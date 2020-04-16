________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 16, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 399 (-73 compared to 4/15) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 55 (+13) Additional Deaths

 

 

Artesia – 5 (+2)

Bellflower – 57 (+2)

Cerritos – 34 (0)

Commerce – RO

Hawaiian Gardens -RO

Lakewood – 46 (+3)

La Mirada -25 (0)

Montebello 66 (+2)

Norwalk – 90 (+2)

RO- reported with other cities

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 55 new deaths and 399 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the largest increase in new deaths for the third consecutive day. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 871 new cases. Forty-three people who died were over the age of 65; 9 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Forty-eight people had underlying health conditions, while four people over the age of 65 had no reported underlying health conditions. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 10,854 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 455 deaths. Eighty-eight percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 390 people (92 percent of the cases); 33% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 31% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 41 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,847 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (26% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 70,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

“The increase this week on the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is distressing and a stark reminder of the devastation caused by COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Public Health is planning for our County’s eventual recovery and preparing for a time when we can ease the Health Officer Orders. Our goal is to get people back to work by gradually relaxing restrictions in a measured and disciplined way to avoid experiencing a resurgence of cases that overwhelms our healthcare system and threatens our collective wellbeing. Many routines will still be different, and practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and keeping our hands clean will be very important until we have a vaccine.”

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

10854

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

10291

— Long Beach

379

— Pasadena

184

Deaths

455

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

423

— Long Beach

18

— Pasadena

14

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

111

–  18 to 40

3153

–  41 to 65

4564

–  over 65

2430

–  Under Investigation

33

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

4967

–  Male

5179

–  Other

3

–  Under Investigation

142

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

783

–  Black

590

–  Hispanic/Latino

2818

–  White

1807

–  Other

766

–  Under Investigation

3527

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

2847

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

67

–  Black

64

–  Hispanic/Latino

130

–  White

119

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

33

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

22

105.35

City of Alhambra

38

43.82

City of Arcadia

26

45.02

City of Artesia

7

41.68

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

22

43.96

City of Baldwin Park

35

45.59

City of Bell

71

195.42

City of Bell Gardens

41

95.19

City of Bellflower

57

73.33

City of Beverly Hills

78

225.96

City of Bradbury

City of Burbank

117

109.16

City of Calabasas

26

106.89

City of Carson

135

143.85

City of Cerritos

34

67.91

City of Claremont

13

35.63

City of Commerce

5

38.26

City of Compton

79

79.08

City of Covina

55

112.17

City of Cudahy

25

102.68

City of Culver City

36

90.3

City of Diamond Bar

21

36.51

City of Downey

114

99.77

City of Duarte

17

77.22

City of El Monte

38

32.4

City of El Segundo

12

71.49

City of Gardena

86

140.27

City of Glendale

288

139.47

City of Glendora

27

51.17

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

90

101.37

City of Hermosa Beach

17

86.43

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

46

77.33

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

137

120.62

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

24

115.98

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

25

50.4

City of La Puente

21

51.6

City of La Verne

9

27.04

City of Lakewood

46

57.24

City of Lancaster

96

59.42

City of Lawndale

32

95.2

City of Lomita

24

115.78

City of Lynwood

89

123.53

City of Malibu

17

131.16

City of Manhattan Beach

57

158.34

City of Maywood

32

114.09

City of Monrovia

14

36.08

City of Montebello

66

102.52

City of Monterey Park

35

56.21

City of Norwalk

90

83.63

City of Palmdale

123

77.37

City of Palos Verdes Estates

36

266.23

City of Paramount

49

87.46

City of Pico Rivera

73

113.56

City of Pomona

63

40.4

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

46

107.61

City of Redondo Beach

84

122.28

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

11

135.58

City of Rosemead

16

28.91

City of San Dimas

18

52.15

City of San Fernando

27

109.7

City of San Gabriel

15

36.63

City of San Marino

8

60.25

City of Santa Clarita

178

80.75

City of Santa Fe Springs

9

49.01

City of Santa Monica

100

108.17

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

5

42.38

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

116

118.18

City of South Pasadena

20

76.77

City of Temple City

20

54.86

City of Torrance

163

109.2

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

14

45.85

City of West Covina

50

46.2

City of West Hollywood

107

289.57

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

59

67.48

Los Angeles

4852

119.96

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

16

195.07

Los Angeles – Alsace

7

56.25

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

Los Angeles – Arleta

35

101.83

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

9

61.37

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

36

115.66

Los Angeles – Bel Air

21

249.14

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

26

207.58

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

22

167.01

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

66

75.96

Los Angeles – Brentwood

58

187.37

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

7

98.3

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

92

140.91

Los Angeles – Carthay

37

257.61

Los Angeles – Central

51

130.8

Los Angeles – Century City

26

203.25

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

32

94.77

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

38

102.53

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

12

130.85

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

12

82.46

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

29

191.38

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

22

159.09

Los Angeles – Crestview

45

395.85

Los Angeles – Del Rey

36

120.26

Los Angeles – Downtown

27

98.16

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

48

121.25

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

54

184.38

Los Angeles – Echo Park

10

70.15

Los Angeles – El Sereno

46

110.03

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

87.54

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

9

88.49

Los Angeles – Encino

56

123.97

Los Angeles – Exposition

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

58

129.13

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

10

114.67

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

52

109.6

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

67

212

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

12

111.48

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

57

97.95

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

19

88.35

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

51

299.31

Los Angeles – Harbor City

25

86

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

34

77.98

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

25

138.62

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

31

81.72

Los Angeles – Highland Park

41

84.73

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

24

173.04

Los Angeles – Hollywood

125

183.14

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

47

159.68

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

25

87.59

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

5

61.93

Los Angeles – Koreatown

61

118

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

7

153.54

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

40

94.77

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

19

144.67

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

25

164.1

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

22

67.49

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

51

635.51

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

38

134.07

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

21

97.19

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

39

91.83

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

8

183.49

Los Angeles – Melrose

223

287.02

Los Angeles – Mid-city

25

166.33

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

21

116.76

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

28

116.07

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

16

66.27

Los Angeles – North Hills

56

90.95

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

148

97.74

Los Angeles – Northridge

58

83.1

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

33

155

Los Angeles – Pacoima

67

87.04

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

70

159.54

Los Angeles – Panorama City

78

103.65

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

9

66.27

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

66

157.74

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

11

100.48

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

31

87.11

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

8

121.95

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

87

113.55

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

9

194.13

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

6

141.91

Los Angeles – San Pedro

58

74.32

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

7

157.59

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

85

97.42

Los Angeles – Silverlake

86

195.09

Los Angeles – South Carthay

20

188.77

Los Angeles – South Park

46

121.18

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

Los Angeles – Studio City

22

98.04

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

48

91.46

Los Angeles – Sunland

36

176.4

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

128

155.34

Los Angeles – Tarzana

50

161.94

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

59

149.44

Los Angeles – Thai Town

9

91.75

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

7

80.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

21

75.51

Los Angeles – University Hills

Los Angeles – University Park

28

101.98

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

38

126.6

Los Angeles – Valley Village

43

173.95

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

104

111.6

Los Angeles – Venice

32

94.44

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

20

116.28

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

18

235.08

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

33

80.12

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

48

92.31

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

18

214.31

Los Angeles – View Heights

5

135.35

Los Angeles – Watts

30

70.3

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

Los Angeles – West Adams

53

191.82

Los Angeles – West Hills

26

64.13

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

37

98.31

Los Angeles – West Vernon

81

151

Los Angeles – Westchester

40

77.51

Los Angeles – Westlake

90

151.63

Los Angeles – Westwood

37

68.38

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

29

80.27

Los Angeles – Wilmington

42

74.35

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

58

115.61

Los Angeles – Winnetka

58

112

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

78

114.61

Unincorporated – Acton

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

39

89.41

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

Unincorporated – Arcadia

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

40

94.25

Unincorporated – Athens Village

7

142.94

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

9

60.74

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

15

194.1

Unincorporated – Castaic

9

33.1

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

13

77.29

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

9

68.47

Unincorporated – Del Aire

5

113.82

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

5

94.48

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

116

92.6

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

12

78.39

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

71

109.73

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

34

60.79

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

11

55.55

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

5

240.96

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

15

212.13

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

7

53.87

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

19

84.29

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

6

63.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

7

29.12

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

12

92.98

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

8

300.64

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

19

37.24

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

6

29.67

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

7

37.59

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

7

79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier

31

52.35

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

11

52.47

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

12

51.35

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

16

137.52

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

24

148.67

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

31

140.36

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

6

61.01

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

17

63.14

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

26

74.47

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

752

                                                                                                                             *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-three previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

                                                                                                                                 **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

                                                                                                                                  ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

        www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

