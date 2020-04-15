L.A. Metro Changes to Sunday Service Schedules for Bus and Rail Lines Beginning Sunday, April 19

In efforts to adjust transit services to meet the on-street realities resulting from the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has revised its transit service schedules and will begin running a modified Sunday service seven days a week starting Sunday, April 19.

The modified schedule is intended to provide an efficient and predictable level of service for riders making essential trips on the Metro bus and rail system. Because of the ongoing public health crisis, countywide ridership has fallen 64 percent on Metro buses and 76 percent on rail.

On weekdays, Metro will run its usual Sunday bus service plus some Rapid, Express and Local bus lines that normally do not run on Sundays. On weekdays, most trains will run every 12 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes at other times. Last trains will leave terminal stations around midnight. On weekends, Metro will run its regular Sunday service on bus and rail lines.

Metro adjusted service levels by 20 percent in mid-March in response to local and state safer-at-home orders to help prevent spread of the Coronavirus. The transition to Sunday service at this time is intended to have as little impact as possible to riders who depend on Metro services while helping preserve operational resources.

Metro will also be exploring closing some entrances to rail stations that have multiple entrances to reduce the number of “touchpoints” that must be frequently cleaned. This will allow Metro to focus on keeping the rest of the system as clean as possible. ADA access will be maintained at all stations.

For line-by-line details on the changes, please see this post on Metro’s blog.

For a list of all Metro bus and rail timetables, visit https://www.metro.net/riding/maps/and scroll down each timetable to view the page for ‘Sunday’ service.