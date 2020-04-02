April 2, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 534 New Cases, 13 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twelve of the 13 deaths reported today occurred in people over the age of 65; one person was between 41– 65 years old. All reported underlying health conditions except for one individual over the age of 65. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1047 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 4045 cases across all areas of LA County, including 78 deaths. Upon further investigation, seven cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 879 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that we need to think about using universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick.

“Our hearts go out to the families of every Angeleno who has lost someone to this frightening disease,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “The psychological impact of rising case counts and deaths is real, both individually and collectively, and I urge everyone to take care of their emotional health and to check in frequently with those in your extended communities. This will be a long haul, and we have many weeks of work ahead before we begin to see the benefits of our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. But if we act as one community against this virus, by staying home as much as possible, self-isolating when we are sick and self-quarantining if we’ve been exposed, we will get through this, together.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases 4045 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3869* — Long Beach 139 — Pasadena 37 Deaths 78 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 77 — Long Beach 1 — Pasadena 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 36 – 18 to 40 1385 – 41 to 65 1630 – over 65 787 – Unknown 31 Hospitalization – Hospitalized (Ever) 879 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 14 66.14 City of Alhambra 15 17.3 City of Arcadia 12 21.06 City of Artesia — — City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 8 16.17 City of Baldwin Park 5 6.72 City of Bell 14 38.26 City of Bell Gardens 5 11.68 City of Bellflower 24 31.55 City of Beverly Hills 45 129.86 City of Bradbury 0 0 City of Burbank 41 39.16 City of Calabasas 13 53.76 City of Carson 55 58.67 City of Cerritos 10 20.3 City of Claremont 3 8.31 City of Commerce 0 0 City of Compton 24 23.77 City of Covina 11 22.39 City of Cudahy 9 36.7 City of Culver City 19 47.09 City of Diamond Bar 7 12.25 City of Downey 43 37.78 City of Duarte — — City of El Monte 7 6.16 City of El Segundo — — City of Gardena 17 28.02 City of Glendale 93 46.13 City of Glendora 7 13.4 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 26 29.62 City of Hermosa Beach 15 76.1 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 15 25.21 City of Industry 0 0 City of Inglewood 44 37.81 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 8 39.04 City of La Habra Heights 0 0 City of La Mirada 11 22.24 City of La Puente 7 17.34 City of La Verne 2 6.04 City of Lakewood 21 26.86 City of Lancaster 33 21.07 City of Lawndale 8 23.97 City of Lomita — — City of Lynwood 21 29.09 City of Malibu 5 39.47 City of Manhattan Beach 43 122.26 City of Maywood 10 35.55 City of Monrovia 7 18.68 City of Montebello 9 14.12 City of Monterey Park 11 18 City of Norwalk 26 24.79 City of Palmdale 20 12.52 City of Palos Verdes Estates 18 131.7 City of Paramount 13 23.12 City of Pico Rivera 15 23.42 City of Pomona 15 9.66 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 20 46.61 City of Redondo Beach 54 77.9 City of Rolling Hills 0 0 City of Rolling Hills Estates 5 62.54 City of Rosemead 3 5.45 City of San Dimas 6 17.64 City of San Fernando 5 20.44 City of San Gabriel 7 17.36 City of San Marino — — City of Santa Clarita 65 29.63 City of Santa Fe Springs — — City of Santa Monica 56 59.95 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill — — City of South El Monte 0 0 City of South Gate 30 30.08 City of South Pasadena 7 26.99 City of Temple City 1 2.74 City of Torrance 69 47.04 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 4 13.3 City of West Covina 7 6.5 City of West Hollywood 68 189.95 City of Westlake Village — — City of Whittier 16 18.17 Los Angeles 1787 44.29 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 8 94.26 Los Angeles – Alsace — — Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 0 0 Los Angeles – Arleta 7 19.94 Los Angeles – Atwater Village — — Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 13 43.34 Los Angeles – Bel Air 12 146.02 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 23 185.56 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 15 112.6 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 20 22.92 Los Angeles – Brentwood 42 134.33 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning — — Los Angeles – Canoga Park 16 25.12 Los Angeles – Carthay 17 126.7 Los Angeles – Central 16 40.91 Los Angeles – Century City 17 140.36 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 11 32.48 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 20 55.5 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 9 97.15 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 5 33.32 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 9 58.43 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 7 50.89 Los Angeles – Crestview 17 148.52 Los Angeles – Del Rey 20 68.36 Los Angeles – Downtown 15 61.86 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 13 33.18 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 12 40.28 Los Angeles – Echo Park 6 41.82 Los Angeles – El Sereno 9 21.56 Los Angeles – Elysian Park — — Los Angeles – Elysian Valley — — Los Angeles – Encino 33 77.59 Los Angeles – Exposition 0 0 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 13 28.77 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 18 36.85 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 18 57.35 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 5 47.78 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 19 32.77 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 8 36.81 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 34 207 Los Angeles – Harbor City 8 27.63 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 11 25.17 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 6 32.61 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 5 12.61 Los Angeles – Highland Park 10 20.76 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 6 42.39 Los Angeles – Hollywood 71 109.32 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 34 117.75 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 10 34.03 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 0 0 Los Angeles – Koreatown 21 39.92 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square — — Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 16 38.41 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 8 59.87 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 10 66.19 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 6 18.15 Los Angeles – Little Armenia — — Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 9 30.96 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 16 74.98 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 21 50.13 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 6 136.58 Los Angeles – Melrose 113 145.55 Los Angeles – Mid-city 14 92.95 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 12 67.92 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 6 25.03 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington — — Los Angeles – North Hills 13 21.34 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 57 37.66 Los Angeles – Northridge 14 20.66 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 24 115.92 Los Angeles – Pacoima 8 10.01 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 28 62 Los Angeles – Panorama City 16 21.05 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 6 44.17 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 9 21.13 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 7 70.11 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 12 36.14 Los Angeles – Rancho Park — — Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 21 27.72 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch — — Los Angeles – Reynier Village — — Los Angeles – San Pedro 19 24.42 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 5 108.89 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 43 50.61 Los Angeles – Silverlake 25 57.89 Los Angeles – South Carthay 14 132.13 Los Angeles – South Park 12 30.7 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 0 0 Los Angeles – Studio City 19 88.77 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 10 18.12 Los Angeles – Sunland 9 43.88 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 35 42.3 Los Angeles – Tarzana 29 95.94 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 12 30.78 Los Angeles – Thai Town — — Los Angeles – Toluca Lake — — Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 0 0 Los Angeles – Tujunga 5 17.75 Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0 Los Angeles – University Park 15 55.71 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 11 36.86 Los Angeles – Valley Village 23 98.17 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 22 23.69 Los Angeles – Venice 20 58.59 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 7 39.17 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 5 65.45 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 7 16.8 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 7 12.93 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 6 70.03 Los Angeles – View Heights — — Los Angeles – Watts 11 25.05 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 0 0 Los Angeles – West Adams 15 53.34 Los Angeles – West Hills 11 28.11 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 24 64.01 Los Angeles – West Vernon 17 31.31 Los Angeles – Westchester 18 35.43 Los Angeles – Westlake 20 34.08 Los Angeles – Westwood 25 45.94 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 12 31.42 Los Angeles – Wilmington 13 22.7 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 15 29.15 Los Angeles – Winnetka 15 29.39 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 33 51.13 Unincorporated – Acton — — Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 0 0 Unincorporated – Altadena 16 37.68 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 0 0 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 15 36.02 Unincorporated – Athens Village — — Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett 0 0 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country — — Unincorporated – Castaic 4 14.12 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 6 35.95 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) — — Unincorporated – Del Aire — — Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 0 0 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 0 0 Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada — — Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 23 18.11 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 23 34.96 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 12 21.96 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 0 0 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose — — Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla — — Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 6 101.01 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles — — Unincorporated – Lake Manor 0 0 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 9 38.16 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 0 0 Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Long Beach 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 5 54.51 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia — — Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel — — Unincorporated – Padua Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill — — Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 0 0 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 6 11.8 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains — — Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 5 58.2 Unincorporated – South Whittier 9 15.45 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 5 24.39 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda — — Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 7 69.31 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park — — Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 11 50.18 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley — — Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 0 0 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 2 7.53 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 6 17.35 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 505

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; seven previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases divided by the underlying population and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

