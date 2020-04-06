April 6, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 420 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 15 Additional Deaths

Total stands at 6,360 cases.

Total stands at 147 deaths.

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 15 new deaths and 420 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eight of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 12 people were over the age of 65. Five individuals over the age of 65 did not have underlying health conditions. Three people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and two of these individuals did not have underlying health conditions. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1083 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 6360 cases across all areas of LA County, including 147 deaths. As of today, 1,366 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with over 32,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home and wearing a face covering when out procuring or providing essential services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health are recommending that the general public wear non-medical cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. Wearing a cloth face covering does not eliminate the need to physically distance yourself from others and to wash your hands frequently. Members of the general public should use a clean face covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces. You are asked to wear a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth when you must be in public for essential activities, such as shopping at the grocery store. They are an additional tool that can protect others from possible exposure to respiratory droplets that may come from our mouth when we talk, sneeze or cough. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

“We are saddened to note that the virus continues to devastate families across the county and we extend our deepest condolences to all who are mourning the loss of a loved one,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We cannot underestimate COVID-19, a virus that knows no boundaries, infects people of all ages, and can cause significant illness and death, particularly among people who are elderly or who have underlying serious health conditions. As we expect to see a significant increase in cases over the next few weeks, we are asking that everyone avoid leaving their homes for anything except the most urgent matters. And when you do leave, please make sure to cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering if you will be around others, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from everyone else, and frequently wash your hands. If you are ill, please self-isolate and if you are a close contact of someone who is positive or presumed to be positive for COVID-19, please self-quarantine for 14 days. These are our most powerful tools to slow the spread and reduce the likelihood of overwhelming our health care system. “

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 6360 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6089* — Long Beach 213 — Pasadena 58 Deaths 147 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 142 — Long Beach 3 — Pasadena 2 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 59 – 18 to 40 2072 – 41 to 65 2650 – over 65 1278 – Under Investigation 30 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Male 3082 – Female 2763 – Under Investigation 244 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 1366 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 18 85.03 City of Alhambra 22 25.37 City of Arcadia 16 28.07 City of Artesia — — City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 13 26.27 City of Baldwin Park 11 14.78 City of Bell 22 60.12 City of Bell Gardens 11 25.69 City of Bellflower 37 48.65 City of Beverly Hills 65 187.58 City of Bradbury 0 0 City of Burbank 77 73.55 City of Calabasas 20 82.7 City of Carson 93 99.21 City of Cerritos 23 46.7 City of Claremont 6 16.61 City of Commerce 0 0 City of Compton 36 35.66 City of Covina 22 44.78 City of Cudahy 16 65.24 City of Culver City 27 66.91 City of Diamond Bar 13 22.76 City of Downey 71 62.38 City of Duarte — — City of El Monte 21 18.47 City of El Segundo 7 42.22 City of Gardena 30 49.44 City of Glendale 142 70.43 City of Glendora 16 30.63 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 44 50.13 City of Hermosa Beach 18 91.32 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 29 48.73 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 78 67.03 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 14 68.32 City of La Habra Heights 0 0 City of La Mirada 16 32.35 City of La Puente 13 32.2 City of La Verne 7 21.14 City of Lakewood 32 40.92 City of Lancaster 61 38.95 City of Lawndale 16 47.93 City of Lomita 11 54.43 City of Lynwood 43 59.57 City of Malibu 9 71.04 City of Manhattan Beach 48 136.48 City of Maywood 17 60.44 City of Monrovia 12 32.03 City of Montebello 20 31.38 City of Monterey Park 19 31.09 City of Norwalk 50 47.68 City of Palmdale 46 28.81 City of Palos Verdes Estates 25 182.92 City of Paramount 26 46.24 City of Pico Rivera 32 49.96 City of Pomona 30 19.33 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 33 76.91 City of Redondo Beach 67 96.66 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 8 100.06 City of Rosemead 9 16.35 City of San Dimas 13 38.22 City of San Fernando 12 49.05 City of San Gabriel 11 27.29 City of San Marino 5 36.99 City of Santa Clarita 106 48.32 City of Santa Fe Springs — — City of Santa Monica 74 79.22 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill — — City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 58 58.15 City of South Pasadena 10 38.55 City of Temple City 11 30.14 City of Torrance 92 62.72 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 9 29.93 City of West Covina 15 13.93 City of West Hollywood 86 240.24 City of Westlake Village — — City of Whittier 25 28.38 Los Angeles 2851 70.67 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 13 153.18 Los Angeles – Alsace — — Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 0 0 Los Angeles – Arleta 17 48.42 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 7 47.61 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 21 70.01 Los Angeles – Bel Air 18 219.03 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 25 201.69 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 17 127.62 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 40 45.85 Los Angeles – Brentwood 49 156.71 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning — — Los Angeles – Canoga Park 39 61.23 Los Angeles – Carthay 28 208.67 Los Angeles – Central 24 61.37 Los Angeles – Century City 23 189.89 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 19 56.1 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 27 74.92 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 11 118.74 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 10 66.64 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 14 90.89 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 9 65.44 Los Angeles – Crestview 29 253.36 Los Angeles – Del Rey 27 92.28 Los Angeles – Downtown 21 86.6 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 22 56.16 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 18 60.42 Los Angeles – Echo Park 9 62.74 Los Angeles – El Sereno 20 47.91 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 86.48 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley — — Los Angeles – Encino 41 96.4 Los Angeles – Exposition 0 0 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 32 70.81 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 5 55.78 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 29 59.36 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 33 105.15 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 7 66.9 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 29 50.02 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 10 46.01 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 39 237.44 Los Angeles – Harbor City 20 69.07 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 21 48.06 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 9 48.92 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 19 47.92 Los Angeles – Highland Park 21 43.6 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 9 63.58 Los Angeles – Hollywood 100 153.98 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 39 135.06 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 14 47.64 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park — — Los Angeles – Koreatown 34 64.64 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 5 108.08 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 26 62.41 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 10 74.84 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 18 119.15 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 12 36.31 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 19 250.99 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 18 61.92 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 19 89.03 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 26 62.07 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 7 159.34 Los Angeles – Melrose 147 189.35 Los Angeles – Mid-city 22 146.06 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 17 96.22 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 12 50.05 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 9 37.61 Los Angeles – North Hills 28 45.96 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 90 59.46 Los Angeles – Northridge 22 32.47 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 26 125.58 Los Angeles – Pacoima 31 38.78 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 46 101.86 Los Angeles – Panorama City 38 50 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 9 66.25 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 24 56.33 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 10 100.16 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 20 60.23 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 8 119.4 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 43 56.76 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch — — Los Angeles – Reynier Village — — Los Angeles – San Pedro 31 39.84 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 5 108.89 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 57 67.08 Los Angeles – Silverlake 58 134.3 Los Angeles – South Carthay 19 179.31 Los Angeles – South Park 23 58.83 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — — Los Angeles – Studio City 21 98.12 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 22 39.86 Los Angeles – Sunland 14 68.26 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 70 84.59 Los Angeles – Tarzana 37 122.41 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 27 69.25 Los Angeles – Thai Town 5 51.67 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 6 73 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 0 0 Los Angeles – Tujunga 12 42.59 Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0 Los Angeles – University Park 17 63.14 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 25 83.76 Los Angeles – Valley Village 30 128.05 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 38 40.92 Los Angeles – Venice 26 76.17 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 13 72.75 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 7 91.62 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 14 33.6 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 22 40.65 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 13 151.73 Los Angeles – View Heights — — Los Angeles – Watts 16 36.44 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 0 0 Los Angeles – West Adams 25 88.9 Los Angeles – West Hills 18 46 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 31 82.68 Los Angeles – West Vernon 33 60.77 Los Angeles – Westchester 25 49.21 Los Angeles – Westlake 34 57.94 Los Angeles – Westwood 27 49.61 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 14 36.66 Los Angeles – Wilmington 20 34.92 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 27 52.46 Los Angeles – Winnetka 35 68.58 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 53 82.12 Unincorporated – Acton — — Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 26 61.22 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 0 0 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 23 55.23 Unincorporated – Athens Village — — Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett — — Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 8 113.01 Unincorporated – Castaic 6 21.18 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 12 71.9 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 5 39.38 Unincorporated – Del Aire 5 116.88 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 0 0 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada — — Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 51 40.16 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 6 37.24 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 36 54.73 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 19 34.78 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 0 0 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 6 30.36 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla — — Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 10 168.35 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles — — Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 16 67.84 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Long Beach 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 5 54.51 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 127.06 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel — — Unincorporated – Padua Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill — — Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 0 0 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 8 15.73 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 5 26.48 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 6 69.84 Unincorporated – South Whittier 17 29.19 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 8 39.03 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 7 29.99 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 13 128.71 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 8 50.04 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 20 91.23 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley — — Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 8 30.11 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 14 40.49 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 599

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

