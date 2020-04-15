________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 15, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 472 (-198 compared to 4/14) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 42 Additional Deaths

 

 

Artesia – 5 (0)

Bellflower – 55 (+3)

Cerritos – 34 (+1)

Commerce – RO

Hawaiian Gardens -RO

Lakewood – 43 (+1)

La Mirada -25 (+1)

Montebello 64

Norwalk – 88 (+5)

RO- reported with other cities

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 42 new deaths and 472 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the largest increase in new deaths surpassing yesterday’s count. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1,142 new cases. Twenty-four people who died were over the age of 65; 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old.  Twenty-one people had underlying health conditions. Eleven people over the age of 65 and four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old had no reported underlying health conditions. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and three deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 10,496 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 402 deaths.  Eighty-four percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 330 people (88 percent of the cases); 34% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 31% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 15% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 23 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,704 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (26% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for almost 67,500 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

“One of the tragic realities of this pandemic is the daily report of lives lost to COVID-19. The frequency of these reports does not diminish our sympathy or our resolve to restore wellness to our community,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 has asked everyone to do their part. The sacrifices made cannot be counted: some have lost loved ones, some have been ill, some have lost jobs, some have had to temporarily close businesses, some are guiding children through remote learning, and everyone has had to live our day-to-day life very differently than we are used to. Thank you for continuing to do what you’re doing – staying home, practicing physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, and self-isolating and self-quarantining when necessary. Engaging in these practices is making a difference, and we WILL get to the other side of this together.”

The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well.  Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

10496

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

9954

— Long Beach

363

— Pasadena

179

Deaths

402

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

373

— Long Beach

17

— Pasadena

12

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

103

–  18 to 40

3063

–  41 to 65

4421

–  over 65

2318

–  Under Investigation

49

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Male

4807

–  Female

4993

–  Other

3

–  Under Investigation

151

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

756

–  Black

563

–  Hispanic/Latino

2634

–  White

1732

–  Other

766

–  Under Investigation

3503

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

2704

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

57

–  Black

50

–  Hispanic/Latino

112

–  White

103

–  Other

8

–  Under Investigation

43

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

21

100.56

City of Alhambra

37

42.66

City of Arcadia

25

43.29

City of Artesia

5

29.77

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

22

43.96

City of Baldwin Park

34

44.29

City of Bell

64

176.15

City of Bell Gardens

39

90.55

City of Bellflower

55

70.75

City of Beverly Hills

78

225.96

City of Bradbury

City of Burbank

112

104.5

City of Calabasas

26

106.89

City of Carson

133

141.72

City of Cerritos

34

67.91

City of Claremont

13

35.63

City of Commerce

City of Compton

72

72.07

City of Covina

54

110.13

City of Cudahy

24

98.57

City of Culver City

34

85.29

City of Diamond Bar

22

38.25

City of Downey

111

97.14

City of Duarte

15

68.13

City of El Monte

34

28.99

City of El Segundo

12

71.49

City of Gardena

82

133.75

City of Glendale

278

134.63

City of Glendora

26

49.28

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

87

97.99

City of Hermosa Beach

17

86.43

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

44

73.97

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

132

116.22

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

23

111.15

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

25

50.4

City of La Puente

22

54.06

City of La Verne

9

27.04

City of Lakewood

43

53.51

City of Lancaster

91

56.32

City of Lawndale

31

92.22

City of Lomita

23

110.96

City of Lynwood

84

116.59

City of Malibu

18

138.88

City of Manhattan Beach

55

152.78

City of Maywood

28

99.83

City of Monrovia

14

36.08

City of Montebello

64

99.42

City of Monterey Park

34

54.61

City of Norwalk

88

81.77

City of Palmdale

118

74.23

City of Palos Verdes Estates

36

266.23

City of Paramount

44

78.54

City of Pico Rivera

67

104.23

City of Pomona

58

37.2

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

46

107.61

City of Redondo Beach

84

122.28

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

11

135.58

City of Rosemead

16

28.91

City of San Dimas

18

52.15

City of San Fernando

27

109.7

City of San Gabriel

14

34.18

City of San Marino

8

60.25

City of Santa Clarita

166

75.31

City of Santa Fe Springs

9

49.01

City of Santa Monica

98

106.01

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

5

42.38

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

108

110.03

City of South Pasadena

17

65.25

City of Temple City

17

46.63

City of Torrance

159

106.52

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

13

42.58

City of West Covina

48

44.35

City of West Hollywood

105

284.16

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

56

64.05

Los Angeles

4707

116.38

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

16

195.07

Los Angeles – Alsace

7

56.25

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

Los Angeles – Arleta

34

98.92

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

9

61.37

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

34

109.24

Los Angeles – Bel Air

21

249.14

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

26

207.58

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

22

167.01

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

64

73.66

Los Angeles – Brentwood

57

184.14

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

7

98.3

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

93

142.44

Los Angeles – Carthay

33

229.76

Los Angeles – Central

51

130.8

Los Angeles – Century City

27

211.07

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

32

94.77

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

38

102.53

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

12

130.85

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

13

89.33

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

28

184.78

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

22

159.09

Los Angeles – Crestview

43

378.25

Los Angeles – Del Rey

36

120.26

Los Angeles – Downtown

27

98.16

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

46

116.19

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

54

184.38

Los Angeles – Echo Park

9

63.13

Los Angeles – El Sereno

44

105.24

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

87.54

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

10

98.32

Los Angeles – Encino

56

123.97

Los Angeles – Exposition

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

56

124.67

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

10

114.67

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

52

109.6

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

66

208.83

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

12

111.48

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

53

91.08

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

18

83.7

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

49

287.58

Los Angeles – Harbor City

25

86

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

34

77.98

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

24

133.07

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

31

81.72

Los Angeles – Highland Park

40

82.66

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

24

173.04

Los Angeles – Hollywood

124

181.67

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

46

156.28

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

22

77.08

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

Los Angeles – Koreatown

58

112.2

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

7

153.54

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

40

94.77

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

19

144.67

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

25

164.1

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

20

61.36

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

47

585.67

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

38

134.07

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

21

97.19

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

37

87.12

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

8

183.49

Los Angeles – Melrose

215

276.72

Los Angeles – Mid-city

24

159.68

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

21

116.76

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

26

107.78

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

16

66.27

Los Angeles – North Hills

54

87.7

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

145

95.76

Los Angeles – Northridge

56

80.23

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

32

150.3

Los Angeles – Pacoima

63

81.84

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

69

157.26

Los Angeles – Panorama City

76

101

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

9

66.27

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

62

148.18

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

10

91.35

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

31

87.11

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

8

121.95

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

84

109.64

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

9

194.13

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

5

118.26

Los Angeles – San Pedro

55

70.48

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

7

157.59

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

85

97.42

Los Angeles – Silverlake

84

190.55

Los Angeles – South Carthay

20

188.77

Los Angeles – South Park

47

123.81

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

Los Angeles – Studio City

22

98.04

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

46

87.65

Los Angeles – Sunland

36

176.4

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

121

146.85

Los Angeles – Tarzana

47

152.22

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

57

144.37

Los Angeles – Thai Town

9

91.75

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

7

80.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

21

75.51

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

0

Los Angeles – University Park

28

101.98

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

36

119.94

Los Angeles – Valley Village

40

161.81

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

96

103.01

Los Angeles – Venice

32

94.44

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

20

116.28

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

18

235.08

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

31

75.27

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

45

86.54

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

18

214.31

Los Angeles – View Heights

5

135.35

Los Angeles – Watts

30

70.3

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

Los Angeles – West Adams

51

184.58

Los Angeles – West Hills

24

59.19

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

37

98.31

Los Angeles – West Vernon

79

147.27

Los Angeles – Westchester

39

75.58

Los Angeles – Westlake

84

141.52

Los Angeles – Westwood

36

66.53

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

24

66.43

Los Angeles – Wilmington

40

70.81

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

54

107.63

Los Angeles – Winnetka

55

106.21

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

77

113.14

Unincorporated – Acton

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

39

89.41

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

38

89.53

Unincorporated – Athens Village

7

142.94

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

9

60.74

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

14

181.16

Unincorporated – Castaic

9

33.1

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

13

77.29

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

9

68.47

Unincorporated – Del Aire

5

113.82

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

0

0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

108

86.21

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

12

78.39

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

68

105.09

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

34

60.79

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

11

55.55

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

5

240.96

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

14

197.99

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

7

53.87

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

19

84.29

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

6

63.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

7

29.12

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

13

100.73

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

6

225.48

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

19

37.24

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

6

29.67

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

7

37.59

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

7

79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier

30

50.66

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

11

52.47

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

10

42.79

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

16

137.52

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

22

136.28

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

31

140.36

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

6

61.01

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

17

63.14

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

26

74.47

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

745

                                                                                                                                 *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-three previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

                                                                                                                                 **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

                                                                                                                                  ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

        www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

