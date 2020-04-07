April 7, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 550 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 22 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 22 new deaths and 550 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-one of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 16 people were over the age of 65. Six people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and one of these individuals did not have underlying health conditions. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 970 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 6,910 cases across all areas of LA County, including 169 deaths. As of today, 1,510 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with over 35,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home and wearing a face covering when out procuring or providing essential services.

COVID-19 impacts each person’s emotional wellbeing differently. One of the most important aspects of our mental health is feeling connected. Call, email, text or video chat with the people in your life. Reach out every day. This can often provide reassurance to those we care about and those who care about us. If you feel overwhelmed or stressed and would like to speak with someone, you can call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Access Center 24/7 Helpline at (800) 854-7771. For those of you who are experiencing violence or the threat of violence in your home, help is available. The Los Angeles County’s Domestic Violence services and shelters remain open and accepting intakes. You can call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-978-3600 or visit, publichealth.lacounty.gov/dvcouncil for more information. Law enforcement is responding to domestic violence 911 calls, Emergency Protective Orders are being issued, and nonprofit legal services are available.

“We extend our condolences to every family member and friend of a loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “This week, and perhaps next week, it is even more important that we all stay home as much as possible. Adapting to life at home can be challenging, causing feelings of isolation and stress. Please continue to connect with friends and family, and show kindness and compassion for the people in your life. “

Public Health is asking the general public to wear non-medical cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining or providing essential supplies and services. Members of the general public should use a clean face covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases 6910 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6608* — Long Beach 230 — Pasadena 72 Deaths 169 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 164 — Long Beach 3 — Pasadena 2 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 73 – 18 to 40 2246 – 41 to 65 2892 – over 65 1364 – Under Investigation 33 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Male 3313 – Female 2998 – Under Investigation 297 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 316 – Black 283 – Hispanic/Latino 735 – White 870 – Other 693 – Under Investigation 3711 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 1510 Race/Ethnicity among Deaths – Asian 18 – Black 16 – Hispanic/Latino 26 – White 25 – Other 8 – Under Investigation 71 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 19 89.76 City of Alhambra 24 27.68 City of Arcadia 17 29.83 City of Artesia — — City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 14 28.29 City of Baldwin Park 11 14.78 City of Bell 24 65.58 City of Bell Gardens 12 28.03 City of Bellflower 39 51.28 City of Beverly Hills 70 202.01 City of Bradbury 0 0 City of Burbank 79 75.46 City of Calabasas 20 82.7 City of Carson 96 102.41 City of Cerritos 27 54.82 City of Claremont 6 16.61 City of Commerce 0 0 City of Compton 38 37.64 City of Covina 24 48.85 City of Cudahy 18 73.39 City of Culver City 29 71.87 City of Diamond Bar 14 24.51 City of Downey 79 69.41 City of Duarte — — City of El Monte 22 19.34 City of El Segundo 8 48.25 City of Gardena 37 60.98 City of Glendale 154 76.39 City of Glendora 17 32.55 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 49 55.82 City of Hermosa Beach 18 91.32 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 33 55.45 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 85 73.05 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 16 78.08 City of La Habra Heights 0 0 City of La Mirada 16 32.35 City of La Puente 14 34.67 City of La Verne 7 21.14 City of Lakewood 36 46.04 City of Lancaster 64 40.87 City of Lawndale 20 59.92 City of Lomita 13 64.32 City of Lynwood 47 65.11 City of Malibu 9 71.04 City of Manhattan Beach 51 145.01 City of Maywood 20 71.1 City of Monrovia 13 34.7 City of Montebello 27 42.37 City of Monterey Park 21 34.36 City of Norwalk 55 52.45 City of Palmdale 53 33.19 City of Palos Verdes Estates 28 204.87 City of Paramount 27 48.02 City of Pico Rivera 39 60.89 City of Pomona 35 22.55 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 34 79.24 City of Redondo Beach 68 98.1 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 8 100.06 City of Rosemead 10 18.16 City of San Dimas 14 41.16 City of San Fernando 12 49.05 City of San Gabriel 13 32.25 City of San Marino 5 36.99 City of Santa Clarita 112 51.06 City of Santa Fe Springs — — City of Santa Monica 77 82.43 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill — — City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 69 69.18 City of South Pasadena 11 42.41 City of Temple City 11 30.14 City of Torrance 101 68.85 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 9 29.93 City of West Covina 16 14.86 City of West Hollywood 96 268.17 City of Westlake Village — — City of Whittier 30 34.06 Los Angeles 3130 77.58 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 13 153.18 Los Angeles – Alsace — — Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 0 0 Los Angeles – Arleta 20 56.96 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 8 54.41 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 24 80.02 Los Angeles – Bel Air 20 243.37 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 26 209.76 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 18 135.12 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 42 48.14 Los Angeles – Brentwood 49 156.71 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning — — Los Angeles – Canoga Park 46 72.22 Los Angeles – Carthay 27 201.22 Los Angeles – Central 33 84.38 Los Angeles – Century City 23 189.89 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 21 62.01 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 28 77.69 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 11 118.74 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 10 66.64 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 15 97.38 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 9 65.44 Los Angeles – Crestview 31 270.84 Los Angeles – Del Rey 29 99.12 Los Angeles – Downtown 20 82.47 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 25 63.82 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 18 60.42 Los Angeles – Echo Park 9 62.74 Los Angeles – El Sereno 22 52.7 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 86.48 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley — — Los Angeles – Encino 41 96.4 Los Angeles – Exposition 0 0 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 35 77.45 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 6 66.94 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 33 67.55 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 39 124.26 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 7 66.9 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 36 62.1 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 12 55.22 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 45 273.97 Los Angeles – Harbor City 21 72.52 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 23 52.63 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 10 54.35 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 18 45.4 Los Angeles – Highland Park 22 45.67 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 11 77.71 Los Angeles – Hollywood 104 160.14 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 42 145.45 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 14 47.64 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park — — Los Angeles – Koreatown 38 72.24 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 5 108.08 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 28 67.21 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 14 104.77 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 20 132.39 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 13 39.33 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 19 250.99 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 22 75.68 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 18 84.35 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 28 66.84 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 8 182.11 Los Angeles – Melrose 164 211.25 Los Angeles – Mid-city 21 139.42 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 18 101.88 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 12 50.05 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 10 41.79 Los Angeles – North Hills 31 50.89 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 98 64.75 Los Angeles – Northridge 25 36.9 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 30 144.9 Los Angeles – Pacoima 39 48.79 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 48 106.29 Los Angeles – Panorama City 49 64.47 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 9 66.25 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 31 72.76 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 10 100.16 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 24 72.28 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 8 119.4 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 46 60.72 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch — — Los Angeles – Reynier Village — — Los Angeles – San Pedro 31 39.84 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 7 152.44 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 61 71.79 Los Angeles – Silverlake 61 141.24 Los Angeles – South Carthay 20 188.75 Los Angeles – South Park 26 66.51 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — — Los Angeles – Studio City 22 102.79 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 23 41.67 Los Angeles – Sunland 18 87.76 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 81 97.89 Los Angeles – Tarzana 38 125.72 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 33 84.64 Los Angeles – Thai Town 6 62 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 6 73 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 12 42.59 Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0 Los Angeles – University Park 20 74.29 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 28 93.81 Los Angeles – Valley Village 31 132.32 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 53 57.08 Los Angeles – Venice 28 82.02 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 14 78.34 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 12 157.07 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 16 38.4 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 24 44.35 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 13 151.73 Los Angeles – View Heights — — Los Angeles – Watts 19 43.27 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 0 0 Los Angeles – West Adams 26 92.46 Los Angeles – West Hills 19 48.56 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 32 85.35 Los Angeles – West Vernon 42 77.35 Los Angeles – Westchester 25 49.21 Los Angeles – Westlake 37 63.05 Los Angeles – Westwood 29 53.29 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 14 36.66 Los Angeles – Wilmington 21 36.66 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 30 58.29 Los Angeles – Winnetka 37 72.5 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 54 83.67 Unincorporated – Acton — — Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 28 65.93 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 0 0 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 25 60.04 Unincorporated – Athens Village — — Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett — — Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 9 127.14 Unincorporated – Castaic 6 21.18 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 12 71.9 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 5 39.38 Unincorporated – Del Aire 5 116.88 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 0 0 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada — — Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 56 44.1 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 7 43.44 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 39 59.29 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 22 40.27 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 0 0 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 7 35.42 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla — — Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 12 202.02 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles — — Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 16 67.84 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Long Beach 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 5 54.51 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 127.06 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 5 20.96 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill — — Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 0 0 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 10 19.66 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills — — Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 5 26.48 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 6 69.84 Unincorporated – South Whittier 18 30.9 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 8 39.03 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 7 29.99 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 14 138.61 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 12 75.06 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 21 95.79 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley — — Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 8 30.11 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 15 43.38 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 599

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

