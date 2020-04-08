April 8, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 620 (+170) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 29 (+7) Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-two of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 17 people were over the age of 65. One of the individuals over the age of 65 did not have underlying health conditions. Seven people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and two of these individuals did not have underlying health conditions. One person was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old and had underlying health conditions. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1170 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 7,530 cases across all areas of LA County, including 198 deaths. As of today, 1,714 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (23% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with over 36,000 individuals tested and 15% of people testing positive.

Public Health has noted that everyone should wear cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining or providing essential supplies and services. Individuals should use a clean face covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill. The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home and wearing a face covering when out procuring or providing essential services.

“Our hearts go out to every family who has experienced loss related to this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to acknowledge that for many residents, this week represents some of the holiest days of your faith traditions and the inability to fellowship in familiar ways makes celebrating this year particularly difficult. We are grateful to all the accommodations being made to allow people to connect spiritually, while remaining physically distant.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 7530 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 7194* — Long Beach 256 — Pasadena 80 Deaths 198 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 189 — Long Beach 6 — Pasadena 3 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 80 – 18 to 40 2409 – 41 to 65 3170 – over 65 1499 – Under Investigation 36 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Male 3569 – Female 3292 – Under Investigation 333 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 334 – Black 301 – Hispanic/Latino 807 – White 872 – Other 747 – Under Investigation 4133 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 1714 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 19 90.98 City of Alhambra 26 29.98 City of Arcadia 17 29.44 City of Artesia — — City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 14 27.98 City of Baldwin Park 12 15.63 City of Bell 28 77.07 City of Bell Gardens 17 39.47 City of Bellflower 42 54.03 City of Beverly Hills 71 205.68 City of Bradbury 0 0 City of Burbank 83 77.44 City of Calabasas 20 82.23 City of Carson 104 110.82 City of Cerritos 29 57.92 City of Claremont 8 21.93 City of Commerce 0 0 City of Compton 44 44.04 City of Covina 28 57.11 City of Cudahy 19 78.04 City of Culver City 29 72.75 City of Diamond Bar 14 24.34 City of Downey 84 73.51 City of Duarte — — City of El Monte 23 19.61 City of El Segundo 8 47.66 City of Gardena 42 68.5 City of Glendale 166 80.39 City of Glendora 17 32.22 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 55 61.95 City of Hermosa Beach 18 91.51 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 36 60.52 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 92 81 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 16 77.32 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 17 34.27 City of La Puente 14 34.4 City of La Verne 7 21.03 City of Lakewood 37 46.04 City of Lancaster 73 45.18 City of Lawndale 22 65.45 City of Lomita 13 62.71 City of Lynwood 51 70.79 City of Malibu 10 77.15 City of Manhattan Beach 52 144.45 City of Maywood 20 71.3 City of Monrovia 13 33.51 City of Montebello 30 46.6 City of Monterey Park 23 36.94 City of Norwalk 58 53.89 City of Palmdale 65 40.89 City of Palos Verdes Estates 30 221.86 City of Paramount 28 49.98 City of Pico Rivera 43 66.89 City of Pomona 40 25.65 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 35 81.88 City of Redondo Beach 73 106.26 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 8 98.61 City of Rosemead 10 18.07 City of San Dimas 15 43.46 City of San Fernando 16 65.01 City of San Gabriel 12 29.3 City of San Marino 5 37.66 City of Santa Clarita 122 55.35 City of Santa Fe Springs — — City of Santa Monica 81 87.62 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill — — City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 76 77.43 City of South Pasadena 11 42.22 City of Temple City 11 30.17 City of Torrance 111 74.36 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 10 32.75 City of West Covina 17 15.71 City of West Hollywood 98 265.22 City of Westlake Village 5 59.81 City of Whittier 32 36.6 Los Angeles 3360 83.07 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 15 182.88 Los Angeles – Alsace 5 40.18 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 0 0 Los Angeles – Arleta 20 58.19 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 9 61.37 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 26 83.53 Los Angeles – Bel Air 20 237.28 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 26 207.58 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 19 144.23 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 47 54.1 Los Angeles – Brentwood 52 167.99 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning — — Los Angeles – Canoga Park 53 81.18 Los Angeles – Carthay 28 194.95 Los Angeles – Central 32 82.07 Los Angeles – Century City 23 179.8 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 21 62.19 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 30 80.95 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 11 119.94 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 10 68.71 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 16 105.59 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 12 86.77 Los Angeles – Crestview 31 272.7 Los Angeles – Del Rey 29 96.87 Los Angeles – Downtown 23 83.62 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 29 73.25 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 23 78.53 Los Angeles – Echo Park 9 63.13 Los Angeles – El Sereno 24 57.41 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 87.54 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 6 58.99 Los Angeles – Encino 44 97.41 Los Angeles – Exposition 0 0 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 36 80.15 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 6 68.8 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 36 75.88 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 44 139.22 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 7 65.03 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 40 68.74 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 11 51.15 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 45 264.1 Los Angeles – Harbor City 21 72.24 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 26 59.63 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 12 66.54 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 22 57.99 Los Angeles – Highland Park 24 49.6 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 12 86.52 Los Angeles – Hollywood 109 159.7 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 43 146.09 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 15 52.56 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park — — Los Angeles – Koreatown 39 75.45 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 6 131.61 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 30 71.08 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 14 106.6 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 21 137.84 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 14 42.95 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 22 274.14 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 26 91.73 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 20 92.56 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 31 72.99 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 8 183.49 Los Angeles – Melrose 168 216.23 Los Angeles – Mid-city 21 139.72 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 19 105.64 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 13 53.89 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 11 45.56 Los Angeles – North Hills 33 53.59 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 103 68.02 Los Angeles – Northridge 30 42.98 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 31 145.6 Los Angeles – Pacoima 44 57.16 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 50 113.95 Los Angeles – Panorama City 51 67.77 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 9 66.27 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 37 88.43 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 10 91.35 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 24 67.44 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 8 121.95 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 53 69.18 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 5 107.85 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 5 118.26 Los Angeles – San Pedro 36 46.13 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 7 157.59 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 64 73.35 Los Angeles – Silverlake 64 145.18 Los Angeles – South Carthay 20 188.77 Los Angeles – South Park 27 71.13 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — — Los Angeles – Studio City 22 98.04 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 26 49.54 Los Angeles – Sunland 21 102.9 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 86 104.37 Los Angeles – Tarzana 38 123.07 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 37 93.71 Los Angeles – Thai Town 8 81.56 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 6 68.93 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 13 46.75 Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0 Los Angeles – University Park 22 80.13 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 29 96.62 Los Angeles – Valley Village 32 129.45 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 61 65.45 Los Angeles – Venice 29 85.58 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 15 87.21 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 12 156.72 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 18 43.7 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 30 57.69 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 14 166.69 Los Angeles – View Heights — — Los Angeles – Watts 20 46.87 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 0 0 Los Angeles – West Adams 30 108.58 Los Angeles – West Hills 21 51.79 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 35 93 Los Angeles – West Vernon 50 93.21 Los Angeles – Westchester 28 54.26 Los Angeles – Westlake 40 67.39 Los Angeles – Westwood 30 55.44 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 16 44.29 Los Angeles – Wilmington 22 38.95 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 33 65.78 Los Angeles – Winnetka 39 75.31 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 55 80.82 Unincorporated – Acton — — Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 31 71.07 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 0 0 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 27 63.62 Unincorporated – Athens Village 5 102.1 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett — — Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 11 142.34 Unincorporated – Castaic 6 22.07 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 12 71.35 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 5 38.04 Unincorporated – Del Aire 5 113.82 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 0 0 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada — — Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 64 51.09 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 8 52.26 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 42 64.91 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 23 41.13 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 0 0 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 10 50.5 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla — — Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 12 169.71 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles — — Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 17 75.41 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Long Beach NA NA Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 5 53.13 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 5 20.8 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill — — Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 0 0 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 10 19.6 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 5 26.85 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 6 67.81 Unincorporated – South Whittier 22 37.15 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 10 47.7 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 7 29.95 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 14 120.33 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 13 80.53 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 23 104.14 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley — — Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 10 37.14 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 19 54.42 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 732

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

