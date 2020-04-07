________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 7, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 550 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 22 Additional Deaths

 

 

 

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 22 new deaths and 550 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-one of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 16 people were over the age of 65. Six people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and one of these individuals did not have underlying health conditions. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 970 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 6,910 cases across all areas of LA County, including 169 deaths. As of today, 1,510 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with over 35,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home and wearing a face covering when out procuring or providing essential services.

COVID-19 impacts each person’s emotional wellbeing differently. One of the most important aspects of our mental health is feeling connected. Call, email, text or video chat with the people in your life.  Reach out every day. This can often provide reassurance to those we care about and those who care about us.  If you feel overwhelmed or stressed and would like to speak with someone, you can call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Access Center 24/7 Helpline at (800) 854-7771. For those of you who are experiencing violence or the threat of violence in your home, help is available. The Los Angeles County’s Domestic Violence services and shelters remain open and accepting intakes.  You can call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-978-3600 or visit, publichealth.lacounty.gov/dvcouncil for more information. Law enforcement is responding to domestic violence 911 calls, Emergency Protective Orders are being issued, and nonprofit legal services are available.

“We extend our condolences to every family member and friend of a loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “This week, and perhaps next week, it is even more important that we all stay home as much as possible.  Adapting to life at home can be challenging, causing feelings of isolation and stress.  Please continue to connect with friends and family, and show kindness and compassion for the people in your life. “

Public Health is asking the general public to wear non-medical cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining or providing essential supplies and services.  Members of the general public should use a clean face covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

  • If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

6910

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6608*

— Long Beach

230

— Pasadena

72

Deaths

169

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

164

— Long Beach

3

— Pasadena

2

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

73

–  18 to 40

2246

–  41 to 65

2892

–  over 65

1364

–  Under Investigation

33

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Male

3313

–  Female

2998

–  Under Investigation

297

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

316

–  Black

283

–  Hispanic/Latino

735

–  White

870

–  Other

693

–  Under Investigation

3711

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

1510

Race/Ethnicity among Deaths

–  Asian

18

–  Black

16

–  Hispanic/Latino

26

–  White

25

–  Other

8

–  Under Investigation

71

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

19

89.76

City of Alhambra

24

27.68

City of Arcadia

17

29.83

City of Artesia

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

14

28.29

City of Baldwin Park

11

14.78

City of Bell

24

65.58

City of Bell Gardens

12

28.03

City of Bellflower

39

51.28

City of Beverly Hills

70

202.01

City of Bradbury

0

0

City of Burbank

79

75.46

City of Calabasas

20

82.7

City of Carson

96

102.41

City of Cerritos

27

54.82

City of Claremont

6

16.61

City of Commerce

0

0

City of Compton

38

37.64

City of Covina

24

48.85

City of Cudahy

18

73.39

City of Culver City

29

71.87

City of Diamond Bar

14

24.51

City of Downey

79

69.41

City of Duarte

City of El Monte

22

19.34

City of El Segundo

8

48.25

City of Gardena

37

60.98

City of Glendale

154

76.39

City of Glendora

17

32.55

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

49

55.82

City of Hermosa Beach

18

91.32

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

33

55.45

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

85

73.05

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

16

78.08

City of La Habra Heights

0

0

City of La Mirada

16

32.35

City of La Puente

14

34.67

City of La Verne

7

21.14

City of Lakewood

36

46.04

City of Lancaster

64

40.87

City of Lawndale

20

59.92

City of Lomita

13

64.32

City of Lynwood

47

65.11

City of Malibu

9

71.04

City of Manhattan Beach

51

145.01

City of Maywood

20

71.1

City of Monrovia

13

34.7

City of Montebello

27

42.37

City of Monterey Park

21

34.36

City of Norwalk

55

52.45

City of Palmdale

53

33.19

City of Palos Verdes Estates

28

204.87

City of Paramount

27

48.02

City of Pico Rivera

39

60.89

City of Pomona

35

22.55

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

34

79.24

City of Redondo Beach

68

98.1

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

8

100.06

City of Rosemead

10

18.16

City of San Dimas

14

41.16

City of San Fernando

12

49.05

City of San Gabriel

13

32.25

City of San Marino

5

36.99

City of Santa Clarita

112

51.06

City of Santa Fe Springs

City of Santa Monica

77

82.43

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

69

69.18

City of South Pasadena

11

42.41

City of Temple City

11

30.14

City of Torrance

101

68.85

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

9

29.93

City of West Covina

16

14.86

City of West Hollywood

96

268.17

City of Westlake Village

City of Whittier

30

34.06

Los Angeles

3130

77.58

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

13

153.18

Los Angeles – Alsace

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

0

0

Los Angeles – Arleta

20

56.96

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

8

54.41

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

24

80.02

Los Angeles – Bel Air

20

243.37

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

26

209.76

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

18

135.12

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

42

48.14

Los Angeles – Brentwood

49

156.71

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

46

72.22

Los Angeles – Carthay

27

201.22

Los Angeles – Central

33

84.38

Los Angeles – Century City

23

189.89

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

21

62.01

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

28

77.69

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

11

118.74

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

10

66.64

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

15

97.38

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

9

65.44

Los Angeles – Crestview

31

270.84

Los Angeles – Del Rey

29

99.12

Los Angeles – Downtown

20

82.47

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

25

63.82

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

18

60.42

Los Angeles – Echo Park

9

62.74

Los Angeles – El Sereno

22

52.7

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

86.48

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

Los Angeles – Encino

41

96.4

Los Angeles – Exposition

0

0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

35

77.45

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

6

66.94

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

33

67.55

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

39

124.26

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

7

66.9

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

36

62.1

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

12

55.22

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

45

273.97

Los Angeles – Harbor City

21

72.52

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

23

52.63

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

10

54.35

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

18

45.4

Los Angeles – Highland Park

22

45.67

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

11

77.71

Los Angeles – Hollywood

104

160.14

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

42

145.45

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

14

47.64

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

Los Angeles – Koreatown

38

72.24

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

5

108.08

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

28

67.21

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

14

104.77

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

20

132.39

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

13

39.33

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

19

250.99

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

22

75.68

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

18

84.35

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

28

66.84

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

8

182.11

Los Angeles – Melrose

164

211.25

Los Angeles – Mid-city

21

139.42

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

18

101.88

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

12

50.05

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

10

41.79

Los Angeles – North Hills

31

50.89

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

98

64.75

Los Angeles – Northridge

25

36.9

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

30

144.9

Los Angeles – Pacoima

39

48.79

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

48

106.29

Los Angeles – Panorama City

49

64.47

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

9

66.25

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

31

72.76

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

10

100.16

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

24

72.28

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

8

119.4

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

46

60.72

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

Los Angeles – San Pedro

31

39.84

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

7

152.44

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

61

71.79

Los Angeles – Silverlake

61

141.24

Los Angeles – South Carthay

20

188.75

Los Angeles – South Park

26

66.51

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

Los Angeles – Studio City

22

102.79

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

23

41.67

Los Angeles – Sunland

18

87.76

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

81

97.89

Los Angeles – Tarzana

38

125.72

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

33

84.64

Los Angeles – Thai Town

6

62

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

6

73

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

12

42.59

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

0

Los Angeles – University Park

20

74.29

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

28

93.81

Los Angeles – Valley Village

31

132.32

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

53

57.08

Los Angeles – Venice

28

82.02

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

14

78.34

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

12

157.07

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

16

38.4

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

24

44.35

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

13

151.73

Los Angeles – View Heights

Los Angeles – Watts

19

43.27

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

0

0

Los Angeles – West Adams

26

92.46

Los Angeles – West Hills

19

48.56

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

32

85.35

Los Angeles – West Vernon

42

77.35

Los Angeles – Westchester

25

49.21

Los Angeles – Westlake

37

63.05

Los Angeles – Westwood

29

53.29

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

14

36.66

Los Angeles – Wilmington

21

36.66

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

30

58.29

Los Angeles – Winnetka

37

72.5

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

54

83.67

Unincorporated – Acton

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

28

65.93

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

0

0

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

25

60.04

Unincorporated – Athens Village

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

9

127.14

Unincorporated – Castaic

6

21.18

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

12

71.9

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

5

39.38

Unincorporated – Del Aire

5

116.88

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

0

0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

56

44.1

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

7

43.44

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

39

59.29

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

22

40.27

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

0

0

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

7

35.42

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

12

202.02

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

16

67.84

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Long Beach

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

5

54.51

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

127.06

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

5

20.96

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

0

0

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

10

19.66

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

5

26.48

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

6

69.84

Unincorporated – South Whittier

18

30.9

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

8

39.03

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

7

29.99

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

14

138.61

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

12

75.06

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

21

95.79

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

8

30.11

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

0

0

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

15

43.38

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

599

 *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

 **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

 ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000.

         Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

