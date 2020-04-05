________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 5, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 663 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 15 Additional Deaths

Total cases now at 5,940

Total deaths now at 132.

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 15 new deaths and 663 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eleven of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 10 people were over the age of 65. Two people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and one person was between the age of 18 and 40 years old. One individual over the age of 65 who died did not have underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1374 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 5,940 cases across all areas of LA County, including 132 deaths. As of today, 1,257 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with almost 31,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.

Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds us we need to use universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick, and that others can infect us.  Along with physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and remaining home when ill, the CDC and Public Health are recommending that the general public wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services.  N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, and those essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

“Each death represents a person, not just a number, and I am so sorry for every family member and loved one lost to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We have some very difficult days ahead and now is the time for all of us to redouble our physical distancing efforts and look after our neighbors, friends, and families who may be at the highest risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Seventy five percent of deaths occur among people 65 years of age and older, and 85% of deaths have been among people with underlying health conditions.  If you are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant, please make sure you are staying home at all times and allowing others to shop for your essential goods.  As we all work together to slow the spread, we need to also do our best to make sure our most vulnerable are supported so they can safely remain home.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

  • If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

5940

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5684*

— Long Beach

198

— Pasadena

58

Deaths

132

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

127

— Long Beach

3

— Pasadena

2

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

57

–  18 to 40

1989

–  41 to 65

2451

–  over 65

1156

–  Under Investigation

31

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Male

2899

–  Female

2547

–  Under Investigation

238

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

1257

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

18

85.03

City of Alhambra

21

24.22

City of Arcadia

14

24.56

City of Artesia

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

13

26.27

City of Baldwin Park

10

13.43

City of Bell

20

54.65

City of Bell Gardens

12

28.03

City of Bellflower

32

42.07

City of Beverly Hills

65

187.58

City of Bradbury

0

0

City of Burbank

70

66.86

City of Calabasas

20

82.7

City of Carson

83

88.54

City of Cerritos

20

40.61

City of Claremont

5

13.84

City of Commerce

0

0

City of Compton

34

33.68

City of Covina

18

36.64

City of Cudahy

15

61.16

City of Culver City

26

64.43

City of Diamond Bar

12

21.01

City of Downey

68

59.75

City of Duarte

City of El Monte

18

15.83

City of El Segundo

7

42.22

City of Gardena

30

49.44

City of Glendale

129

63.99

City of Glendora

14

26.8

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

39

44.43

City of Hermosa Beach

17

86.25

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

26

43.69

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

69

59.3

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

14

68.32

City of La Habra Heights

0

0

City of La Mirada

15

30.32

City of La Puente

12

29.72

City of La Verne

7

21.14

City of Lakewood

29

37.09

City of Lancaster

51

32.57

City of Lawndale

13

38.95

City of Lomita

9

44.53

City of Lynwood

37

51.25

City of Malibu

8

63.15

City of Manhattan Beach

46

130.79

City of Maywood

15

53.33

City of Monrovia

11

29.36

City of Montebello

17

26.67

City of Monterey Park

15

24.54

City of Norwalk

49

46.73

City of Palmdale

37

23.17

City of Palos Verdes Estates

23

168.29

City of Paramount

23

40.91

City of Pico Rivera

31

48.4

City of Pomona

24

15.46

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

28

65.26

City of Redondo Beach

64

92.33

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

8

100.06

City of Rosemead

8

14.53

City of San Dimas

9

26.46

City of San Fernando

9

36.79

City of San Gabriel

10

24.81

City of San Marino

5

36.99

City of Santa Clarita

102

46.5

City of Santa Fe Springs

City of Santa Monica

68

72.8

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

52

52.14

City of South Pasadena

10

38.55

City of Temple City

9

24.66

City of Torrance

86

58.63

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

8

26.61

City of West Covina

12

11.14

City of West Hollywood

83

231.86

City of Westlake Village

City of Whittier

23

26.11

Los Angeles

2659

65.91

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

13

153.18

Los Angeles – Alsace

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

0

0

Los Angeles – Arleta

15

42.72

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

6

40.81

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

20

66.68

Los Angeles – Bel Air

18

219.03

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

25

201.69

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

17

127.62

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

37

42.41

Los Angeles – Brentwood

49

156.71

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

32

50.24

Los Angeles – Carthay

26

193.77

Los Angeles – Central

24

61.37

Los Angeles – Century City

23

189.89

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

17

50.2

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

24

66.59

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

10

107.94

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

10

66.64

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

12

77.9

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

9

65.44

Los Angeles – Crestview

23

200.94

Los Angeles – Del Rey

27

92.28

Los Angeles – Downtown

19

78.35

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

21

53.61

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

16

53.71

Los Angeles – Echo Park

9

62.74

Los Angeles – El Sereno

18

43.12

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

86.48

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

Los Angeles – Encino

39

91.69

Los Angeles – Exposition

0

0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

28

61.96

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

28

57.32

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

30

95.59

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

7

66.9

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

27

46.57

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

10

46.01

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

38

231.35

Los Angeles – Harbor City

19

65.61

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

18

41.19

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

9

48.92

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

16

40.36

Los Angeles – Highland Park

19

39.45

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

8

56.52

Los Angeles – Hollywood

96

147.82

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

39

135.06

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

14

47.64

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

Los Angeles – Koreatown

32

60.83

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

5

108.08

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

25

60.01

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

10

74.84

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

17

112.53

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

11

33.28

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

16

211.36

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

16

55.04

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

19

89.03

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

25

59.68

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

6

136.58

Los Angeles – Melrose

140

180.33

Los Angeles – Mid-city

21

139.42

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

17

96.22

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

12

50.05

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

8

33.43

Los Angeles – North Hills

22

36.11

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

91

60.12

Los Angeles – Northridge

23

33.95

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

26

125.58

Los Angeles – Pacoima

30

37.53

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

41

90.79

Los Angeles – Panorama City

33

43.42

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

8

58.89

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

21

49.29

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

8

80.13

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

21

63.24

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

7

104.48

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

38

50.16

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

Los Angeles – San Pedro

26

33.41

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

5

108.89

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

56

65.91

Los Angeles – Silverlake

55

127.35

Los Angeles – South Carthay

20

188.75

Los Angeles – South Park

22

56.28

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

Los Angeles – Studio City

21

98.12

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

18

32.61

Los Angeles – Sunland

13

63.38

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

61

73.72

Los Angeles – Tarzana

37

122.41

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

24

61.56

Los Angeles – Thai Town

5

51.67

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

6

73

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

0

0

Los Angeles – Tujunga

10

35.49

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

0

Los Angeles – University Park

16

59.43

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

21

70.36

Los Angeles – Valley Village

30

128.05

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

36

38.77

Los Angeles – Venice

25

73.24

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

12

67.15

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

6

78.53

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

14

33.6

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

21

38.8

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

11

128.38

Los Angeles – View Heights

Los Angeles – Watts

15

34.16

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

0

0

Los Angeles – West Adams

21

74.68

Los Angeles – West Hills

18

46

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

29

77.35

Los Angeles – West Vernon

27

49.72

Los Angeles – Westchester

24

47.25

Los Angeles – Westlake

31

52.83

Los Angeles – Westwood

27

49.61

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

12

31.42

Los Angeles – Wilmington

19

33.17

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

23

44.69

Los Angeles – Winnetka

29

56.82

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

47

72.82

Unincorporated – Acton

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

25

58.87

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

0

0

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

22

52.83

Unincorporated – Athens Village

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

8

113.01

Unincorporated – Castaic

5

17.65

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

10

59.92

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

Unincorporated – Del Aire

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

0

0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

0

0

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

44

34.65

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

6

37.24

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

35

53.21

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

17

31.12

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

0

0

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

5

25.3

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

10

168.35

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

15

63.6

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Long Beach

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

5

54.51

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

0

0

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

8

15.73

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

5

26.48

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

5

58.2

Unincorporated – South Whittier

15

25.75

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

7

34.15

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

6

25.7

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

12

118.81

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

7

43.78

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

20

91.23

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

8

30.11

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

0

0

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

12

34.7

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

614

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases divided by the underlying population and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

         Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

