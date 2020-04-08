HMG-LCCN Helps: Arte Cafe in Cerritos Towne Center offering pick up menu that changes daily

Arte Cafe

Today’s Specials:

Lunch 11:30 to 2:00 pm

Tempura Calamari Steak with Aioli Sandwich and French Fries $9

Petit Filet with mushroom onion mashed potatoes and vegetables $15

Dinner 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Fresh Swordfish and fresh corn cream $19

Prime NY Steak and Scallops with blue cheese brandy Demi sauce $22

All come with potatoes and vegetables

Crème brûlée $2

NY Cheesecake $4

Call 562-865-2783

to order pickup!

Our to-go menu is also available for pickup and delivery through DoorDash.

Thank you for your support!

