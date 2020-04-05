April 5, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 663 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 15 Additional Deaths

Total cases now at 5,940

Total deaths now at 132.

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 15 new deaths and 663 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eleven of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 10 people were over the age of 65. Two people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and one person was between the age of 18 and 40 years old. One individual over the age of 65 who died did not have underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1374 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 5,940 cases across all areas of LA County, including 132 deaths. As of today, 1,257 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with almost 31,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.

Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds us we need to use universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick, and that others can infect us. Along with physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and remaining home when ill, the CDC and Public Health are recommending that the general public wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, and those essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

“Each death represents a person, not just a number, and I am so sorry for every family member and loved one lost to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We have some very difficult days ahead and now is the time for all of us to redouble our physical distancing efforts and look after our neighbors, friends, and families who may be at the highest risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Seventy five percent of deaths occur among people 65 years of age and older, and 85% of deaths have been among people with underlying health conditions. If you are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant, please make sure you are staying home at all times and allowing others to shop for your essential goods. As we all work together to slow the spread, we need to also do our best to make sure our most vulnerable are supported so they can safely remain home.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 5940 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5684* — Long Beach 198 — Pasadena 58 Deaths 132 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 127 — Long Beach 3 — Pasadena 2 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 57 – 18 to 40 1989 – 41 to 65 2451 – over 65 1156 – Under Investigation 31 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Male 2899 – Female 2547 – Under Investigation 238 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 1257 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 18 85.03 City of Alhambra 21 24.22 City of Arcadia 14 24.56 City of Artesia — — City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 13 26.27 City of Baldwin Park 10 13.43 City of Bell 20 54.65 City of Bell Gardens 12 28.03 City of Bellflower 32 42.07 City of Beverly Hills 65 187.58 City of Bradbury 0 0 City of Burbank 70 66.86 City of Calabasas 20 82.7 City of Carson 83 88.54 City of Cerritos 20 40.61 City of Claremont 5 13.84 City of Commerce 0 0 City of Compton 34 33.68 City of Covina 18 36.64 City of Cudahy 15 61.16 City of Culver City 26 64.43 City of Diamond Bar 12 21.01 City of Downey 68 59.75 City of Duarte — — City of El Monte 18 15.83 City of El Segundo 7 42.22 City of Gardena 30 49.44 City of Glendale 129 63.99 City of Glendora 14 26.8 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 39 44.43 City of Hermosa Beach 17 86.25 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 26 43.69 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 69 59.3 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 14 68.32 City of La Habra Heights 0 0 City of La Mirada 15 30.32 City of La Puente 12 29.72 City of La Verne 7 21.14 City of Lakewood 29 37.09 City of Lancaster 51 32.57 City of Lawndale 13 38.95 City of Lomita 9 44.53 City of Lynwood 37 51.25 City of Malibu 8 63.15 City of Manhattan Beach 46 130.79 City of Maywood 15 53.33 City of Monrovia 11 29.36 City of Montebello 17 26.67 City of Monterey Park 15 24.54 City of Norwalk 49 46.73 City of Palmdale 37 23.17 City of Palos Verdes Estates 23 168.29 City of Paramount 23 40.91 City of Pico Rivera 31 48.4 City of Pomona 24 15.46 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 28 65.26 City of Redondo Beach 64 92.33 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 8 100.06 City of Rosemead 8 14.53 City of San Dimas 9 26.46 City of San Fernando 9 36.79 City of San Gabriel 10 24.81 City of San Marino 5 36.99 City of Santa Clarita 102 46.5 City of Santa Fe Springs — — City of Santa Monica 68 72.8 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill — — City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 52 52.14 City of South Pasadena 10 38.55 City of Temple City 9 24.66 City of Torrance 86 58.63 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 8 26.61 City of West Covina 12 11.14 City of West Hollywood 83 231.86 City of Westlake Village — — City of Whittier 23 26.11 Los Angeles 2659 65.91 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 13 153.18 Los Angeles – Alsace — — Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 0 0 Los Angeles – Arleta 15 42.72 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 6 40.81 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 20 66.68 Los Angeles – Bel Air 18 219.03 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 25 201.69 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 17 127.62 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 37 42.41 Los Angeles – Brentwood 49 156.71 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning — — Los Angeles – Canoga Park 32 50.24 Los Angeles – Carthay 26 193.77 Los Angeles – Central 24 61.37 Los Angeles – Century City 23 189.89 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 17 50.2 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 24 66.59 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 10 107.94 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 10 66.64 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 12 77.9 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 9 65.44 Los Angeles – Crestview 23 200.94 Los Angeles – Del Rey 27 92.28 Los Angeles – Downtown 19 78.35 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 21 53.61 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 16 53.71 Los Angeles – Echo Park 9 62.74 Los Angeles – El Sereno 18 43.12 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 86.48 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley — — Los Angeles – Encino 39 91.69 Los Angeles – Exposition 0 0 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 28 61.96 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square — — Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 28 57.32 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 30 95.59 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 7 66.9 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 27 46.57 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 10 46.01 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 38 231.35 Los Angeles – Harbor City 19 65.61 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 18 41.19 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 9 48.92 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 16 40.36 Los Angeles – Highland Park 19 39.45 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 8 56.52 Los Angeles – Hollywood 96 147.82 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 39 135.06 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 14 47.64 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park — — Los Angeles – Koreatown 32 60.83 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 5 108.08 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 25 60.01 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 10 74.84 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 17 112.53 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 11 33.28 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 16 211.36 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 16 55.04 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 19 89.03 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 25 59.68 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 6 136.58 Los Angeles – Melrose 140 180.33 Los Angeles – Mid-city 21 139.42 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 17 96.22 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 12 50.05 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 8 33.43 Los Angeles – North Hills 22 36.11 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 91 60.12 Los Angeles – Northridge 23 33.95 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 26 125.58 Los Angeles – Pacoima 30 37.53 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 41 90.79 Los Angeles – Panorama City 33 43.42 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 8 58.89 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 21 49.29 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 8 80.13 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 21 63.24 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 7 104.48 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 38 50.16 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch — — Los Angeles – Reynier Village — — Los Angeles – San Pedro 26 33.41 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 5 108.89 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 56 65.91 Los Angeles – Silverlake 55 127.35 Los Angeles – South Carthay 20 188.75 Los Angeles – South Park 22 56.28 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — — Los Angeles – Studio City 21 98.12 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 18 32.61 Los Angeles – Sunland 13 63.38 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 61 73.72 Los Angeles – Tarzana 37 122.41 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 24 61.56 Los Angeles – Thai Town 5 51.67 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 6 73 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 0 0 Los Angeles – Tujunga 10 35.49 Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0 Los Angeles – University Park 16 59.43 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 21 70.36 Los Angeles – Valley Village 30 128.05 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 36 38.77 Los Angeles – Venice 25 73.24 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 12 67.15 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 6 78.53 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 14 33.6 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 21 38.8 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 11 128.38 Los Angeles – View Heights — — Los Angeles – Watts 15 34.16 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 0 0 Los Angeles – West Adams 21 74.68 Los Angeles – West Hills 18 46 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 29 77.35 Los Angeles – West Vernon 27 49.72 Los Angeles – Westchester 24 47.25 Los Angeles – Westlake 31 52.83 Los Angeles – Westwood 27 49.61 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 12 31.42 Los Angeles – Wilmington 19 33.17 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 23 44.69 Los Angeles – Winnetka 29 56.82 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 47 72.82 Unincorporated – Acton — — Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 25 58.87 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 0 0 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 22 52.83 Unincorporated – Athens Village — — Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett — — Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 8 113.01 Unincorporated – Castaic 5 17.65 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 10 59.92 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) — — Unincorporated – Del Aire — — Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 0 0 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 0 0 Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada — — Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 44 34.65 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 6 37.24 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 35 53.21 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 17 31.12 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 0 0 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 5 25.3 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla — — Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 10 168.35 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles — — Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 15 63.6 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Long Beach 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 5 54.51 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia — — Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel — — Unincorporated – Padua Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill — — Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 0 0 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 8 15.73 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 5 26.48 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 5 58.2 Unincorporated – South Whittier 15 25.75 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 7 34.15 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 6 25.7 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 12 118.81 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 7 43.78 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 20 91.23 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley — — Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 8 30.11 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 12 34.7 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 614

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases divided by the underlying population and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

