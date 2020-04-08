________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 8, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 620 (+170) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 29 (+7) Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-two of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 17 people were over the age of 65. One of the individuals over the age of 65 did not have underlying  health conditions. Seven people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and two of these individuals did not have underlying health conditions. One person was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old and had underlying health conditions. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1170 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 7,530 cases across all areas of LA County, including 198 deaths. As of today, 1,714 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (23% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with over 36,000 individuals tested and 15% of people testing positive.

Public Health has noted that everyone should wear cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining or providing essential supplies and services.  Individuals should use a clean face covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill. The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home and wearing a face covering when out procuring or providing essential services.

“Our hearts go out to every family who has experienced loss related to this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to acknowledge that for many residents, this week represents some of the holiest days of your faith traditions and the inability to fellowship in familiar ways makes celebrating this year particularly difficult. We are grateful to all the accommodations being made to allow people to connect spiritually, while remaining physically distant.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

  • If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

7530

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

7194*

— Long Beach

256

— Pasadena

80

Deaths

198

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

189

— Long Beach

6

— Pasadena

3

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

80

–  18 to 40

2409

–  41 to 65

3170

–  over 65

1499

–  Under Investigation

36

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Male

3569

–  Female

3292

–  Under Investigation

333

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

334

–  Black

301

–  Hispanic/Latino

807

–  White

872

–  Other

747

–  Under Investigation

4133

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

1714

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

19

90.98

City of Alhambra

26

29.98

City of Arcadia

17

29.44

City of Artesia

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

14

27.98

City of Baldwin Park

12

15.63

City of Bell

28

77.07

City of Bell Gardens

17

39.47

City of Bellflower

42

54.03

City of Beverly Hills

71

205.68

City of Bradbury

0

0

City of Burbank

83

77.44

City of Calabasas

20

82.23

City of Carson

104

110.82

City of Cerritos

29

57.92

City of Claremont

8

21.93

City of Commerce

0

0

City of Compton

44

44.04

City of Covina

28

57.11

City of Cudahy

19

78.04

City of Culver City

29

72.75

City of Diamond Bar

14

24.34

City of Downey

84

73.51

City of Duarte

City of El Monte

23

19.61

City of El Segundo

8

47.66

City of Gardena

42

68.5

City of Glendale

166

80.39

City of Glendora

17

32.22

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

55

61.95

City of Hermosa Beach

18

91.51

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

36

60.52

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

92

81

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

16

77.32

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

17

34.27

City of La Puente

14

34.4

City of La Verne

7

21.03

City of Lakewood

37

46.04

City of Lancaster

73

45.18

City of Lawndale

22

65.45

City of Lomita

13

62.71

City of Lynwood

51

70.79

City of Malibu

10

77.15

City of Manhattan Beach

52

144.45

City of Maywood

20

71.3

City of Monrovia

13

33.51

City of Montebello

30

46.6

City of Monterey Park

23

36.94

City of Norwalk

58

53.89

City of Palmdale

65

40.89

City of Palos Verdes Estates

30

221.86

City of Paramount

28

49.98

City of Pico Rivera

43

66.89

City of Pomona

40

25.65

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

35

81.88

City of Redondo Beach

73

106.26

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

8

98.61

City of Rosemead

10

18.07

City of San Dimas

15

43.46

City of San Fernando

16

65.01

City of San Gabriel

12

29.3

City of San Marino

5

37.66

City of Santa Clarita

122

55.35

City of Santa Fe Springs

City of Santa Monica

81

87.62

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

76

77.43

City of South Pasadena

11

42.22

City of Temple City

11

30.17

City of Torrance

111

74.36

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

10

32.75

City of West Covina

17

15.71

City of West Hollywood

98

265.22

City of Westlake Village

5

59.81

City of Whittier

32

36.6

Los Angeles

3360

83.07

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

15

182.88

Los Angeles – Alsace

5

40.18

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

0

0

Los Angeles – Arleta

20

58.19

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

9

61.37

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

26

83.53

Los Angeles – Bel Air

20

237.28

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

26

207.58

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

19

144.23

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

47

54.1

Los Angeles – Brentwood

52

167.99

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

53

81.18

Los Angeles – Carthay

28

194.95

Los Angeles – Central

32

82.07

Los Angeles – Century City

23

179.8

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

21

62.19

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

30

80.95

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

11

119.94

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

10

68.71

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

16

105.59

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

12

86.77

Los Angeles – Crestview

31

272.7

Los Angeles – Del Rey

29

96.87

Los Angeles – Downtown

23

83.62

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

29

73.25

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

23

78.53

Los Angeles – Echo Park

9

63.13

Los Angeles – El Sereno

24

57.41

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

87.54

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

6

58.99

Los Angeles – Encino

44

97.41

Los Angeles – Exposition

0

0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

36

80.15

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

6

68.8

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

36

75.88

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

44

139.22

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

7

65.03

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

40

68.74

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

11

51.15

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

45

264.1

Los Angeles – Harbor City

21

72.24

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

26

59.63

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

12

66.54

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

22

57.99

Los Angeles – Highland Park

24

49.6

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

12

86.52

Los Angeles – Hollywood

109

159.7

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

43

146.09

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

15

52.56

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

Los Angeles – Koreatown

39

75.45

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

6

131.61

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

30

71.08

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

14

106.6

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

21

137.84

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

14

42.95

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

22

274.14

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

26

91.73

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

20

92.56

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

31

72.99

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

8

183.49

Los Angeles – Melrose

168

216.23

Los Angeles – Mid-city

21

139.72

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

19

105.64

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

13

53.89

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

11

45.56

Los Angeles – North Hills

33

53.59

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

103

68.02

Los Angeles – Northridge

30

42.98

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

31

145.6

Los Angeles – Pacoima

44

57.16

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

50

113.95

Los Angeles – Panorama City

51

67.77

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

9

66.27

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

37

88.43

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

10

91.35

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

24

67.44

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

8

121.95

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

53

69.18

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

5

107.85

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

5

118.26

Los Angeles – San Pedro

36

46.13

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

7

157.59

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

64

73.35

Los Angeles – Silverlake

64

145.18

Los Angeles – South Carthay

20

188.77

Los Angeles – South Park

27

71.13

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

Los Angeles – Studio City

22

98.04

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

26

49.54

Los Angeles – Sunland

21

102.9

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

86

104.37

Los Angeles – Tarzana

38

123.07

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

37

93.71

Los Angeles – Thai Town

8

81.56

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

6

68.93

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

13

46.75

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

0

Los Angeles – University Park

22

80.13

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

29

96.62

Los Angeles – Valley Village

32

129.45

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

61

65.45

Los Angeles – Venice

29

85.58

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

15

87.21

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

12

156.72

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

18

43.7

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

30

57.69

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

14

166.69

Los Angeles – View Heights

Los Angeles – Watts

20

46.87

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

0

0

Los Angeles – West Adams

30

108.58

Los Angeles – West Hills

21

51.79

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

35

93

Los Angeles – West Vernon

50

93.21

Los Angeles – Westchester

28

54.26

Los Angeles – Westlake

40

67.39

Los Angeles – Westwood

30

55.44

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

16

44.29

Los Angeles – Wilmington

22

38.95

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

33

65.78

Los Angeles – Winnetka

39

75.31

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

55

80.82

Unincorporated – Acton

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

31

71.07

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

0

0

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

27

63.62

Unincorporated – Athens Village

5

102.1

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

11

142.34

Unincorporated – Castaic

6

22.07

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

12

71.35

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

5

38.04

Unincorporated – Del Aire

5

113.82

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

0

0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

64

51.09

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

8

52.26

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

42

64.91

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

23

41.13

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

0

0

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

10

50.5

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

12

169.71

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

17

75.41

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Long Beach

NA

NA

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

5

53.13

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

5

20.8

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

0

0

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

10

19.6

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

5

26.85

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

6

67.81

Unincorporated – South Whittier

22

37.15

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

10

47.7

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

7

29.95

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

14

120.33

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

13

80.53

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

23

104.14

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

10

37.14

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

0

0

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

19

54.42

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

732

 *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

 **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

 ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000.

         Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

