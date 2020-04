Arte Cafe in Cerritos Towne Center offering pick up menu that changes daily

Today’s Specials:

Lunch 11:30 to 2:00 pm

Curry chicken with rice $9

Seafood Cioppino with mashed potatoes $15

Dinner 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Fresh Alaska halibut and lemon caper butter $21

Pork chop with mushroom wine cream sauce $19

All come with potatoes and vegetables

Crème brûlée $2

Cheesecake $4

Call 562-865-2783 to order pickup!

Our to-go menu is also available for pickup and delivery through DoorDash.

Thank you for your support!

