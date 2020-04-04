________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 4, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 711 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 28 Additional Deaths

 

Total stands at 5,277 cases

 

 

 

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 28 new deaths and 711 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).  Twenty-one of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 17 people were over the age of 65.  Two individuals over the age of 65 who died did not have underlying health conditions. Nine people who died were between the ages of 18 and 65; six people who died in this age group had underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.  Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1238 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 5277 cases across all areas of LA County, including 117 deaths. As of today, 1168 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with almost 29,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.

Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds us we need to use universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick, and that others can infect us.  Along with physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and remaining home when ill, the CDC is recommending that the general public wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services.  N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, and those essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

“This is the most dramatic increase in deaths we have seen since the COVID-19 crisis began, and our condolences go out to each and every person impacted by these heartbreaking losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Though COVID-19 can infect people of all ages, most of the deaths we see continue to be among individuals over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. Now, more than ever, we must unify as a community to protect this vulnerable population by making sure they are able to stay home and take every precaution. This is the time for neighbors, friends, and families to make sure that those at highest risk for serious illness from COVID-19 are able to easily and safely remain in their homes with all their needs met. So, call and check in on our elderly community members, and when possible, safely drop off any supplies they may need, from a safe social distance.  These are tough times, but we are a caring LA County, and we will get through this together.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

  • If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

5277

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5069

— Long Beach

171

— Pasadena

37

Deaths

117

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

114

— Long Beach

3

— Pasadena

0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

48

–  18 to 40

1785

–  41 to 65

2160

–  over 65

1050

–  Under Investigation

26

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Male

2641

–  Female

2277

–  Under Investigation

151

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

1168

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate

City of Agoura Hills

17

80.31

City of Alhambra

19

21.91

City of Arcadia

13

22.81

City of Artesia

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

8

16.17

City of Baldwin Park

9

12.09

City of Bell

16

43.72

City of Bell Gardens

10

23.36

City of Bellflower

30

39.44

City of Beverly Hills

60

173.15

City of Bradbury

0

0

City of Burbank

61

58.27

City of Calabasas

16

66.16

City of Carson

69

73.61

City of Cerritos

15

30.46

City of Claremont

3

8.31

City of Commerce

0

0

City of Compton

31

30.71

City of Covina

14

28.5

City of Cudahy

12

48.93

City of Culver City

23

57

City of Diamond Bar

11

19.26

City of Downey

52

45.69

City of Duarte

City of El Monte

12

10.55

City of El Segundo

6

36.19

City of Gardena

23

37.9

City of Glendale

118

58.53

City of Glendora

11

21.06

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

32

36.46

City of Hermosa Beach

17

86.25

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

20

33.61

City of Industry

0

0

City of Inglewood

62

53.28

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

11

53.68

City of La Habra Heights

0

0

City of La Mirada

13

26.28

City of La Puente

11

27.24

City of La Verne

4

12.08

City of Lakewood

28

35.81

City of Lancaster

43

27.46

City of Lawndale

10

29.96

City of Lomita

7

34.63

City of Lynwood

28

38.79

City of Malibu

8

63.15

City of Manhattan Beach

46

130.79

City of Maywood

14

49.77

City of Monrovia

9

24.02

City of Montebello

11

17.26

City of Monterey Park

15

24.54

City of Norwalk

38

36.24

City of Palmdale

31

19.41

City of Palos Verdes Estates

21

153.65

City of Paramount

19

33.79

City of Pico Rivera

27

42.15

City of Pomona

24

15.46

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

27

62.93

City of Redondo Beach

62

89.45

City of Rolling Hills

0

0

City of Rolling Hills Estates

7

87.55

City of Rosemead

6

10.9

City of San Dimas

7

20.58

City of San Fernando

8

32.7

City of San Gabriel

7

17.36

City of San Marino

5

36.99

City of Santa Clarita

89

40.57

City of Santa Fe Springs

City of Santa Monica

65

69.59

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

42

42.11

City of South Pasadena

9

34.7

City of Temple City

5

13.7

City of Torrance

85

57.95

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

7

23.28

City of West Covina

9

8.36

City of West Hollywood

81

226.27

City of Westlake Village

City of Whittier

21

23.84

Los Angeles

2361

58.52

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

11

129.61

Los Angeles – Alsace

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

0

0

Los Angeles – Arleta

13

37.03

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

18

60.01

Los Angeles – Bel Air

15

182.53

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

24

193.63

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

16

120.11

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

36

41.26

Los Angeles – Brentwood

46

147.12

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

29

45.53

Los Angeles – Carthay

24

178.86

Los Angeles – Central

20

51.14

Los Angeles – Century City

21

173.38

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

15

44.29

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

21

58.27

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

10

107.94

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

10

66.64

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

10

64.92

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

8

58.16

Los Angeles – Crestview

20

174.73

Los Angeles – Del Rey

25

85.45

Los Angeles – Downtown

18

74.23

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

18

45.95

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

16

53.71

Los Angeles – Echo Park

8

55.76

Los Angeles – El Sereno

16

38.33

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

86.48

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

Los Angeles – Encino

39

91.69

Los Angeles – Exposition

0

0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

22

48.68

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

22

45.03

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

28

89.21

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

7

66.9

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

22

37.95

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

10

46.01

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

37

225.27

Los Angeles – Harbor City

18

62.16

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

15

34.33

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

9

48.92

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

12

30.27

Los Angeles – Highland Park

15

31.14

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

7

49.45

Los Angeles – Hollywood

84

129.34

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

37

128.14

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

11

37.43

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

0

0

Los Angeles – Koreatown

27

51.33

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

20

48.01

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

9

67.36

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

15

99.29

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

11

33.28

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

12

158.52

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

14

48.16

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

19

89.03

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

24

57.29

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

6

136.58

Los Angeles – Melrose

129

166.16

Los Angeles – Mid-city

17

112.87

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

15

84.9

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

11

45.88

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

8

33.43

Los Angeles – North Hills

21

34.47

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

86

56.82

Los Angeles – Northridge

21

30.99

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

26

125.58

Los Angeles – Pacoima

22

27.52

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

39

86.36

Los Angeles – Panorama City

27

35.52

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

6

44.17

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

16

37.56

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

8

80.13

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

16

48.18

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

6

89.55

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

34

44.88

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

Los Angeles – San Pedro

25

32.13

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

5

108.89

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

52

61.2

Los Angeles – Silverlake

46

106.51

Los Angeles – South Carthay

17

160.44

Los Angeles – South Park

17

43.49

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

0

0

Los Angeles – Studio City

19

88.77

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

13

23.55

Los Angeles – Sunland

10

48.75

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

52

62.84

Los Angeles – Tarzana

33

109.17

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

18

46.17

Los Angeles – Thai Town

5

51.67

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

6

73

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

0

0

Los Angeles – Tujunga

8

28.39

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

0

Los Angeles – University Park

15

55.71

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

17

56.96

Los Angeles – Valley Village

29

123.78

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

33

35.54

Los Angeles – Venice

20

58.59

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

10

55.96

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

5

65.45

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

11

26.4

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

15

27.72

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

9

105.04

Los Angeles – View Heights

Los Angeles – Watts

14

31.88

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

0

0

Los Angeles – West Adams

20

71.12

Los Angeles – West Hills

15

38.34

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

27

72.02

Los Angeles – West Vernon

26

47.88

Los Angeles – Westchester

23

45.28

Los Angeles – Westlake

27

46.01

Los Angeles – Westwood

27

49.61

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

13

34.04

Los Angeles – Wilmington

19

33.17

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

19

36.92

Los Angeles – Winnetka

25

48.99

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

43

66.62

Unincorporated – Acton

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

0

0

Unincorporated – Altadena

18

42.39

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

0

0

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

22

52.83

Unincorporated – Athens Village

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

0

0

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

7

98.88

Unincorporated – Castaic

5

17.65

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

9

53.92

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

Unincorporated – Del Aire

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

0

0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

0

0

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

40

31.5

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

29

44.09

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

13

23.79

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

0

0

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

8

134.68

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

0

0

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

12

50.88

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

0

0

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Long Beach

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

5

54.51

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

0

0

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

8

15.73

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

5

58.2

Unincorporated – South Whittier

13

22.32

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

7

34.15

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

5

21.42

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

11

108.91

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

18

82.11

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

17

2548.73

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

7

26.35

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

0

0

Unincorporated – Whittier

0

0

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

10

28.92

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

606

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases divided by the underlying population and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

         Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

