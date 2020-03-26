S. Firestone Blvd. Scheduled to Close Between I-5 South on ramp and Artesia Blvd

The following closure for a portion of S. Firestone Blvd. is from Tuesday, March 17 through Wednesday April 1:

S. Firestone Blvd. will be closed for a short portion near the on ramp to southbound I-5 – from the onramp to an area north of the driveways to the local businesses that are below the on ramp. To install sewer line casing (extend the Los Angeles County Sanitation District Sewer System line) below ground.

The on ramp to southbound I-5 will remain open.

S. Firestone Blvd. will remain open from Marquardt Ave. to the on ramp to southbound I-5.

All driveways for the businesses between Artesia Blvd. and the on ramp to southbound I-5 will remain open, but they will only be accessible from Artesia Blvd.

S. Firestone Blvd. will remain open between Artesia Blvd. and the closure area north of the businesses.