April 12, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 323 (-152 compared to 4/11) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 31 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 31 new deaths and 323 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 779 new cases. Twenty-five people who died were over the age of 65 and six people were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Sixty-five percent of the people who died had underlying health conditions.

To date, Public Health has identified 9,192 postive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 296 deaths. Eighty-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 240 people (85 percent of the cases); 33% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 32% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, four cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,246 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 47,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

A new Health Officer Order issued last Friday extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15, 2020. All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed. The Order also requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all their employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post their physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses. Efforts to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 require that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households. The new measures for essential businesses go into effect at midnight on April 15.

“As many Angelenos celebrate the Easter holiday today, I want to acknowledge those families that are grieving the loss of a loved one associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who are experiencing loss, illness, and distress today,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I also want to thank everyone for continuing to do their part to help suppress this virus; please stay at home whenever possible and when you go out in public, wear a cloth face covering.”

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wear a face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases 9192

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 8743

— Long Beach 332

— Pasadena 117

Deaths 296

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 281

— Long Beach 8

— Pasadena 7

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

– 0 to 17 95

– 18 to 40 2802

– 41 to 65 3867

– over 65 1944

– Under Investigation 35

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

– Male 4402

– Female 4198

– Other 2

– Under Investigation 141

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

– Asian 632

– Black 478

– Hispanic/Latino 2025

– White 1445

– Other 670

– Under Investigation 3493

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

– Hospitalized (Ever) 2246

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

– Asian 46

– Black 33

– Hispanic/Latino 79

– White 77

– Other 5

– Under Investigation 41

CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate

City of Agoura Hills 20 95.77

City of Alhambra 33 38.05

City of Arcadia 22 38.09

City of Artesia 5 29.77

City of Avalon 0 0

City of Azusa 20 39.97

City of Baldwin Park 25 32.57

City of Bell 37 101.84

City of Bell Gardens 28 65.01

City of Bellflower 50 64.32

City of Beverly Hills 74 214.37

City of Bradbury 0 0

City of Burbank 102 95.17

City of Calabasas 23 94.56

City of Carson 118 125.74

City of Cerritos 32 63.91

City of Claremont 12 32.89

City of Commerce — —

City of Compton 64 64.06

City of Covina 43 87.7

City of Cudahy 21 86.25

City of Culver City 31 77.76

City of Diamond Bar 20 34.77

City of Downey 101 88.39

City of Duarte 10 45.42

City of El Monte 28 23.88

City of El Segundo 11 65.53

City of Gardena 74 120.7

City of Glendale 248 120.1

City of Glendora 21 39.8

City of Hawaiian Gardens — —

City of Hawthorne 70 78.84

City of Hermosa Beach 17 86.43

City of Hidden Hills 0 0

City of Huntington Park 42 70.61

City of Industry — —

City of Inglewood 116 102.13

City of Irwindale 0 0

City of La Canada Flintridge 20 96.65

City of La Habra Heights — —

City of La Mirada 21 42.34

City of La Puente 20 49.14

City of La Verne 8 24.04

City of Lakewood 41 51.02

City of Lancaster 87 53.85

City of Lawndale 25 74.37

City of Lomita 21 101.31

City of Lynwood 68 94.38

City of Malibu 16 123.45

City of Manhattan Beach 54 150

City of Maywood 26 92.69

City of Monrovia 13 33.51

City of Montebello 53 82.33

City of Monterey Park 31 49.79

City of Norwalk 76 70.62

City of Palmdale 99 62.28

City of Palos Verdes Estates 35 258.84

City of Paramount 38 67.83

City of Pico Rivera 57 88.67

City of Pomona 48 30.78

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 39 91.23

City of Redondo Beach 84 122.28

City of Rolling Hills — —

City of Rolling Hills Estates 11 135.58

City of Rosemead 15 27.1

City of San Dimas 18 52.15

City of San Fernando 22 89.39

City of San Gabriel 13 31.74

City of San Marino 6 45.19

City of Santa Clarita 143 64.87

City of Santa Fe Springs 6 32.67

City of Santa Monica 92 99.52

City of Sierra Madre — —

City of Signal Hill — —

City of South El Monte — —

City of South Gate 96 97.8

City of South Pasadena 15 57.57

City of Temple City 12 32.92

City of Torrance 143 95.8

City of Vernon 0 0

City of Walnut 13 42.58

City of West Covina 39 36.03

City of West Hollywood 102 276.04

City of Westlake Village 6 71.77

City of Whittier 51 58.33

Los Angeles 4092 101.17

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 15 182.88

Los Angeles – Alsace 6 48.21

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights — —

Los Angeles – Arleta 24 69.83

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 8 54.55

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 31 99.6

Los Angeles – Bel Air 21 249.14

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 26 207.58

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 20 151.83

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 57 65.6

Los Angeles – Brentwood 53 171.22

Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 5 70.21

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 76 116.41

Los Angeles – Carthay 30 208.87

Los Angeles – Central 39 100.02

Los Angeles – Century City 27 211.07

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 28 82.92

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 36 97.14

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 11 119.94

Los Angeles – Chinatown — —

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 11 75.59

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 23 151.79

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 16 115.7

Los Angeles – Crestview 42 369.46

Los Angeles – Del Rey 32 106.89

Los Angeles – Downtown 27 98.16

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 35 88.41

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 45 153.65

Los Angeles – Echo Park 9 63.13

Los Angeles – El Sereno 35 83.72

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 87.54

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 8 78.65

Los Angeles – Encino 51 112.9

Los Angeles – Exposition 0 0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 47 104.64

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — —

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 7 80.27

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 45 94.85

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 56 177.19

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 10 92.9

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 46 79.05

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 14 65.1

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 46 269.97

Los Angeles – Harbor City 24 82.56

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 32 73.39

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 21 116.44

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 25 65.9

Los Angeles – Highland Park 32 66.13

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 19 136.99

Los Angeles – Hollywood 115 168.49

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 46 156.28

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 15 52.56

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park — —

Los Angeles – Koreatown 49 94.79

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 7 153.54

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 33 78.19

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 16 121.83

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 24 157.53

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 18 55.22

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 35 436.14

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 31 109.37

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — —

Los Angeles – Longwood — —

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 21 97.19

Los Angeles – Manchester Square — —

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — —

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 34 80.05

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 8 183.49

Los Angeles – Melrose 199 256.13

Los Angeles – Mid-city 24 159.68

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 20 111.2

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 21 87.05

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 13 53.84

Los Angeles – North Hills 45 73.08

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 121 79.91

Los Angeles – Northridge 46 65.91

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 32 150.3

Los Angeles – Pacoima 54 70.15

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — —

Los Angeles – Palms 67 152.7

Los Angeles – Panorama City 65 86.38

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 9 66.27

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 49 117.11

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — —

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 10 91.35

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 28 78.68

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 8 121.95

Los Angeles – Regent Square — —

Los Angeles – Reseda 73 95.28

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 9 194.13

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 5 118.26

Los Angeles – San Pedro 45 57.66

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 7 157.59

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 79 90.54

Los Angeles – Silverlake 76 172.4

Los Angeles – South Carthay 20 188.77

Los Angeles – South Park 39 102.74

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — —

Los Angeles – Studio City 21 93.58

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 32 60.97

Los Angeles – Sunland 31 151.9

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0

Los Angeles – Sylmar 105 127.43

Los Angeles – Tarzana 44 142.51

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 53 134.24

Los Angeles – Thai Town 10 101.95

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 7 80.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — —

Los Angeles – Tujunga 15 53.94

Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0

Los Angeles – University Park 26 94.7

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 32 106.61

Los Angeles – Valley Village 35 141.59

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 80 85.84

Los Angeles – Venice 35 103.29

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 15 87.21

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 16 208.96

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 24 58.27

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 40 76.93

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 17 202.41

Los Angeles – View Heights — —

Los Angeles – Watts 27 63.27

Los Angeles – Wellington Square — —

Los Angeles – West Adams 42 152.01

Los Angeles – West Hills 23 56.73

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 34 90.34

Los Angeles – West Vernon 61 113.71

Los Angeles – Westchester 32 62.01

Los Angeles – Westlake 56 94.35

Los Angeles – Westwood 34 62.84

Los Angeles – Wholesale District 18 49.82

Los Angeles – Wilmington 33 58.42

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 46 91.69

Los Angeles – Winnetka 44 84.97

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 68 99.92

Unincorporated – Acton 5 62.73

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — —

Unincorporated – Altadena 37 84.82

Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0

Unincorporated – Arcadia — —

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 36 84.82

Unincorporated – Athens Village 6 122.52

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights — —

Unincorporated – Azusa — —

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0

Unincorporated – Bassett — —

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon — —

Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 14 181.16

Unincorporated – Castaic 9 33.1

Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0

Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0

Unincorporated – Covina 12 71.35

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 7 53.26

Unincorporated – Del Aire 5 113.82

Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0

Unincorporated – Del Sur 0 0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — —

Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0

Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada — —

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 91 72.64

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 10 65.33

Unincorporated – East Whittier — —

Unincorporated – El Camino Village — —

Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 58 89.64

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0

Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 30 53.64

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne — —

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons — —

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 10 50.5

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0

Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne — —

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 13 183.85

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles — —

Unincorporated – Lake Manor — —

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0

Unincorporated – Lennox 18 79.85

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0

Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — —

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — —

Unincorporated – Llano 0 0

Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 6 63.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0

Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0

Unincorporated – North Whittier — —

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 6 24.96

Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0

Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 5 38.74

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 5 187.9

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0

Unincorporated – Rosewood — —

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez — —

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 16 31.36

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills — —

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — —

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 6 32.22

Unincorporated – Saugus — —

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0

Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0

Unincorporated – South El Monte — —

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier 29 48.97

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 11 52.47

Unincorporated – Sun Village — —

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — —

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — —

Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0

Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0

Unincorporated – Valencia — —

Unincorporated – Valinda 8 34.23

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 16 137.52

Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 20 123.89

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — —

Unincorporated – West Carson 29 131.3

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0

Unincorporated – West LA — —

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 6 61.01

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — —

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 11 40.85

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0

Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 0 0

Unincorporated – Whittier — —

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 21 60.15

Unincorporated – Wiseburn — —

– Under Investigation 688

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Four previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

• Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:

publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

• California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

• World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

• LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well -being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about the LA County Department of Public Health and the work they do, visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov, and follow Public Health on social media at twitter.com/LAPublicHealth, facebook.com/LAPublicHealth, and youtube.com/LAPublicHealth.

# # #

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health works to protect health, prevent disease, and promote health and well-being.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments