April 11, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 475 (-19) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 25 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 25 new deaths and 456 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 931 new cases. Twenty-one people who died were over the age of 65 and two people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old; 21 people who died had underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 8,873 cases across all areas of LA County, including 265 deaths. Eighty three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions.  Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 201 people; 32% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 32% among White residents, 20% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races.   Upon further investigation, 13 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,172 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 45,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

Yesterday, a new Health Officer Order was issued that extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15, 2020. All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited.  Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed. The Order also requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post their physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses.  Efforts to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 require that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households. The new measures for essential businesses go into effect at midnight on April 15.

“As people of different faiths come together this weekend, my thoughts and prayers are with all those who are experiencing loss, illness and distress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to thank all our faith leaders who are tending to the spiritual needs of their members and exercising creative ways to ensure fellowship from a physical distance. And I want to express my gratitude to all the people of LA County who are finding ways of observing their faith while staying safe at home.”

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wear a face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services.  N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours.   If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual.   Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as   they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

8873

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

8440

— Long Beach

316

— Pasadena

117

Deaths

265

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

250

— Long Beach

8

— Pasadena

7

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

91

–  18 to 40

2726

–  41 to 65

3744

–  over 65

1848

–  Under Investigation

31

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Male

4216

–  Female

3998

–  Other

2

–  Under Investigation

224

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

589

–  Black

460

–  Hispanic/Latino

1869

–  White

1399

–  Other

661

–  Under Investigation

3462

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

2172

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

40

–  Black

27

–  Hispanic/Latino

64

–  White

64

–  Other

6

–  Under Investigation

49

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

20

95.77

City of Alhambra

33

38.05

City of Arcadia

20

34.63

City of Artesia

5

29.77

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

19

37.97

City of Baldwin Park

22

28.66

City of Bell

37

101.84

City of Bell Gardens

26

60.37

City of Bellflower

50

64.32

City of Beverly Hills

73

211.47

City of Bradbury

0

0

City of Burbank

100

93.3

City of Calabasas

23

94.56

City of Carson

118

125.74

City of Cerritos

32

63.91

City of Claremont

10

27.41

City of Commerce

City of Compton

61

61.06

City of Covina

38

77.5

City of Cudahy

21

86.25

City of Culver City

31

77.76

City of Diamond Bar

19

33.03

City of Downey

100

87.52

City of Duarte

10

45.42

City of El Monte

28

23.88

City of El Segundo

11

65.53

City of Gardena

63

102.76

City of Glendale

233

112.84

City of Glendora

21

39.8

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

68

76.59

City of Hermosa Beach

17

86.43

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

41

68.93

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

112

98.61

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

20

96.65

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

21

42.34

City of La Puente

19

46.69

City of La Verne

8

24.04

City of Lakewood

41

51.02

City of Lancaster

83

51.37

City of Lawndale

25

74.37

City of Lomita

19

91.66

City of Lynwood

68

94.38

City of Malibu

15

115.73

City of Manhattan Beach

54

150

City of Maywood

26

92.69

City of Monrovia

13

33.51

City of Montebello

49

76.12

City of Monterey Park

30

48.18

City of Norwalk

74

68.76

City of Palmdale

89

55.99

City of Palos Verdes Estates

32

236.65

City of Paramount

38

67.83

City of Pico Rivera

57

88.67

City of Pomona

47

30.14

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

38

88.9

City of Redondo Beach

83

120.82

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

10

123.26

City of Rosemead

15

27.1

City of San Dimas

18

52.15

City of San Fernando

20

81.26

City of San Gabriel

13

31.74

City of San Marino

6

45.19

City of Santa Clarita

135

61.25

City of Santa Fe Springs

6

32.67

City of Santa Monica

90

97.35

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

93

94.75

City of South Pasadena

15

57.57

City of Temple City

12

32.92

City of Torrance

140

93.79

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

13

42.58

City of West Covina

35

32.34

City of West Hollywood

102

276.04

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

50

57.19

Los Angeles

3990

98.65

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

15

182.88

Los Angeles – Alsace

6

48.21

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

Los Angeles – Arleta

24

69.83

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

8

54.55

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

30

96.39

Los Angeles – Bel Air

21

249.14

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

26

207.58

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

20

151.83

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

55

63.3

Los Angeles – Brentwood

53

171.22

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

5

70.21

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

72

110.28

Los Angeles – Carthay

29

201.91

Los Angeles – Central

39

100.02

Los Angeles – Century City

27

211.07

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

28

82.92

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

36

97.14

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

11

119.94

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

11

75.59

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

22

145.19

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

16

115.7

Los Angeles – Crestview

40

351.86

Los Angeles – Del Rey

32

106.89

Los Angeles – Downtown

26

94.52

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

34

85.88

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

42

143.41

Los Angeles – Echo Park

10

70.15

Los Angeles – El Sereno

35

83.72

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

87.54

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

8

78.65

Los Angeles – Encino

49

108.47

Los Angeles – Exposition

0

0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

46

102.41

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

7

80.27

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

45

94.85

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

54

170.86

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

10

92.9

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

44

75.61

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

14

65.1

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

46

269.97

Los Angeles – Harbor City

23

79.12

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

31

71.1

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

18

99.81

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

25

65.9

Los Angeles – Highland Park

31

64.06

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

18

129.78

Los Angeles – Hollywood

114

167.02

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

46

156.28

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

15

52.56

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

Los Angeles – Koreatown

50

96.72

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

7

153.54

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

32

75.82

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

16

121.83

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

24

157.53

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

16

49.08

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

34

423.68

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

30

105.85

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

21

97.19

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

34

80.05

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

8

183.49

Los Angeles – Melrose

194

249.69

Los Angeles – Mid-city

24

159.68

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

19

105.64

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

20

82.9

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

13

53.84

Los Angeles – North Hills

41

66.59

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

119

78.59

Los Angeles – Northridge

41

58.74

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

31

145.6

Los Angeles – Pacoima

52

67.55

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

67

152.7

Los Angeles – Panorama City

60

79.73

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

9

66.27

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

47

112.33

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

10

91.35

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

28

78.68

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

8

121.95

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

70

91.36

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

9

194.13

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

5

118.26

Los Angeles – San Pedro

43

55.1

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

7

157.59

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

76

87.1

Los Angeles – Silverlake

74

167.87

Los Angeles – South Carthay

20

188.77

Los Angeles – South Park

39

102.74

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

Los Angeles – Studio City

22

98.04

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

29

55.26

Los Angeles – Sunland

29

142.1

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

97

117.72

Los Angeles – Tarzana

44

142.51

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

53

134.24

Los Angeles – Thai Town

10

101.95

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

7

80.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

15

53.94

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

0

Los Angeles – University Park

25

91.05

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

32

106.61

Los Angeles – Valley Village

34

137.54

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

77

82.62

Los Angeles – Venice

35

103.29

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

15

87.21

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

15

195.9

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

23

55.84

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

39

75

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

17

202.41

Los Angeles – View Heights

Los Angeles – Watts

27

63.27

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

Los Angeles – West Adams

41

148.39

Los Angeles – West Hills

23

56.73

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

34

90.34

Los Angeles – West Vernon

58

108.12

Los Angeles – Westchester

32

62.01

Los Angeles – Westlake

55

92.66

Los Angeles – Westwood

34

62.84

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

17

47.05

Los Angeles – Wilmington

32

56.65

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

44

87.7

Los Angeles – Winnetka

44

84.97

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

67

98.45

Unincorporated – Acton

5

62.73

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

37

84.82

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

35

82.47

Unincorporated – Athens Village

6

122.52

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

14

181.16

Unincorporated – Castaic

8

29.42

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

12

71.35

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

7

53.26

Unincorporated – Del Aire

5

113.82

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

0

0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

86

68.65

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

10

65.33

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

57

88.09

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

28

50.07

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

0

0

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

10

50.5

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

13

183.85

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

18

79.85

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

6

63.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

6

24.96

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

5

38.74

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

5

187.9

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

15

29.4

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

6

32.22

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

7

79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier

29

48.97

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

11

52.47

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

8

34.23

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

14

120.33

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

18

111.5

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

29

131.3

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

6

61.01

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

11

40.85

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

0

0

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

21

60.15

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

620

 *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirteen previously reported cases and one death were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction

 **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

 ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

         Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

