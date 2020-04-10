April 10, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 475 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 18 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 900 new cases. Ten people who died were over the age of 65; seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena.
To date, Public Health has identified 8,430 cases across all areas of LA County, including 241 deaths. Upon further investigation, 22 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,043 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with almost 40,700 individuals tested and 15% of people testing positive.
A new Health Officer Order is being issued that extends the stipulation in the previous Health Officer Order through May 15, 2020. The Order also requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all of their employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post their physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses. All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed. It is critical that everyone continue to take these actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Order allows essential businesses to implement the new measures by April 15.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of life we are reporting today and send our sincere condolences to every person affected by these losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Recent data modeling done in partnership with the Department of Health Services and UCLA suggests that our collective distancing efforts are working and that we must continue to stay home whenever possible. The updated Health Officer Order extends ‘Safer at Home’ through May 15, and enhances measures that will protect employees who are working in essential services.”
The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wear a face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.
Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:
Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see the locations where cases have occurred:
|
|
Total Cases*
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
8430
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
8020
|
— Long Beach
|
303
|
— Pasadena
|
107
|
Deaths
|
241
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
228
|
— Long Beach
|
8
|
— Pasadena
|
5
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– 0 to 17
|
84
|
– 18 to 40
|
2617
|
– 41 to 65
|
3561
|
– over 65
|
1730
|
– Under Investigation
|
28
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Male
|
4013
|
– Female
|
3768
|
– Other
|
2
|
– Under Investigation
|
237
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Asian
|
526
|
– Black
|
429
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
1621
|
– White
|
1292
|
– Other
|
655
|
– Under Investigation
|
3497
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
2043
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Asian
|
38
|
– Black
|
26
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
51
|
– White
|
54
|
– Other
|
7
|
– Under Investigation
|
52
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
|
Rate***
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
20
|
95.77
|
City of Alhambra
|
32
|
36.9
|
City of Arcadia
|
19
|
32.9
|
City of Artesia
|
—
|
—
|
City of Avalon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Azusa
|
18
|
35.97
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
18
|
23.45
|
City of Bell
|
35
|
96.33
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
23
|
53.4
|
City of Bellflower
|
48
|
61.75
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
71
|
205.68
|
City of Bradbury
|
0
|
0
|
City of Burbank
|
96
|
89.57
|
City of Calabasas
|
23
|
94.56
|
City of Carson
|
113
|
120.41
|
City of Cerritos
|
30
|
59.92
|
City of Claremont
|
10
|
27.41
|
City of Commerce
|
—
|
—
|
City of Compton
|
54
|
54.05
|
City of Covina
|
35
|
71.38
|
City of Cudahy
|
20
|
82.15
|
City of Culver City
|
31
|
77.76
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
18
|
31.3
|
City of Downey
|
94
|
82.27
|
City of Duarte
|
8
|
36.34
|
City of El Monte
|
26
|
22.17
|
City of El Segundo
|
10
|
59.57
|
City of Gardena
|
53
|
86.45
|
City of Glendale
|
218
|
105.57
|
City of Glendora
|
18
|
34.11
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
—
|
—
|
City of Hawthorne
|
64
|
72.08
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
17
|
86.43
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
0
|
0
|
City of Huntington Park
|
39
|
65.56
|
City of Industry
|
—
|
—
|
City of Inglewood
|
105
|
92.44
|
City of Irwindale
|
0
|
0
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
17
|
82.15
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
—
|
—
|
City of La Mirada
|
21
|
42.34
|
City of La Puente
|
18
|
44.23
|
City of La Verne
|
8
|
24.04
|
City of Lakewood
|
40
|
49.77
|
City of Lancaster
|
79
|
48.9
|
City of Lawndale
|
24
|
71.4
|
City of Lomita
|
18
|
86.83
|
City of Lynwood
|
64
|
88.83
|
City of Malibu
|
14
|
108.02
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
53
|
147.23
|
City of Maywood
|
25
|
89.13
|
City of Monrovia
|
12
|
30.93
|
City of Montebello
|
46
|
71.46
|
City of Monterey Park
|
29
|
46.58
|
City of Norwalk
|
69
|
64.11
|
City of Palmdale
|
88
|
55.36
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
32
|
236.65
|
City of Paramount
|
36
|
64.26
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
52
|
80.89
|
City of Pomona
|
45
|
28.86
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
36
|
84.22
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
81
|
117.91
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
—
|
—
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
9
|
110.93
|
City of Rosemead
|
12
|
21.68
|
City of San Dimas
|
17
|
49.25
|
City of San Fernando
|
18
|
73.14
|
City of San Gabriel
|
13
|
31.74
|
City of San Marino
|
5
|
37.66
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
130
|
58.98
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
5
|
27.23
|
City of Santa Monica
|
88
|
95.19
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
—
|
—
|
City of Signal Hill
|
—
|
—
|
City of South El Monte
|
—
|
—
|
City of South Gate
|
88
|
89.65
|
City of South Pasadena
|
12
|
46.06
|
City of Temple City
|
11
|
30.17
|
City of Torrance
|
125
|
83.74
|
City of Vernon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Walnut
|
12
|
39.3
|
City of West Covina
|
26
|
24.02
|
City of West Hollywood
|
101
|
273.33
|
City of Westlake Village
|
6
|
71.77
|
City of Whittier
|
44
|
50.32
|
Los Angeles
|
3787
|
93.63
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
15
|
182.88
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
5
|
40.18
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
23
|
66.92
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
8
|
54.55
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
28
|
89.96
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
21
|
249.14
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
26
|
207.58
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
19
|
144.23
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights
|
53
|
61
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
53
|
171.22
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
63
|
96.49
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
28
|
194.95
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
36
|
92.33
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
24
|
187.62
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
26
|
77
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
35
|
94.44
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
11
|
119.94
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
11
|
75.59
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
21
|
138.59
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
13
|
94.01
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
35
|
307.88
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
31
|
103.55
|
Los Angeles – Downtown
|
24
|
87.25
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
34
|
85.88
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
37
|
126.34
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
10
|
70.15
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
35
|
83.72
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
5
|
87.54
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
8
|
78.65
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
49
|
108.47
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
43
|
95.73
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
7
|
80.27
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
42
|
88.52
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
52
|
164.54
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
8
|
74.32
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
42
|
72.18
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
14
|
65.1
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
45
|
264.1
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
23
|
79.12
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
30
|
68.81
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
16
|
88.72
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
24
|
63.27
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
27
|
55.8
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
19
|
136.99
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
110
|
161.16
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
46
|
156.28
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
16
|
56.06
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
47
|
90.92
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
6
|
131.61
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
31
|
73.45
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
16
|
121.83
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
23
|
150.97
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
15
|
46.02
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
29
|
361.37
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
28
|
98.79
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
21
|
97.19
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
34
|
80.05
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
8
|
183.49
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
192
|
247.12
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
23
|
153.03
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
19
|
105.64
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
16
|
66.32
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
12
|
49.7
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
39
|
63.34
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
113
|
74.63
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
37
|
53.01
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
31
|
145.6
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
49
|
63.65
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
62
|
141.3
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
58
|
77.08
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
9
|
66.27
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
47
|
112.33
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
10
|
91.35
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
28
|
78.68
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
9
|
137.2
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
62
|
80.92
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
7
|
150.99
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
5
|
118.26
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro
|
39
|
49.98
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
7
|
157.59
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
72
|
82.52
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
71
|
161.06
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
20
|
188.77
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
36
|
94.83
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
22
|
98.04
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
28
|
53.35
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
30
|
147
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar
|
91
|
110.44
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
44
|
142.51
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
48
|
121.57
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
9
|
91.75
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
7
|
80.42
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
15
|
53.94
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
24
|
87.41
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
31
|
103.28
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
33
|
133.5
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
73
|
78.33
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
34
|
100.34
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
16
|
93.02
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
14
|
182.84
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
21
|
50.99
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
35
|
67.31
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
17
|
202.41
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
24
|
56.24
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
34
|
123.05
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
21
|
51.79
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
34
|
90.34
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
53
|
98.8
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
31
|
60.07
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
48
|
80.87
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
33
|
60.99
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District
|
17
|
47.05
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
28
|
49.57
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
40
|
79.73
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
43
|
83.03
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
62
|
91.1
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
5
|
62.73
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
34
|
77.95
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
34
|
80.11
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
5
|
102.1
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Bandini Islands
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
12
|
155.28
|
Unincorporated – Castaic
|
8
|
29.42
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
12
|
71.35
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
6
|
45.65
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
5
|
113.82
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
75
|
59.87
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
9
|
58.79
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
57
|
88.09
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
27
|
48.28
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
10
|
50.5
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – La Verne
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
12
|
169.71
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
18
|
79.85
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lynwood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
6
|
63.76
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
5
|
128.83
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
6
|
24.96
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
5
|
187.9
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
13
|
25.48
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains
|
5
|
26.85
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Edwards
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
7
|
79.11
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
25
|
42.21
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
11
|
52.47
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Universal City
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
8
|
34.23
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
14
|
120.33
|
Unincorporated – Walnut
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
18
|
111.5
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
28
|
126.78
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
6
|
61.01
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
10
|
37.14
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
20
|
57.29
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
—
|
—
|
– Under Investigation
|
628
|
*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-two previously reported cases and two deaths were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction
**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).
***Rate is crude and is per 100,000.
Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
