L.A. County Launches Free Delivery Service for Older Adults Aged 60+

LA County has just launched a new free delivery service for older adults aged 60+ and individuals with disabilities who are unable to leave their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program will help vulnerable individuals get the groceries, household items, and other necessities they need during this time without having to leave the safety of their homes.

Delivery will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at no extra cost. No application process is required but items must be pre-paid and ready for pickup.

Deliveries can be scheduled by calling 1-888-863-7411 between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.