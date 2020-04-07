April 7, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 550 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 22 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 22 new deaths and 550 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-one of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 16 people were over the age of 65. Six people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and one of these individuals did not have underlying health conditions. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 970 new cases.
To date, Public Health has identified 6,910 cases across all areas of LA County, including 169 deaths. As of today, 1,510 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with over 35,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.
The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home and wearing a face covering when out procuring or providing essential services.
COVID-19 impacts each person’s emotional wellbeing differently. One of the most important aspects of our mental health is feeling connected. Call, email, text or video chat with the people in your life. Reach out every day. This can often provide reassurance to those we care about and those who care about us. If you feel overwhelmed or stressed and would like to speak with someone, you can call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Access Center 24/7 Helpline at (800) 854-7771. For those of you who are experiencing violence or the threat of violence in your home, help is available. The Los Angeles County’s Domestic Violence services and shelters remain open and accepting intakes. You can call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-978-3600 or visit, publichealth.lacounty.gov/dvcouncil for more information. Law enforcement is responding to domestic violence 911 calls, Emergency Protective Orders are being issued, and nonprofit legal services are available.
“We extend our condolences to every family member and friend of a loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “This week, and perhaps next week, it is even more important that we all stay home as much as possible. Adapting to life at home can be challenging, causing feelings of isolation and stress. Please continue to connect with friends and family, and show kindness and compassion for the people in your life. “
Public Health is asking the general public to wear non-medical cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining or providing essential supplies and services. Members of the general public should use a clean face covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.
Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:
Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see the locations were cases have occurred:
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
6910
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
6608*
|
|
— Long Beach
|
230
|
|
— Pasadena
|
72
|
|
Deaths
|
169
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
164
|
|
— Long Beach
|
3
|
|
— Pasadena
|
2
|
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 17
|
73
|
|
– 18 to 40
|
2246
|
|
– 41 to 65
|
2892
|
|
– over 65
|
1364
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
33
|
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Male
|
3313
|
|
– Female
|
2998
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
297
|
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Asian
|
316
|
|
– Black
|
283
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
735
|
|
– White
|
870
|
|
– Other
|
693
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
3711
|
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
1510
|
|
Race/Ethnicity among Deaths
|
|
|
– Asian
|
18
|
|
– Black
|
16
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
26
|
|
– White
|
25
|
|
– Other
|
8
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
71
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
|
Rate***
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
19
|
89.76
|
City of Alhambra
|
24
|
27.68
|
City of Arcadia
|
17
|
29.83
|
City of Artesia
|
—
|
—
|
City of Avalon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Azusa
|
14
|
28.29
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
11
|
14.78
|
City of Bell
|
24
|
65.58
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
12
|
28.03
|
City of Bellflower
|
39
|
51.28
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
70
|
202.01
|
City of Bradbury
|
0
|
0
|
City of Burbank
|
79
|
75.46
|
City of Calabasas
|
20
|
82.7
|
City of Carson
|
96
|
102.41
|
City of Cerritos
|
27
|
54.82
|
City of Claremont
|
6
|
16.61
|
City of Commerce
|
0
|
0
|
City of Compton
|
38
|
37.64
|
City of Covina
|
24
|
48.85
|
City of Cudahy
|
18
|
73.39
|
City of Culver City
|
29
|
71.87
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
14
|
24.51
|
City of Downey
|
79
|
69.41
|
City of Duarte
|
—
|
—
|
City of El Monte
|
22
|
19.34
|
City of El Segundo
|
8
|
48.25
|
City of Gardena
|
37
|
60.98
|
City of Glendale
|
154
|
76.39
|
City of Glendora
|
17
|
32.55
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
—
|
—
|
City of Hawthorne
|
49
|
55.82
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
18
|
91.32
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
0
|
0
|
City of Huntington Park
|
33
|
55.45
|
City of Industry
|
—
|
—
|
City of Inglewood
|
85
|
73.05
|
City of Irwindale
|
0
|
0
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
16
|
78.08
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
City of La Mirada
|
16
|
32.35
|
City of La Puente
|
14
|
34.67
|
City of La Verne
|
7
|
21.14
|
City of Lakewood
|
36
|
46.04
|
City of Lancaster
|
64
|
40.87
|
City of Lawndale
|
20
|
59.92
|
City of Lomita
|
13
|
64.32
|
City of Lynwood
|
47
|
65.11
|
City of Malibu
|
9
|
71.04
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
51
|
145.01
|
City of Maywood
|
20
|
71.1
|
City of Monrovia
|
13
|
34.7
|
City of Montebello
|
27
|
42.37
|
City of Monterey Park
|
21
|
34.36
|
City of Norwalk
|
55
|
52.45
|
City of Palmdale
|
53
|
33.19
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
28
|
204.87
|
City of Paramount
|
27
|
48.02
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
39
|
60.89
|
City of Pomona
|
35
|
22.55
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
34
|
79.24
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
68
|
98.1
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
—
|
—
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
8
|
100.06
|
City of Rosemead
|
10
|
18.16
|
City of San Dimas
|
14
|
41.16
|
City of San Fernando
|
12
|
49.05
|
City of San Gabriel
|
13
|
32.25
|
City of San Marino
|
5
|
36.99
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
112
|
51.06
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
—
|
—
|
City of Santa Monica
|
77
|
82.43
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
—
|
—
|
City of Signal Hill
|
—
|
—
|
City of South El Monte
|
—
|
—
|
City of South Gate
|
69
|
69.18
|
City of South Pasadena
|
11
|
42.41
|
City of Temple City
|
11
|
30.14
|
City of Torrance
|
101
|
68.85
|
City of Vernon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Walnut
|
9
|
29.93
|
City of West Covina
|
16
|
14.86
|
City of West Hollywood
|
96
|
268.17
|
City of Westlake Village
|
—
|
—
|
City of Whittier
|
30
|
34.06
|
Los Angeles
|
3130
|
77.58
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
13
|
153.18
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
20
|
56.96
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
8
|
54.41
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
24
|
80.02
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
20
|
243.37
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
26
|
209.76
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
18
|
135.12
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights
|
42
|
48.14
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
49
|
156.71
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
46
|
72.22
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
27
|
201.22
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
33
|
84.38
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
23
|
189.89
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
21
|
62.01
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
28
|
77.69
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
11
|
118.74
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
10
|
66.64
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
15
|
97.38
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
9
|
65.44
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
31
|
270.84
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
29
|
99.12
|
Los Angeles – Downtown
|
20
|
82.47
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
25
|
63.82
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
18
|
60.42
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
9
|
62.74
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
22
|
52.7
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
5
|
86.48
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
41
|
96.4
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
35
|
77.45
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
6
|
66.94
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
33
|
67.55
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
39
|
124.26
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
7
|
66.9
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
36
|
62.1
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
12
|
55.22
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
45
|
273.97
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
21
|
72.52
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
23
|
52.63
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
10
|
54.35
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
18
|
45.4
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
22
|
45.67
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
11
|
77.71
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
104
|
160.14
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
42
|
145.45
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
14
|
47.64
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
38
|
72.24
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
5
|
108.08
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
28
|
67.21
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
14
|
104.77
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
20
|
132.39
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
13
|
39.33
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
19
|
250.99
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
22
|
75.68
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
18
|
84.35
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
28
|
66.84
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
8
|
182.11
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
164
|
211.25
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
21
|
139.42
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
18
|
101.88
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
12
|
50.05
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
10
|
41.79
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
31
|
50.89
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
98
|
64.75
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
25
|
36.9
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
30
|
144.9
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
39
|
48.79
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
48
|
106.29
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
49
|
64.47
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
9
|
66.25
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
31
|
72.76
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
10
|
100.16
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
24
|
72.28
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
8
|
119.4
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
46
|
60.72
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro
|
31
|
39.84
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
7
|
152.44
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
61
|
71.79
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
61
|
141.24
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
20
|
188.75
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
26
|
66.51
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
22
|
102.79
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
23
|
41.67
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
18
|
87.76
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar
|
81
|
97.89
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
38
|
125.72
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
33
|
84.64
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
6
|
62
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
6
|
73
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
12
|
42.59
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
20
|
74.29
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
28
|
93.81
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
31
|
132.32
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
53
|
57.08
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
28
|
82.02
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
14
|
78.34
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
12
|
157.07
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
16
|
38.4
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
24
|
44.35
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
13
|
151.73
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
19
|
43.27
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
26
|
92.46
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
19
|
48.56
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
32
|
85.35
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
42
|
77.35
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
25
|
49.21
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
37
|
63.05
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
29
|
53.29
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District
|
14
|
36.66
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
21
|
36.66
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
30
|
58.29
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
37
|
72.5
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
54
|
83.67
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
28
|
65.93
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
25
|
60.04
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Bandini Islands
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
9
|
127.14
|
Unincorporated – Castaic
|
6
|
21.18
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
12
|
71.9
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
5
|
39.38
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
5
|
116.88
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
56
|
44.1
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
7
|
43.44
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
39
|
59.29
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
22
|
40.27
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
7
|
35.42
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – La Verne
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
12
|
202.02
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
16
|
67.84
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Long Beach
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lynwood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
5
|
54.51
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
5
|
127.06
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
5
|
20.96
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
10
|
19.66
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains
|
5
|
26.48
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Edwards
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
6
|
69.84
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
18
|
30.9
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
8
|
39.03
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Universal City
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
7
|
29.99
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
14
|
138.61
|
Unincorporated – Walnut
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
12
|
75.06
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
21
|
95.79
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
8
|
30.11
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
15
|
43.38
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
—
|
—
|
– Under Investigation
|
599
|
*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.
**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).
***Rate is crude and is per 100,000.
Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
