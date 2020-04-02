________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

April 2, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 534 New Cases, 13 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twelve of the 13 deaths reported today occurred in people over the age of 65; one person was between 41– 65 years old. All reported underlying health conditions except for one individual over the age of 65. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1047 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 4045 cases across all areas of LA County, including 78 deaths.  Upon further investigation, seven cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 879 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that we need to think about using universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick.

“Our hearts go out to the families of every Angeleno who has lost someone to this frightening disease,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “The psychological impact of rising case counts and deaths is real, both individually and collectively, and I urge everyone to take care of their emotional health and to check in frequently with those in your extended communities. This will be a long haul, and we have many weeks of work ahead before we begin to see the benefits of our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. But if we act as one community against this virus, by staying home as much as possible, self-isolating when we are sick and self-quarantining if we’ve been exposed, we will get through this, together.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

  • If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

4045

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

3869*

— Long Beach

139

— Pasadena

37

Deaths

78

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

77

— Long Beach

1

— Pasadena

0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

36

–  18 to 40

1385

–  41 to 65

1630

–  over 65

787

–  Unknown

31

Hospitalization

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

879

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

14

66.14

City of Alhambra

15

17.3

City of Arcadia

12

21.06

City of Artesia

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

8

16.17

City of Baldwin Park

5

6.72

City of Bell

14

38.26

City of Bell Gardens

5

11.68

City of Bellflower

24

31.55

City of Beverly Hills

45

129.86

City of Bradbury

0

0

City of Burbank

41

39.16

City of Calabasas

13

53.76

City of Carson

55

58.67

City of Cerritos

10

20.3

City of Claremont

3

8.31

City of Commerce

0

0

City of Compton

24

23.77

City of Covina

11

22.39

City of Cudahy

9

36.7

City of Culver City

19

47.09

City of Diamond Bar

7

12.25

City of Downey

43

37.78

City of Duarte

City of El Monte

7

6.16

City of El Segundo

City of Gardena

17

28.02

City of Glendale

93

46.13

City of Glendora

7

13.4

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

26

29.62

City of Hermosa Beach

15

76.1

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

15

25.21

City of Industry

0

0

City of Inglewood

44

37.81

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

8

39.04

City of La Habra Heights

0

0

City of La Mirada

11

22.24

City of La Puente

7

17.34

City of La Verne

2

6.04

City of Lakewood

21

26.86

City of Lancaster

33

21.07

City of Lawndale

8

23.97

City of Lomita

City of Lynwood

21

29.09

City of Malibu

5

39.47

City of Manhattan Beach

43

122.26

City of Maywood

10

35.55

City of Monrovia

7

18.68

City of Montebello

9

14.12

City of Monterey Park

11

18

City of Norwalk

26

24.79

City of Palmdale

20

12.52

City of Palos Verdes Estates

18

131.7

City of Paramount

13

23.12

City of Pico Rivera

15

23.42

City of Pomona

15

9.66

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

20

46.61

City of Redondo Beach

54

77.9

City of Rolling Hills

0

0

City of Rolling Hills Estates

5

62.54

City of Rosemead

3

5.45

City of San Dimas

6

17.64

City of San Fernando

5

20.44

City of San Gabriel

7

17.36

City of San Marino

City of Santa Clarita

65

29.63

City of Santa Fe Springs

City of Santa Monica

56

59.95

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

City of South El Monte

0

0

City of South Gate

30

30.08

City of South Pasadena

7

26.99

City of Temple City

1

2.74

City of Torrance

69

47.04

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

4

13.3

City of West Covina

7

6.5

City of West Hollywood

68

189.95

City of Westlake Village

City of Whittier

16

18.17

Los Angeles

1787

44.29

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

8

94.26

Los Angeles – Alsace

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

0

0

Los Angeles – Arleta

7

19.94

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

13

43.34

Los Angeles – Bel Air

12

146.02

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

23

185.56

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

15

112.6

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

20

22.92

Los Angeles – Brentwood

42

134.33

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

16

25.12

Los Angeles – Carthay

17

126.7

Los Angeles – Central

16

40.91

Los Angeles – Century City

17

140.36

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

11

32.48

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

20

55.5

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

9

97.15

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

5

33.32

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

9

58.43

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

7

50.89

Los Angeles – Crestview

17

148.52

Los Angeles – Del Rey

20

68.36

Los Angeles – Downtown

15

61.86

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

13

33.18

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

12

40.28

Los Angeles – Echo Park

6

41.82

Los Angeles – El Sereno

9

21.56

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

Los Angeles – Encino

33

77.59

Los Angeles – Exposition

0

0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

13

28.77

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

18

36.85

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

18

57.35

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

5

47.78

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

19

32.77

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

8

36.81

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

34

207

Los Angeles – Harbor City

8

27.63

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

11

25.17

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

6

32.61

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

5

12.61

Los Angeles – Highland Park

10

20.76

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

6

42.39

Los Angeles – Hollywood

71

109.32

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

34

117.75

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

10

34.03

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

0

0

Los Angeles – Koreatown

21

39.92

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

16

38.41

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

8

59.87

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

10

66.19

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

6

18.15

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

9

30.96

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

16

74.98

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

21

50.13

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

6

136.58

Los Angeles – Melrose

113

145.55

Los Angeles – Mid-city

14

92.95

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

12

67.92

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

6

25.03

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

Los Angeles – North Hills

13

21.34

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

57

37.66

Los Angeles – Northridge

14

20.66

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

24

115.92

Los Angeles – Pacoima

8

10.01

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

28

62

Los Angeles – Panorama City

16

21.05

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

6

44.17

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

9

21.13

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

7

70.11

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

12

36.14

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

21

27.72

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

Los Angeles – San Pedro

19

24.42

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

5

108.89

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

43

50.61

Los Angeles – Silverlake

25

57.89

Los Angeles – South Carthay

14

132.13

Los Angeles – South Park

12

30.7

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

0

0

Los Angeles – Studio City

19

88.77

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

10

18.12

Los Angeles – Sunland

9

43.88

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

35

42.3

Los Angeles – Tarzana

29

95.94

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

12

30.78

Los Angeles – Thai Town

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

0

0

Los Angeles – Tujunga

5

17.75

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

0

Los Angeles – University Park

15

55.71

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

11

36.86

Los Angeles – Valley Village

23

98.17

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

22

23.69

Los Angeles – Venice

20

58.59

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

7

39.17

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

5

65.45

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

7

16.8

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

7

12.93

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

6

70.03

Los Angeles – View Heights

Los Angeles – Watts

11

25.05

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

0

0

Los Angeles – West Adams

15

53.34

Los Angeles – West Hills

11

28.11

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

24

64.01

Los Angeles – West Vernon

17

31.31

Los Angeles – Westchester

18

35.43

Los Angeles – Westlake

20

34.08

Los Angeles – Westwood

25

45.94

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

12

31.42

Los Angeles – Wilmington

13

22.7

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

15

29.15

Los Angeles – Winnetka

15

29.39

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

33

51.13

Unincorporated – Acton

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

0

0

Unincorporated – Altadena

16

37.68

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

0

0

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

15

36.02

Unincorporated – Athens Village

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

0

0

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

Unincorporated – Castaic

4

14.12

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

6

35.95

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

Unincorporated – Del Aire

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

0

0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

0

0

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

23

18.11

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

23

34.96

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

12

21.96

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

0

0

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

6

101.01

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

0

0

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

9

38.16

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

0

0

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Long Beach

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

5

54.51

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

0

0

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

6

11.8

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

5

58.2

Unincorporated – South Whittier

9

15.45

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

5

24.39

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

7

69.31

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

11

50.18

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

0

0

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

2

7.53

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

0

0

Unincorporated – Whittier

0

0

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

6

17.35

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

505

 *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; seven previously reported cases were not in  Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases divided by the underlying population and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

         Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

One Response to April 2, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 534 New Cases, 13 Additional Deaths

  1. Swab Test Reply

    April 2, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    4/2/2020, Cerritos is reporting 10 cases. How many have died, which is not being reported out of these 10 cases and how many homeless have been reported, since these are transit and not residents?

    If the Health Depart does not disclose the deaths, city or Neighborhood Watch should be reporting the death from the virus.

    Residents need quantitative reporting, not half reports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.