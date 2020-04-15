April 15, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 472 (-198 compared to 4/14) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 42 Additional Deaths

Artesia – 5 (0)

Bellflower – 55 (+3)

Cerritos – 34 (+1)

Commerce – RO

Hawaiian Gardens -RO

Lakewood – 43 (+1)

La Mirada -25 (+1)

Montebello 64

Norwalk – 88 (+5)

RO- reported with other cities

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 42 new deaths and 472 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the largest increase in new deaths surpassing yesterday’s count. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1,142 new cases. Twenty-four people who died were over the age of 65; 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Twenty-one people had underlying health conditions. Eleven people over the age of 65 and four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old had no reported underlying health conditions. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and three deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 10,496 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 402 deaths. Eighty-four percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 330 people (88 percent of the cases); 34% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 31% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 15% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 23 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,704 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (26% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for almost 67,500 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

“One of the tragic realities of this pandemic is the daily report of lives lost to COVID-19. The frequency of these reports does not diminish our sympathy or our resolve to restore wellness to our community,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 has asked everyone to do their part. The sacrifices made cannot be counted: some have lost loved ones, some have been ill, some have lost jobs, some have had to temporarily close businesses, some are guiding children through remote learning, and everyone has had to live our day-to-day life very differently than we are used to. Thank you for continuing to do what you’re doing – staying home, practicing physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, and self-isolating and self-quarantining when necessary. Engaging in these practices is making a difference, and we WILL get to the other side of this together.”

The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 10496 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 9954 — Long Beach 363 — Pasadena 179 Deaths 402 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 373 — Long Beach 17 — Pasadena 12 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 103 – 18 to 40 3063 – 41 to 65 4421 – over 65 2318 – Under Investigation 49 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Male 4807 – Female 4993 – Other 3 – Under Investigation 151 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 756 – Black 563 – Hispanic/Latino 2634 – White 1732 – Other 766 – Under Investigation 3503 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 2704 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 57 – Black 50 – Hispanic/Latino 112 – White 103 – Other 8 – Under Investigation 43 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 21 100.56 City of Alhambra 37 42.66 City of Arcadia 25 43.29 City of Artesia 5 29.77 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 22 43.96 City of Baldwin Park 34 44.29 City of Bell 64 176.15 City of Bell Gardens 39 90.55 City of Bellflower 55 70.75 City of Beverly Hills 78 225.96 City of Bradbury — — City of Burbank 112 104.5 City of Calabasas 26 106.89 City of Carson 133 141.72 City of Cerritos 34 67.91 City of Claremont 13 35.63 City of Commerce — — City of Compton 72 72.07 City of Covina 54 110.13 City of Cudahy 24 98.57 City of Culver City 34 85.29 City of Diamond Bar 22 38.25 City of Downey 111 97.14 City of Duarte 15 68.13 City of El Monte 34 28.99 City of El Segundo 12 71.49 City of Gardena 82 133.75 City of Glendale 278 134.63 City of Glendora 26 49.28 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 87 97.99 City of Hermosa Beach 17 86.43 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 44 73.97 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 132 116.22 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 23 111.15 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 25 50.4 City of La Puente 22 54.06 City of La Verne 9 27.04 City of Lakewood 43 53.51 City of Lancaster 91 56.32 City of Lawndale 31 92.22 City of Lomita 23 110.96 City of Lynwood 84 116.59 City of Malibu 18 138.88 City of Manhattan Beach 55 152.78 City of Maywood 28 99.83 City of Monrovia 14 36.08 City of Montebello 64 99.42 City of Monterey Park 34 54.61 City of Norwalk 88 81.77 City of Palmdale 118 74.23 City of Palos Verdes Estates 36 266.23 City of Paramount 44 78.54 City of Pico Rivera 67 104.23 City of Pomona 58 37.2 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 46 107.61 City of Redondo Beach 84 122.28 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 11 135.58 City of Rosemead 16 28.91 City of San Dimas 18 52.15 City of San Fernando 27 109.7 City of San Gabriel 14 34.18 City of San Marino 8 60.25 City of Santa Clarita 166 75.31 City of Santa Fe Springs 9 49.01 City of Santa Monica 98 106.01 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill 5 42.38 City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 108 110.03 City of South Pasadena 17 65.25 City of Temple City 17 46.63 City of Torrance 159 106.52 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 13 42.58 City of West Covina 48 44.35 City of West Hollywood 105 284.16 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 56 64.05 Los Angeles 4707 116.38 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 16 195.07 Los Angeles – Alsace 7 56.25 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights — — Los Angeles – Arleta 34 98.92 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 9 61.37 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 34 109.24 Los Angeles – Bel Air 21 249.14 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 26 207.58 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 22 167.01 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 64 73.66 Los Angeles – Brentwood 57 184.14 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 7 98.3 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 93 142.44 Los Angeles – Carthay 33 229.76 Los Angeles – Central 51 130.8 Los Angeles – Century City 27 211.07 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 32 94.77 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 38 102.53 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 12 130.85 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 13 89.33 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 28 184.78 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 22 159.09 Los Angeles – Crestview 43 378.25 Los Angeles – Del Rey 36 120.26 Los Angeles – Downtown 27 98.16 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 46 116.19 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 54 184.38 Los Angeles – Echo Park 9 63.13 Los Angeles – El Sereno 44 105.24 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 87.54 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 10 98.32 Los Angeles – Encino 56 123.97 Los Angeles – Exposition — — Los Angeles – Exposition Park 56 124.67 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 10 114.67 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 52 109.6 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 66 208.83 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 12 111.48 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 53 91.08 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 18 83.7 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 49 287.58 Los Angeles – Harbor City 25 86 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 34 77.98 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 24 133.07 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 31 81.72 Los Angeles – Highland Park 40 82.66 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 24 173.04 Los Angeles – Hollywood 124 181.67 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 46 156.28 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 22 77.08 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park — — Los Angeles – Koreatown 58 112.2 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 7 153.54 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 40 94.77 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 19 144.67 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 25 164.1 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 20 61.36 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 47 585.67 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 38 134.07 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 21 97.19 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 37 87.12 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 8 183.49 Los Angeles – Melrose 215 276.72 Los Angeles – Mid-city 24 159.68 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 21 116.76 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 26 107.78 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 16 66.27 Los Angeles – North Hills 54 87.7 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 145 95.76 Los Angeles – Northridge 56 80.23 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 32 150.3 Los Angeles – Pacoima 63 81.84 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 69 157.26 Los Angeles – Panorama City 76 101 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 9 66.27 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 62 148.18 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 10 91.35 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 31 87.11 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 8 121.95 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 84 109.64 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 9 194.13 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 5 118.26 Los Angeles – San Pedro 55 70.48 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 7 157.59 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 85 97.42 Los Angeles – Silverlake 84 190.55 Los Angeles – South Carthay 20 188.77 Los Angeles – South Park 47 123.81 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — — Los Angeles – Studio City 22 98.04 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 46 87.65 Los Angeles – Sunland 36 176.4 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 121 146.85 Los Angeles – Tarzana 47 152.22 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 57 144.37 Los Angeles – Thai Town 9 91.75 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 7 80.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 21 75.51 Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0 Los Angeles – University Park 28 101.98 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 36 119.94 Los Angeles – Valley Village 40 161.81 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 96 103.01 Los Angeles – Venice 32 94.44 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 20 116.28 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 18 235.08 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 31 75.27 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 45 86.54 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 18 214.31 Los Angeles – View Heights 5 135.35 Los Angeles – Watts 30 70.3 Los Angeles – Wellington Square — — Los Angeles – West Adams 51 184.58 Los Angeles – West Hills 24 59.19 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 37 98.31 Los Angeles – West Vernon 79 147.27 Los Angeles – Westchester 39 75.58 Los Angeles – Westlake 84 141.52 Los Angeles – Westwood 36 66.53 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 24 66.43 Los Angeles – Wilmington 40 70.81 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 54 107.63 Los Angeles – Winnetka 55 106.21 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 77 113.14 Unincorporated – Acton — — Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 39 89.41 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia — — Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 38 89.53 Unincorporated – Athens Village 7 142.94 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights — — Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett 9 60.74 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon — — Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 14 181.16 Unincorporated – Castaic 9 33.1 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 13 77.29 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 9 68.47 Unincorporated – Del Aire 5 113.82 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 0 0 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada — — Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 108 86.21 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 12 78.39 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 68 105.09 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 34 60.79 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons — — Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 11 55.55 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 5 240.96 Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 14 197.99 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 7 53.87 Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 19 84.29 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 6 63.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 7 29.12 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 13 100.73 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 6 225.48 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 19 37.24 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 6 29.67 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 7 37.59 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte — — Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11 Unincorporated – South Whittier 30 50.66 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 11 52.47 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 10 42.79 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 16 137.52 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 22 136.28 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 31 140.36 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 6 61.01 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 17 63.14 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms — — Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows — — Unincorporated – Willowbrook 26 74.47 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 745

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-three previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

