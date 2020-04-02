April 2, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 534 New Cases, 13 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twelve of the 13 deaths reported today occurred in people over the age of 65; one person was between 41– 65 years old. All reported underlying health conditions except for one individual over the age of 65. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1047 new cases.
To date, Public Health has identified 4045 cases across all areas of LA County, including 78 deaths. Upon further investigation, seven cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 879 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.
Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that we need to think about using universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick.
“Our hearts go out to the families of every Angeleno who has lost someone to this frightening disease,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “The psychological impact of rising case counts and deaths is real, both individually and collectively, and I urge everyone to take care of their emotional health and to check in frequently with those in your extended communities. This will be a long haul, and we have many weeks of work ahead before we begin to see the benefits of our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. But if we act as one community against this virus, by staying home as much as possible, self-isolating when we are sick and self-quarantining if we’ve been exposed, we will get through this, together.”
Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:
Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see the locations were cases have occurred:
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
4045
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
3869*
|
|
— Long Beach
|
139
|
|
— Pasadena
|
37
|
|
Deaths
|
78
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
77
|
|
— Long Beach
|
1
|
|
— Pasadena
|
0
|
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 17
|
36
|
|
– 18 to 40
|
1385
|
|
– 41 to 65
|
1630
|
|
– over 65
|
787
|
|
– Unknown
|
31
|
|
Hospitalization
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
879
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
|
Rate***
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
14
|
66.14
|
City of Alhambra
|
15
|
17.3
|
City of Arcadia
|
12
|
21.06
|
City of Artesia
|
—
|
—
|
City of Avalon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Azusa
|
8
|
16.17
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
5
|
6.72
|
City of Bell
|
14
|
38.26
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
5
|
11.68
|
City of Bellflower
|
24
|
31.55
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
45
|
129.86
|
City of Bradbury
|
0
|
0
|
City of Burbank
|
41
|
39.16
|
City of Calabasas
|
13
|
53.76
|
City of Carson
|
55
|
58.67
|
City of Cerritos
|
10
|
20.3
|
City of Claremont
|
3
|
8.31
|
City of Commerce
|
0
|
0
|
City of Compton
|
24
|
23.77
|
City of Covina
|
11
|
22.39
|
City of Cudahy
|
9
|
36.7
|
City of Culver City
|
19
|
47.09
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
7
|
12.25
|
City of Downey
|
43
|
37.78
|
City of Duarte
|
—
|
—
|
City of El Monte
|
7
|
6.16
|
City of El Segundo
|
—
|
—
|
City of Gardena
|
17
|
28.02
|
City of Glendale
|
93
|
46.13
|
City of Glendora
|
7
|
13.4
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
—
|
—
|
City of Hawthorne
|
26
|
29.62
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
15
|
76.1
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
0
|
0
|
City of Huntington Park
|
15
|
25.21
|
City of Industry
|
0
|
0
|
City of Inglewood
|
44
|
37.81
|
City of Irwindale
|
0
|
0
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
8
|
39.04
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
City of La Mirada
|
11
|
22.24
|
City of La Puente
|
7
|
17.34
|
City of La Verne
|
2
|
6.04
|
City of Lakewood
|
21
|
26.86
|
City of Lancaster
|
33
|
21.07
|
City of Lawndale
|
8
|
23.97
|
City of Lomita
|
—
|
—
|
City of Lynwood
|
21
|
29.09
|
City of Malibu
|
5
|
39.47
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
43
|
122.26
|
City of Maywood
|
10
|
35.55
|
City of Monrovia
|
7
|
18.68
|
City of Montebello
|
9
|
14.12
|
City of Monterey Park
|
11
|
18
|
City of Norwalk
|
26
|
24.79
|
City of Palmdale
|
20
|
12.52
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
18
|
131.7
|
City of Paramount
|
13
|
23.12
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
15
|
23.42
|
City of Pomona
|
15
|
9.66
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
20
|
46.61
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
54
|
77.9
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
0
|
0
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
5
|
62.54
|
City of Rosemead
|
3
|
5.45
|
City of San Dimas
|
6
|
17.64
|
City of San Fernando
|
5
|
20.44
|
City of San Gabriel
|
7
|
17.36
|
City of San Marino
|
—
|
—
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
65
|
29.63
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
—
|
—
|
City of Santa Monica
|
56
|
59.95
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
—
|
—
|
City of Signal Hill
|
—
|
—
|
City of South El Monte
|
0
|
0
|
City of South Gate
|
30
|
30.08
|
City of South Pasadena
|
7
|
26.99
|
City of Temple City
|
1
|
2.74
|
City of Torrance
|
69
|
47.04
|
City of Vernon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Walnut
|
4
|
13.3
|
City of West Covina
|
7
|
6.5
|
City of West Hollywood
|
68
|
189.95
|
City of Westlake Village
|
—
|
—
|
City of Whittier
|
16
|
18.17
|
Los Angeles
|
1787
|
44.29
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
8
|
94.26
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
7
|
19.94
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
13
|
43.34
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
12
|
146.02
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
23
|
185.56
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
15
|
112.6
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights
|
20
|
22.92
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
42
|
134.33
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
16
|
25.12
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
17
|
126.7
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
16
|
40.91
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
17
|
140.36
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
11
|
32.48
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
20
|
55.5
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
9
|
97.15
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
5
|
33.32
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
9
|
58.43
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
7
|
50.89
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
17
|
148.52
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
20
|
68.36
|
Los Angeles – Downtown
|
15
|
61.86
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
13
|
33.18
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
12
|
40.28
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
6
|
41.82
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
9
|
21.56
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
33
|
77.59
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
13
|
28.77
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
18
|
36.85
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
18
|
57.35
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
5
|
47.78
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
19
|
32.77
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
8
|
36.81
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
34
|
207
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
8
|
27.63
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
11
|
25.17
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
6
|
32.61
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
5
|
12.61
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
10
|
20.76
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
6
|
42.39
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
71
|
109.32
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
34
|
117.75
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
10
|
34.03
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
21
|
39.92
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
16
|
38.41
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
8
|
59.87
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
10
|
66.19
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
6
|
18.15
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
9
|
30.96
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
16
|
74.98
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
21
|
50.13
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
6
|
136.58
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
113
|
145.55
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
14
|
92.95
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
12
|
67.92
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
6
|
25.03
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
13
|
21.34
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
57
|
37.66
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
14
|
20.66
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
24
|
115.92
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
8
|
10.01
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
28
|
62
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
16
|
21.05
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
6
|
44.17
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
9
|
21.13
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
7
|
70.11
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
12
|
36.14
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
21
|
27.72
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro
|
19
|
24.42
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
5
|
108.89
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
43
|
50.61
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
25
|
57.89
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
14
|
132.13
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
12
|
30.7
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
19
|
88.77
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
10
|
18.12
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
9
|
43.88
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar
|
35
|
42.3
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
29
|
95.94
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
12
|
30.78
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
5
|
17.75
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
15
|
55.71
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
11
|
36.86
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
23
|
98.17
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
22
|
23.69
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
20
|
58.59
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
7
|
39.17
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
5
|
65.45
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
7
|
16.8
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
7
|
12.93
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
6
|
70.03
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
11
|
25.05
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
15
|
53.34
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
11
|
28.11
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
24
|
64.01
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
17
|
31.31
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
18
|
35.43
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
20
|
34.08
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
25
|
45.94
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District
|
12
|
31.42
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
13
|
22.7
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
15
|
29.15
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
15
|
29.39
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
33
|
51.13
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
16
|
37.68
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
15
|
36.02
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Bandini Islands
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Castaic
|
4
|
14.12
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
6
|
35.95
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
23
|
18.11
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
23
|
34.96
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
12
|
21.96
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – La Verne
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
6
|
101.01
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
9
|
38.16
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Long Beach
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lynwood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
5
|
54.51
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
6
|
11.8
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Edwards
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
5
|
58.2
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
9
|
15.45
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
5
|
24.39
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Universal City
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
7
|
69.31
|
Unincorporated – Walnut
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
11
|
50.18
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
2
|
7.53
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
6
|
17.35
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
—
|
—
|
– Under Investigation
|
505
|
*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; seven previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).
***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases divided by the underlying population and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
Swab Test
April 2, 2020 at 7:45 pm
4/2/2020, Cerritos is reporting 10 cases. How many have died, which is not being reported out of these 10 cases and how many homeless have been reported, since these are transit and not residents?
If the Health Depart does not disclose the deaths, city or Neighborhood Watch should be reporting the death from the virus.
Residents need quantitative reporting, not half reports.