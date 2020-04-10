________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

April 10, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 475 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 18 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 900 new cases. Ten people who died were over the age of 65; seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 8,430 cases across all areas of LA County, including 241 deaths.  Upon further investigation, 22 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,043 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with almost 40,700 individuals tested and 15% of people testing positive.

A new Health Officer Order is being issued that extends the stipulation in the previous Health Officer Order through May 15, 2020. The Order also requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all of their employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post their physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses.  All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited.  Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed. It is critical that everyone continue to take these actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Order allows essential businesses to implement the new measures by April 15.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of life we are reporting today and send our sincere condolences to every person affected by these losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Recent data modeling done in partnership with the Department of Health Services and UCLA suggests that our collective distancing efforts are working and that we must continue to stay home whenever possible. The updated Health Officer Order extends ‘Safer at Home’ through May 15, and enhances measures that will protect employees who are working in essential services.”

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wear a face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services.  N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

  • If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

8430

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

8020

— Long Beach

303

— Pasadena

107

Deaths

241

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

228

— Long Beach

8

— Pasadena

5

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

84

–  18 to 40

2617

–  41 to 65

3561

–  over 65

1730

–  Under Investigation

28

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Male

4013

–  Female

3768

–  Other

2

–  Under Investigation

237

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

526

–  Black

429

–  Hispanic/Latino

1621

–  White

1292

–  Other

655

–  Under Investigation

3497

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

2043

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

38

–  Black

26

–  Hispanic/Latino

51

–  White

54

–  Other

7

–  Under Investigation

52

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

20

95.77

City of Alhambra

32

36.9

City of Arcadia

19

32.9

City of Artesia

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

18

35.97

City of Baldwin Park

18

23.45

City of Bell

35

96.33

City of Bell Gardens

23

53.4

City of Bellflower

48

61.75

City of Beverly Hills

71

205.68

City of Bradbury

0

0

City of Burbank

96

89.57

City of Calabasas

23

94.56

City of Carson

113

120.41

City of Cerritos

30

59.92

City of Claremont

10

27.41

City of Commerce

City of Compton

54

54.05

City of Covina

35

71.38

City of Cudahy

20

82.15

City of Culver City

31

77.76

City of Diamond Bar

18

31.3

City of Downey

94

82.27

City of Duarte

8

36.34

City of El Monte

26

22.17

City of El Segundo

10

59.57

City of Gardena

53

86.45

City of Glendale

218

105.57

City of Glendora

18

34.11

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

64

72.08

City of Hermosa Beach

17

86.43

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

39

65.56

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

105

92.44

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

17

82.15

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

21

42.34

City of La Puente

18

44.23

City of La Verne

8

24.04

City of Lakewood

40

49.77

City of Lancaster

79

48.9

City of Lawndale

24

71.4

City of Lomita

18

86.83

City of Lynwood

64

88.83

City of Malibu

14

108.02

City of Manhattan Beach

53

147.23

City of Maywood

25

89.13

City of Monrovia

12

30.93

City of Montebello

46

71.46

City of Monterey Park

29

46.58

City of Norwalk

69

64.11

City of Palmdale

88

55.36

City of Palos Verdes Estates

32

236.65

City of Paramount

36

64.26

City of Pico Rivera

52

80.89

City of Pomona

45

28.86

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

36

84.22

City of Redondo Beach

81

117.91

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

9

110.93

City of Rosemead

12

21.68

City of San Dimas

17

49.25

City of San Fernando

18

73.14

City of San Gabriel

13

31.74

City of San Marino

5

37.66

City of Santa Clarita

130

58.98

City of Santa Fe Springs

5

27.23

City of Santa Monica

88

95.19

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

88

89.65

City of South Pasadena

12

46.06

City of Temple City

11

30.17

City of Torrance

125

83.74

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

12

39.3

City of West Covina

26

24.02

City of West Hollywood

101

273.33

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

44

50.32

Los Angeles

3787

93.63

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

15

182.88

Los Angeles – Alsace

5

40.18

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

Los Angeles – Arleta

23

66.92

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

8

54.55

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

28

89.96

Los Angeles – Bel Air

21

249.14

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

26

207.58

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

19

144.23

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

53

61

Los Angeles – Brentwood

53

171.22

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

63

96.49

Los Angeles – Carthay

28

194.95

Los Angeles – Central

36

92.33

Los Angeles – Century City

24

187.62

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

26

77

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

35

94.44

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

11

119.94

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

11

75.59

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

21

138.59

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

13

94.01

Los Angeles – Crestview

35

307.88

Los Angeles – Del Rey

31

103.55

Los Angeles – Downtown

24

87.25

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

34

85.88

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

37

126.34

Los Angeles – Echo Park

10

70.15

Los Angeles – El Sereno

35

83.72

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

87.54

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

8

78.65

Los Angeles – Encino

49

108.47

Los Angeles – Exposition

0

0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

43

95.73

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

7

80.27

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

42

88.52

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

52

164.54

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

8

74.32

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

42

72.18

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

14

65.1

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

45

264.1

Los Angeles – Harbor City

23

79.12

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

30

68.81

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

16

88.72

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

24

63.27

Los Angeles – Highland Park

27

55.8

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

19

136.99

Los Angeles – Hollywood

110

161.16

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

46

156.28

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

16

56.06

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

Los Angeles – Koreatown

47

90.92

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

6

131.61

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

31

73.45

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

16

121.83

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

23

150.97

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

15

46.02

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

29

361.37

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

28

98.79

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

21

97.19

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

34

80.05

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

8

183.49

Los Angeles – Melrose

192

247.12

Los Angeles – Mid-city

23

153.03

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

19

105.64

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

16

66.32

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

12

49.7

Los Angeles – North Hills

39

63.34

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

113

74.63

Los Angeles – Northridge

37

53.01

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

31

145.6

Los Angeles – Pacoima

49

63.65

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

62

141.3

Los Angeles – Panorama City

58

77.08

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

9

66.27

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

47

112.33

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

10

91.35

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

28

78.68

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

9

137.2

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

62

80.92

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

7

150.99

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

5

118.26

Los Angeles – San Pedro

39

49.98

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

7

157.59

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

72

82.52

Los Angeles – Silverlake

71

161.06

Los Angeles – South Carthay

20

188.77

Los Angeles – South Park

36

94.83

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

Los Angeles – Studio City

22

98.04

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

28

53.35

Los Angeles – Sunland

30

147

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

91

110.44

Los Angeles – Tarzana

44

142.51

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

48

121.57

Los Angeles – Thai Town

9

91.75

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

7

80.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

15

53.94

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

0

Los Angeles – University Park

24

87.41

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

31

103.28

Los Angeles – Valley Village

33

133.5

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

73

78.33

Los Angeles – Venice

34

100.34

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

16

93.02

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

14

182.84

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

21

50.99

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

35

67.31

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

17

202.41

Los Angeles – View Heights

Los Angeles – Watts

24

56.24

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

Los Angeles – West Adams

34

123.05

Los Angeles – West Hills

21

51.79

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

34

90.34

Los Angeles – West Vernon

53

98.8

Los Angeles – Westchester

31

60.07

Los Angeles – Westlake

48

80.87

Los Angeles – Westwood

33

60.99

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

17

47.05

Los Angeles – Wilmington

28

49.57

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

40

79.73

Los Angeles – Winnetka

43

83.03

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

62

91.1

Unincorporated – Acton

5

62.73

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

34

77.95

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

34

80.11

Unincorporated – Athens Village

5

102.1

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

12

155.28

Unincorporated – Castaic

8

29.42

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

12

71.35

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

6

45.65

Unincorporated – Del Aire

5

113.82

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

0

0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

75

59.87

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

9

58.79

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

57

88.09

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

27

48.28

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

0

0

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

10

50.5

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

12

169.71

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

18

79.85

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

6

63.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

6

24.96

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

5

187.9

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

13

25.48

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

5

26.85

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

7

79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier

25

42.21

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

11

52.47

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

8

34.23

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

14

120.33

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

18

111.5

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

28

126.78

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

6

61.01

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

10

37.14

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

0

0

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

20

57.29

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

628

  *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-two previously reported cases and two deaths were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction

 **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

 ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000.

         Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.