ABCUSD Shuts Schools Down for the Year

BY BRIAN HEWS • April 2, 2020

HMG-LCCN has learned that the ABC Unified School District, following the State Superintendent’s instruction, will close all schools for the 2019-2020 school year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Students were set to return on May 5, but due to the outbreak severity the superintendent opted to cancel the entire school year.

According to sources, the District has been working on contingency plans in case the school closure was extended. Classes will still be in session with students learning at home through the ABC Online Learning at Home Program. Students are encouraged to continue to log into to Google Classroom daily and complete their assignments.

In a statement Superintendent Sieu said, “State health officials have made it clear that the safest place to be is home during the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, our campuses will remain physically closed for the remainder of the school year through June 10, 2020. Our decision aligns with the recommendations from Governor Gavin Newsom, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, and Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Debra Duardo that schools remain physically closed for the rest of the academic year.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments