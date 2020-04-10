April 10, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 475 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 18 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 900 new cases. Ten people who died were over the age of 65; seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 8,430 cases across all areas of LA County, including 241 deaths. Upon further investigation, 22 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,043 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with almost 40,700 individuals tested and 15% of people testing positive.

A new Health Officer Order is being issued that extends the stipulation in the previous Health Officer Order through May 15, 2020. The Order also requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all of their employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post their physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses. All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed. It is critical that everyone continue to take these actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Order allows essential businesses to implement the new measures by April 15.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of life we are reporting today and send our sincere condolences to every person affected by these losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Recent data modeling done in partnership with the Department of Health Services and UCLA suggests that our collective distancing efforts are working and that we must continue to stay home whenever possible. The updated Health Officer Order extends ‘Safer at Home’ through May 15, and enhances measures that will protect employees who are working in essential services.”

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wear a face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 8430 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 8020 — Long Beach 303 — Pasadena 107 Deaths 241 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 228 — Long Beach 8 — Pasadena 5 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 84 – 18 to 40 2617 – 41 to 65 3561 – over 65 1730 – Under Investigation 28 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Male 4013 – Female 3768 – Other 2 – Under Investigation 237 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 526 – Black 429 – Hispanic/Latino 1621 – White 1292 – Other 655 – Under Investigation 3497 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 2043 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 38 – Black 26 – Hispanic/Latino 51 – White 54 – Other 7 – Under Investigation 52 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 20 95.77 City of Alhambra 32 36.9 City of Arcadia 19 32.9 City of Artesia — — City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 18 35.97 City of Baldwin Park 18 23.45 City of Bell 35 96.33 City of Bell Gardens 23 53.4 City of Bellflower 48 61.75 City of Beverly Hills 71 205.68 City of Bradbury 0 0 City of Burbank 96 89.57 City of Calabasas 23 94.56 City of Carson 113 120.41 City of Cerritos 30 59.92 City of Claremont 10 27.41 City of Commerce — — City of Compton 54 54.05 City of Covina 35 71.38 City of Cudahy 20 82.15 City of Culver City 31 77.76 City of Diamond Bar 18 31.3 City of Downey 94 82.27 City of Duarte 8 36.34 City of El Monte 26 22.17 City of El Segundo 10 59.57 City of Gardena 53 86.45 City of Glendale 218 105.57 City of Glendora 18 34.11 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 64 72.08 City of Hermosa Beach 17 86.43 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 39 65.56 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 105 92.44 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 17 82.15 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 21 42.34 City of La Puente 18 44.23 City of La Verne 8 24.04 City of Lakewood 40 49.77 City of Lancaster 79 48.9 City of Lawndale 24 71.4 City of Lomita 18 86.83 City of Lynwood 64 88.83 City of Malibu 14 108.02 City of Manhattan Beach 53 147.23 City of Maywood 25 89.13 City of Monrovia 12 30.93 City of Montebello 46 71.46 City of Monterey Park 29 46.58 City of Norwalk 69 64.11 City of Palmdale 88 55.36 City of Palos Verdes Estates 32 236.65 City of Paramount 36 64.26 City of Pico Rivera 52 80.89 City of Pomona 45 28.86 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 36 84.22 City of Redondo Beach 81 117.91 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 9 110.93 City of Rosemead 12 21.68 City of San Dimas 17 49.25 City of San Fernando 18 73.14 City of San Gabriel 13 31.74 City of San Marino 5 37.66 City of Santa Clarita 130 58.98 City of Santa Fe Springs 5 27.23 City of Santa Monica 88 95.19 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill — — City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 88 89.65 City of South Pasadena 12 46.06 City of Temple City 11 30.17 City of Torrance 125 83.74 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 12 39.3 City of West Covina 26 24.02 City of West Hollywood 101 273.33 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 44 50.32 Los Angeles 3787 93.63 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 15 182.88 Los Angeles – Alsace 5 40.18 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights — — Los Angeles – Arleta 23 66.92 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 8 54.55 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 28 89.96 Los Angeles – Bel Air 21 249.14 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 26 207.58 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 19 144.23 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 53 61 Los Angeles – Brentwood 53 171.22 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning — — Los Angeles – Canoga Park 63 96.49 Los Angeles – Carthay 28 194.95 Los Angeles – Central 36 92.33 Los Angeles – Century City 24 187.62 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 26 77 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 35 94.44 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 11 119.94 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 11 75.59 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 21 138.59 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 13 94.01 Los Angeles – Crestview 35 307.88 Los Angeles – Del Rey 31 103.55 Los Angeles – Downtown 24 87.25 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 34 85.88 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 37 126.34 Los Angeles – Echo Park 10 70.15 Los Angeles – El Sereno 35 83.72 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 87.54 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 8 78.65 Los Angeles – Encino 49 108.47 Los Angeles – Exposition 0 0 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 43 95.73 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 7 80.27 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 42 88.52 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 52 164.54 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 8 74.32 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 42 72.18 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 14 65.1 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 45 264.1 Los Angeles – Harbor City 23 79.12 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 30 68.81 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 16 88.72 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 24 63.27 Los Angeles – Highland Park 27 55.8 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 19 136.99 Los Angeles – Hollywood 110 161.16 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 46 156.28 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 16 56.06 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park — — Los Angeles – Koreatown 47 90.92 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 6 131.61 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 31 73.45 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 16 121.83 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 23 150.97 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 15 46.02 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 29 361.37 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 28 98.79 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 21 97.19 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 34 80.05 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 8 183.49 Los Angeles – Melrose 192 247.12 Los Angeles – Mid-city 23 153.03 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 19 105.64 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 16 66.32 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 12 49.7 Los Angeles – North Hills 39 63.34 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 113 74.63 Los Angeles – Northridge 37 53.01 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 31 145.6 Los Angeles – Pacoima 49 63.65 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 62 141.3 Los Angeles – Panorama City 58 77.08 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 9 66.27 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 47 112.33 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 10 91.35 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 28 78.68 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 9 137.2 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 62 80.92 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 7 150.99 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 5 118.26 Los Angeles – San Pedro 39 49.98 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 7 157.59 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 72 82.52 Los Angeles – Silverlake 71 161.06 Los Angeles – South Carthay 20 188.77 Los Angeles – South Park 36 94.83 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — — Los Angeles – Studio City 22 98.04 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 28 53.35 Los Angeles – Sunland 30 147 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 91 110.44 Los Angeles – Tarzana 44 142.51 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 48 121.57 Los Angeles – Thai Town 9 91.75 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 7 80.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 15 53.94 Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0 Los Angeles – University Park 24 87.41 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 31 103.28 Los Angeles – Valley Village 33 133.5 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 73 78.33 Los Angeles – Venice 34 100.34 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 16 93.02 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 14 182.84 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 21 50.99 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 35 67.31 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 17 202.41 Los Angeles – View Heights — — Los Angeles – Watts 24 56.24 Los Angeles – Wellington Square — — Los Angeles – West Adams 34 123.05 Los Angeles – West Hills 21 51.79 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 34 90.34 Los Angeles – West Vernon 53 98.8 Los Angeles – Westchester 31 60.07 Los Angeles – Westlake 48 80.87 Los Angeles – Westwood 33 60.99 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 17 47.05 Los Angeles – Wilmington 28 49.57 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 40 79.73 Los Angeles – Winnetka 43 83.03 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 62 91.1 Unincorporated – Acton 5 62.73 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 34 77.95 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia — — Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 34 80.11 Unincorporated – Athens Village 5 102.1 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights — — Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett — — Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon — — Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 12 155.28 Unincorporated – Castaic 8 29.42 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 12 71.35 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 6 45.65 Unincorporated – Del Aire 5 113.82 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 0 0 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada — — Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 75 59.87 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 9 58.79 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 57 88.09 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 27 48.28 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 0 0 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 10 50.5 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla — — Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 12 169.71 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles — — Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 18 79.85 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 6 63.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 6 24.96 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill — — Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 5 187.9 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 13 25.48 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills — — Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 5 26.85 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11 Unincorporated – South Whittier 25 42.21 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 11 52.47 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 8 34.23 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 14 120.33 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 18 111.5 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 28 126.78 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 6 61.01 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 10 37.14 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 20 57.29 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 628

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-two previously reported cases and two deaths were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

