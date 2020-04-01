Mar. 23 – 29, 2020 La Mirada Crime Summary
Notable Arrests
- Four suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.
Robbery
- Several bottles of liquor were reported stolen during a daytime robbery on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave. No injuries were sustained during the incident. The two suspects were detained and arrested shortly after.
Other Structure Burglary
- A computer and an air compressor were reported stolen on the 15700 block of Heron Ave.
Vehicle Burglary
- A daytime vehicle burglary was reported on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave.
Grand Theft Auto
- A sedan was reported stolen on the 15800 block of Imperial Hwy.
- A SUV was reported stolen on the 13900 block of Larwin Rd.
- A truck was reported stolen on the 14200 block of Firestone Blvd.
- A SUV was reported stolen on the 14700 block of Grayville Dr.
- A SUV was reported stolen on the 11700 block of Gayview Dr.
- A truck was reported stolen on the 14800 block of Springford Dr.
- A motorcycle was reported stolen on the 13400 block of Bona Vista Dr.
- A stolen sedan was recovered on the 11800 block of Rimrock Dr.
- A stolen sedan was recovered on the 15800 block of Imperial Hwy.
