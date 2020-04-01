OCR: Dodgers’ SportsNet LA finally comes to DirecTV, AT&T TV

Spectrum agreement makes Dodgers’ channel available after nearly 7-year impasse shut out many local baseball viewers.

The impasse is over.

Spectrum Networks announced Wednesday it had reached an agreement with DirecTV and AT&T TV providers to add the Dodgers’ SportsNet LA channel. The agreement goes into effect immediately for DirecTV users and on April 8 for AT&T TV or AT&T TV Now users.

The carriage agreement ends a nearly seven-year battle of acrimony and absence. Since the Dodgers agreed to a record 25-year, $8.35 billion deal giving exclusive TV rights to Time Warner in January 2013, a large segment of Dodgers fans were unable to watch Dodger games on TV in their homes.

It’s such great news for all those Dodger fans that haven’t been able to watch our games in recent years,” Dodgers team president and CEO Stan Kasten said. “I know how eagerly they’ve been waiting for this day and I’m so happy those guys (Spectrum and AT&T) were finally able to make a deal – which means once this pandemic is over we’re going to have a terrific team with a real chance to win a World Series, we’re going to have a beautiful, newly renovated stadium and we’re going to have nearly everyone in Los Angeles able to watch our games.

“So the future looks bright – again, once we get past the pandemic.”

