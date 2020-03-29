________________________________
NLMUSD LOOKING TO FILL VACANCY CREATED BY RESIGNATION OF ANA VALENCIA
NORWALK, CA — The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District is taking applications through April 1, 2020 for people wanting to be appointed to a vacant seat on the Board of Education.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of board member Ana Valencia, who was recently elected to the Norwalk City Council in March 2020. Her term on the Board of Education expires in November 2022.
The application is posted on the front page of the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District website (www.nlmusd.org
). The submission deadline April 1, 2020 at noon.
The Board of Education will review applications at the April 6, 2020 board meeting and make a provisional appointment at the May 4, 2020 board meeting.
