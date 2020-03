POTUS PSYCHOPATH? Trump Tweets He is ‘Thrilled’ With Virus News Conference Ratings

The coronavirus has continued to spread across the country, infecting more than 100,000 people, devastating the economy, and putting millions out of work. The nation is terrified, caught in the thrall of a mysterious, ever-changing pandemic. But Donald Trump has found a silver lining: His press conference ratings have never been better.

Read more