Downey Police and Fire Departments Parade in Honor of PIH Health and Kaiser Front-Line Healthcare Providers

By Tammye McDuff

On Monday, April 13ththe City of Downey Police and Fire personnel, as well as representatives from the city of Downey, drove by PIH Health Downey Hospital and Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center with lights flashing and sirens screaming – not for an emergency – but as heroes saluting heroes.

Downey Mayor Blanca Pacheco and Mayor pro tem Claudia Frometa accompanied the police and fire department personnel in a parade of emergency vehicles as a thank you to the healthcare providers who are working tirelessly helping patients who have been infected with CoVID-19.

Frometa, from a safe distance, said, “to our police and fire fighters, we thank you for protecting our communities during these difficult times. Thank you for paying tribute to all of our unsung heroes who are working to fight this battle.”

PIH Health staff also saluted the emergency personnel during this “Heroes Saluting Heroes” drive

Richard Trogman, PIH Health Downey Hospital President remarked, “we are always appreciative of the great partnership that we have with the City of Downey and its emergency personnel, and we thank them for their efforts during this pandemic and beyond—its all teamwork in caring for the community. We are in this together and together we will get through this.”

