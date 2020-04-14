Bellflower COVID-19 Testing Site Will be Open April 15 at Bellflower Civic Center

San Pedro, CA—Today, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced that the County will operate a new drive-up COVID-19 testing site starting Wednesday April 15 in the City of Bellflower. Any resident of Los Angeles County who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is eligible for testing and can make an appointment through the website.

“This new drive-up site in Bellflower will improve access to testing for residents in southeast LA County and give us a better understanding of the spread of this virus in these communities,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “I want to thank Mayor Juan Garza for his leadership as well as the southeast city leaders who have been advocating for a local testing site and helped us get it done. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you can make an appointment online for this new site in Bellflower or at any of the 27 testing sites established across LA County.”

The testing site will be located at the parking structure of the Bellflower Civic Center located at 16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower, CA 90706. The site was developed through a joint effort between the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, and the City of Bellflower.

“It’s crucial that our region and Bellflower get a clear picture of how many people are COVID-19 positive, and peace of mind for those that are not,” said Bellflower Mayor Juan Garza. “Our City is proud to host this site in collaboration with Supervisor Janice Hahn, the LA County Fire Department and the LA County Department of Public Health in order to save lives.”

“Thank you to the City of Bellflower and the County of Los Angeles for partnering to open this much needed testing site in Southeast Los Angeles County. The Southeast has some of the worst air quality and many environmental hazards like lead in the country. We know this is exacerbating the health problems associated with COVID-19. I’m happy that, together, we will be able to ensure that people in the Southeast have access to drive-through testing and that more facilities and resources will continue to be extending in this region,” said Assemblymember Cristina Garcia.

The Bellflower drive-up testing site is one of 27 testing sites launched by the City of Los Angeles and the County of Los Angeles in recent weeks.

See a list of FAQs about LA County/LA City testing sites here.

If you are experiencing symptoms, you can make an appointment for a test here.

