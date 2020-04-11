April 11, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 475 (-19) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 25 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 25 new deaths and 456 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 931 new cases. Twenty-one people who died were over the age of 65 and two people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old; 21 people who died had underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 8,873 cases across all areas of LA County, including 265 deaths. Eighty three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 201 people; 32% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 32% among White residents, 20% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 13 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,172 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 45,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

Yesterday, a new Health Officer Order was issued that extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15, 2020. All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed. The Order also requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post their physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses. Efforts to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 require that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households. The new measures for essential businesses go into effect at midnight on April 15.

“As people of different faiths come together this weekend, my thoughts and prayers are with all those who are experiencing loss, illness and distress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to thank all our faith leaders who are tending to the spiritual needs of their members and exercising creative ways to ensure fellowship from a physical distance. And I want to express my gratitude to all the people of LA County who are finding ways of observing their faith while staying safe at home.”

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wear a face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 8873 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 8440 — Long Beach 316 — Pasadena 117 Deaths 265 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 250 — Long Beach 8 — Pasadena 7 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 91 – 18 to 40 2726 – 41 to 65 3744 – over 65 1848 – Under Investigation 31 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Male 4216 – Female 3998 – Other 2 – Under Investigation 224 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 589 – Black 460 – Hispanic/Latino 1869 – White 1399 – Other 661 – Under Investigation 3462 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 2172 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 40 – Black 27 – Hispanic/Latino 64 – White 64 – Other 6 – Under Investigation 49 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 20 95.77 City of Alhambra 33 38.05 City of Arcadia 20 34.63 City of Artesia 5 29.77 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 19 37.97 City of Baldwin Park 22 28.66 City of Bell 37 101.84 City of Bell Gardens 26 60.37 City of Bellflower 50 64.32 City of Beverly Hills 73 211.47 City of Bradbury 0 0 City of Burbank 100 93.3 City of Calabasas 23 94.56 City of Carson 118 125.74 City of Cerritos 32 63.91 City of Claremont 10 27.41 City of Commerce — — City of Compton 61 61.06 City of Covina 38 77.5 City of Cudahy 21 86.25 City of Culver City 31 77.76 City of Diamond Bar 19 33.03 City of Downey 100 87.52 City of Duarte 10 45.42 City of El Monte 28 23.88 City of El Segundo 11 65.53 City of Gardena 63 102.76 City of Glendale 233 112.84 City of Glendora 21 39.8 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 68 76.59 City of Hermosa Beach 17 86.43 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 41 68.93 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 112 98.61 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 20 96.65 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 21 42.34 City of La Puente 19 46.69 City of La Verne 8 24.04 City of Lakewood 41 51.02 City of Lancaster 83 51.37 City of Lawndale 25 74.37 City of Lomita 19 91.66 City of Lynwood 68 94.38 City of Malibu 15 115.73 City of Manhattan Beach 54 150 City of Maywood 26 92.69 City of Monrovia 13 33.51 City of Montebello 49 76.12 City of Monterey Park 30 48.18 City of Norwalk 74 68.76 City of Palmdale 89 55.99 City of Palos Verdes Estates 32 236.65 City of Paramount 38 67.83 City of Pico Rivera 57 88.67 City of Pomona 47 30.14 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 38 88.9 City of Redondo Beach 83 120.82 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 10 123.26 City of Rosemead 15 27.1 City of San Dimas 18 52.15 City of San Fernando 20 81.26 City of San Gabriel 13 31.74 City of San Marino 6 45.19 City of Santa Clarita 135 61.25 City of Santa Fe Springs 6 32.67 City of Santa Monica 90 97.35 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill — — City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 93 94.75 City of South Pasadena 15 57.57 City of Temple City 12 32.92 City of Torrance 140 93.79 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 13 42.58 City of West Covina 35 32.34 City of West Hollywood 102 276.04 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 50 57.19 Los Angeles 3990 98.65 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 15 182.88 Los Angeles – Alsace 6 48.21 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights — — Los Angeles – Arleta 24 69.83 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 8 54.55 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 30 96.39 Los Angeles – Bel Air 21 249.14 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 26 207.58 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 20 151.83 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 55 63.3 Los Angeles – Brentwood 53 171.22 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 5 70.21 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 72 110.28 Los Angeles – Carthay 29 201.91 Los Angeles – Central 39 100.02 Los Angeles – Century City 27 211.07 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 28 82.92 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 36 97.14 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 11 119.94 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 11 75.59 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 22 145.19 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 16 115.7 Los Angeles – Crestview 40 351.86 Los Angeles – Del Rey 32 106.89 Los Angeles – Downtown 26 94.52 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 34 85.88 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 42 143.41 Los Angeles – Echo Park 10 70.15 Los Angeles – El Sereno 35 83.72 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 87.54 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 8 78.65 Los Angeles – Encino 49 108.47 Los Angeles – Exposition 0 0 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 46 102.41 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 7 80.27 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 45 94.85 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 54 170.86 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 10 92.9 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 44 75.61 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 14 65.1 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 46 269.97 Los Angeles – Harbor City 23 79.12 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 31 71.1 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 18 99.81 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 25 65.9 Los Angeles – Highland Park 31 64.06 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 18 129.78 Los Angeles – Hollywood 114 167.02 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 46 156.28 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 15 52.56 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park — — Los Angeles – Koreatown 50 96.72 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 7 153.54 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 32 75.82 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 16 121.83 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 24 157.53 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 16 49.08 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 34 423.68 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 30 105.85 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 21 97.19 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 34 80.05 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 8 183.49 Los Angeles – Melrose 194 249.69 Los Angeles – Mid-city 24 159.68 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 19 105.64 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 20 82.9 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 13 53.84 Los Angeles – North Hills 41 66.59 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 119 78.59 Los Angeles – Northridge 41 58.74 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 31 145.6 Los Angeles – Pacoima 52 67.55 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 67 152.7 Los Angeles – Panorama City 60 79.73 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 9 66.27 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 47 112.33 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 10 91.35 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 28 78.68 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 8 121.95 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 70 91.36 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 9 194.13 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 5 118.26 Los Angeles – San Pedro 43 55.1 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 7 157.59 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 76 87.1 Los Angeles – Silverlake 74 167.87 Los Angeles – South Carthay 20 188.77 Los Angeles – South Park 39 102.74 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — — Los Angeles – Studio City 22 98.04 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 29 55.26 Los Angeles – Sunland 29 142.1 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 97 117.72 Los Angeles – Tarzana 44 142.51 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 53 134.24 Los Angeles – Thai Town 10 101.95 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 7 80.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 15 53.94 Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0 Los Angeles – University Park 25 91.05 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 32 106.61 Los Angeles – Valley Village 34 137.54 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 77 82.62 Los Angeles – Venice 35 103.29 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 15 87.21 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 15 195.9 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 23 55.84 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 39 75 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 17 202.41 Los Angeles – View Heights — — Los Angeles – Watts 27 63.27 Los Angeles – Wellington Square — — Los Angeles – West Adams 41 148.39 Los Angeles – West Hills 23 56.73 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 34 90.34 Los Angeles – West Vernon 58 108.12 Los Angeles – Westchester 32 62.01 Los Angeles – Westlake 55 92.66 Los Angeles – Westwood 34 62.84 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 17 47.05 Los Angeles – Wilmington 32 56.65 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 44 87.7 Los Angeles – Winnetka 44 84.97 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 67 98.45 Unincorporated – Acton 5 62.73 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 37 84.82 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia — — Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 35 82.47 Unincorporated – Athens Village 6 122.52 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights — — Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett — — Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon — — Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 14 181.16 Unincorporated – Castaic 8 29.42 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 12 71.35 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 7 53.26 Unincorporated – Del Aire 5 113.82 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 0 0 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada — — Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 86 68.65 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 10 65.33 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 57 88.09 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 28 50.07 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 0 0 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 10 50.5 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla — — Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 13 183.85 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles — — Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 18 79.85 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 6 63.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 6 24.96 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 5 38.74 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 5 187.9 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 15 29.4 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills — — Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 6 32.22 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11 Unincorporated – South Whittier 29 48.97 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 11 52.47 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 8 34.23 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 14 120.33 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 18 111.5 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 29 131.3 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 6 61.01 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 11 40.85 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 21 60.15 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 620

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirteen previously reported cases and one death were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

