 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 19 144.67 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 25 164.1 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 22 67.49 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 51 635.51 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 38 134.07 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 21 97.19 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 39 91.83 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 8 183.49 Los Angeles – Melrose 223 287.02 Los Angeles – Mid-city 25 166.33 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 21 116.76 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 28 116.07 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 16 66.27 Los Angeles – North Hills 56 90.95 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 148 97.74 Los Angeles – Northridge 58 83.1 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 33 155 Los Angeles – Pacoima 67 87.04 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 70 159.54 Los Angeles – Panorama City 78 103.65 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 9 66.27 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 66 157.74 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 11 100.48 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 31 87.11 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 8 121.95 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 87 113.55 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 9 194.13 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 6 141.91 Los Angeles – San Pedro 58 74.32 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 7 157.59 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 85 97.42 Los Angeles – Silverlake 86 195.09 Los Angeles – South Carthay 20 188.77 Los Angeles – South Park 46 121.18 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — — Los Angeles – Studio City 22 98.04 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 48 91.46 Los Angeles – Sunland 36 176.4 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 128 155.34 Los Angeles – Tarzana 50 161.94 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 59 149.44 Los Angeles – Thai Town 9 91.75 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 7 80.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 21 75.51 Los Angeles – University Hills — — Los Angeles – University Park 28 101.98 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 38 126.6 Los Angeles – Valley Village 43 173.95 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 104 111.6 Los Angeles – Venice 32 94.44 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 20 116.28 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 18 235.08 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 33 80.12 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 48 92.31 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 18 214.31 Los Angeles – View Heights 5 135.35 Los Angeles – Watts 30 70.3 Los Angeles – Wellington Square — — Los Angeles – West Adams 53 191.82 Los Angeles – West Hills 26 64.13 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 37 98.31 Los Angeles – West Vernon 81 151 Los Angeles – Westchester 40 77.51 Los Angeles – Westlake 90 151.63 Los Angeles – Westwood 37 68.38 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 29 80.27 Los Angeles – Wilmington 42 74.35 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 58 115.61 Los Angeles – Winnetka 58 112 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 78 114.61 Unincorporated – Acton — — Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 39 89.41 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest — — Unincorporated – Arcadia — — Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 40 94.25 Unincorporated – Athens Village 7 142.94 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights — — Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett 9 60.74 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon — — Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 15 194.1 Unincorporated – Castaic 9 33.1 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 13 77.29 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 9 68.47 Unincorporated – Del Aire 5 113.82 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur — — Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 5 94.48 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 116 92.6 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 12 78.39 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 71 109.73 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 34 60.79 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons — — Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 11 55.55 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 5 240.96 Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 15 212.13 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 7 53.87 Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 19 84.29 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 6 63.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 7 29.12 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano — — Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 12 92.98 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 8 300.64 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 19 37.24 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 6 29.67 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 7 37.59 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte — — Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11 Unincorporated – South Whittier 31 52.35 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 11 52.47 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 12 51.35 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 16 137.52 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 24 148.67 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 31 140.36 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 6 61.01 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 17 63.14 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms — — Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows — — Unincorporated – Willowbrook 26 74.47 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 752

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-three previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

