332 New Cases of Coronavirus in LA County, 5 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Five of the six deaths reported yesterday occurred in people over the age of 60, and one death was reported for an individual between 50 – 60 years old. Two of these individuals, including the person between 50-60 years old, did not have any reported underlying health conditions. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 676 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 2136 cases across all areas of LA County, including 37 deaths. Upon further investigation, one case reported earlier was not a LA County resident. As of today, 453 people positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized.

Current Health Officer Orders prohibit any public or private gatherings or events and temporarily close all beaches and hiking trails throughout the entire County. Only essential business remain open, and individuals are asked to stay home except to obtain essential goods or services. Health Officer Orders will continue through April 19.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends of individuals who have died. I ask that everyone please do your part to not infect others or become infected yourself by adhering to the public health directives and practicing social distancing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “More than ever, it is crucial that we practice social distancing, and if we are sick, even with mild illness, make every effort to self-isolate from others for at least 7 days and 3 more days after being symptom free. Everyone should make plans for how you will manage in case you need to self-isolate or self-quarantine. Those who have been in close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days. If we all commit ourselves to stay home, stay away from others when sick, and stay 6 feet apart when out, we will save lives. ”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

2136

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

2038

— Long Beach

88

— Pasadena

10

Deaths

37

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

36

— Long Beach

1

— Pasadena

0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

– 0 to 17

34

– 18 to 40

812

– 41 to 65

797

– over 65

395

Hospitalization

– Hospitalized (Ever)

453

CITY / COMMUNITY**

City of Agoura Hills

9

City of Alhambra

10

City of Arcadia

9

City of Artesia

—

City of Avalon

0

City of Azusa

2

City of Baldwin Park

0

City of Bell

6

City of Bell Gardens

1

City of Bellflower

14

City of Beverly Hills

24

City of Bradbury

0

City of Burbank

19

City of Calabasas

10

City of Carson

28

City of Cerritos

4

City of Claremont

1

City of Commerce

0

City of Compton

11

City of Covina

6

City of Cudahy

—

City of Culver City

9

City of Diamond Bar

3

City of Downey

19

City of Duarte

—

City of El Monte

0

City of El Segundo

—

City of Gardena

6

City of Glendale

46

City of Glendora

6

City of Hawaiian Gardens

—

City of Hawthorne

11

City of Hermosa Beach

6

City of Hidden Hills

0

City of Huntington Park

2

City of Industry

0

City of Inglewood

20

City of Irwindale

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

7

City of La Habra Heights

0

City of La Mirada

7

City of La Puente

3

City of La Verne

1

City of Lakewood

12

City of Lancaster

23

City of Lawndale

4

City of Lomita

—

City of Long Beach

0

City of Lynwood

14

City of Malibu

—

City of Manhattan Beach

27

City of Maywood

4

City of Monrovia

4

City of Montebello

4

City of Monterey Park

5

City of Norwalk

12

City of Palmdale

7

City of Palos Verdes Estates

14

City of Paramount

6

City of Pasadena

0

City of Pico Rivera

5

City of Pomona

4

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

8

City of Redondo Beach

29

City of Rolling Hills

0

City of Rolling Hills Estates

—

City of Rosemead

2

City of San Dimas

3

City of San Fernando

—

City of San Gabriel

6

City of San Marino

—

City of Santa Clarita

38

City of Santa Fe Springs

0

City of Santa Monica

41

City of Sierra Madre

0

City of Signal Hill

—

City of South El Monte

0

City of South Gate

12

City of South Pasadena

5

City of Temple City

2

City of Torrance

34

City of Vernon

0

City of Walnut

3

City of West Covina

6

City of West Hollywood

52

City of Westlake Village

0

City of Whittier

8

Los Angeles

1020

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

—

Los Angeles – Alsace

—

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

0

Los Angeles – Arleta

5

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

—

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

9

Los Angeles – Bel Air

9

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

18

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

11

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

10

Los Angeles – Brentwood

33

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

0

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

3

Los Angeles – Carthay

13

Los Angeles – Central

4

Los Angeles – Century City

8

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

8

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

8

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

—

Los Angeles – Chinatown

0

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

—

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

—

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

—

Los Angeles – Crestview

11

Los Angeles – Del Rey

12

Los Angeles – Downtown

10

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

8

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

6

Los Angeles – Echo Park

—

Los Angeles – El Sereno

3

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

—

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

—

Los Angeles – Encino

27

Los Angeles – Exposition

0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

4

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

0

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

0

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

6

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

7

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

—

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

8

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

—

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

18

Los Angeles – Harbor City

2

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

4

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

—

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

2

Los Angeles – Highland Park

8

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

0

Los Angeles – Hollywood

44

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

24

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

4

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

0

Los Angeles – Koreatown

10

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

—

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

8

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

—

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

—

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

2

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

0

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

4

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

—

Los Angeles – Longwood

0

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

8

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

—

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

—

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

9

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

—

Los Angeles – Melrose

71

Los Angeles – Mid-city

9

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

9

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

5

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

—

Los Angeles – North Hills

6

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

30

Los Angeles – Northridge

8

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

15

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

—

Los Angeles – Palms

20

Los Angeles – Panorama City

6

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

—

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

4

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

—

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

5

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

6

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

—

Los Angeles – Regent Square

0

Los Angeles – Reseda

13

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

—

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

—

Los Angeles – San Pedro

10

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

—

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

27

Los Angeles – Silverlake

16

Los Angeles – South Carthay

6

Los Angeles – South Park

4

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

0

Los Angeles – Studio City

14

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

6

Los Angeles – Sunland

—

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

15

Los Angeles – Tarzana

23

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

5

Los Angeles – Thai Town

—

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

—

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

0

Los Angeles – Tujunga

3

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

Los Angeles – University Park

5

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

4

Los Angeles – Valley Village

18

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

7

Los Angeles – Venice

17

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

—

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

—

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

5

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

—

Los Angeles – View Heights

—

Los Angeles – Watts

2

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

0

Los Angeles – West Adams

7

Los Angeles – West Hills

6

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

18

Los Angeles – West Vernon

8

Los Angeles – Westchester

17

Los Angeles – Westlake

5

Los Angeles – Westwood

22

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

12

Los Angeles – Wilmington

10

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

5

Los Angeles – Winnetka

9

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

19

Unincorporated – Acton

0

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

0

Unincorporated – Altadena

10

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

0

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

7

Unincorporated – Athens Village

0

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

0

Unincorporated – Azusa

0

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

0

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

—

Unincorporated – Castaic

4

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

Unincorporated – Covina

—

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

0

Unincorporated – Del Aire

0

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

0

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

0

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

9

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

0

Unincorporated – East Whittier

—

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

0

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

0

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

2

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

—

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

0

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

0

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

—

Unincorporated – La Verne

—

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

—

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

0

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

0

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

5

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

0

Unincorporated – Llano

0

Unincorporated – Long Beach

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

—

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

—

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

0

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

0

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

0

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

—

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

—

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

0

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

3

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

0

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

0

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

0

Unincorporated – Saugus

0

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

0

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

0

Unincorporated – South Whittier

5

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

—

Unincorporated – Sun Village

0

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

0

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

0

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

—

Unincorporated – Valinda

—

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

0

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

0

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

0

Unincorporated – West Carson

7

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

Unincorporated – West LA

—

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

0

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

0

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

0

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

0

Unincorporated – Whittier

0

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

—

– Under Investigation

184

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; one previously reported case was not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people). Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion.