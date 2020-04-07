WHO DID NOT SEE THIS COMING? NYT: Trump fires the head of watchdog panel overseeing stimulus spending

The official, Glenn A. Fine, has been the acting Defense Department inspector general since before Mr. Trump took office. Last week, an umbrella group of agency inspectors general across the executive branch named him the chairman of a new Pandemic Response Accountability Committee with control of an $80 million budget to police how the government carries out the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.
But Mr. Trump has now abruptly named a different federal official — Sean O’Donnell, the Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general — to be the acting Defense Department inspector general.
Serge
April 7, 2020 at 11:39 am
Trump is turning the US into a third world banana republic. This act is on the level of Maduro and others alike. Bad day for democracy.