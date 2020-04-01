________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Mar. 23 – 29, 2020 La Mirada Crime Summary

Notable Arrests
  • Four suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.
Robbery
  • Several bottles of liquor were reported stolen during a daytime robbery on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave.  No injuries were sustained during the incident. The two suspects were detained and arrested shortly after.
Other Structure Burglary
  • A computer and an air compressor were reported stolen on the 15700 block of Heron Ave.
Vehicle Burglary
  • A daytime vehicle burglary was reported on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave.
Grand Theft Auto
  • A sedan was reported stolen on the 15800 block of Imperial Hwy.
  • A SUV was reported stolen on the 13900 block of Larwin Rd.
  • A truck was reported stolen on the 14200 block of Firestone Blvd.
  • A SUV was reported stolen on the 14700 block of Grayville Dr.
  • A SUV was reported stolen on the 11700 block of Gayview Dr.
  • A truck was reported stolen on the 14800 block of Springford Dr.
  • A motorcycle was reported stolen on the 13400 block of Bona Vista Dr.
  • A stolen sedan was recovered on the 11800 block of Rimrock Dr.
  • A stolen sedan was recovered on the 15800 block of Imperial Hwy.

